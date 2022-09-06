Obituaries 9.7.22

Stacey L. Williams

Stacey Lyn Williams, 57, of Barton, died on August 29, 2022, at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Medical Center in St. Johnsbury, with her family at her side.

She was born March 20, 1965, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Harold and Lois (Davison) Williams.

Stacey grew up in Hardwick and graduated from Hazen Union High School in the class of 1983. She continued her education at Champlain College in Burlington.

She first married Troy Shatney. They divorced and she later met Charles M. “Chick” King. They soon became life partners and later married. They combined their two families into one happy group for more than 29 years.

In her earlier years, Stacey was a bartender at Benny’s in Hardwick. She later tended bar and was a manager at the VFW in St. Johnsbury, until her health failed.

Stacey loved all her grandchildren, spending time with family and friends were a highlight for her. She enjoyed playing pool, cards, traveling, gambling, and camping at Dog Pond in Woodbury, as well as trips to Old Orchard Beach in Maine. She had a great love of dolphins.

She is survived by three children: Kate Shatney and her husband, Michael Josey, of Irasburg, Travis Shatney and his wife, Tara, of Orleans, and Tyler Shatney and his fiancée, Michaela Clark, of Derby Line; by three siblings: Kelly Davison and his wife, Jackie, of Hardwick, Sherrie Williams and her husband, James Bronley, of Irasburg, and Shannon Williams and her husband, Dave McCullough, of Hardwick; by her grandchildren: Sadie, Kalli, Sienna, Cami, Ryker, Lowen, Quinten, Hunter, Mason, Maesa, and Oliver; by one great- grandchild; as well as by nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Stacey was predeceased by her beloved husband, Chick King, on November 19, 2020.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the VFW Auxiliary, 204 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Clyde Simmons Jr.

Clyde Simmons Jr. (Mr. Sunny) died August 17, 2022, at North Country Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He lived all his life in Craftsbury, except for the four years he spent in the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War.

He attended Craftsbury Schools where he excelled in basketball and enjoyed seeing his

sons follow in his footsteps. He loved Craftsbury Common and the home he built there.

He leaves to mourn his wife of 65 years, Joan Brown Simmons, his three sons, Daniel, David, and Duncan, and their families, a sister Addie King, a brother-in-law Charles Brown and family, and numerous nieces and nephews. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a source of great joy.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde and Hilda Simmons, by his sister Phyllis Harrington, and by his granddaughter Erin Simmons.

Clyde loved Craftsbury but it was in the Northeast Kingdom on Dennis Pond that he felt supreme happiness. He used to call the log cabin he built there, “a little bit of heaven.” He knew every rock and ridge, and nothing pleased him more than sitting in his rocking chair and gazing out at West Mountain.

The many hunting and fishing trips to Crooked Spike Lodge were the highlights of his life. Clyde was active in the United Church of Craftsbury where he served for many years as a trustee. During the renovations in the ’70s, he helped choose and install the chandelier which graces the sanctuary. He was known for his inspiring entries about faith and the natural world in the annual “Lenten Guide,” wherehe often wrote of his joy of birdwatching, especially the cardinals.

He was a vintage Vermonter; a good man who will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held on September 17, at the Church on the Common in Craftsbury, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Craftsbury Common Cemetery.

If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the United Church of Craftsbury Memorial Committee at P.O. Box 46, Craftsbury Common, Vermont 05827 for the maintenance of the building.

Baldur (Val) Schadinger

Baldur (Val) Schadinger died on August 17, 2022, at the age of 87, under the caring watch of the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

Born on June 15, 1935, in the ethnically Austrian region of Gottschee, now a part of modern-day Slovenia, Baldur was the fourth child of Bruno Schadinger and Gertrud Loy. After World War II, the family moved to the Schadinger residence in St. Pölten, Austria.

As a young man Baldur was trained as a machinist, but his passion was always skiing. When the family moved west into the Austrian Alps he obtained his first position as a ski instructor in Bad Hofgastein. In the mid-1950s he immigrated to St Catharines, Ontario, where his older brother was living and subsequently worked as a ski instructor at Mont Tremblant in the Laurentians. In 1958, he was recruited to become the first ski school director at Greek Peak in Cortland, New York.

In 1963 Baldur discovered Jay Peak and made the move to his beloved mountain, living on the Hazen’s Notch Road in Montgomery Center for the remainder of his life. He spent many happy years as a ski instructor at Jay Peak and was known for the level of his skiing skill and his dedication to teaching the sport.

In time, Baldur also developed a love for Nordic skiing and chose to retire from Jay Peak, establishing the Hazen’s Notch Cross Country Ski Center, which flourished for many years. In addition to his career as a professional ski instructor and his endeavors as entrepreneur, Baldur worked as a stonemason during the off season, specializing in Rumford fireplaces that can be found to this day in homes throughout the area. In his free time Baldur pursued his interests of snowboarding, telemark skiing, cycling, and gardening, keeping him fit and connected to the Montgomery community.

Baldur was predeceased by his siblings Gertrud Elmer of St. Polten, Austria, Bruno Schadinger of St. Catherines, Ontario, and Lothar Schadinger of New Hope, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his brother Wolfgang Schadinger of Montgomery Center, and his partner, Margot Eastman, of Craftsbury; by his sister-in-law Margit Schadinger of St. Catherines, Ontario; by his former wife Anne-Marie Schlegel Schadinger of Newport; by his daughter Sonia Candrian-Schadinger of Herrliberg, Switzerland, and her husband, Patrick Candrian; by his grandchildren, Ladina and Andri, by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in Canada, Austria and the U.S., and many friends in the local and skiing communities.

A gathering in celebration of Baldur’s life will be held at Pratt Hall in Montgomery on October 8, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to come and share their remembrances.

Donations in memory of Baldur can be made to The Green Mountain Club via their website, www.greenmountainclub.org, or by mail to 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, Vermont 05677.

Share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.

Olive Arden Urie Griffin

Olive Arden Urie Griffin died on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 98. Throughout her almost 99 years of life, she had boundless energy, a quick wit, unshakeable strength, and compassion for her family, friends, community, and nature.

She was born on November 11, 1923, the first child of five to William and Ada Drew Urie, on their family farm in Glover. She attended one-room schoolhouses for eight years in Glover and then attended Barton Academy, graduating in 1942. Olive then attended Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing in Hanover, New Hampshire, graduating with a registered nurse degree in 1945. While there, she became a cadet nurse, committing herself to the armed services.

On September 22, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Ray Evan Griffin, at East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church.

Olive remained employed at Mary Hitchcock until she settled in Springfield with her husband, where she was employed at the Springfield Hospital. In the fall of 1949, Ray and Olive left Springfield and moved to Burlington, where Olive worked at the Mary Fletcher Hospital. While they lived in Burlington, Ray and Olive’s three sons, Rodney, Ronald, and Robert, were born.

Olive became a psychiatric nurse at the Rosewood State Training School when she and Ray moved to Baltimore, Maryland, with their three sons in 1953. The family eventually moved back to Vermont in 1957, settling in Saxtons River, where Olive worked as a nurse at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and Vermont Academy. She later worked in her husband’s dental office in Bellows Falls as his office manager. While residing in Saxtons River, Ray and Olive’s two daughters, Judith and Rebecca, were born.

Olive was a member of Christ’s Church and belonged to the Women’s Fellowship in Saxtons River. She also took pride in serving as the chair of the Christmas Stocking Bazaar. In the community, she was a leader of the Cub Scouts, Brownies, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts. She later assisted with Hospice, Meals on Wheels, and helped with the transportation of dialysis patients.

When she was in her fifties, Olive earned a bachelor of arts degree in liberal studies from St. Joseph the Provider College in Rutland.

After retirement, Ray and Olive fully immersed themselves in the hobby of birding. They traveled extensively in their camper throughout the lower 48 states, accumulating an impressive list of over 600 North American species.

In 1994, Ray and Olive permanently moved to Tranquility Farm, their vacation home in West Glover, where they ran a bed & breakfast for many years. Olive became a member of the West Glover Congregational Church’s Willing Workers and also served as a trustee of the Barton Public Library. She was a member of many conservancy and birding groups including the American Birding Association, Ascutney Mountain Audubon, the Northeast Kingdom Audubon, National Audubon, Nature Conservancy, and the Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences.

Olive could often be found working in one of her many beautiful flower beds or bountiful vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, Sudoku, golf, snowshoeing and skiing. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Ronald Griffin and his partner, Trish Cope, of McDaniel, Maryland, Robert and Kathy Griffin of Duxbury, Massachusetts, Judy and George McKelvey of Newport, and Rebecca Tobey of Belmont. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren and their spouses: Annaliese Griffin and Tom Mylan, Jennie Griffin and Kwang Woo Lee, Lauren Griffin and Jake Loiko, Ben and Sarah Griffin, Adam Griffin, Ellen and Jeff Callahan, Sarah and Matthew Ducas, Meredith McKelvey, Evan and Kim Tobey, Eric and Leah Tobey, and Hannah Tobey. She is also survived by her fifteen great-grandchildren: Lester and Olive Griffin Mylan, Porter and Owen Lee, Stella and Jasper Griffin, Ruby and Everett Loiko (expected in September), Jack and Dorothy Callahan, Avery Tobey, Griffin and Everett Tobey, and Theodore, Griffin, and Natalie Ducas.

Survivors also include Olive’s sister, Fay Valley of Barton, and her sister-in-law, Shirley Urie of Williston, as well as Marty Hammond, Pam Hinds, Peter Tobey, Purvish Patel, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; by her siblings Marion Urie, Alan Urie, and Joyce Hanson; by her husband of 69 years, Ray Evan Griffin; and by their eldest son, Rodney Griffin.

A memorial service was held on September 3, at the West Glover Congregational Church with a private interment at the Andersonville Cemetery prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Olive’s memory to the Barton Public Library, 100 Church Street, Barton, Vermont 05822, Northeast Kingdom Audubon Society, 1302 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819, Glover Ambulance Squad, Inc., 48 County Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875, Orleans Ambulance Squad, Inc., 4394 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, the West Glover Congregational Church, care of Sarah Stevens, 16 Davio Place, West Glover, Vermont 05875, or Maple Lane Nursing Home Activity Fund, 60 Maple Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Please plant some flowers, feed some birds, or enjoy a maple creemee in Olive’s memory.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Shane Gordon Copp

Shane Gordon Copp, 24, of Newport, died suddenly on August 27, 2022, in Lowell.

He was born November 6, 1997, in Newport, beloved son of Rose Breault of Newport, and Christopher Copp of Orleans.

He graduated from North Country Union High School in the class of 2016. He was employed for the past four years by Memphremagog Rentals in Newport. Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed fishing, working, and joy riding, he loved to work on vehicles, spending time with family and friends, and with Jason and Amanda’s children.

He is survived by his parents, Rose Breault and her companion, Brian Vincent, of Newport, and Christopher Copp and his wife, Jennifer, of Orleans; by his maternal grandmother, Theda Breault, of Newport, his paternal grandmother, Deborah Ann Trudeau, of Glover, his paternal grandmother, Carol Sheltra, of Westfield, his grandfather John Marczyszak of Westfield, and by his great-grandmother Marvel Thurston of Enfield, New Hampshire; by his uncles Clarence Breault and wife, Jody, of Newport, Fred Copp and his wife, Laura, of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, and George Copp and his partner, Bruce Blair, of Newport. He is also survived by his sisters Zoey Copp of Orleans and Brianna Carpenter of Coventry.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, with the Reverend Peter Hammond officiating.

A reception will follow at the American Legion in Newport.

Should friends desire contributions in his memory may be made to the Derby Fish and Game, 75 Fish Game Road, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Online condolences at Curtis-Britch.com.