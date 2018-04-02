Obituaries April 4, 2018

Gary Lee Bickford

Gary Lee Bickford, 61, of Paris, Tennessee, died February 18, after a short battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Barton.

Mr. Bickford was born August 19, 1956, in Newport. He was the son of the late Glendon Bickford and Beverly Messier.

He worked in logging for 30 years. In later years he was a self-employed truck driver. His hobbies included working on old vehicles and attending auctions. He also collected Triumph motorcycles, and was an avid rider.

He married Kathleen Waterman Bickford of Paris, on July 24, 1993, and she survives him.

He is also survived by three sisters: Evelyn Johnson and her husband, Michael, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Tina Tolhurst and her husband, Mark, of Lake Worth, Florida; and Marcia Steel and her fiancé, Jim Strong, of Lantana, Florida; his niece, Brianna Ostrom; three aunts: Phoebe Noyes, Gloria White, and Lorraine Gilfillan; and his special friend, Ron Huestis, who the family wishes to thank for all the help and support during Mr. Bickford’s illness.

Aurore L. Tetreault

Aurore L. Tetreault, 90, of West Charleston, died April 1, 2018, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

She was born on March 4, 1928, in North Troy, to the late Clovis and Alice (Davignon) Arel.

In 1946 she married Raoul Tetreault who predeceased her in 2013.

Mrs. Tetreault and her husband loved to travel, including going to Hawaii, Las Vegas, Florida, and many places in between. On their sixtieth wedding anniversary the family treated them to a seven-day cruise out of Tampa, Florida.

She also enjoyed vegetable gardening with her husband, crocheting, and quilt making — much to her delight of her family who received many of these items.

She is survived by her children: Irene Niles and her husband, Robert, of Charleston, Robert Tetreault and his wife, Denise, of Derby, Annette Poulin and her husband, Lucien, of Charleston, Donald Tetreault and his wife, Kim, of Arizona, Camil Tetreault and his wife, Michelle, of Orleans, and Jane Jacobs and her husband, Michael, of Island Pond.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and by her siblings: Roger Arel and his wife, June, of Arizona, and Gerard Arel and his wife, Marion, of Connecticut.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Raoul; her brothers: Albert, Raymond, and Armand Arel; and her sisters Juliette Durocher, Doris Douglas, Cecile Forand, and Jeannette Coderre.

A funeral was held on the morning of April 4, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line where a Mass was celebrated. Spring interment will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

