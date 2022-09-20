Obituaries 9.21.22

Zilpha Mae (Hilliard) Thompson

Zilpha Mae Thompson of Charleston, died on September 12, 2022, after a long illness, at home with her husband, George, and son Randy at her side.

Zilpha was born May 19, 1943, in Bennington, to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Hilliard of Manchester. She attended schools in Manchester and was a graduate of Burr and Burton Seminary.

At the age of 37 she decided to further her education in the health care field and went on to Claremont, New Hampshire, Vo-Tech to receive her degree as an occupational therapist assistant. She took a year off and then went back again to get her degree as a registered nurse. Zilpha and her family were so proud she was able to do this despite her handicap.

While residing in Springfield, she worked a number of years for visiting nurses of Springfield and also as a traveling nurse for professional nurses of Burlington. Upon retirement she moved to Echo Lake of Charleston with her husband, George.

Zilpha was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Kenneth Jr. of Boston and Berty of Manchester. She also was predeceased by her son Douglas of Springfield.

Zilpha is survived by her husband, George, of 60 years, and her son Randy and his wife, Sandy, of Perkinsville, and three grandchildren, Dana Thompson of Claremont, New Hampshire, Nick Thompson of Baltimore, and John McCarthy and wife, Megan, of Springfield, and also by five great-grandchildren.

Zilpha’s wish was to have no service, but a family get together in her memory at the lake at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Sharon Lee Thibeault

Sharon Lee Thibeault was surrounded by her loving family on September 8, 2022, when she died peacefully and rejoined her beloved husband, Marcel Raymond, AKA “My Marcel,” the love of her life.

Life decided to deal Sharon a crappy hand, but being her, she redealt the cards and lived her life to the fullest. Sharon battled cancer with strength, dignity, and determination. Sharon was optimistic and fought one heck of a fight, even when numerous visits to the emergency room and doctor’s appointments made it sound like there was no hope.

Sharon was a funny, forgiving, loving, and caring mother, nana, old nana, nena, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, beloved other half, wife, and friend to many.

Sharon looked forward to the time she spent at sugar camp, which meant she would be spending time with her sister Vicki, niece Mellissa, her boy Nick, and the rest of her sugar camp family. Blood or not, they were her family.

Not that it came under good circumstances, one would’ve thought it was Christmas, when Sharon was diagnosed with cancer, that’s when her daughter Tina, her best friend Melissa, her bonus daughter Chas, and Tracy, came to stay for an extended slumber party. Also there were her grandson Dylan, granddaughter Danielle, Sharon’s little princess, and great-granddaughters Deeliah and Elli, and great-grandsons Dawson and Tyler. Ira, Chas’ husband, could be found fixing something around the house; truth be told, Sharon knew he was there to spend time with her, but no way would Ira ever admit that.

Sharon loved her mother, Clara, dearly and wanted to spend as much time with her as possible. When COVID struck and it looked like Sharon wasn’t going to be able to see Clara, Sharon got a job at the nursing home that Clara was in. When COVID finally started to settle down, Sharon had already gotten done at the nursing home so she could be home more with Marcel, because he needed Sharon to be by his side. Sharon and Tina still made sure to visit Clara every day to play a game or two of rummy.

When their visit was done with Clara, Sharon and Tina would go to the hotel to till out the bar from the night before. Sharon looked forward to this, and when she was unable to do it every day, she was very sad.

Many days, voices and laugher could be heard across Cliff Street as Sharon and her dear neighbors, Susan and Linda, stood in their yards conversing about just about anything.

At night, Sharon would be curled up on the couch with Matty cat or sitting in her chair doing a sticker by number, maybe even watching Big Brother if it was Wednesday night, but one thing was a given, she would be Facetiming Ember, Sage, and Jess.

Anyone who happened to stop by then would have been greeted by a garage full of family and friends who were crazedly putting puzzles together in preparation to be glued together and then hung on the wall to decorate Sharon’s spare room for everyone to admire.

Sharon sure loved LCR, she took the game seriously, whether it was after a family dinner or just a friendly Friday night game with her good friends, Mark and Jess.

Gifts were Sharon’s favorite thing. Sharon’s best friend, Susie, took the blue ribbon for this. How could anyone compete with the amazing and sentimental gift that Susie created just for Sharon?

Sharon had a lot of hobbies and places she loved to visit. Among those were a day on the boat with her family fishing, or a trip to the casino to play Mississippi Stud, or a trip to Hampton to sit on the deck and stare at the ocean. Her newest hobby was to go for a ride in her side by side that Dustin and Michael made sure was modified just as she wanted.

