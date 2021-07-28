Obituaries and Services 7.28.21

Donna Ruth Warner

Donna Ruth Warner, 87, formerly of Florida and Derby Line, died peacefully on July 22 at United Helpers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton, New York.

Donna was born December 24, 1933, in Fitchbay, Quebec, Canada. She was the daughter of the late Almer Olaf Young and Elsie Mary (Bichard) Young. She was a graduate of Catherine Booth Mothers Hospital, Montreal, Quebec, where she received her first registered nursing degree. After taking time off to raise her children, she returned to school at Norwich University and Vermont College in Montpellier, where she received her second registered nursing degree. She worked at Broadview Hospital and North Country Hospital, in Newport.

On May 1, 1965, she married Bruce Patrick Warner in Newport.

Surviving her are children: David B. Warner and wife, Trina, of Fayetteville, New York, and Melissa J. Warner of Lady Lake, Florida; and three grandchildren: Emma, Abigail, and Gretchen Warner. In addition to her husband, Bruce, who died in July 2007, she is predeceased by four brothers: Baxter, Floyd, Conrad, and Grant Young.

Donna was a member of Community Circle in Derby, and a supporter of animal charities such as the World Wildlife Fund, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelties to Animals (ASPCA) and The Humane Society. She enjoyed gardening, cross-country skiing, water aerobics, Mahjong, and a variety of artistic pastimes. The past few years, she enjoyed spending time with her family in Colton, New York, on Higley Flow.

She was a quiet person but for all those who had the privilege of knowing her, also knew she was a true force and the epitome of strength and resilience.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 2, at noon at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Directly following, she will be interred next to Bruce at the North Troy Cemetery in North Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society-https://www.nationalmssociety.org/.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Frank Paul Stuart

Frank Paul Stuart, 81, known as Paul, of Derby, born in Malden, Massachusetts, died suddenly of an illness on Sunday, July 25.

Paul was the second son of three born to Frank and Helen Stuart (predeceased) of Malden, Massachusetts. He had a predeceased younger brother John. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Brenda Stuart, of Derby. He also leaves behind his brothers and sisters-in-law: Richard and Valorie of Orleans, Donna Jewer of Irasburg, David and Diana Poginy of Newport, Pam Prue of Newport, Louie and Collette Prue of Albany, John and Clare Prue of Massachusetts, Jim and Margie Morley of Irasburg, Danny and Linda Prue of Irasburg, Blaine and Pearla Brown of Orleans, and David and Barb Prue of Newport Center. He also has two brothers-in-law who predeceased him: Fred C. Prue and Terry Prue. He also leaves behind his stepchildren: Nathan Prue and girlfriend, MaDonna, of Lowell, Tracey and Sarah Prue of Tennessee, Mark and Tonia Wombolt of Westfield, and Belinda Jacques and boyfriend, Andy, of New Hampshire; also several grandchildren. He also leaves two sons and a daughter: William Charles Stuart, Elei David Stuart, and Heidi Edith Tolbert; and grandchildren from his previous marriage; and his older brother William C. Stuart of Connecticut.

Paul was a managing editor in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, North Carolina, Alaska, and Washington, and a feature writer and contributing photographer for several newspapers in Vermont.

Family and friends are invited and welcome to attend Mass on August 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, at 191 Claremont Terrace, Newport. Following is a gathering at his home in Derby.

Sherry Seslar

Sherry Seslar, 80, of Westmore, born in Evanston, Illinois, died peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

Sherry was a devoted wife to Gary, and mother to sons Dan and Steve. She made family the center of her life. She also forged many enduring friendships that she cherished. In her younger years, Sherry worked as an office manager. As her kids grew, she became a dynamic community organizer to improve the world they grew up in. She was also passionate about tennis, cooking, and home design.

Relatives and friends, are invited to attend a 10 a.m. memorial service to celebrate Sherry’s life on Saturday, August 28, at the Westmore Community Church, 27 Hinton Hill Road, Westmore.

If one wishes to make a contribution to the Westmore Community Church in Sherry’s memory, her family and friends thank you.

Janet Lundberg Porter

Janet Lundberg Porter died July 10, 2021, in the loving company of family who were able to be with her, and feeling the love and support of family and friends who were not physically with her. She stayed positive to the end, singing songs and visiting with family, friends and neighbors.

She loved making a beautiful home for the family, doing most of the work fixing up the 1840s farmhouse and developing amazing flower gardens. Playing the piano, singing, and dancing, knitting, and cross-country skiing all gave her joy. She knew how to take comfort in keeping things simple and in letting love and common sense guide her decisions. Her parents Edwin Lundberg and Ruth Lindquist were first generation and second generation Swedes, and Janet loved the culture, design, art and stories of Sweden, making two trips there in her lifetime, once to visit family members, and once to sing as part of an art event.

Born November 15, 1939, the oldest of five sisters, she grew up in Reading, Massachusetts. She met Burt Porter at the University of Connecticut after admiring how dashing he was in his “cape,” which was actually a coat that he wore over his shoulders because it didn’t quite fit. They moved to Glover in August, 1966, and had a good life together, raising their two sons, Erik and Torin Porter, tending to their small farm and gardens, and spending lots of time with the Azarian and Schumann families. Other family friends included the Odells, the Keplars, the Spatzs, the Hammonds, the Taplins, and the Dufaults.

Janet and Burt divorced in 1990, but remained lifelong friends who, with more distance, appreciated each other’s differences with humor and love. Janet also became good friends with Burt’s partner of 20-plus years, Lindsay Knowlton, enjoying each other’s company for walks and conversation. Janet also enjoyed visits with Michael Grossinger, Judy Young, and Margot Eastman.

She worked at the Chronicle and as a teacher’s assistant at the Glover school. In the mid-eighties, Janet went back to school for her master’s degree in social work and counseling at Antioch. Her sons, Erik and Torin, were out of high school and she liked the freedom of embarking on a new career and chapter in her life. Janet became a psychologist with Northeast Kingdom Human Services from 1989 to 2009, in addition to having her own private practice.

Janet became “Jams” or “Jammy” when her first grandchild, Colton, came up with the nickname. One thing Jams loved most was spending time with her grandchildren and lovingly supporting them in their pursuits, whether it was Colton attending West Point, Maeva showing her dance moves, or Victor riding his bicycle with a parent’s help.

Janet was predeceased by her sister Nancy Lundberg, and Burt Porter in 2020. She leaves behind her sisters: Judi Lundberg, Barbara Fessenden, and Marjorie Kilgus; her son and daughter-in-law Erik and Leanne Porter; her grandson Colton Porter; and step-grandchildren Shannon and Katrina Meserve; step-grandchild Lara Starr; her son Torin Porter and daughter-in-law Vanessa Gengler; and grandchildren Maeva and Victor Porter; and her good friend Lindsay Knowlton.

Sometimes instead of saying goodbye she would say in Swedish, “Jag älskar dig så mycket alskling!”

Lillian R. Pingree

Lillian R. Pingree, 77, of North Troy, died peacefully at her home.

She was born on December 27, 1943, in Newport to Lawrence and Bernice (Newbold) Monfette.

She is survived by her children: Lawrence Monfette of Derby, Marcia Pingree of Florida, Vincent Pingree of West Charleston, Pamela Brown and her husband, Donald, of Derby, and Eric Pingree and his wife, Gina, of North Troy; by her grandchildren: Kari, Mysti, Kiesha, Sevaughn, Sierra, Cory, Thomas, Ethan, Monica, Alfred, Katrina, Tiffany, Brent, Cody, Scott, Zachery, Avery, Valarie, Anthony, Kristy, Haily, and Bethanie. She loved them and will be watching over them.

She is also survived by her brother Carl Monfette and his wife, Mindy, of South Royalton, and by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother and father, five sisters, and one brother.

Lillian was an inspector for garment manufacturing. Her hobbies included hunting, and fishing.

If she wasn’t riding around looking for critters in the field, she was visiting family and friends. Her favorite people to visit were Rita, Jo Anne and Denise; other than that it was family whom she loved just hanging out with. She loved to see the smiles on her children’s and grandchildren’s faces. She had a personality that brought laughter that is going to be missed. The smile on her face for sure is going to be missed. She was there for so many people when they needed help whether it was to lend an ear, help with housework, watch the kids, or even help with money — it didn’t matter what it was. Her family and friends will end with saying some of her words to everyone: “If there are going to be tears there better be a smile to go with it.” So when you’re thinking about her, remember this.

Funeral services and calling hours will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3417 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Interment will follow at Kelsey Cemetery, Shattuck Hill Road, Derby.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Anna Mae Niles

Anna Mae Niles, 92, of West Windsor, beloved wife and mother, died peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Rutland.

Anna was born on May 29, 1929, in New Britain, Connecticut, to the late Michael and Anna (Kuchick) Bruzik. Anna grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School in 1947.

Anna had a smile that always lit up a room and made all who met her instantly a friend. Anna married Gardner M. Niles on May 31, 1952. They lived in New Britain with their young children, Corinne and Keith, prior to moving to picturesque West Windsor in 1961.

Anna and Gardner started Cozy-Knoll Farm and raised record milk producing brown Swiss cows and had many horses over the years. She also worked at Johnson and Johnson in West Windsor. Anna loved the beautiful area around Mt. Ascutney, where generations of her extended family learned to ski. She would snowshoe through her fields and trails around Cozy-Knoll in the winter and grow extensive flower gardens during the summer. Anna always made those that visited Cozy-Knoll feel special. She loved Vermont and would visit all the historical and scenic sites that she could.

Anna was predeceased by husband, Gardner M. Niles; beloved daughter Corinne M. (Niles) Scully; and brother Michael B. Bruzik.

She is survived by beloved son Keith G. Niles of West Windsor; brother Robert B. Bruzik of Claremont, New Hampshire; and dear friend Edith Ells of West Windsor. She also leaves many nieces and nephews in Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, Georgia, and California.

Thanks to all of Anna’s neighbors and friends for their support during her time at the healthcare center. A memorial service for Anna will be held at a future date.

Francesca Ann Seguin Jodrey

Francesca (Frances) Ann Seguin Jodrey died on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, New Hampshire.

She was born Francesca Ann Seguin on February 25, 1928, in Portland, Maine, the youngest of six children born to Hazel Pelow and Walter L. Seguin, and was often referred to as either Ann, Anna, or Frances.

Francesca grew up in Island Pond, and graduated from Brighton High School. She was married to Walter Jodrey, who predeceased her in March of 1997. Together, they built a lovely home in Gorham, New Hampshire. Mr. Jodrey, being a “railroad” man, procured the cobblestones from the downtown street renovation in Portland, Maine, and incorporated them into the construction of their home, creating a beautiful fireplace and chimney, making for a charming home. Ann was an exceptional decorator in this unique home. She had lovely, well-cared-for gardens surrounding her property.

Ann was a longtime and devoted member of the Gorham Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

Francesca had no children of her own, but was a loving and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews; she was always full of fun!

She was predeceased by her five siblings: sisters: Catherine Philippon, Ruth Couture, and Dorothy “Dolly” Dawson; and brothers: R. Claude Seguin and Walter F. Seguin.

She is survived by a stepson, Arlan Jodrey and wife, Eleanor, of Bethel, Maine. She had a very special neighbor, Albert Gilbert who she regarded as a son. She leaves behind her many nieces and nephews.

The Gorham Jehovah Witnesses will hold a memorial service, via Zoom, on Monday, August 2, at 6 p.m. For information on how to access Zoom, contact Donald Albee at (603) 752-7379 or (603) 723-7227.

Donald Owen Calloway

Donald Owen Calloway Sr., 85, of Orleans, died on July 21, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on June 3, 1936, in Newport Center, to the late Blain and Natalie (Armstrong) Calloway.

Donald was raised by his grandparents William Armstrong and Mary Aiken. On April 6, 1959, he married Cora Simpson and became a stepfather to her children: Stanley Elliot Jr., Dorothy Waterman, and Denis Simpson (Wanda Hodgston), and also a father to his son Donald Owen Calloway Jr. After the death of his wife, Cora, Donald married Illene Johnson on September 24, 1994, and became stepfather to her children Howard Stevens (Judy), Carlene Stevens (Rex), Arnold Johnson, and Fayette Norman Stevens (Louise) who had been living with and caring for Donald for the last seven years. Donald used to be a heavy equipment operator in his younger days. He loved joking around and picking on people. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger days. He also enjoyed gardening and being with his family, especially when they would have weeklong camping trips at Donald’s family farmland on Armstrong Road in Newport Center. It was always the highlight of their summers. He loved spending time with his nephews and helping them work on their demo cars, and having cookouts with his siblings and their families all summer long.

He is survived by his son Donald Calloway Jr.; stepson Fayette Stevens; sisters Priscilla Simpson and Linda Bennett; sister-in-law Betty Calloway; grandchildren: Arion, Venus, and Athena Simpson, Rusty Dionne, Cindy Turgen, Donald Calloway III, December, and Jordan. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is also predeceased by his second wife, Illene Johnson-Calloway; stepmother Annie; dad Alfred; sisters: Betty Scott and Louise “Weedy”; brothers Roger and Blain Jr. Calloway; brothers-in-law Silas Scott Jr. and Silas Simpson. As well as stepchildren Stanley Elliot Jr., Dorothy Waterman, and Denis Simpson.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at the Coventry Village Cemetery with pastor Paul Prince officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Services

Roy F. Montminy Sr.

Burial for Roy F. Montminy Sr. will be held on August 7 at noon at Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Reverend W. Norman MacFarlane

Burial for former Westmore pastor Reverend W. Norman MacFarlane will be held on Tuesday, August 3, at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetary in Bethel on Route 12.