Obituaries & Death Notice 10.26.22

Larry Kenwood Wilcox, 81, died peacefully on October 16, 2022, with his soul mate, Sandy, by his side, after a brief stay at Belaire Nursing Home.

Larry was born June 5, 1941, to Thelma and Kenwood Wilcox of Coventry. Larry grew up on the family farm and met Sandra Swanson Wilcox as a freshman at Orleans High School. They started dating the next year and upon graduation, they parted for Larry to enter the U.S. Air Force to serve his country, and for Sandy to start nursing school.

Larry was stationed in Kansas and was fortunate to travel and see many countries like Morocco, Guam, and Spain. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, he returned to Coventry in 1963, and he and Sandy were married on October 12, 1963.

Larry worked at Ethan Allen Manufacturing in the warehouse and then as an IT specialist before leaving in 1985 to start Wilcox Market. He and Sandy ran Wilcox Market as a staple of Orleans for 18 years until retiring in 2003.

Larry was always involved in his community. He was a member of the Coventry School Board and the Orleans School Board from 1975 to 1980. He was a trustee for the village of Orleans for 34 years and was known as a fair man when dealing with difficult issues. He was a member of the Jones Memorial Library and the council of the Orleans Federated Church with Sandy for many years.

He loved being outside in their yard. He loved to mow the lawn and have gardens of flowers. He was a great cook, and enjoyed traveling with the Community Circle to Mexico, Alaska, California, and Las Vegas. He usually had a camera in his hand, taking pictures of their travels, flowers, scenery, and all things beautiful. Larry and Sandy were fortunate to celebrate their fifty-ninth anniversary on October 12. Theirs is a true love story.

Larry leaves behind his best friend and wife, Sandra, of Orleans; his daughter Jaclyn Hissick and her husband, John, of Cheshire, Connecticut, and grandchildren Jillian Hissick of Boston, Massachusetts, and Jarrett Hissick and his spouse, Kyla Loucks, of Albany, New York; his brother-in-law Doug Swanson and his wife, Shirley, of Orleans; and nephews and nieces.

The funeral was held on Saturday, October 22, at the Orleans Federated Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that friends make donations to the Orleans Federated Church, 24 School Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or to the Jones Memorial Library, 1 Water Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Daniel Dean Whittemore

Daniel (Dan) Dean Whittemore, 40, of Barton, died suddenly on October 18, 2022, from complications of diabetes. He had struggled with diabetes for most of his life, but he never let it stop him.

He was born August 3, 1982, in Morrisville, to Dean Junior and Sandra Whittemore of Morrisville.

He was a graduate of North Country Union High School, class of 2000. Dan graduated from the University of New Hampshire as a diesel mechanic and worked at Caterpillar in Richmond.

He worked for many years as a correctional officer at the Vermont State Prison in Burlington. Most recently he was employed by Pike Industries in Swanton as a plant utility person.

Dan was an avid hunter and outdoor enthusiast. When he wasn’t working, he spent his time in the woods. He was looking forward to winter and rabbit hunting with his brothers, their girls, and the dogs. He loved doing their hot dog cookouts in the woods. He taught his daughters to respect nature and wanted to preserve generations of family hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his family, staying active, and being sarcastic. He had a wicked sense of humor.

Dan was a devoted father, a beloved son, a legendary brother, and a loyal friend. He was very excited for his new baby expected in March.

He is survived by his daughters Danica and Brielle Whittemore, and their mother, Jessica Jackson, of Jeffersonville; by his girlfriend Krystal Duby of Barton, their baby on the way, and Krystal’s sons Colton and Hunter; by his mom and stepdad Sandra and David Rhodes of Norton; his father Dean Whittemore Jr., of Morrisville; his grandparents Fonda and DeanWhittemore Sr., of Morrisville; his brother Timothy and Nicole Whittemore of Brownington (Ariana, Ethan, and Makayla), his sister Melissa Rose Leonard and fiancé, Brian Coderre, of Sheffield (Jacob, Jonathan, and Katie), his sister Kristin and DJ Green of Newport (Warren and Jillian), his sister Autumn and Eric Smith Sr., of Lowell (EJ, Clyde, and Addie-Leigh), his brother Matthew Rhodes and girlfriend, Kayla Margolla, of Brownington (Schyrah and Maverick), his sister Nicole Rhodes of Derby, his stepbrother Jeffrey Rhodes of Burlington, and his stepsister Jessica and Daniel Lyon of Derby (Bethany and Emma); as well as by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Wilber and Sylvia Welch of South Ryegate, his sister Jessica Whittemore of Newport, and brother-in-law Ryan A.D. Leonard of Derby Line.