No matter what Sharon was doing it was a given she was smiling and loving life. Sharon loved to be surrounded by friends and family and even if she saw someone every day, it sometimes wasn’t enough. She especially missed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sharon also had numerous family and bonus family that she missed dearly but unfortunately there isn’t enough paper or time to list everyone.

Those who had the honor of knowing Sharon knew if Sharon loved you, she loved you forever. Those who had the pleasure of making memories with Sharon, then they know they were special and don’t need a piece of paper to tell them.

Anyone feeling left out and offended because they weren’t mentioned, then as Sharon would say, “Oh sweet poopoo.” Or for anyone honored to be part of Sharon’s life, chances are they got the wonderful messages, “I love you more.”

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 1, at Irasburg Village Cemetery, with Reverend Mickey Richards officiating.

Robert “Bob” B. Lees

Robert “Bob” B. Lees, 91, died on September 12, 2022, in Danbury, Connecticut.

Bob was the only child of Clement and Helen Burns Lees of Scotland. He was born on April 13, 1931, in the United States.

Bob went on to spend much of his youth throughout the British Isles. He was a young boy during the German Blitz on England and often told his family stories of growing up in WWII England, living off ration cards and helping to locate unexploded bombs in his town. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and his family ties to the Burns name, telling stories of the family link to poet Robert Burns and tales of banshees on the Scottish moors.

Bob moved to the United States as a teenager and attended Margaretville High School in New York until 1947. He enlisted in the Navy at age 16, serving as Yeoman Third Class on various destroyer class ships from 1947 to 1953.

After he was honorably discharged, he settled down to raise his family in Danbury, where he was a mail carrier and supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years.

True to his sense of duty, Bob was a volunteer fireman for the Phoenix Hose Company, Well Avenue, in Danbury.

Bob retired to West Glover for 30 years, where he enjoyed the quiet countryside and frequent visits of family before returning to Danbury to spend his final years surrounded by his beloved children and grandchildren.

Bob was a man of many interests who enjoyed skiing, mountain biking, and fishing in his youth. He was an avid square dancer and clogger, taking part in Hands Across the Border where he square danced across the U.S./Canada border in Derby. Bob loved to travel, enjoyed family gatherings, and watching British mystery series. Bob was proud of his sobriety and would have celebrated nearly half a century of sobriety this fall.

Bob was predeceased by his former spouse, Joanne Conciatore, and survived by his former spouse, Nancy Lees. He is survived by his children Colonel (retired) Robert B. Lees Jr., and wife, Marcia, Bonnie A. Lees and husband, Vincent Bartolini, Bruce Lees, Jonathan Lees, Holly Marrone and husband, Michael, and Suzie Lees; and by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Brent Perdrizet, Alicja, Sebastian, Ridley, Rosemary, Dana Perdrizet, AmberJean Hansen and her spouse, Shawn, Penelope and Etta, Lazaro and Hanna Sotolongo, Christopher Lees, Prescott James, Ryan Lees, Jamie Conrad, and Charisse Taylor.

His extended family includes his cousin William Brougham and wife (deceased), Maree Brougham.

Bob enjoyed the simple things in life, good food, family, and having a good laugh. His family will miss his stories, but his presence will stay with them and lives on through his children and grandchildren.

Services will be held privately. Cards can be sent to the Lees Family, 27 Hillside Drive, New Fairfield, Connecticut 06812.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Donate Life Connecticut, P.O. Box 278, Durham, Connecticut 06422 or online at http://www.donatelifect.org/contribute.

Jeanine Kennison

Jeanine Kennison, 84, of Troy, died peacefully on September 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 30, 1938, in Essex, to Paul and Cecile (Leblanc) Boudreau. On June 29, 1957, she married Roger Lee Kennison, who survives her.

Jeanine was an assistant to the town clerk in Troy. She is survived by her husband, Roger Kennison, of Troy, and by her children: William Roger Kennison and his wife, Tammy, Judy Jeanine Jenne and her husband, Robert Jenne Jr.; by her grandchildren: Ashley Sevigny and her husband, Jason, Justin Kennison and his partner, Kristin Coleman, and Nicholas Jenne; and by her great-grandchildren: Avery, Alison, and Hannah.

She is also survived by her siblings: Louis Boudreau and his wife, Francine, Jeanette Meunier and her husband, Paul, her brother-in-law Lyle Hamelin, and by many nieces and nephews and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Cecile Boudreau, her sister Paulette Hamelin, her brother Bernie Boudreau, and her stepmother Gabriel Boudreau.

In the words of our beloved Jenny/Mom/Gram: “You go and enjoy yourself, do what you like to do!”

