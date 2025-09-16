Obituaries 9.17.2025

Barbara Joyce Whitehill

Barbara Joyce Whitehill died on September 2, 2025. She was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor after being admitted to the North Country Hospital in early August. She was later moved to the comfort of the McClure-Miller Respite House where she died.

Barb was born February 29, 1936, to Grace (Brown) and Lucian Whitehill. She grew up on the family farm. She often said that she had the best childhood anyone could have ever wished for. Following her graduation from Brighton High School in Island Pond and Vermont College in Montpelier, she worked at IBM, which gave her the opportunity to live in many places throughout the United States. After her retirement she returned to the Northeast Kingdom. There she began her second career working in libraries where she found her passion in helping people love books as much as she did.

Barb enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe with her siblings, friends, or even by herself. Her favorite place to visit was the U.K., but her most memorable trip was probably when she rode into the Grand Canyon on a mule! She was an avid nature lover who could often be found gardening or watching the birds and animals that frequented her land. She was always ready to drop everything for a walk or a hike.

Barb was predeceased by her parents; siblings Phyllis Burroughs, Anita Plummer, and David Whitehill; nephew Michael Plummer; and niece Susan Breeyear. She is survived by her sister, best friend, and hiking companion Norma Lemieux, and her brother Ken, who was there for her no matter the situation. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews who will always remember her wit and infectious laugh as well as the many adventures they had with her. Barb also leaves several cousins and many close friends, especially Gayle and Doug who supported her during some tough times.

In keeping with her wishes a private memorial service will be held later in the fall. Donations in her name can be made to the Dailey Memorial Library, 101 Jr. High Drive, Derby, Vermont 05829 or the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Patricia “Pat” H. Elliot Page

Patricia “Pat” H. Elliott Page died on September 11, 2025, in Agawam, Massachusetts. Pat was born on February 20, 1934, in Newport. She attended school in Morgan Center, Newport Center, and Orleans. After graduating from high school she attended Wilfred Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, and graduated in 1952.

In 1952, she married and moved to Springfield, Massachusetts, where she worked for American Bosch and Hamilton Standard. She then moved to Southwick, Massachusetts, where she resided for seven years. In 1972, she moved to Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, where she resided for over 50 years. The last few years Pat resided at the Agawam Rehab Nursing Facility.

Pat was employed by Western Mass Electric for over 34 years when she retired as a billing accounting supervisor in customer service.

She attended the Agawam Congregational Church and belonged to the Agawam Senior Center. She loved to travel, cook, read, and enjoyed her dogs Missy, Mikie, and Zoie.

Pat is predeceased by her father, Harry Elliott, and mother, Madge Ovitt Elliott, brothers Theodore, Harland, and Quentin, and sister Alice Elliott Phillips. Finally Brenda Larsen, a friend and loyal companion.

She leaves her special nieces Mary Elliott and Tonia Elliott from Vermont, who were very dedicated to her. She also leaves Bonnie Mayo who lived with her a great deal of Bonnie’s childhood and they remain close today. Pat leaves many nieces and nephews from Ohio, New York, Arizona, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts.

Friends may call from 9-10 a.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport on Tuesday, September 23, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Morgan Center Cemetery in Morgan, with the Reverend Michael DeSena officiating. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Donald Gilles Morin

Donald Gilles Morin, 73, of Richmond, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on September 5, 2025, following a six-year battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia (FTD) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Don utilized medical assistance in dying and died with dignity.

Don was born in Newport, on February 5, 1952, the son of Agathe and Leonard Morin. He was the second oldest of twelve children, raised on a farm in Holland, where he learned the value of hard work, perseverance, and the importance of family. He graduated from North Country High School in 1971. He pursued higher education, graduating with high honors from Vermont Technical College with an associate’s degree in 1973, and graduating cum laude from the University of Vermont (UVM) with a bachelor of science in civil engineering in 1977. Don was very involved with Phi Gamma Delta at UVM and continued to support his fraternity for many years. He received a citation for distinguished and exceptional services in 2008. Don pursued his first rental income property in 1977 and continued to buy rental properties throughout his lifetime, fostering special and lasting relationships with his tenants. Don worked for many years as a project manager for both Pizzagalli and Engelberth Construction companies before going into business on his own, starting DG Morin Construction Company. Throughout his life, Don was known as a provider and a business owner, roles he embraced with dedication and integrity. He was proud to build the Williston rest areas, the Farrell Street senior housing project, and complete renovations for the Richmond library and Richmond Congregational Church.

Don shared his life with his wife, Bonnie, recently celebrating their forty-sixth wedding anniversary on August 25. Together they raised three children: Danielle, Justin, and Emily. He embraced the role as grandfather to Baker Morin-Silvia, son of Justin and Matthew Silvia.

Outside of work and family life, Don enjoyed a variety of passions and interests. First and foremost, he was a storyteller, a connector, and a builder. He enjoyed camping, photography, card playing, gardening, working with stone, family gatherings, deer camp, hiking, traveling, and biking. He cared deeply about the environment, sustainable practices and community service work. He was a motivated competitor and curious explorer of the world around him. Don and his wife were active members of the Richmond Congregational Church UCC for 35 years. He served on multiple committees. He so enjoyed making the coleslaw for the annual chicken pie suppers along with a dedicated team. He is remembered by his friends and family as a caring and loving person who was always willing to help others.

Don is survived by his wife, Bonnie Morin, of Richmond; by his children: Danielle Morin of Richmond, Justin Morin and husband, Matthew Silvia, and grandson Baker of Ashland, Massachusetts, and Emily Morin and partner, Dave Williams, of Richmond. He is also survived by his siblings: Gilles Morin of Holland, Richard Morin and Helen of Morgan, Rene Morin of Holland, Marc Morin of Derby, Celine Rathe and Eddie of Colchester, Gerald Morin and Carolyn of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Andre Morin of Holland, and John Morin and Lynn Beede of Holland. He is also survived by Bonnie’s large family as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Don was predeceased by his parents and two brothers: Norman and Claude Morin, and sister Yolande Bronson.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held on Friday, October 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Morin family home in Richmond, 142 Mountain View Road. There will be refreshments and sharing of Don’s stories. A graveside funeral service will be held at Westlook Cemetery II in Glover, at the corner of Route 16 and Route 122 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 11. Following the service, a reception will be held at Le Belvedere at the Emory Hebard Building at 100 Main Street in Newport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don’s memory may be sent to Age Well Vermont and University of Vermont Hospice and Palliative Care Program.

Elizabeth Ferrari Fletcher

Elizabeth “Betty” Fletcher died peacefully on July 28, 2025, with her family by her side. Even in her late 80s, she remained sharp, active, and full of life.

Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on January 28, 1938, to the late Frank and Emma Ferrari, Betty was the youngest of four children and the only sister to her three older brothers.

Betty grew up in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. She went on to earn a degree in education from Madonna College in Livonia, Michigan, and dedicated her professional life to teaching. An elementary language arts teacher, Betty retired in 1992 from Estabrook School in Lexington, Massachusetts. Her passion for education continues in the lives of many she inspired.

While living in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Betty turned her lifelong passion for antiques into a successful business as she operated a booth at Concord Antiques. Her husband, Dick, was always at her side, happily supporting “Queen Elizabeth” in every way.

After retiring from teaching, Betty and Dick poured their energy and heart into opening the Birchwood Bed and Breakfast in Derby Line. There, they welcomed guests from around the world, sharing their love of New England autumns, the charm of country living, and the taste of real Vermont maple syrup. Renowned for their warmth and hospitality, they made a perfect team, and their beloved inn even caught the attention of the Boston Globe.

Betty was a gifted cook who delighted in bringing people together around her table. She had a deep appreciation for fine foods, travel, antiques, gardening, and supporting family-owned shops and specialty stores. She gave freely of her time and energy, quietly enriching her community with acts of kindness and care, even into her later years.

Her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life. Betty actively contributed her time and talents to each church she called home — Our Lady of Fatima in Sudbury, Massachusetts; St. Edward Parish in Derby Line; and the Newman Catholic Community in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Richard Fletcher; her parents; three brothers: Frank, August, and Philip Ferrari; sisters-in-law: Catherine E. Ferrari and Doris Luhrs Ferrari; and niece Karen Ferrari.

She is survived by her beloved son Raymond Gomez of Chelsea, Massachusetts; brother-in-law Jack Fletcher of Leland, North Carolina; sisters-in-law: Mary Ferrari of Rye, New York, Anne Whelan (Richard) of Brookfield, Massachusetts, and Mary Fletcher Deal of Parker, Colorado; and a wide circle of extended family and cherished friends.

A Mass was held at the Newman Catholic Community Church in Chapel Hill. A second Mass will take place in Vermont on Thursday, September 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Derby Line, followed by inurnment at St. Edward’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Hospital Albert Schweitzer, P.O. Box 110091, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15232 or online at hashaiti.org.

Online condolences may be shared at www.donaldsonfunerals.com/obituary/Elizabeth-Fletcher.

Lorraine Butkovich

On August 23, 2025, Lorraine Butkovich died peacefully in her sleep with family at her bedside. She was the daughter of Gilbert and Wilma (Kenneson) Wilson. She married Frank Butkovich and had three children: Louis, Sandy, and Steve. She had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lorraine wanted no services, and the spreading of her ashes will be at the discretion of her children.

Norma Anne Bushey

Norma Anne (Partlow) Bushey, 87, of Derby, died peacefully at Michaud Memorial Manor in Derby Line on September 5, 2025. Norma was born to Clifford and Marion Partlow in Highgate on August 4, 1938.

On November 14, 1954, Norma fell in love at the “Mooseclub” and not long after married the love of her life, Frederick A. Bushey, of 59 years.

Norma spent her younger years caring for her children and providing a great home. She had many friends and enjoyed her afternoons visiting with them. Norma shared her love for the outdoors with her great-nieces and -nephews and extended family — the memories live on. She welcomed each and every grandchild and provided loving support for them all. She cherished her time with all her grandchildren, giving them memories they hold onto today and share with their own children. One in particular is catching, skinning and cooking frog legs, her specialty, which she taught her great-grandchildren Henry and Hudson to carry on. Her love for the outdoors will always be remembered by everyone she shared it with.

Norma and Fred spent their years of retirement together — traveling, biking, cross-country skiing, boating on “big red,” and taking photos throughout their journey. Norma was very fond of her time with Fred and missed him dearly after he died. She filled her days with family and friends and was known as “Gram” to everyone she met. She enjoyed knitting horses and bears and gave them to every child who smiled when they saw one.

Norma enjoyed each and every day that was spent with her family. She loved to entertain, especially to have her family together gathered around the table with her favorite lobster dinner, pecan pie, and chocolate cupcakes – always a special treat to be had. She enjoyed the outdoors and hiked the Long Trail with her sister Bev, which was a very proud accomplishment of hers. She was always up for any adventure and carried a smile, even if it was something one of her great-grandchildren thought to be a good idea. She never told them “No.”

Norma “Mom” will be missed greatly by her daughter Deborah Poulin, who was fortunate to spend several weeks with her just before her death.

Norma “Gram” will forever hold a special place in her family’s hearts: her grandson Joshua Poulin and wife, Jen, and their children Mya and fiancée, Riley Donovan, Star, Quinne, and Hudson; her granddaughter Jenna Poutre and husband, Matthew, and their children Jaida and Henry; and her grandson Jeret Bushey and wife, Katelyn, and their children Connor, Cooper, and Cody.

She is also survived by her sisters who were by her side through the final days of her life. Each sister meant so much to her. Beverly “Bev” Bertrand and husband, Carlton; Patricia “Patsy” St. Francis; Sandra Shedrick; Ellen “Punken” Magnant and husband, Charles; and Florence “Maggie” Laughlin, and their families.

Norma was predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Marion Partlow, by her sisters Betty Bressette and Cora Clement, her brothers Clifford “Wig” Partlow and Morris “Sam” Partlow, her son Frederick E. Bushey, and her grandson who always held a special place in her heart: Frederick “Freddy” E. Bushey II.

Norma spent the last year of her life at Michaud Memorial Manor, being cared for when she was unable to care for herself independently. The staff provided exceptional care each and every day and the family are very grateful she had them all. She was lucky to have her granddaughter Jenna Poutre and her great-granddaughter Star Poulin on staff at Michaud to comfort her and continue to show their love for their grandmother.

A private ceremony will be held in Randolph at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Fred “Pup.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michaud Manor, 47 Herrick Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.