In his short time on earth, he touched so many lives. Dan may be gone but he will never be forgotten. His family loves him.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., on Thursday, October 27, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, October 28.

Andrew H. Royer

Andrew (“Andy”) H. Royer, 88, of Derby, died peacefully in his sleep on October 18, 2022, at his home with his family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on March 22, 1934, in Irasburg, to Clement and Melvina (Poiree) Royer. On June 1, 1957, he married Bertha Piette, who predeceased him on May 23, 1993, after nearly 36 years of marriage. On December 20, 2008, he married Annette (Voyer) Tetreault, who survives him.

Andy, fondly known as “Joe” in his early years, grew up at the Red Wing dance hall, which was owned by his family. There he developed his love of being around people and telling stories. In his early adult years, he worked on local farms before joining the United States Army and serving his country during the Korean War clean-up effort. It was during that time that he married Bertha.

Following his service, he worked at the Ethan Allen Mill before purchasing a small farm in Holland, and then later acquiring a larger dairy farm in Newport Center. On these farms, he and Bertha taught their five children the value of faith and a strong work ethic. Andy developed a herd of high-scoring and high-producing Holsteins, which were admired by many in the dairy industry, and won many awards over the years. Andy retired from farming in 1996. During his retirement, he married Annette and enjoyed nearly 14 wonderful years together, further growing his faith and circle of friends and family.

He was a member of Mater Dei Parish of Newport, a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Newport Elks Club # 2155, and the American Legion. He also served as selectman and lister for Newport Center for many years. He developed a love for woodworking in his later years and enjoyed making bird and well houses. Watching the birds feed from the feeders brought him much joy.

Andy was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, and an avid fan of wrestling, traveling frequently to Sherbrooke, Quebec, with friends for many years. He was fondly known as the kingpin for the McDonald’s breakfast club, where he and Annette formed many strong friendships. He was a proud and caring husband, father, brother, uncle, father-in-law, grandfather, stepdad, and devout friend. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Royer, of Derby; by his children: Daniel Royer and his significant other, Renee, of Newport Center, Reverend Yvon Royer of Winooski, Fernand Royer and his wife, Jennifer, of Hardwick, Diane Hanson and her husband, Dale, of South Burlington, and Jacques Royer and his wife, Roberta, of Newport Center; as well as by ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his stepchildren: Michael Tetreault and his wife, Robin, of Claremont, New Hampshire, Patrick Tetreault and his wife, Holly, of North Troy, Bernard Tetreault and his wife, Sheila, of Canaan, New Hampshire, and Lucille Tetreault of Newport; by 17 step-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren, and two step-great-great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his brother Raymond Royer and his wife, Lucille, of Orleans, and by numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members. In addition to his parents and Bertha, he was predeceased by seven brothers, two sisters, and his stepson Ronald Tetreault.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 27, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, October 28, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by his son, Reverend Yvon Royer. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell. The family invites family and friends to then join them at the St. Ignatius Parish Hall in Lowell to share lunch and stories of Andy’s many adventures.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Maurice Raymond Rivard

Maurice Raymond Rivard, 86, died of complications from Parkinson’s Disease on January 5, 2022, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany, New York. He was born on June 4, 1935, in Newport.

Maurice was a U.S. Army Veteran and a friend full of joie de vivre with a great sense of humor. On a visit to Vermont, he wrote, “The mountains are still green, and the cows still have shorter legs on one side. Easier to circle the peaks.” A graduate of St. Michael’s College, he was an English teacher, later a book salesman, active handyman, and a commercial painter in his retirement.

A poet and writer, he sang in a barbershop quartet, was co-owner of Minerva Hill Lodge, an avid bicyclist, canoeist, and golfer. He led biking trips to Montreal, was co-founder of Capital Area Ski Touring Association (CASTA), and led tours for CASTA and Adirondack Hut to Hut Ski Tours. Of French-Canadian descent, he participated in the 1986 Hudson River Voyageurs Canoe Expedition from Montreal, Quebec, to Albany, New York, to celebrate Albany’s Tricentennial, where they were greeted by the mayor of the city.

He lived and owned houses in Schenectady, New York, for many years and then in Guilderland, New York. He also enjoyed his Adirondack camp on Goodnow Flow in Newcomb, New York. He loved animals and enjoyed taking his dogs for walks in Schenectady Central Park.

He was predeceased by his father Onesime C. Rivard of Newport, his mother Diana M. Rivard (Jacques), formerly of Southbridge, Massachusetts, his brother Norman R. Rivard (Theresa) of Newport, and his sister, Sister Irene Rivard of Littleton, New Hampshire.

He is survived by his brother Monsignor Roland Rivard of Winooski, and by several family members and friends who will miss him.

A service with military honors was held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newport, on Wednesday, October 26. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy.

Mary Jenne

Mary Jenne died peacefully with family by her side on October 12, 2022, in North Conway, New Hampshire. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on March 11, 1930, to John W. and Lydia T. Webster. She married Edward (Ted) Jenne from Derby on November 28, 1957, in North Conway. They resided in Derby Line for many years before Mary moved to Middlebury and then North Conway.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, her sister Elizabeth Tobin, her brother Richard Webster, and her husband, Ted.

She is survived by her four children: Karen Jenne of Derby Line, Steven and his wife, Barbara Jenne, of Hardwick, Pamela Bormann and her husband, Mark, of North Conway, and Brad Jenne and his wife, Blanca, of Middlebury. She is also survived by her grandchildren, in whom she took much pride: Drew and Eric Bormann, Morgan and Marcus Jenne, step-grandchildren Charles and Julia Burgess; and by her beloved grand-dogs. She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Berlly Jenne and Marie Webster, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Mary worked for many years as a nurse in local nursing homes, the hospital, and as a private duty nurse. She enjoyed her travels with Community Circle and with her children and grandchildren to such places as Nova Scotia, California, national parks, the Caribbean, the coast of Maine, and many other places near and far. Mary was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and watched or listened to games late into the night. She enjoyed her membership in the local home demonstration group and Canusa church group.

Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice, or to the Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855; to the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County, P.O. Box 432, North Conway, New Hampshire 03860; to Little Angels Service Dogs, 1088 U.S. Route 302, Bartlett, New Hampshire 03812; or to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton-Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860. Mary was very appreciative of these organizations, and she found them helpful.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., on November 5, at the Derby Line Cemetery located on Baxter Avenue in Derby Line. If the weather is bad the service will be held in the Village Hall at 124 Main Street, Derby Line.

Hester Louise Fuller

Hester Louise Fuller, 67, of Craftsbury, died on October 18, 2022. Hester leaves her family after a long and fierce battle with cancer, which she fought with grace and fortitude, without letting her illness diminish her enjoyment of life.

Born in Boston, Hester grew up Wenham, Hamilton, and Boston, Massachusetts. The beloved daughter of the late Joan D. and Alfred W. Fuller, Hester treasured her family and friends first: her dear brothers and sisters: the late Bradbury Fuller and his wife, Eileen, Jane Haynes, Tim, Sarah, Jon, and Rebecca Fuller; and her nieces and nephews, Addie, Erin, Patrick, Sam, and Carrie Fuller, Dylan and Travis McCoy Fuller, and Jonathan Forman; her aunt Beth McGinty, uncle Tom Dignan; and beloved dog Toby and cats Charlie Buttons and Buddy. She was the eldest and leader of the Dignan cousins in her generation.