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at North Hill Cemetery in Westfield, with Father Roger Charbonneau officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Affiliate, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Julia Alice Guillette

Julia Alice Guillette, 94, of Derby Line, died on September 10, 2022, in Newport. She was born on January 4, 1928, in Lowell, to the late Henry and Bessie (Weed) Murphy. On August 4, 1947, she married Andre J. Guillette in Lowell. He predeceased her on September 15, 2012.

She is survived by her children: Peter Guillette and his wife, Jacqueline, of Grantham, New Hampshire, Gary Guillette of Coventry, Annmarie Gosselin and her husband, Rick, of Newport Center; by her grandchildren: Carmen Arcudi and her husband, Joey, Suzanne Blish and her husband, Bill, Peter Guillette II and his wife, Doreen, Jon Chartrand and his wife, Paula, Maurice Guillette and his wife, Lisa, Anne-Marie Gray and her husband, Jason, Christina Guillette and her partner, Kendall, Matthew Gosselin and his wife, Amy, Katherine Palardy and her husband, Jared; by several great-grandchildren, and by her brother William Murphy and his wife, Helen, of Hyde Park.

She was also predeceased by her brothers Henry, Arthur, Bernard, and Ralph, sisters Mary Bonneau and Linda Hill, and daughter-in-law Evelyn Poutre Guillette.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line.

Charles Loren Guadagni

Charles Loren Guadagni, 81, of Newport Center, died suddenly on September 8, 2022. He was born on December 27, 1940, in Pasadena, California, to Guadagno Donato and Elizabeth (Shaw) Guadagni. He spent some of his childhood there.

The family moved to Newport Center for a period, before relocating to the Washington, D.C., area. “Chuck” was a firefighter for much of his career, working for the Bethesda, Maryland, Fires Station Company Six and Company 22. Chuck retired from the fire department in 1977, and moved back to Vermont with his wife, Sally Leah (Flood) Guadagni, and three sons, David Flood, Donald Guadagni and John Guadagni. They purchased their property on the Lake Road, right across the street from where he grew up as a boy, and the family has lived there for 35 years.

Chuck enjoyed several activities to keep himself busy, but he enjoyed spending time with family and friends the most. Chuck was a loving husband of 51 years, surviving his wife, Sally, by nine years. He was a great father to his three surviving sons, David Flood of St. Albans, Donald Guadagni of China, and John Guadagni of Newport, as well as his three nieces, Dawn Flood-Dunn of Holland, Heidi Flood of Florida, and Tina Flood of Florida.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents in 1976, by his brother-in-law Ronald Flood in 2010, by his wife, Sally Leah (Flood) Guadagni, in 2013, and by his sister-in-law and companion Penny Flood in 2021.

There will be no viewing, no funeral service, and interment will take place at the Lake Road Cemetery in Newport Center at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, any contributions in his memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or to P.E.T.S of the Kingdom.

Howard T. Deaette Jr.

Howard T. Deaette Jr., of Newport, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He was born in Newport on June 23, 1948, and was raised in North Troy.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis Deaette; by his son Robert Deaette and his wife, Lynnette, by his son Donald Deaette and his wife, Diane, and family; by Brad Deaette and family; by nephew Kevin Pope and nieces Jody Pope and Karen Hisman; and by close friends Sonny and Manon Perrault.

He was predeceased by his sister Deborah Deaette in 1960, his sister Patricia Pope in 1971, his father Howard T. Deaette Sr., in 1989, and by his mother Dora V. (St. Onge) Deaette in 2006.

Howard enlisted in the Army on June 28, 1968, and served in Vietnam from January 24, 1969, to January 24, 1970. He proudly served for three years with a specialty of CH-47 helicopter repairman, aircraft mechanic and repairman. During his time serving his country, he earned a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal and named sharpshooter (rifle).

Howard enjoyed going to the shooting range as often as he could, hunting, and going to the car races with his brother Dennis. Howard drove truck most of his life and enjoyed his milk routes, and getting to meet new people and the animals that greeted him each day.

Services will be determined at a later date.

Committal Services

Richard Laramee

Committal services will be held for Richard Laramee on Saturday, September 24, at 1 p.m., in the Notre Dame Catholic Cemetery in North Troy, with Deacon Ward Nolan officiating.

Paul D. Baginski

Paul D. Baginski, 58, died at his residence in Punta Gorda, Florida, on February 14, 2022.

Paul leaves behind his loving wife of 22 years, Donna J. Larose Baginski, his daughter Danielle Nelson and her husband, Brandon, and his mother and brothers.

A celebration of life was held on February 25, in Fort Myers, Florida.

A committal service will be held on Saturday, September 24, at 11 a.m., at Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton.