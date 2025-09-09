Obituaries 9.10.2025

Thérèse Claire Auger

Thérèse Claire Auger, 84, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died unexpectedly on August 29, 2025, just days after the two-year anniversary of her beloved husband Normand’s death. Born in St. Simon, Quebec, Canada, Thérèse lived a rich life filled with love, family, and unwavering faith. As the eldest of Adelard and Claire Cordeau Riendeau’s three children, she moved to Newport at age four, growing up by Lake Memphremagog, where her family tended large gardens that sustained them year-round.

She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, walking a mile each way in all weather, and sparkled as a majorette in the school’s marching band. At a Newport dance, Thérèse met Normand, who won her heart by carrying her over a snowbank when he walked her home after the dance. They married five years later, welcoming their daughter Diane nine months and ten days after their Niagara Falls honeymoon. Their life together took them to Burlington, where Thérèse worked as a bookkeeper at Pyrofax Gas Company, while Normand earned his degree in mathematics from the University of Vermont.

Later, they moved to Cocoa, Florida, for Normand’s NASA job training astronauts, and welcomed sons Erik and Michael. Thérèse thrived as a homemaker, earning “Homemaker of the Year” from the Cocoa Homemakers Club for her talents in cooking, sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. She made many things for the family over the years, including quilts for her children and Diane’s wedding gown. She filled their home with her warmth and talents.

In 1972, the family settled in Fredericksburg, Virginia, after Normand’s transfer to the Naval Surface Weapons Center. Thérèse supported her sons as a Cub Scout leader, cheered at their Little League games, and drove the “sag” wagon for their biking adventures, including a memorable ride from Fredericksburg to Newport. A devoted mother and grandmother, Thérèse stayed closely connected with her family, never missing a birthday with a thoughtful card, phone call, or gift. She and Diane spoke daily, their bond a cornerstone of Diane’s life. Thérèse and Normand, best friends and partners, built a summer home in Newport Center, enjoying two springs and two falls there every year from 1999 to 2020. In 2006, they moved to Charlottesville to be near Diane’s family, cherishing time with their grandchildren through family dinners and attending all their academic and sports events. In Normand’s later years, Thérèse cared for him through numerous health challenges, helping him live to 86 years old.

Thérèse’s deep Catholic faith guided her life. A daily Mass attendee and Secular Franciscan, she served as her chapter’s formation director. She also worked at the Outreach Ministry at the Catholic Church of the Holy Comforter. She prayed the Rosary daily for her children and grandchildren. Her final adventure was a pilgrimage with Diane and Diane’s husband, Garrett, to France, where she visited saints’ shrines and cathedrals, finding special joy at St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s home and convent, and the sacred waters of Lourdes. Her kindness and warmth touched everyone she met. She was the epitome of the good and faithful servant.

Thérèse is survived by her sister Denise Riendeau Desrochers and brother Marc Riendeau of Newport; daughter Diane Auger Smith and her family: Garrett, Lloyd, Minor, and Catie Claire of Charlottesville; son Erik Auger and his family: Laura, David, Samie, Nolan, and John of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; and son Michael Auger and his family: Janet, Isabel, Maggie, Sam, and Annie of Franklin, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Catholic Church of the Holy Comforter in Charlottesville on September 11, 2025, with visitation at 10 a.m., Rosary at 10:45 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m., and a reception at the Smiths’ home at 620 Park Street. A second Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport on September 15, 2025, preceded by visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Cemetery, where Thérèse will be laid to rest beside Normand. A reception will follow at the East Side Restaurant.

All are welcome to honor Thérèse’s beautiful life. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

COMMITTALS

George Bonnette

Committal services for George Bonnette who died on April 1, 2025, will be held on Friday, September 12, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery with Reverend Curtis Miller officiating.

Maurice Laclair

Committal services for Maurice Laclair who died on June 8, 2024, will be held on Saturday, September 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery with Reverend Greg Caldwell officiating.