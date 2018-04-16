Obituaries April 18, 2018

Edward Peter Allard

Edward Peter Allard, 57, of Island Pond and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, died suddenly on April 9, 2018, in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

He was born on May 18, 1960, in Burlington, to Francis and Luwina (Dubois) Allard. “Eddie” graduated from North Country Union High School in Newport, in the class of 1978. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 to 1983.

Mr. Allard owned his own trucking business and operated heavy machinery. He was a man who had a presence no one could ignore — one reason being he spoke with such enthusiasm it seemed as if he had a bullhorn to his mouth at all times — and that same enthusiasm carried on into everything he did. He had an extremely high work ethic and was greatly respected by all colleagues and developed friendships that lasted over his lifetime. He had an innate ability to talk with anyone at anytime and once you crossed his path he was embedded into your memory forever.

Mr. Allard will be remembered for his impressive fashion sense (which only included endless days of blue Dickies and beat up work boots), his love of mechanics and big machinery, his endless supply of energy, and his compassion for his family and friends.

“We will always find comfort in closing our eyes and finding you in so many happy memories,” his family said.

He was a member of the American Legion Brighton Post #80 of Island Pond.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie, of Island Pond, and Portsmouth; by his children: Nina and her husband, Jake, of Richmond, New Hampshire, and Nichole of Portsmouth; by his parents: Francis and Luwina Allard of Island Pond; his sister-in-law Kathryn of Portsmouth; his brothers-in-law: Gregory and his wife, Mercy, of Texas, and John of Marysville, Ohio; and by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister Patricia; and by his sister-in-law Tonya.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 5, at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond, where a Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Leo Bilodeau.

Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery in Island Pond.

A celebration of life will be held at American Legion Brighton Post #80 following internment.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Brighton Post #80, 60 Railroad Street, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Evelyn C. Bullis

Evelyn C. Bullis, 65, of Newport, died on April 7, 2018.

She was born on June 20, 1952, in Blackstone, Virginia. She was a daughter of Richard and Nellie (Albert) Jenness.

She was married to Robert Bullis, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her daughter Lorianne Lawson; and her sister Lillian Dow.

Ms. Bullis loved crocheting and making dolls.

She is survived by her son John Libby of Newport; her grandchildren: Carrie Ann Osmer, Haley Libby, Riley Libby, and Merrill Blair; her great-grandson Ryan Pepin; her brother Donald Jenness and his wife, Joyce, of Newport; her sister Patricia Boucot of Batesville, Mississippi; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire contributions may be made in Ms. Bullis’ memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312.

David Wallace Butterfield

David Wallace Butterfield, 90, of Ormond Beach, Florida, died peacefully on March 27, 2018, surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born on January 7, 1928, in North Troy, to Dr. Alfred M. Butterfield and Anne Huckins Butterfield. He graduated from North Troy High School, and promptly enlisted in the Navy. (This was during World War II.) Because he was legally under age, his mother had to give written approval, which she did only reluctantly. In the Navy, he attended pharmacy school and served as a Navy corpsman. When he was a pre-med student at the University of Vermont, he was recalled by the Navy for duty during the Korean war.

He served a pharmacy apprenticeship in Burlington, and qualified for the Vermont boards. He had a drug store in Key Biscayne, Florida; then joined the corporate world, starting as a pharmaceutical sales representative, in the veterinary and agricultural divisions of various corporations. He worked his way up to management and executive positions, retiring as director of public affairs for American Cyanamid’s Agricultural Division.

Mr. Butterfield had a great sense of humor, and always tried to maintain a sunny, optimistic attitude about life. He had a warm and loving personality; he liked to entertain, to have fun and to make people laugh.

He leaves behind his wife, Alice; his sons: Scott Garvey and his wife, Valerie, and Lance Butterfield; his daughters: Brooke Amerson and her husband, Rob, and Beth Durfee and her husband, Steve; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

His many interests included tennis, skiing, gardening, writing, making things, refinishing furniture, cooking, baking, science, outer space, and business.

A celebration of life was held on April 14, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

In remembrance of Mr. Butterfield, his family asks people to “tell those you love that you love them,” and do something nice for someone who needs a kindness.

Cecile Marie Louise Fortin

Cecile Marie Louise Fortin, 94, of Holland, died peacefully on April 10, 2018, surrounded by her loving family and the devoted staff at Michaud Manor in Derby Line.

She was born on July 3, 1923, in Holland to Napoleon and Albertine (Ouimette) Letourneau. On October 21, 1944, she married the love of her life, Henry Fortin, who predeceased her on July 8, 2006.

She and Mr. Fortin purchased his parents farm and that is where their incredible life story began. Mrs. Fortin was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, with a heart of gold. She loved working on the family farm and her maple sugaring business. She always made all of her maple syrup customers feel welcome and always took time to sit down and visit with them. She also loved her fish pond, picking raspberries, and sliding with her grandchildren. She was devoted to her church and the Catholic religion.

She is survived by her children: Frank Fortin and his wife, Adina, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Edward Fortin and his wife, Theresa, of Holland, and Doris Essaff and her husband, Tim, of Derby Line; by eight grandchildren: Adrian, Ernest, Jessica, Tonya, Ariel, Chris, Deanna, and April; and many special great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Andre Letourneau and his wife, Dolores, of East Charleston, Laurent Letourneau and his wife, Alicia, of Derby, Philip Letourneau and his wife, Barbara, of Derby Line, and Joseph Letourneau; and by many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her goddaughters: Lise Comeau and her husband, Steve, of Enosburg, Deborah Kehoe and her husband, Martin, of Palm Beach Garden, Florida, Louise Bouffard and her husband, Richard, of Newport Center, and Nicole Lafleur of Orleans.

She was predeceased by her daughter Lucy Lagasse in 1989; and by her siblings: Pierre, Reginald, Leon, Tony, Paul, Therese Fortin, and Simone Piette.

Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m., on Friday, April 20, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, located at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday April 21, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass will be celebrated. Spring interment will be in St. Edwards Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Michaud Memorial Manor, 47 Herrick Street, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Richard M. Hall

Richard M. Hall, 96, of Newport, died peacefully in Newbury, on the morning of April 11, 2018.

He was born in Portland, Maine, on June 30, 1921, but spent much of his youth in Maplewood, New Jersey. The son of Harold and Emilie (Taylor) Hall, he married Cynthia Carr on October 17, 1964. Mrs. Hall predeceased him in November of 2017.

A veteran of World War II, he joined the 36th Division in North Africa and remained with them through Italy, southern France, and central Europe. He received the Purple Heart for wounds sustained near Cassino in Italy.

He was a graduate of Colgate University (economics) and of the University of Vermont (agriculture/dairy production). In the years before and after UVM, he spent time in Zurich and Grenoble, Switzerland, studying French and German at the University of Grenoble. He then returned to Vermont where he farmed in Morgan and Derby, raising an award-winning herd of Brown Swiss cattle.

He taught science, math, and social studies at Derby Academy (later North Country Junior High School) beginning in 1959 and retiring in 1985, but he continued operating his Christmas tree farm in Derby until his retirement in 2005.

He leaves two daughters: Cindy Hall of West Newbury, and Emilie Hall of Newbury. Also surviving are his niece Jacqueline Mitchell of Bronxville, New York, and his nephew Jeffrey Hall of Troy.

In addition to his wife, Cynthia, he is predeceased by his brother Blaine T. Hall of Newport.

Yolande Poulin Haselton

Yolande Poulin Haselton, 91, died on April 14, 2018, in Derby.

She was born in Vallee Junction, Quebec, on May 22, 1926, to Joseph and Jeanne Poulin. At the age of 12 her family moved to Beebe, Quebec, where she ultimately met the love of her life Conrad Haselton. They were married on August 13, 1949.

Mrs. Haselton was a stay-at-home mom for her children’s formative years. As her children grew up she began working at the unemployment office in Newport. She then worked at Community National Bank and for the state of Vermont. In the early 1980s, she and Mr. Haselton moved to Smiths Falls, Ontario, for her husband’s job. She worked in Ontario as a translator. They ultimately moved back to their home in Beebe Plain, to retire. Instead of retiring, Mrs. Haselton worked part time at Derby Elementary School as a nurse assistant. She enjoyed this time very much.

She had many creative talents which included knitting, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. Her family will continue to cherish all of the wonderful handmade items she crafted for them. She was also fond of baking. Her bread and “little rolls” were frequently requested for family get-togethers. Her children and grandchildren particularly enjoyed her maple pies, wacky chocolate cake, and caramel butter. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and a friendly though competitive game of cards with neighbors, friends, and family. She will be remembered as one who always helped others in need, be they family, friends, or strangers. She was a longtime member of the St. Edward’s choir and various choirs throughout the area, music being a lifelong love of hers. She also belonged to the American Legion ladies auxiliary.

She is survived by her three children: Marc Haselton and his wife, Cathi, from Newport Center, Ruth-Ann Fletcher and her husband, Jon, from Derby, and Martin Haselton from Colorado; her grandchildren: Chris Willis and his wife, Jamie, and their son John, Adam Willis and his daughters Emily and Natiley, Crystal Haselton, Erik Haselton and his children Maximus and Maverick, and Nathan Haselton; her step-grandchildren: Michelle Carbonneau and her husband, Jared, and her son Nick, and Rene Charest and Israel Rivas. She is also survived by her siblings: Denise Gaudreau and her husband, John, Vital Poulin and his wife, Lorraine, Henriette Daigneault, Gilles Poulin, Réjeanne Babkine and her husband, Georges, Jacques Poulin and his wife, Rachel, Andree Poulin, and Lise Meyette and her husband, Larry. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Conrad Haselton; and her siblings: Raymonde Lecours, Helen Gaudreau, Paul Poulin, Therese Godbout, Madeline Brault, Germain Poulin, and Claude Poulin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 20, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, where a Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Bernard Gaudreau. Interment will follow in St. Edward’s Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Derby Green Activities Fund, 2853 U.S. Route 5, Derby, Vermont 05829.