Hester was a fast friend, an unexpected chuckle, and a warm presence for so many friends, family, and beloved animals.

She graduated from the Winsor School, Radcliffe College, Harvard University, and Columbia University School of Journalism. She then moved first to Boston, where she worked for a time at WGBH National Public Radio leading the charge on their first-ever multimedia productions, and then to Vermont where she continued her broadcasting career at WDEV, culminating as program director for the station.

She then switched to education, teaching broadcasting and inspiring young minds at Northern Vermont University (then Lyndon State College) and, after earning her doctorate in education at Harvard, at Colby Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire, finally serving as dean of Vermont Community College.

She shared her time freely with educational and local community organizations, serving at various times on the Craftsbury Academy school board of directors and as the town’s justice of the peace. She particularly loved working with the animals at the Vermont Dog and Boarding center. Aside from her formal activities, Hester raised livestock, wrote prolifically, pioneered the use of new media platforms, and gladly used her expertise to wrangle friends’ and acquaintances’ misbehaving computers into submission. Her many friends and family remember fondly her kindness, witticisms, and keen insights, as well as her enthusiasm and considerable aptitude for the board game Trivial Pursuit.

A true Vermonter like her beloved father, Hester loved the outdoors, slopping through the rigors of mud season, cold and brilliant starlight on a winter night, the lovely soft feel of a summer evening, and all the wonder of nature so well reflected in Frost’s famous poem and in her own life. While she sympathized with people’s challenges, the small concerns of woodland animals moved her as much if not more than the turmoil of man’s struggles (except, of course, the struggles of the Red Sox).

Her brilliant, understated, dry, and ‘spot-on’ humor left people shaking their heads and smiling time after time. Perhaps now Hester will take the path she did not choose and discover its unexpected twists, its wild bumps, and its many wonders. Certainly, her brilliant mind and blithe spirit will be sorely missed, and her loved ones will carry her love and acceptance with them into the future. They wish her joy!

A celebration of Hester’s life will be held at the Highland Lodge in Greensboro, on Saturday, November 19, at 2 p.m.

Glenn Arthur Austin

Glenn Arthur Austin died on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was born to Perry and Phostine (Miles) Austin on May 16, 1946.

Glenn graduated from Orleans High School in 1964. While in attendance there he shared his interest in photography by taking photos at school events and for the yearbook. After high school he served three years in the United States Army spending one year in Vietnam.

Glenn attended the University of Vermont, graduating in 1972. He later worked for the state of Vermont, serving as the state auditor for over 33 years, commuting from Orleans to Montpelier daily, rain or shine.

Glenn’s commitment to community service was also evident in the voluntary work he did for the village of Orleans. He was involved in operations, including auditing, and sharing his expertise with computers with the office staff. He also attended selectmen’s meetings religiously.

Glenn is survived by his siblings: Gail Guillette and her husband, Louis Senior, Janet Young, and James Austin and his wife, Chris; also by many nieces and nephews: Cara Lapierre and her husband, David, Michelle Hall and her husband, Travis, Rose Iorillo and her husband, Jeff, Tess Austin, Alan Guillette, Louis Guillette Jr., and his wife, Tracy, Jerry Guillette and his wife, Madonna, Ted Guillette and his wife, Amy.

Glenn’s great-, and great-great nieces and nephews include Harold Benjamin III, and his wife, Desiree, Kristen Hunt and her husband, Brendan, Katelyn Cole and her husband, Anthony, Arrianna Guillette, Alexandera Guillette, Derek Guillette, Regan Guillette, Johnathyn Guillette, Beaux Guillette, and Isla Benjamin. He is also survived by a special aunt Marlene Davis.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 30, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Orleans Emergency Service or Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, Inc.

DEATH NOTICE

Evelyn S. Willard

Evelyn S. Willard, 90, of Derby, died on October 21, 2022, at her home.

She was born on February 10, 1932, in Derby, to the late Arthur and Beulah (Curtis) Storey.

Friends may call from 2 p.m., until the hour of the funeral at 4 p.m., on Sunday, October 30, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.