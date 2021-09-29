Obituaries 9.29.21

Dolores A. Harbec

Dolores A. Harbec, 86, formerly of Orleans, died peacefully on September 22, 2021, at Bel-Aire Center in Newport.

Dolores was born in Irasburg on October 17, 1934, to Albert and Donalda (Berlinguette) Lafleur.

She grew up on the family farm with several brothers and sisters. There, she helped on the farm and attended school in Irasburg. In 1954 she graduated from Sacred Heart High School, the first and only to do so in her family.

On May 31, 1958, she married Andrew Harbec and together they started their life in Orleans.

Dolores was a hard worker. She worked at Ethan Allen for a few years before starting a family.

As her family was growing, she stayed home to take care of them she also took care of her nephews, mainly in the summers. Some days there were eight children running about the house.

There were many memories made, especially summertimes spent at their camp in Glover, having family barbeques, and vacations at Old Orchard Beach.

As her children grew older, she returned to Ethan Allen, where she worked for several years. In 1988, upon retiring from Ethan Allen, Dolores, Andrew, and their youngest son Marcel moved to Bushnell, Florida. There, they enjoyed the Florida sunshine and found many new hobbies. Riding a three-wheel bicycle became a favorite for Dolores. While in Florida, Dolores and Andrew joined the Fraternal Order of the Moose, and they enjoyed many gatherings as well as contributing their time to charitable events.

After Dolores’ husband of 32 years died in 1990, she moved back to Vermont. She lived in Newport for a few years and worked at Bel-Aire. Her next-door neighbor was her sister Clarice. They spent a lot of time together and enjoyed each other’s company.

Dolores enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was known to set up a bingo game for them and take them fishing. There were many memories being made.

Some of Dolores’s hobbies were reading and fishing, but we think she enjoyed fishing the best.

She even had a lucky fishing hat. Her sons, Marcel and Mike took her fishing often. She was especially proud of a brown trout that she caught and had it mounted.

She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew; her sisters, Rose Vachon and Clarice Messier; brother-in-law Lucien; her brothers: Michael Lafleur; sister-in-law Yvette; John Lafleur; Andre Lafleur; brother-in-law Earl Vanier; sister-in-law Murielle Harbec Breault; brother-in-law Douglas Breault; brother-in-law Waylon Smith; and two nephews, Leo and George Messier.

She is survived by her children: Pauline Vanasse and her husband, Daniel, of Barton, Maggie Harbec and her partner, Anita, of Gerlach, Nevada, Michael Harbec and his wife, Melissa, of Irasburg, and Marcel Harbec and his wife, Tamara, of Newport; by her grandchildren, Jennifer Vanasse Taplin and her husband, Jeffrey, Jonathan Vanasse and his wife, Jocelyn, Matthew Harbec and his wife, Ashley, and Mark Harbec and his wife, Mandi; by her eight great-grandchildren: Lydia, Alexander, Benjamin, Gregory, Mylee, Adeline, Myles, and Myriam; by brothers Richard Lafleur and Maurice Lafleur of Orleans; her sister Gertrude Beauregard of Glover; her sisters-in-law, Monique Haymon of Florida, Anita Lafleur of Newport, and Rejeanne Leblond of Derby; and several nieces and nephews.

Dolores is also survived by her four special nephews who she holds dear to her heart: Andrew, Dean, John, and Alan Vanier. They always knew how to make her laugh, and she cared deeply for them. They truly had a special bond.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 30, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 1, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans, with Father Curtis Miller officiating. Interment to follow at St. Theresa’s Cemetery.

Per the request of the family facial coverings are required.

Nancy B. Valley

Nancy B. (Fleury) Valley of Barton died suddenly on September 24, 2021.

She was born November 23, 1953, in Newport to Damase Fleury and Barbara (Vautier) Fleury, both of whom are deceased. On September 28, 1974, she was married to Francis R. Valley who passed away on December 19, 2013, and she never remarried.

Now they are together again and are in peace in Heaven. They both enjoyed their grandkids, but one that Francis didn’t see was Alex, whom he would have liked. Francis would have seen a lot of himself in him. That makes two grandsons and six granddaughters. Francis’ family loves him and misses him.

Nancy is survived by her children: Joey Valley Sr. and his wife, Katrina, of Barton and their children: Jena, Jasmine and Joey Jr., Barbara (Valley) Young and her husband, Milo, of Albany, and their children Maria, Ashley, and Naomi, and Tom Valley and his girlfriend, Katrina Lafoe, of Barton, and his children Alexis and Alex.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours or services. Should friends and family desire, contributions in her memory may be made to her children: Joey Sr., Barbara, and Tom at 574 LeBlanc Road, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Her family wishes that she rests in peace now. They will miss her, and hopes she has fun.

Ann V. Somerville Wyman

Ann V. Somerville Wyman, 89, of Cumming, Georgia, and formerly of Gainesville, Georgia, and Derby died September 18, 2021.

She was born Ann Hutchison in Flushing, New York, on March 30, 1932, to the late Anna and Marcus Hutchison. She married Joseph C. Somerville in 1951 and raised five children. They moved from Jacksonville, Florida, to Derby in 1969.

Ann and Joseph had an antique and gun shop on the West Charleston Road in Derby. They enjoyed meeting people and giving showings at antique and craft shows. Ann also worked at the Derby Elementary School as a special education assistant and in the lunch program. She later would work part time at her son Joseph’s mini warehouse and at a Native American gift shop in Georgia, which still continues to dabble in antiques and collectibles.

After Joseph’s passing in June 2007, Ann reunited with and married her high school friend, Gerald B. Wyman, in 2010. They lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, until April 2016 when he passed away. Ann then moved to Ball Ground, Georgia, with her son George. For the past five years, she has lived at the Oaks Senior Living Facility in Cumming, Georgia, being cared for by a loving and caring staff.

Ann was predeceased in 1970 by her daughter Mary Jo Somerville and leaves behind her children: Joseph C. Charles Jr. of Georgia and his finance, Manilyn, Ann Fogg and her husband, Scott, of New Hampshire, Mark G. Somerville and his wife, Helene, of New Hampshire, and George D. Somerville and his wife, Deanna, of Georgia. She leaves behind her grandchildren: Christianna, Jonathan, Katherine, Luke, and Ashley Somerville; Matthew Porter and his wife, Krista; Eva Porter; Emily Porter Pinkham and her husband, Wesley; her great-grandchildren: Aaliyah Somerville, Eva Porter, and Anna O’Donovan. Her extended grandchildren: Kaylen, Rachel and Blake Keeton; Braid Rogers and Joshua, Christopher, Gavin, and Noah Fogg.

Ann had an interest in antiques, especially the stories that went with them. She loved people and could make a friend wherever she was. She loved to explore places of interest and was always willing to help anyone in need. She loved to feed the birds, walk, read, and get to know people. She enjoyed visiting and entertaining family and friends.

Ann particularly loved the people of the Northeast Kingdom and always longed to return to the beautiful scenery but mostly to the wonderful friendships she made there.

Graveside services will be held at the West Village Cemetery in West Charleston on Saturday, October 2, at 11 a.m.

Pauline Lina Routhier

Pauline Lina (Roberge) Routhier, 68, of Newport, died on August 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 20, 1953, in Granby, Quebec, Canada, to Raoul and Rejeanne (Gagnon) Roberge. On April 12, 1975 she married Roger Routhier, who survives her.

Pauline was a self-employed seamstress and employed by Newport City School where she baked in the kitchen for many years. Her hobbies included making ceramics, sewing, baking cookies, taking care of children, gardening, and spending time with friends and family. She worked for the Newport Recreation Department for 13 years.

She is survived by her husband Roger Routhier of Newport; by her three children: Sooner Routhier and her husband, Chris Glatfelter, of Nashville, Tennessee, Adam Routhier and his wife, Maryanne, of St. Albans, and Nathan Routhier and his fiancé, Amanda Lessard, of North Hampton, New Hampshire; by two grandchildren: Lily and Samuel Routhier of St. Albans, by her siblings: Bertrand Roberge and his wife, Gisele, Lise Hickey and her husband, Jim, Claudette Starr and her husband, John, Jacques Roberge and his wife, Sue, Omer Roberge and his wife, Rhonda, Gaetan Roberge and his wife, Lori, Guy Roberge and his wife, Faye, and Gaetane Patenaude and her husband, Marcel; her sister-in-law Trudy Roberge; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother Claude Roberge and by her sister Claudette Jacqueline Roberge.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, Vermont 05404 or at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.

Erika Beth Brooks Johnson

Erika Beth Brooks Johnson, now known as Erik, was born on March 4, 1988. Bev, Ken, and Adam were blessed to have her join the family three days after her birth. Erik grew up in a lively home with 3 older brothers, and her foster sisters.

Erika was a collector of toys, dolls, and small antiques. She treasured her collections, putting things away in their original boxes after each play time. She played the piano during her elementary school years, and she loved eating ice cream with her grandmother, Helen. Erika enjoyed working with her father, especially in their yard. She thrived when working with her mother in cooking meals, and lots of church social dinners. Erika traveled with her parents to Aruba several times and to Texas on family trips.

She loved math and excelled in statistic classes at Community College of Vermont after graduating from Wheeler Mountain Academy. Erika enjoyed bowling and did quite well by winning a $1,000 scholarship from Pepsi in a Burlington tournament. She was an explorer in all aspects of life. The greatest explorations came over the later years as the search included self-identification.

Over time they became Erik who emerged into his identity. Erik was committed to serving others in need here in the Northeast Kingdom, be it volunteering as a driver for Meals on Wheels or playing a game or visiting with elderly folks.

He also lived a roller coaster life, as he moved around various settings in Vermont and Hawaii. He spent time living in Burlington making new friends, finding support from various groups. He also moved to Hawaii for a time. In Hawaii he used the name Fabienne to the new friends there. Erik returned to Vermont, and the NEK within the past four months. His struggles continued in finding a place to call his own within himself. The symbol of a dragonfly fits Erik. Dragonflies can be a symbol of self that comes with maturity. They can symbolize going past self-created illusions that limit our growth and ability to change. The dragonfly has been a symbol of happiness, new beginnings, and change for many centuries. The dragonfly means hope, change, and love.

On September 18, 2021 Erik unexpectedly left this world as we know it.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude’s Hospital online at https://bit.ly/ErikJohnsonStJudes.

We didn’t get to say goodbye

We’re devastated that you’re gone

We’d have done anything to keep you here with us

Right here where you belong

We didn’t know that life would take

Such an unexpected path

That you’d be separated from us so soon

Heartbreaking reality we struggle to grasp

And bitter though our losing you has been

And so profound is the pain that we bear

We’re sadder still at no chance for goodbye

No final expression of our deep love and care

Yet trusting that you’re not too far away

Still sensing that your Spirit lingers near

We’ll say our goodbyes in our words and thoughts

Having faith that each one you’ll hear.

Erik is survived by his parents, Ken and Bev Johnson; brothers and family: Adam Johnson, Angelique Thomas, Tatyana Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Alexius Johnson, Todd Blanchard, Morgan Blanchard, Raegan Blanchard, Jeremy Poutre, and Monica Poutre; aunt Barbara Garmon; cousins: Paul Garmon, Thomas Garmon and wife, Kim, Amy Kaaa and husband, Joe, John Brooks, Mitty Rooney and husband, Curtis; foster sisters: Mercedes Stengel, Sabrina Clarke, and Cindy Turgeon, Augusta Plucas, and Brittany Plucas.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9, at the Irasburg United Church at 11 a.m. with Pastors Mickie Richards and Eva Cochran officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Irasburg Cemetery.

Silvia Dorothy Fuller

Silvia Dorothy Fuller (née Quintal), age 93, of Troy, died on September 18, 2021, in Bedford, New Hampshire.

She was born to Joseph Quintal and Eva Heroux Quintal on March 30, 1928, on the family farm in Westfield. After her father’s death in her teens, she moved to Farmington, Connecticut with her sisters and cousins. She very quickly taught herself culinary skills and became employed as a nanny and staff cook by wealthy families in the area. Her family also appreciated the wonderful, flavorful, and balanced meals she lovingly prepared for them. Always making sure to incorporate the fruits and vegetables from the extensive gardens she tended on the Vermont property she adored.

She had an indomitable, adventurous, and courageous spirit. She surprised the family many times in so many ways, a few examples include the times when, on her own, she conquered the Chicago bus system to go to church, she navigated the NYC subway system to travel from Brooklyn to Manhattan, and another memorable time when she helped a new flight attendant find her way to her gate at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France. Whenever she could, she would leave her quiet corner of Vermont to travel the globe with her children to try new foods, sail on river rafts, and ride elephants. Among the ports of call were Thailand, Hawaii, Mexico City, Alaska, and Vatican City, Rome, but she always returned to her much loved Vermont home.

She was the wife of Sidney P. Fuller and a beloved mother and homemaker. Her interests ranged from her profound love of her Catholic faith to travel adventures, gardening, crocheting blankets for her family, and, above all, the love of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her extended family.

Silvia is survived by her son James; her daughters: Connie, Sheila, Melody Gamache, Carol Lighthall, and Tina Sisco; grandsons: James Fuller, William Tsirovakas Jr., and Alex and Andrew Lighthall; granddaughters: Angela Magarian, Amie Tsirovakas Holle, Erika Tsirovakas, Sydney Gamache; and great-grandchildren: Haiden, Baylee, and Trey Holle.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her son John Joseph Fuller; her brothers Edward and Adelard Quintal; sisters Jeanette Laramee and Irene Maclure; and her beloved dog Coco.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, September 25 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Troy.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 60 Kimball Avenue, South Burlington, Vermont 05403. One can also call at 1 (800) 639-5861 or visit www.vabvi.org.

Rosaire Marcoux

On August 26, Rosaire Marcoux, 74, died.

He was born in September 1946. He cae to the U.S. from Mansonville, Quebec, Canada, in 1965. He worked at Ethan Allen for many years and at other sawmills in the surrounding area.

He always lived in Island Pond after separating from his ex-wife.

He is survived by his brothers, Claude Marcoux of Island Pond and Jacques Marcoux of Bois Briand, Quebec; by four sisters: Thérése, Jaqueline, Solange, and Piérette, all from Quebec; his ex-wife Sylvie; and one daughter and a grandson from Sherbrooke, Quebec.

He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Marie Anne Marcoux.

Sunday was a special day for Rosaire. He enjoyed attending services at Grace Brethren in Irasburg, also in Island Pond, and West Charleston, and Derby United. He will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.