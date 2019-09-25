Obituaries 9.25.19

Maryann Souliere

Maryann Souliere, 81, of Newport died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with her children at her bedside.

She was born on May 12, 1938, in Newport to Earl Edward Cheney and Lena Lucy Gerry.

Maryann was a registered nurse at the old Newport Hospital and at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton. She also worked as a private home care nurse while raising her five children. Later in life she worked for the Vermont Associates for Training and Development for over ten years, helping individuals to become employed in the workforce. She was also a site manager for the Newport Learning Center, a nonprofit adult education program offering job training for those 55 and older.

Maryann enjoyed working as a bookkeeper at the Orleans Commission Sales as well as other local auction events. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and crocheting warm and colorful blankets for those she loved.

She is survived by her children: Timothy Souliere, Christine Souliere and her wife, Caryn, of Charlotte, Todd Souliere and his wife, Monique Dumont, of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, Earlene Souliere and fiancé, Rich Connelly, of Newport, and Scott Souliere of Evansville; her son-in-law Steve Genco of Morgan; her daughter-in-law Melissa Ferland of Barton; and her five beloved grandchildren: Jacob, Isabelle, Garret, Cole, and Lena.

She was predeceased by her sister- and brother-in-law Cynthia and Cleveland Cornell; and by her sister Earlene Cheney.

A graveside service will take place on Sunday, September 29 at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Maryann will be deeply missed by her family and by her friends, specifically her good friends at the Governor Prouty Apartments.

Should friends desire, contributions in Maryann’s memory may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society at 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Alphonse “Al” R. Patenaude

Alphonse “Al” R. Patenaude, 87, of Derby Line died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Derby.

He was born on September 1, 1932, in Holland to Abel Patenaude and Elise Demers.

On July 31, 1954, he married Yvette Rainville who predeceased him May 30, 2013.

Al was a farmer in Holland for 35 plus years and worked for the village of Derby Line for 25 years. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Gibbons Council #2285, where he was past grand knight and fourth degree Knights of Columbus Council # 1157, as well as serving on the Derby Line fire and ambulance departments.

He is survived by his children: Jeanne O’Bryan and her husband, Mark, of Fairfax, Donald Patenaude and his wife, Cindy, of Brattleboro, Linda Elliott and her husband, Wayne, of South Burlington, Monique LaPlante and her husband, Arthur, of Beebe Plain; his son-in-law Tom Wilson of Mooers, New York; and his daughter-in-law Rhonda Patenaude. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Erin, Monika, Whitney, Ryan, Michael, Tyler, Taylor, Erin, Brandon, and Emma; his great-grandchildren: Aisling, Payton, Ella, Miles, and Easton; his brothers: Albert Patenaude and his wife, Berthe, of Derby, Maurice Patenaude and his wife, Denise, of Derby, and John Patenaude and his wife, Sue, of Hudson, New Hampshire; his sisters Therese Roy of Compton, Quebec, and Anna Bollock of Texas, and his sister-in-law Sally Patenaude of Derby Line; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Yvette Patenaude, in 2013; his sons Michael in 1958 and Daniel “Danny” in 2015; his daughter Louise Wilson in 2014; and his brother Augustin “Gus” Patenaude; and his brother-in-law Leo Roy.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, at 2 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line where a Mass will be held.

At the request of Alphonse a coffee hour will be held at the Church Hall on Wednesday, September 25 at 12:30 p.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line.

Memorial contributions in Al’s name may be made to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 880, care of Monique Plante at P.O. Box 195, Beebe Plain, Vermont 05823.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com..

Joan Elizabeth Hansen

Joan Elizabeth Hansen, 84, died Saturday, August 21, 2019, peacefully with her loved ones by her side at North Country Hospital in Newport.

Joan was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, the daughter of Charles and Teresa Zajac. She was raised in Highland Park, New Jersey.

Joan is survived by her beloved husband, Ernie; her three children: Patricia Shawn Hartman of Massachusetts, Douglas Cole Hansen of New Jersey, and Kenneth Scott Hansen of Vermont; her eight grandchildren; and her three great-grandchildren.

Joan was predeceased by her brothers Sonny and Charles “Buddy” Zajac; her son Brooks; and her granddaughter Jessica.

Joan will be dearly missed by all near and far that had the pleasure of knowing her.

Virginia H. Dunbar

Virginia (Ginny) Hubbard Dunbar, 84, of West Glover died after a short stay at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on Saturday, September 21, with her husband and four children at her side.

Due to complications from a blood infection, severe back pain, and a recently discovered neurological disorder, Ginny is finally at peace without pain.

Ginny was born on April 28, 1935, in the home of her parents, G. Raymond and Edith Folsom Hubbard of Swanton. While a freshman at the University of Vermont, she started dating her future brother-in-law, but then after a short period, met his brother, Herb Dunbar. These two married October 20, 1954. Soon after they were married, they purchased a 300-acre run-down, unoccupied farm on the top of a hill in West Glover for a place to raise their children. Then, as a place to relax on weekends, Herb and Ginny bought a lot on the backside of Norton Pond. The family built a camp high atop yet another hill and spent the next 20 or more summers enjoying each other’s company and the tranquility of life on the pond.

After the youngest child entered school, Ginny re-enrolled in college and earned her bachelor of the arts in education from Lyndon State College and started her official teaching career, working in the Albany and Sutton school districts. Ginny loved to teach. Her children, grandchildren, and all her students still reap the benefits of her knowledge, wisdom, and ways of looking at life.

Locally, Ginny looked forward to her monthly gatherings and activities with the West Glover Willing Workers, and later, the Vermont Retired Teachers Association. After Herb retired, he raised a huge garden while Ginny made barrels of pickles, truckloads of cookies, pies, and other baked goods, which were enjoyed by many.

Her absolute most important activities were sharing life with Herb, raising their four children, and later, spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. Herb and Ginny spent countless enjoyable camping trips with their grandchildren, and other camping trips and card games with her brother- and sister-in-law. She was a humble hero to many, offering instruction on cooking, canning, gardening, and life in general. Her family told her that she raised four kids who were kicking and screaming, but that she always was their solid rock and lighthouse.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Herbert H. Dunbar Jr., of West Glover; her children: Heather M. Dunbar of Magdalena, New Mexico, H. Harvey Dunbar III and his wife, Deb, of Glover, Scott G. Dunbar and his wife, Marilyn, of West Chazy, New York, and Ian D. Dunbar and wife, Jane, of Cary, North Carolina; her grandchildren: Tristan H. Dunbar and his wife, Cassie, Katie A. Dunbar, Maclean A. Dunbar and his wife, Jess, Graham S. Dunbar, Jillian H. Dunbar, and Andrew I. Dunbar; her great- grandchildren Maeve A. Dunbar and Charlotte Roy and Mitchell H. Dunbar; her step-grandchildren: Daniel Nadeau, Allana Gerlach, Emily Clark, Heather A. Dunbar, and Ritva-Leena Moro of Langelmaki, Finland; her brother John Hubbard and his wife, Julie; her sister-in-law Patricia Hubbard; her daughter-in-law Bethany M. Dunbar, and her many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law George and Eugenie Hubbard; and Ralph Hubbard.

A private graveside service with immediate family will occur at the Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover for the family to celebrate the life of Ginny.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Willing Workers of West Glover in care of Betsy Day, 765 Parker Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Leo R. Dagesse

Leo R. Dagesse, 85, of Derby Line died on Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born on July 7, 1934, in Holland to Henry L. Dagesse and Demerise Arenault.

He worked as a machinist for Tivoly where he recently retired after 40 years. He enjoyed playing spoons, going to nursing homes, gardening, and was also a member of the Holland Community Church.

He is survived by his children: Daniel Dagesse and his wife, Irene, of Derby, Carol Morin and her husband, Denis, of Windsor, Paul Dagesse and his wife, Barbara, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Lynn Lemieux of Newport, and Lisa Fuller and her husband, Greg, of Colchester; his 12 grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; and his brother Regis Dagesse.

He was predeceased by his wife, Rita (Fortin) Dagesse; and his brothers Raymond and Roger Dagesse.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, at the Holland Community Church with the Reverend John Genco officiating. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Memorial contributions in Leo’s memory may be made to the Holland Community Church at 3083 Valley Road, Holland, Vermont 05830.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Frank J. Chizmar

Frank J. Chizmar, 65, of Derby Line died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on June 20, 1954, in Rutland to Frank Chizmar and Dorris Benway. On August 31, 1985, he married Donna Wheeler who survives him.

Frank graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1972. He later went on to attend Castleton University where he graduated in 1976 with his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Upon graduation he went on to work as a deputy sheriff for the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department in Newport. He was also a member of the Newport Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Chizmar; his children: Elizabeth Stoddard of Springfield, Jason Chizmar and his wife, Liza, of Springfield, New Hampshire, Michael Chizmar of Fair Haven, and Daniel Chizmar and his wife, Monet, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and his grandchildren: Samantha, Hunter, Gage, Marlena, Nash, and Nora.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Funeral services were held on Friday, September 20, at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.