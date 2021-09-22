Obituaries 9.22.21

Mary R. Turgeon

Mary R. Turgeon, 88, of Newport died peacefully on September 15, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 18, 1933, in Lowell to Joseph and Rose Anna (LaChapelle) Pion. On September 1, 1952, she married Norman Turgeon, who predeceased her on July 9, 2021.

Mary was a counter person for Fedele’s and RJ’s grocery store in the area. Her hobbies included quilting and making many hand crafts. Her door was always open to family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Laurette Jones of Holland, Dennis Turgeon and his wife, Rachel, of Ballston Spa, New York, JoAnn Barrup of Newport, and Linda Turgeon-Meunier of Jay; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and by her sister Theresa Couture of Westfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers Paul and Norman Pion; her sister Bernadette Chamberland; and by three sons-in-law: Michael Meunier, Robert Jones, and Bradley Barrup.

Funeral services will be held at noon at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, on Saturday, September 25. Friends may call from 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, at the funeral home until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Patricia Ellen May

Patricia Ellen May, 81, of Troy, formerly of Newton, New Jersey, died peacefully at her home after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family on September 18, 2021.

She was born on November 22, 1939, in Teaneck, New Jersey, to the late Thomas and Edith Durkin.

She was predeceased by her brother James Durkin and her daughter Ellen May Parisi.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gilbert; sister Nancy Gehring; and brother David (Dot) Durkin.

She was a devoted mother to Karen and Dan Daley of Marshfield, Massachusetts, Glenn May of New Providence, New Jersey, Kelly and Russ Orr of Cantonment, Florida, and son-in-law Tom Parisi of Hackettstown, New Jersey; and a loving grandmother to: Heather, Kaitlin, James, Trevor, Riley, Thomas, Bryant, Gabrielle, and Lilly.

She graduated from Teaneck High School in 1957 and from Mandl School for Medical Assistance in 1958. Following graduation, she became an instructor at Mandl.

Over the years, she volunteered for several organizations including Newton Memorial Hospital, where she also worked as an administrative assistant in the rehabilitation department.

She retired with her husband, Gilbert, to Vermont 25 years ago, where they enjoyed many outdoor activities.

Over her life, she enjoyed many hobbies including cooking, quilting, sewing, and stained glass creating. Her true passion was painting, leaving a legacy of beautiful paintings for future generations to enjoy. She also enjoyed hosting holidays and spending vacations with family and friends.

The family would like to express its thanks for the compassion and care given by Dartmouth Hitchcock Cancer Center and Orleans/Essex Hospice.

A private celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Donnie Marie Libby

Donnie Marie Libby, 90, died peacefully in the city of St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday, September 1 in the evening. She was being cared for by her family when she moved on to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus.

Donnie Maire was born on February 23, 1931, in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Ernest and Delia (Farrington) Matthews. Donnie graduated from Athol High School in 1949, and then from nursing school in Lewiston, Maine. She married Clarence Pliny Libby on June 1, 1957, in Athol, Massachusetts. They moved to Newport in 1959 and celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary in the home they had built for their ever-growing family.

As a registered nurse, Donnie worked in Massachusetts, Florida, and then at the Newport Health Care Center during the ’80s. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Her house on Severens Drive was a welcoming second home to many. She was a Girl Scout leader, church secretary, and member of the United Church of Newport for many years, later transferring her membership to Grace Brethren Church in Irasburg. An avid seamstress, she made many of her children’s Halloween outfits, clothing, and her daughters’ wedding dresses. She enjoyed endless hours browsing in fabric stores with her good friend Dot Sequin. She carried on her father’s love of music by playing piano for family and friends, even by memory long after her battle with dementia had begun. Always ready to jump into (or start) the next water balloon or snowball fight, she was mischievous and raised a progeny that carries on her impish legacy.

The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation for all those who participated in her care at the memory care facility of Inspired Living at Ivy Ridge and the Silver Team from Empath Hospice in St. Pete. The family gives heartfelt thanks to the Cartee family, Rhonda Bullis, Joan Swenson, Paula Rafferty, Darlene Rutherford, Leslie Edwards, and Sheri Derry for their compassion and amazing support.

Donnie is survived by her five children: Scott M. Libby and his wife, Monica, of Newport, Sally Libby-Baldwin and her husband, Bill Baldwin, of Underhill, Barbara Jean Dagesse and her husband, Paul, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Kathryn M. Banning and her husband, Keith, of Helena, Montana, and Joanna L. Kinsey and her husband, Earl, of South Albany. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Donnie was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Libby; her brother William Matthews (Battle of Guadalcanal, WWII); her two sisters Bettidene Carlson and Barbara Hickey; and her parents Ernest and Della Matthews.

Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, on Friday, September 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a memorial service at Grace Brethren Church of Irasburg on Saturday, September 25, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donnie’s memory may be made to the NEK Council on Aging Meals on Wheels. Visit the website at https://www.nekcouncil.org.

Eric C. LaPlume

Eric C. LaPlume, 40, of Derby, died on September 3, 2021, in Derby.

He was born on June 18, 1981, in Newport to Cyril and Linda (LeBlanc) LaPlume.

Eric was a hard worker. He loved his two boys, Nick and Ryan. They enjoyed fishing, hunting, and kayaking.

In addition to his parents and his sons, Eric also leaves behind his sister Crystal Alexander, brother-in-law John Alexander, and niece and nephew Madison and Cody Alexander, all of Essex; grandparents George and Anne LeBlanc of Orleans; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; also girlfriend Dawn Fletcher and her daughter Aliyah of Barton. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Rosaire and Loretta LaPlume of Westfield.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 11 a.m. at the St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

Robert Homer Frizzell

Robert Homer Frizzell, 77, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 14, 2021, at his home in East Charleston.

He and his beloved wife, Audrey (Colburn) Frizzell, enjoyed over 55 years of marriage.

Born in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire, on September 7, 1944, he was the son of Kenneth Eugene Frizzell and Sadie Ellen (Jesseman) Frizzell. He attended school in Lunenburg and later the St. Johnsbury Trade School, where he was class president for four years. Robert worked two summers at Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire, playing the bad guy. The following two summers he was a firefighter on the Mount Washington Cog Railway.

Following graduation in 1965, he started work at Simmonds Precision in Vergennes, followed by Mardon Industries in Lyndonville, and Vermont Tap and Die for the majority of his career, eventually becoming a journeyman machinist. Later he worked at Greenfield Industries, and then Kennemetal, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the United Steel Workers of America Local 5518.

In addition, Robert coached a Charleston Little League team and was a member of the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a lister for the town of Charleston and later served as a select board member. Robert was a member of Island Pond Lodge No. 44, F&AM of Island Pond. He was also a life member of Mount Sinai Shriners #3 of Montpelier, and a member of the Northeast Kingdom Fire Brigade, serving as its chief in 1987.

Robert was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston. He was also a charter member of the Tom Breslin Community Center in Lyndonville, member of the Island Pond Historical Society, the Reverend Robert and Sarah (Winter) Jordan Foundation, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Conservation Group, Loyal Order of Moose, St. Johnsbury Lodge 1770, the Charleston Historical Society, and Cars of Yesteryear, driving his 1948 Chevy Business Coupe.

Robert’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing poker, and, especially, cribbage. Robert was a family man. He enjoyed watching his children and then his grandchildren at various school and sporting events. He especially enjoyed the yearly Crowe Hill Camp Out.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Ellen Frizzell; his in-laws Ernest and Eunice Colburn; infant sister Edna Frizzell; brother Kenneth Frizzell Jr.; brothers-in-law: Charles Henry, Henry Bolduc, Gary Jones, Roger Cassady, Richard Colburn Sr., Elvin Colburn, and Raymond Broome.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey, and children: son Homer and his wife, Melissa, of New York City, son Kevin and his wife, Deb, of South Burlington, daughter Mary Lahar and her husband, David, of Irasburg, grandchildren Ashley Frizzell of California, Emily Frizzell of North Carolina, and Liam, Adler, and Jesseman of Irasburg; step-grandson Mitchell Lahar and his wife, Kelly, of New Hampshire, and their son, Micah; his sisters: Edith Jones of Florida, Joan Henry of New Hampshire, Carol Bell and husband, Charlie, of Guildhall, and Genie Davis and husband, Martin, of Charleston; his aunt Lorraine of New Hampshire; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous close friends.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Charleston Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 106, East Charleston, Vermont 05833 or the Charleston Historical Society, P.O. Box 46, East Charleston, Vermont 05833. Flowers may be sent to the Curtis Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Funeral services were on Sunday, September 19, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home. A graveside service was on Monday September 20, at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston where a Masonic service was held. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Thomas Farrand

On September 16, 2021, Thomas (Tom) Farrand, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather died, 146 days after the death of the love of his life, Anne.

He was born in Barton on February 28, 1945 to Dewey and Doris (Woodbury) Farrand. After he graduated from Newport High School, Tom served his country in the U.S. Air Force for which he was stationed in the Phillipines and had obtained the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1967. He then went to work at Columbia Forest Products, where he retired after many years as the yard foreman.

It was here that he met and married the love of his life, Anneliese. They began their 50-year journey of marriage together as husband and wife on January 23, 1971. Together they raised Anne’s six children and he was unwavering in his love and support for them all. They made their only home on Hill Street, where they gained an extended family of neighbors. Tom adored all his family, and always enjoyed holiday gatherings, family celebrations and barbecues. He had a special connection with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, where you could see his face light up whenever they were with him. He also loved attending local sporting events and cheering for his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Tom was a lifelong, die-hard Yankees and Giants fan, and although a quiet man, he could be heard raising his voice at the TV for a bad call. He was a man who loved the outdoors and spent his free time fishing, hunting, and creating the perfect lawn and flower gardens. Tom was an active member of the United Church in Newport and found great joy in volunteering his services at the food shelf and community meals. Prior to COVID you could always find him and Anne at McDonald’s with their little daily coffee group.

Tom is survived by his children: David LaClair and wife, Vickie, Carol Viens and husband, Gary, Sheila MacFarlane, Wayne LaClair, and Gerry LaClair; and by his grandchildren: Erika Young, Dan Trudeau, Brandi Stone, David LaClair and wife, Jen, Melissa Hinton and husband, Mark, John Carter and wife, Christine, Jennifer Stephenson and husband, Rob, Erika Sturgeon and husband, David, Philip Viens and fiancé, Brad, Travis MacFarlane and wife, Sarah, Josh MacFarlane and wife, Raven, Joel Stevens, Rowdy LaClair, Marie Claire Meheust, Cameron LaClair, Dustin Miller and wife, Liza, and Maegan Welford and husband, Josh; by 24 great-grandchildren, and soon to be twenty-fifth great-grandson; by his sister Helen Leno of Orleans; sister-in-law Gunde Chastain and husband, Manuel; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Farrand; daughter Cynthia Stone; his parents and by his siblings: Dewey Farrand, Lucille Spaulding, Shirley Dezotell, Joyce Farrand, Kenny Farrand, and Patty Dunn. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport, with the Pastor James Merriam officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral service. Interment will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, with military honors. There will be a luncheon immediately following at the VFW Post #798 in Newport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s memory to Orleans and Northern Essex Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Doreen Mason Billado

Doreen Mason Billado died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the hospital with her dear friend Jean at her side.

She loved her family dearly and was very proud of them. Her grandchildren were her life, she would do anything for them.

She is survived by her son Michael Jon Mason; and her grandchildren: Zachary Mason of Canada, and Amanda Mason of New York; by her sister Mary Chalifoux of Enosburg; and by a very dear friend and companion Jean Manley of Coventry; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Abner and Mae Mason; her sisters Hazel and Carolyn; and her brother Lewis.

At Doreen’s request there will be no calling hours or public service. Burial will be at the convenience of her family.

Susan Babineau

Susan Babineau, doctor of veterinary medicine, of Newport Center, died on September 9, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on February 22, 1970, in Franklin, New Hampshire, to Robert and Louise (Kiloczki) Babineau.

Susan was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, where she graduated with honors, as well as a graduate of Purdue Medical School, where she obtained her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. Susan was a valued member of the Newport area for 21 years. She was owner and operator of Newport Animal Hospital for 21 years, where she provided professional care for the pets and owners of the community. In 2020 she received the Newport Daily Express’ Best of the Best award, in which the local community voted her as the best veterinarian in the area. She enjoyed attending and participating in equestrian events, playing tennis, hiking, and swimming, and she was also a ski instructor.

She is survived by her mother, Louise Babineau; brothers: David, Robert, and Richard Babineau; as well as her sister Jo-Ann Griffin.

She was predeceased by her father Robert O. Babineau.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Mildred Louise Davis

Mildred “Millie” Louise Davis, 92, died peacefully at home on September 15, 2021, surrounded by her adoring children.

She was born August 23, 1929.

Celebration of life and complete obituary will follow at a later date.

Silvia D. Fuller

Silvia D. Fuller, 93, of Bedford, New Hampshire, died on September 18, 2021, in Bedford.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 24, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow.