Obituaries April 11, 2018

Christine Ida Carter

Christine Ida Carter, 90, of Corinth, died on April 4, 2018, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

She was born on March 8, 1928 in Richmond, to the late Gladwin and Hazel (Bates) Spaulding.

On March 2, 1952, she married Robert McCrillis Carter III who survives her.

Mrs. Carter belonged to the Oxbee Quilt Guild, and the Connecticut Valley Swingers square dance club in Bradford, and was a longtime member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Barre.

She loved to play games, dance, clog, make quilts, travel with Mr. Carter, and shared her home with many cats over the years. She was adventurous, fun loving, with a good sense of humor and an infectious laugh, and always saw the goodness in people.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, her children: Noreen Hinton and her husband, Russell, of Newport, Andrea Kidder of Eden, Dan Carter of Corinth, and Calvin Carter of Stowe; her grandchildren: Alexander Russell and his wife, Christine, of Newport, Jesse Russell and Julia Morse of Berlin, Sonya Hinton and her companion, Matt Vreeland, of Corinth, and Skyler Hinton of Newport: and her great-grandchildren: Liberty and Ivy Russell, and Althea and Emmett Russell; and by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters: Wilma Brown and Barbara Braley; her brother Cleo Spaulding; her granddaughter Aliza Christine Kidder; and her son-in-law Perry J. Kidder.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Mrs. Carter’s memory to the Christian Science Benevolent Association, 910 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts 02467, where she received loving care in accordance with her faith.

There will be a family gathering at the Waits River Cemetery in the spring, and a family memorial gathering in Bristol in the summer. Details will be announced at a later date.

Kathleen M. Allen MaGee

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Kathleen M. Allen MaGee say goodbye to their loved one.

Ms. MaGee, 58, died on March 29, 2018, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, with her family by her side.

She was born October 23, 1959, the youngest of six children to Lawrence and Betty Allen of North Troy.

She graduated North Country Union High School in 1977. She moved to Burlington in the late 1980s. There she met her husband of 16 years, David S. MaGee.

Through the years Ms. MaGee became a well-known seamstress and had a business of her own on Church Street. As a hobby she learned to make jewelry.

She and her husband became foster parents to many special needs children and she was happy making a difference in their lives. They also had fun shopping for unusual art pieces for their home. She adored her cat, Gracie.

She leaves beheind her husband, David; her siblings: Lorraine (Allen) Whipple and her husband, Val, Marilyn (Allen) Crowe and her husband, James, David Allen, and Douglas and Susan (Heeter) Allen. She is also survived by her brothers- and sisters-in-law: Billy and Diane MaGee, Linda (MaGee) McNulty and her husband, John, and Betsy MaGee and her partner, David. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Her father predeceased her in 2001; her mother in 2017; and her brother Donald in 1972.

A celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, donations can be made in her memory to the UVMC Cancer Center, Development Office, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

Gilberte A. Pion

Gilberte A. Pion, 90, of Lowell, died on April 3, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on October 17, 1927, in Granby, Quebec, to Clement and Alexina (Vincent) Cabana. On September 3, 1949, she married Raymond Pion, who predeceased her on December 17, 2015.

Mrs. Pion and her husband farmed for 21 years. She also worked at the Lowell graded school for 30-plus years until she retired at the age of 81.

Mrs. Pion was a member of St. Ignatius Church in Lowell since 1949, and the Ladies of St. Anne. Among her many hobbies, she enjoyed cooking, knitting, making quilts, and flower and vegetable gardening.

She is survived by her children: Gerard Pion and his wife, Susan, of Lowell, Ronald Pion and his wife, Charlene, of Lowell, Denise Pothier of Newport Center, Robert Pion and his wife, Susy, of Lowell, and Rejean Pion and his fiancée, Lorie, of Lowell; also by many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Roland Cabana and his wife, Constance, of Granby, Quebec.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her sister Aline; three brothers; her son-in-law Andreo Pothier; and her grandson Gerard Alan Pion.

Funeral services were held on April 6, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lowell where a Mass was celebrated by the Reverend Timothy Naples. Spring interment will take place in St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliate Inc., 110 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

Steven William Place

Steven William Place, 66, of Newport, died peacefully at home on April 5, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on October 3, 1951, in Newport. He was a son of Loren and Barbara (Johnson) Place.

In his younger years, Mr. Place enjoyed snowmobiling, ice-fishing, and working with Wally Watson’s racing team as a bus driver, cook, mechanic and general helper to keep everything running smoothly. He loved being a fireman and will be especially missed by members of the Newport City Volunteer Fire Department where he proudly served for over 40 years. He will also be deeply missed by his friends at the Brown Cow and Brenda’s Homestyle Cooking. Coffee at 5 a.m. was his favorite morning ritual and social time. He was well liked by everyone and maintained many long and close friendships throughout his life. He was a gentle, kind soul and was nice to everyone. Nobody worked harder to make sure a job was done right and would be successful.

He is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Betty Trucott; her daughter Betsy Trucott; and his grandchildren: Adonis, 3, and newborn Arkadian Cornell. He loved every minute of time spent with Adonis. He is also survived by his brothers: Edwin Place of Brookfield, Gary Place of East Haven, and Loren Damon of Lunenburg; and his sisters: Sandy Place of Rutland, Sylvia Place of Middlebury, and Mary Jean Whiting and her husband, Leonard, of Boscawen, New Hampshire.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Joanne Dame; his uncle, David Johnson Sr.; and his grandmother, Ruth Johnson.

A funeral service was held on the morning of April 11, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport.

Roderick Stackelberg

Roderick Stackelberg died on March 18, 2018, aged 82.

He was born in Munich, Germany, on May 8, 1935, to a German father, Curt Ernst Friedrich Ferdinand Freiherr von Stackelberg (1910–1994) and an American mother, Ellen LeRoy Emmet Biddle (1912–1998). He grew up in Bavaria during the Second World War. His tenth birthday coincided with Victory in Europe Day, May 8, 1945. He returned to the United States with his mother and his three siblings in July 1946. He attended St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, and Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village, Connecticut, before earning a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in history and literature, cum laude, from Harvard University in 1956. He was drafted into the Army in 1958, serving in the chemical corps at the United States Army Europe Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany. His duty was to map the potential fallout from battlefield nuclear weapons at a time when the U.S. Government claimed not to have any nuclear weapons stationed in Europe.

After teaching at the high school and adult education levels for many years, including in Germany from 1962 to 1967, he returned to graduate school at age 35 in 1970, helped by a Ford Foundation Leadership Development fellowship. He earned a master’s degree in history at the University of Vermont in 1972, and a doctorate in history at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 1974, specializing in modern German and European intellectual history, with a focus on Nazism and fascism. He taught at San Diego State University, the University of Oregon, and the University of South Dakota. Arriving at Gonzaga University as an assistant professor in 1978, he retired as professor and John D. and Ann K. Powers Chair in 2004. He was named Scholar of the Year by Gonzaga in 1990. Mr. Stackelberg published four scholarly books: Idealism Debased: From Völkish Thought to National Socialism (Kent State University Press, 1981), Hitler’s Germany: Origins, Interpretations, Legacy (Routledge, 1999; revised 2009), The Nazi Germany Sourcebook: An Anthology of Texts with Sally A. Winkle (Routledge, 2002), and The Routledge Companion to Nazi Germany (2008). He contributed chapters to scholarly anthologies and published numerous articles and reviews in major academic journals. He also privately published four volumes of memoirs.

He was a member and financial supporter of various social justice and environmental organizations and served as president of the Spokane chapter of the United Nations Association. His favorite expression comes from Paul Goodman: “The repressed and excluded are always right in their rebellion, because they stand for our future wholeness.”

A former Spokane chess champion and competitive club tennis player, Mr. Stackelberg was a member of the Inland Empire Chess Club and the Spokane Tennis Association. He enjoyed good food and wine, relished most when the talk between bites turned political. He was a caring father and a generous teacher, a loyal friend and a dedicated correspondent. He did not travel widely, but he traveled well — usually to Boston, to Vermont, or to Germany, and always to visit family and friends. In bad weather he’d listen to classical music or protest songs while reading by the fire. When the sun came out, he’d take long walks through the neighborhood, stopping to admire a fine house or beautiful garden. After a stroke in 2011, his walks continued, longer and further than ever before. Anyone who lived on the South Hill, would likely see him zoom by in his wheelchair, seeking some sunshine and a view from the bluff.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Anne Winkle, (married 1991); and his first wife, Steffi Heuss, (married 1965–1983); and by a daughter and two sons: Katherine Ellen von Stackelberg (born 1966), Nicholas Olaf von Stackelberg (born 1971) and Emmet Winkle von Stackelberg (born 1991); and three grandchildren: Sigurgeir Temple, Bryndis LeRoy Jonson, and Sebastian Otto von Stackelberg; as well as by his brother Olaf Patrick (born 1932); and his half-sisters: Stella Marie (born 1943), Susanne (born 1942) and Sylvia Roswitha Knobloch (born 1945).

He was predeceased by his sister Betsy Shulman (1934–2015); his brother Nicholas Temple (1938–2016); and his half-brother Curt Ferdinand Marian Freiherr (1956–1997).

A memorial celebration will be held in Spokane on May 19. A local memorial will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane, Hospice of Spokane, or the Nature Conservancy.

Gregory Henry Stafford

Gregory Henry Stafford, 79, of Island Pond died peacefully on March 29, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. due to complications from kidney and bladder cancer, and finally congestive heart failure.

He was born in Island Pond on October 19, 1938, in his parents’ kitchen.

He was predeceased by his parents: L. Nicholas Stafford and Mary (O’Gorman); his twin brother Gordon Stafford on September 25, 2017, and his infant sister, Joann.

He is survived by his sisters: Jane Stafford Othot and her husband, Richard, and Joan Stafford; and his sister-in-law, Rita Stafford.

“McGee,” as he was known by all, graduated from Berlin High School in 1958. Following that, he proudly served in the United States Air Force from approximately 1959 to 1963. His tours of duty included time in Japan, Iceland, and the Philippines. His tales often recounted the numerous adventures he had while in the Air Force, traveling overseas. He was active in many local veterans’ events, and proud to represent his military background in the annual military parades.

His many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends admired his work ethic, original sense of humor, unique sayings, and his devotion to his family. Every family gathering was enhanced by his lively storytelling where he detailed his many life escapades. There were countless life lessons and uncontrollable laughter!

Mr. Stafford was very proud of his Northeast Kingdom heritage and knew the wooded landscape by heart. He was an expert tour guide, and enjoyed sharing his love of nature and the outdoors with everyone. He resided in Island Pond most of his life and owned a home there since 1980. Times spent in his kitchen making the past come alive in stories and jokes enriched the lives of everyone privileged to know him. But always, his favorite place to go was the old log cabin in the woods of the Yellow Bog.

A celebration of his life for close friends and family at his home in Island Pond, and a graveside ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 12. Times will be announced at a later date. On Saturday, May 26, Memorial Day weekend, a larger celebration will occur at the American Legion in Island Pond. Friends who wish to make a memorial contribution to the American Diabetes Association can go to www.diabetes.org/.