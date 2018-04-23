Obituaries April 25, 2018

Robert Edward Limlaw Sr.

Robert Edward Limlaw Sr., 82, of Newport, died on April 17, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 13, 1935, in West Topsham. He was the son of the late Harold and Gertrude (Mason) Limlaw. At the age of 12 he started working for Don Gage. For most of his life, he owned Limlaw’s Building Construction. On October 20, 1978, he married Elizabeth Stratton who survives him.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, tinkering on small projects around the house, wintering in Lake Alfred, Florida, working in the woods, pulling horses, and playing cribbage, poker, and 500 with his brothers. He had a dry sense of humor, always told the truth with no sugar coating, but you always knew his thoughts.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Limlaw; his children: Paula Pray and her husband, David, of Johnson, Robert Limlaw Jr. and his fiancé, Jennifer Perry, of Derby, Marie Bonneau and her companion, Scott Flynn, of Addison, Deb Tanguay of Coventry, and Kerrie Lynn Limlaw Sicard of Coventry; his son-in-law Jason Sicard of Barton; his stepson Wade Tyler and his wife, Diane “Cookie,” of Newport; his grandchildren: Joshua, Ryan, Jenna, Tyler, Mykayla, Mitchell, Alexis, Jacob, Micha, Ciera, and Carl; and his great-grandchildren: Stella, Carson, Aiden, Rhett, Cullen, Brystle, and Carlie. He is also survived by his sisters: Marilyn Gray and her husband, Brian, of Jeffersonville, Christina Williams of Brownington Center, Marion Corbett and her companion, Roger Fournier, of Newport; and by many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many great friends, and longtime customers; Mona and Mickey Lewis, Lawrence and Jan Fournier, Dr. John A. Hobson, Leslie and Doug Calcagni, and Dr. Ron Kubica.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers: David Sr., Gardner, and Walter Limlaw Sr.; his sister Virginia Royer; two infant siblings; his brothers-in-law: Ernest Royer and Andre Williams; and his sister-in-law Harriett Limlaw.

Mr. Limlaw’s family would like to extend appreciation to Judy Desroches for her loving care and friendship in Florida.

Funeral services were held at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport on April 23, officiated by the Reverend Bob Wilson. Spring interment will take place in the Derby Center Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Mr. Limlaw’s memory to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855; or to the Orleans/Essex VNA & Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Jeanne D’arc Lussier

Jeanne D’arc Lussier, former longtime resident of Newport, died on April 19, 2018, at the age of 89. She resided in Magog, Quebec, for the last five years.

Mrs. Lussier was born on November 21, 1928, in St. Methode-de- Frontenac, Quebec, to the late Joseph and Medora Robert of Magog. On July 29, 1950, she married Conrad Lussier in Magog. In 1960, with four children and one on the way, they moved to Newport Center to farm. Later, after a barn fire, they started a farm on the Airport Road in Newport.

Mrs. Lussier was a hard-working wife and mother on the farm, helping her husband and raising their five children. She enjoyed farming, gardening, playing bingo, canning, and caring for the family. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, even with the language barrier. Her grandkids loved going over and getting in her cookie jar to always find the maple leaf cookies in there. Upon retiring from the farm they moved to the Lake Road in Newport. During the winter months they enjoyed West Palm Beach, Florida, for many years. She made wonderful friends while playing cards, bowling, and playing shuffleboard. She enjoyed listening to country-western music and going to dance festivals. She was a wonderful mother and knew a lot about how to be a nurse to her family. She was also a member of the Daughter of Isabella Circle #313 and part of the Red Hat Society.

Mrs. Lussier is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Conrad; her children: Micheline Merrill and her husband, Maurice, of Derby; Ginette Corriveau and her husband, Yves, of South Berwick, Maine, Nicole Leblanc and her partner, Michael Michaud, of Walden, and Pierre “Peter” Lussier and his wife, Marianne, of Barton; and her daughter-in-law Carol Lussier of Newport. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her brother Real Robert of Magog.

She was predeceased by her son Jean Marc “John” Lussier in 2002; her sister Clair; and her brothers: Father Fernand Robert and Dorilas Robert.

She will be missed by all of her family.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 27, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, April 28, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Charron et Lamoureux Complex Funeral Home, located at 1295 Rue Sherbrooke in Magog, Quebec, ([email protected]). The funeral will also be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 28.

Donations in Mrs. Lussier’s memory can be made to the COPD Foundation at [email protected]

Linda L. Mitchell

Linda L. Mitchell, 69, of Holland, died on April 11, 2018, at her home.

She was born on July 31, 1948, in Greensboro, to Talcott Greenwood and Erdene (Gray) Greenwood.

She graduated and received her GED, and worked at many different jobs, including delivering meals for the Orleans Senior Citizen Center.

She attended the Forever Young Center where she enjoyed their activities and socializing. She also enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing bingo, cards, reading, doing puzzles, scrapbooking, arts and crafts, watching television, and yard sale hunting. She will be sadly missed by her family and those who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter Dianne (Mitchell) Ferrin of Holland and her companion, Roland Archambault; by her grandchildren: Sierra Girard and her companion, Jason Martin, and Dustin Ferrin and his companion, Amanda Blake; four great grandchildren: Deeandra Girard, Ryder Ferrin, Kolten Ferrin, and Raye-Lynn Ferrin; her nieces and nephews; and by her sister and her husband.

She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Panda Mitchell; her parents: Talcott Greenwood and Erdene (Gray) Greenwood; and her brothers: Michael and Maynard Greenwood.

A potluck gathering in her memory will be held on Saturday, May 12, at 2 p.m., at the Holland Elementary School in Holland.

Should friends desire, contributions can be made in memory of Ms. Mitchell to any Community National Bank.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Paul Nicholas Sedelnick

Paul Nicholas Sedelnick, 70, a former longtime resident of Newport Center, died on April 12, 2018, in Lyndonville, where he had resided with caretakers for the last months of his life.

He was born to Gena and Nicholas Sedelnick of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on March 12, 1948. An only child, he grew up loved and surrounded by his parents and uncles. He was educated in the Massachusetts school system and lived there until moving to Vermont in 1984. Much can be said about Mr. Sedelnick’s free spirit and his love for music and for collections of all kinds — books, albums, guns, knives — if he could collect it, he loved it. He surrounded himself over the years with many pets of all kinds. One seldom saw him without one of his loyal pets tagging along. He played bass with a variety of musicians and bands over the years, each person playing music with him became his extended family and he had so many stories that he was always willing to share. Moving from Massachusetts to Vermont in the late 1980s, he embraced the nature of Vermont and could be found hiking and canoeing thru the lakes and woods of Vermont.

He is survived by his daughters: Hillary (Sedelnick) MacGregor and her husband, Tristan, and their son Malcolm, Gena Sedelnick and her husband, Ervin, and their children: Madalyn and Gibson; his sons David DiBiase and his wife, Rachel, and their son Parker, all of Vermont, and his son Jesse Powers of Massachusetts. He is also survived by his devoted friend of the last 16 years, Maple the dog.

He is also survived by his oldest and dearest friends, Buddy and Robin Zaremba, and their two sons, Ben and Eddie. While not brothers in blood, they were brothers in heart. Their friendship spanned many years and included marriages, divorces, children, pets, cars and so many adventures.

He was predeceased by his parents; aunts and uncles; his daughter, Amanda; and his beloved Wooly Bully, the golden retriever.

The family wishes to thank China Garcia and her family for providing Paul with a comfortable home and care over the last few months. It was greatly appreciated.

A memorial service will be held at a later time which will celebrate Mr. Sedelnick’s love of nature and music. To honor his memory, those who wish may donate to their local school’s music program.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.