Obituaries 9.4.19

Elizabeth Clara (Graves) Woodmansee

Elizabeth Clara (Graves) Woodmansee, 91, of Waterbury Center died at her home on August 29, 2019, leaving this beautiful Earth.

She was born on January 31, 1928, the daughter of Leslie and Gladys (Hart) Graves. She was married to Horace S. Woodmansee Jr. on September 10, 1946, at the home of her parents in Wolcott.

She is survived by and lives on in the hearts of her five children: Larry Woodmansee and his wife, Bonnie (Rhubarb) of Sarasota, Florida, Diana Davis and her life partner, Dennis Hayden, of Barton, Tony Woodmansee and his wife, Lora, of Seattle, Washington, Tammy Thompson and her husband, Mark, of Waterbury Center, and Penny Dodson and her husband, Bill, of Colchester; her ten very beloved grandchildren; her 15 adored great-grandchildren; and her two treasured great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law Charlotte Landry and Jessie Graves; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Horace, with whom she enjoyed 60 years of marriage. She is now joyously reunited with her husband; parents; and siblings: Herbert Graves, Irene Davis, and Robert Graves.

Elizabeth attended schools in Waterbury Center, Waterbury, and graduated pro merito from Peoples Academy in Morrisville. She was a member of the glee club and sang at the New England Music Festival. She provided love, care, and guidance to her children. She was a loving, supportive wife and homemaker and a kind and humorous soul to all. She would employ Yankee ingenuity and sensibility to daily challenges. Family meant everything to her, and she encouraged everyone to “tell them you love them.” She devoted her life to family both past and present.

Genealogy was her lifelong passion. She loved researching and revealing the extensive family tree which she traced back to Caesar’s sister. Elizabeth was very proud that her families were here in New England in the early 1600s. She was a dedicated local historian and a valued resource for many genealogists throughout the country. She endeavored to fill in the missing pieces for many other families. It wasn’t about the names and dates, it was about the stories and lives behind the names. She was so proud that her niece, Trudy Graves, carries on the tradition. She loved her family, as she regarded them her greatest accomplishment. However, she was a devoted Boston Celtics fan, and family knew not to call during their games. She even successfully converted her husband, Horace, a loyal New York Knicks fan, over to the Celtics camp. Together they shared a love of raising Scottish terriers with their family.

As a true Vermonter, she showed courage, strength, and perseverance to live independently in her own home and on her own terms. She did not let the weight of time slow her down and lived all her days remarking with amazement, “ it’s a beautiful world” to which family responded, “ it was made more precious by having you with us.” Now that Elizabeth has escaped from her earthly bonds, tribulations and trials, may her memory be an inspiration to all who knew her.

Please join the family in celebrating Elizabeth’s life on Friday, September 27, at the Waterbury Center Community Church with the service beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a reception provided by the Ladies Aid. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Waterbury Historical Society, P.O. Box 708, Waterbury, Vermont 05676. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com, or the funeral home Facebook page.

John W. Wheeler

John W. Wheeler of Cocoa, Florida, died on Friday, August 16, 2019.

John was born in Newport and lived there until he and his wife decided to retire in Cocoa. While living in Florida he worked as a security guard at Boeing and Company for several years. When he retired, he and his wife enjoyed going on cruises, traveling to South Carolina, Delaware, New Jersey, and Vermont until his health no longer permitted. He was an avid fisherman, and loved boating and golfing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren who called him “Pop Pop.” He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and the Eagles. John served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1963.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie, of 58 years; his three children: John Junior and his wife, Eileen, of Coventry, Darcy Wiesen of Columbia, South Carolina, and Shirley and her husband, Roger Whitney, of Magnolia, Delaware; his sister Anna; his brother-in-law Hank Fritschka of Toms River, New Jersey, his uncle Rodney and his wife, Diana Champagne, of Cocoa; his six grandchildren: Joshua, Nicole, Matthew, Bradley, Chelsea, and Jonathan; his grandson-in-law Joe Hannan; his four great-grandchildren: Hayden, Aubrie , Reagan, and Walker; and his four cousins Evelyn, Monica, Rhonda, and Tabitha who will miss him dearly.

He will be buried at the Mims Military Cemetery.

Helen L. Pond

Helen L. Pond, 89, of Rumford, Maine, formerly of Island Pond, died peacefully on August 30, 2019 in Rumford.

She was born on July 13, 1930, in Morgan to Albert and Ellen (Aldrich) Beck. On December 15, 1949, she married Victor Pond who predeceased her on March 16, 2011.

Helen was a rip saw operator for Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Island Pond for 15 years. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, liked to cook, and loved her family and their visits and gatherings. She also liked her dogs of which she had several, and going to their hunting camp in the Island Pond area, and hunting with Victor and family.

She was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her children: Victor Pond II and his wife, Sandra, Goldie McPhaul and her husband, Richard, and Sheila Stinson and her husband, James. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren; her 15 great-grandchildren; and by her several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two daughters: Diane MacLeod and Donna Chrisomalis; by her sisters Betty Brown and Ruth Renihan; and by her brothers: Charles, Alton, and Gordon.

