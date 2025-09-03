Obituaries 9.3.2025

Gerard “Jerry” Brochu

With heavy hearts, the family of Gerard “Jerry” Brochu, 77, shares that he died on August 17, 2025, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Gerard was born on June 17, 1948, at home in Ferdinand, to Gerard E. and Bella (Bedard) Brochu.

Gerard “Jerry” attended schools in Derby Line, Derby and Newport where he formed many friendships and enjoyed attending school sporting events.

He enjoyed the simple things in life including music jams, yard sales, collecting coins and stamps, eating out, “chatting” with everyone he met and family gatherings. Those who knew Gerard admired the easy way he had “making new friends.” There were no strangers in his life, only friends he hadn’t met yet.

Gerard is survived by his children: Totyawna Brochu of Milton, Timmy Brochu of South Burlington, and Tiffany (John) Sleep of Newport; his grandchildren: Keyshawn, Cartaya, Anthony, Jaidynn, Camdynn, Nicholas, and Austin; his siblings: Eva Brochu, Rita Choquette, Lea Cook, Rene Brochu, Martha Dupont, Tess (Todd Morey) Round, Patti Mann, and John (Claire Tetreault) Brochu; and in-laws Charles Buck and Paula Brochu.

He was predeceased by his parents; his infant sons Michael and Robert; his siblings: Anna Sanville, Clara Brochu, Maria Buck, Stephen Brochu, and Alfred Brochu; and in-laws: Sonny Sanville, Omer Choquette, and Madeleine Brochu.

Gerard will be greatly missed, and his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and everyone who knew him.

Per his wishes, when all arrangements are complete, Gerard will be laid to rest with his infant sons at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Terese Collins

It was August 23, 1949, in Belrose, New York, when John and Mary Kelly were blessed with the first of eight magnificent children. They named her Terese… no “h” near the front; no “a” at the end. When the nuns insisted she was spelling her name wrong, Terese dug her heals in and insisted they take it up with her mother. She did not suffer fools lightly then — or ever.

Terry’s parents moved to Glen Cove, Long Island, New York, where she got her primary education at St. Patrick’s and then went on to Our Lady of Mercy Academy, an internationally renowned young ladies finishing school. After her studies at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, she took on New York City. The apple of her eye, she devoured it living at the world-famous Chelsea Hotel and later a few buildings west of The Dakota, where John Lennon was her neighbor.

Advancing in magazine layout and production, she moved into merchandising and served as merchandising manager for McGraw Hill’s flagship publication: BusinessWeek. There she organized major international sales events on a grand scale.

One bright fall afternoon, she attended a major dressage event at the Fairfield Hunt Club in Connecticut. She came home with a slightly sunburned nose and a heart on fire. She trained and won her first blue ribbon at that same venue. Her world had changed, and she had to have land of her own.

She found Brownington to be “as close to heaven as you can get.” From there she traveled throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, giving individual lessons and clinics. She was fond of teaching, saying, “there is never anything wrong with a horse that wouldn’t improve with a better schooled rider,” because it is never the horse’s fault.

Locally she served as a Brownington auditor, on the board of directors for the Orleans County community justice center, and board chair for Northeast Kingdom Human Services. She taught religious education at St. Theresa of the Child of Jesus Catholic Church in Orleans. She served as an extraordinary eucharistic minister and lector at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Newport.

Her last working role was as general manager at Northeast Kingdom Home Care and the Meeting Place in Newport.

In church she sang boldly, as if auditioning for the choir of angels. Odds are good they have a new member.

Terry died peacefully on August 27, 2025, in Newport. Friends may call on Thursday, September 4, from 6-8 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa of the Child of Jesus Catholic Church, 44 East Street, Orleans, on Friday, September 5, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Greg Caldwell celebrating a Mass of Christian burial. Burial will follow at the Brownington Village Cemetery on the Hinman Settler Road in Brownington. Terry’s “after party” will take place at the Grange Hall adjacent.

Terry is survived by her husband, Bill Collins, her five sisters: Nancy (Bob) Grant, Jean (Rob) Kelly, Lynn Kelly, Patsy (Sal) Vaglica, and Laura (Jim) Shea; and two brothers: John Kelly and Jim (Kathy) Kelly. She will be missed by ever so many neighbors and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, John and Mary.

A special thanks to the staff at North Country Hospital whose tender, skilled care and excellent advice helped make her last days as comfortable as could be imagined.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mary Theotokos Retreat Center, 572 Lake Road, West Burke, Vermont 05871. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

David F. Hamelin

David F. Hamelin, 86, of North Troy, died peacefully with family close during a brief hospice stay on Sunday evening, August 24, 2025. He was born on November 28, 1938.

David enjoyed a fifty-three-year marriage with his wife, Lucille, who predeceased him in 2013.

Through high school, David enjoyed Future Farmers of America and worked on local farms. He even raised several milking cows and established his own route for fresh milk customers. He was also responsible for driving a snow roller pulled by a team of horses through the village streets of North Troy after every snowstorm. With his savings, David bought his first car, a 1956 Oldsmobile. When he graduated from North Troy High School, he then drove his car to trade school in Boston for radio broadcasting and auto mechanics. One of his favorite stories to tell about those years was (illegal) drag racing on Route 9 in Massachusetts with that car. On Fridays, he would win enough gas money for the drive back home to North Troy. There was not a car that could beat him!

His first job, while still in radio broadcasting school, was to be the first radio broadcaster for the new station WWRJ in White River Junction. He left that position as he was approached as a recruit in the Army to be part of a new broadcasting division to take part in Radio Free Europe. After waiting for weeks in a hotel, playing cards with the other recruits, they learned that the funding for the broadcasting program was not getting approved by Congress. David decided he was not joining the Army in another capacity; he was going home to get engaged.

David married his high school sweetheart, Lucille Gendron, in June of 1960. They moved to Bennington where David operated a service station for several years. Their first two children Kenneth and Lorie were born in Bennington.

After returning to North Troy where they bought the home they would raise their six children in, David worked at a variety of jobs, including the cheese factory in Troy. He helped pour concrete and put cedar shingles on the tram buildings at Jay Peak, and he ran a mail route to White River Junction before eventually operating a service station in North Troy. He also drove a school bus and worked for many years as a car salesman for both Natole Motor Company and Hayes Ford on East Main Street in Newport, where he spent many years as auto parts manager and taught a driving instruction class for adult women called Women on Wheels. He finished his career as a mechanic and snowplow driver at the Vermont State Garage on Derby Road.

During his retirement, David enjoyed Vermont sugar season tapping a few hundred maple trees at his sugar bush in north Jay. There he loved walking through the woods and watching the sap boil for hours with his beloved German shepherd Sheena by his side. He took great pride and care to ensure every small batch of syrup was divided equally in jars for all six children. His summer months were spent mowing his yard, as well as the neighboring yards on both sides, and the Notre Dame Cemetery in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Through his children’s school years, David volunteered as a Little League baseball coach, school board member, and village trustee.

He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in North Troy, often calling the numbers for weekly bingo. David was very dedicated to managing the maintenance and mapping of the Notre Dame Cemetery.

David is survived by his six children: Kenneth (Juanita), Lorie (Eddie) Seadale, Paul (Alleson), John (Wendy), Brian (Mae), and Karen.

He is survived by twelve grandchildren: Chanda (Yvon) Pelletier, Laurent (Georgia), Jenna (Nick) Flynn, Carissa (Gil) Thomas, Nathan (Andrea) Vincent, Chad Vincent, Kristen Seadale, Savannah Hamelin, Richie Craig and fiancée, Ella Stevens, Michelle (Ken) La Bounty, Tiffany Hamelin and Roland Desrochers, Graeden Britch, and fourteen great-grandchildren: Olivia and Tucker Scott, Farrah and Beau Goerss, Madelaine, Jaxson, Zoe, Ivy, and Harper Vincent, Kennedy Rolfe, Tristan and Charlotte Desrochers, and Lauren and Rylee Flynn; one great-great-grandchild Iris Marie; and his youngest brother, Lyle Hamelin of Fairfax; sister-in-law June Gendron of Newport; and many nieces and nephews.

David was predeceased by his wife, Lucille; infant daughter Sheri; grandson Paul McKee; his parents, Laurent and Idell Hamelin; brothers Silas, Marvin, and Harvey; two sisters Edith (Brennan) and Laura (Leavitt); two sisters-in-law Paulette Boudreau Hamelin and Shirley Machia; and two brothers-in-law Thomas Brennan and David Leavitt.

A graveside service will be held at Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions in his name can be made to: Notre Dame Cemetery Maintenance Fund in care of St. Andre Bassett Parish, P.O. Box 109, Troy, Vermont 05868.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting awrfh.com.

Thelma May Jewett

Thelma May Jewett was born on July 28, 1932, to Hilda Horskins and Archie Phillips in Newport. She died on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at the age of 93.

She married Lawrence E. Jewett on February 11, 1950. They were married 40 years before he predeceased her in 1990. She was also predeceased by her sister Marion Bowman in 2018; two daughters Beverly and Janice; granddaughter Tiffany Jewett; and grandson Dawson Brownell.

She is survived by her three children: Steve and Tammy Jewett of Orleans; Judy and Brian Chaplin of Troy; Tom and Tina Jewett of Fleming Island, Florida; her sister Dorothy Pratt of Essex Junction; brother-in-law Ted (Sally) Jewett; her four grandchildren: Tricia and Chris Tucker, Crystal and BJ Conley, Ruthanne and Brian Kowalski, and Kyle Jewett; her four great-grandchildren: Jasmine, Talia, Logan, and Brian; and three great-great-grandchildren: Avery, Jaxxon, and Charlie; and many nieces and nephews.

Thelma retired in 2002 after working for 32 years at North Country Hospital in the housekeeping department.

She enjoyed going to the music jams several times a week. She was on a bowling league for many years in Lowell and also enjoyed many Sunday outings with Gail and family.

The family would like to give a special thank-you to Liberty Caron for taking care of their mom for the past year and a half.

A graveside service will be held at Newport Center Cemetery on Saturday, September 6, at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life following at 46 Duchess Street in Newport. Friends and family are welcome to stop by and share memories with the family. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.