There will be no services per her wishes. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Jeanine M. Martin

Jeanine M. Martin, 79, of Derby died at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Derby.

She was born on December 17, 1939, in Newport to Edmond Lippens and Marie Moeykens.

Jeanine enjoyed a long and successful career as an educator, both in Vermont and in Bryan, Texas, where she moved to start a life with her beloved Michael Martin. She also loved animals and was devoted to her dog Micah, who is now being loved and cared for by her nephew Matt. Jeanine enjoyed living in the country where she raised miniature donkeys, chickens, geese, fish, several dogs, a bull, and many doves. She also enjoyed painting, and created a large collection of landscapes and animal paintings that were framed in her home and shared with those she loved. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed going to yard sales to increase the many collections that she was so very fond of.

She is survived by her brother Harold Lippens and his wife, Patricia, of Florida; her sisters Lucille Meunier of Newport and Annette Trombly of Derby Line; her numerous nieces and nephews; her one very special niece Myra, who was as dear to her as a daughter; her sister-in-law Leslie Carmon and her husband, Eddy; and her brother-in-law Forrest McCartney and his wife, Estela, all of Bryan, Texas. Jeanine had many friends but is survived by five very special friends: Sheilah Pantin (Jeanine’s “heart sister”), Betty Albert, Cheryl Krausz, Amy Bland, and Norine Phillips. There was a special place in Jeanine’s heart for Dr. Neimira and the devoted staff who served her well from hospice.

She was predeceased by her brother Joe Lippens and his wife, Ruth; her sisters Elaine Courchesne and her husband, Leo, Madeline Nault and her husband, Hazen, and Rosalie Guyette and her husband, Arthur.

Funeral services were held on August 31 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Derby Line.

Memorial contributions in Jeanine’s memory may be made to Guiding Eyes For The Blind Service Dogs at 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, New York 10598.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marilyn B. Hardy

Marilyn B. Hardy, 89, of Derby Line died at her home on August 22, 2019.

She was born on June 22, 1930, in East Charleston, to Bertha (Hudson) Moulton and Harley Moulton Sr.

Marilyn graduated from Lyndon teacher’s college in 1952. While teaching in Vermont, she met Paul Hardy, who was visiting his sister here, and they were married in 1954. In 1955 they moved to West Virginia, where Marilyn continued teaching and they had a daughter Karen. Sadly, Paul died in 1970, so in 1972 Marilyn and Karen moved to Derby Line to be close to family. Marilyn started teaching at Derby Elementary School, where she taught for 20 years. She was a devoted teacher who loved her profession.

After retiring in 1992, Marilyn was a home consultant for The Longaberger Company for many years. She was an active member of a Bible study group and several clubs. Right up until her death, Marilyn was involved in her local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honor society of women educators promoting professional growth and excellence in education. She was selfless, kind and giving, and a woman of strong faith.

Marilyn had many talents and hobbies, including quilting, knitting, sewing, cooking, reading, doing crosswords, crafting, and decorating her home for various holidays. She loved her home and working around her home. She also loved church activities, spending time with family and friends, and traveling.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Karen Robitaille and her partner, Keith Jacobs; her siblings Charlene Maxwell and her husband, Robert, Ronald Moulton and his wife, Judy, Connie Bacik and her husband, Donald, and Pearl Wright and her husband, Stanley; her sister-in-law Joyce Moulton; many nieces and nephews, and her very special friends/neighbors, Peter and Nancy Eaton.

She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; and her siblings Marjorie Balch and her husband, Harold, Beverly (Maynard) Bowen, Harley Moulton Jr. and his wife, Joyce, and Dale Moulton.

Funeral services were held on August 30 at the Derby Community Church.

Should friends desire, contributions in memory of Marilyn can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont at 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, Vermont 05495, or the Make-A-Wish Foundation at 100 Dorset Street, Suite #4, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Donald E. Coderre Sr.

Donald E. Coderre Sr., 83, of Newport died on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on January 21, 1936, in Berkshire Center to Eddy Coderre and Fabelia Vachon. In 1957 he married Jeannette Arel who predeceased him.

Donald worked for Blow and Cote as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed remodeling old homes, fishing, traveling with his wife and best friend Jeannette, which included spending winters in Florida. He always enjoyed family get-togethers and helped his wife take care of foster children.

He is survived by his children: Yvette Cullop and her husband, Derek, of New York, Donald Coderre Jr. and his wife, Ellen, of Florida, and Anita Gleason of Irasburg; his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters Geisel Damon of Morgan and Estelle Wheeler and her husband, Alfred, of Newport Center; and by his daughter-in-law Kathy Coderre of North Troy.

He was predeceased by his sisters: Jeannette, Cecile, Danange, and Rita; his brothers: Marcel, Eugene, Raymond, Lucien, and Gaetan; his son Roland Coderre; and his grandson Tony Jones.

Funeral services were held on August 30 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Lowell with Father Paul Sebastian officiating.

Memorial contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to Newport Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 911, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.