Obituaries 8.6.2025

Mary Lou Harty

Mary Lou Harty died July 17, 2025, at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was comforted and surrounded by her sisters, and best friend Lisa Willis Gagnon. She was born on June 14, 1961, in Barre, to James and Patricia Harty.

She grew up in Northfield, later moving to Newport in the second grade. Mary Lou graduated from North Country Union High School in 1979 and spent her college years at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree.

She spent the majority of her adult life living in Virginia Beach, which she loved.

She was a dedicated Boston fan, particularly favoring the Red Sox. Her favorite players were Tom Brady and Jason Varitek (as evidenced by her numerous license plates with his name on them).

She loved to travel, and two of the trips she treasured most were a trip to Hawaii with her entire family in 2001 and again in 2016 with her best friends Lisa Willis Gagnon (friends since second grade) and Anne Spooner Bright (friends since junior high). They were inseparable and had the joy of being “mat maids” in high school for the wrestling team. They spent more time laughing and having fun than paying attention to their “mat maid” duties. Anyone who knew her appreciated her sense of humor and often got caught up in her infectious laughter. Although she was little in stature, she was tough as nails. Diagnosed in her 30’s with Rheumatoid arthritis, she never let it stop her or slow her down. She had empathy for family and friends and always had money for gifts, even if it left her a bit short. She adored her nieces and nephews, including her extended ones Olivia and Zach Spooner.

She was fortunate to work as a freelance sportswriter under the mentorship of Moe Jacobs for the Newport Daily Express. A highlight of this period was the opportunity to attend and write an article for the all-star game in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

She spent much of her working career in hospitality service, including at Ryan’s restaurants, Morrisons, and Fazzoli’s, but her favorite place to work was for Goodwill in the galley at Norfolk Naval Base. She loved to chat with the officers she served, and it is where she met many of her close friendships, including Lynette, Fernard, Reggie, G.W., and her beloved boss Hurley Waples. She also had the joy of working with her father and brother at their lighting store “Illuminations” in West Lebanon, New Hampshire. She enjoyed working with the customers and learning about the various aspect of the lighting business.

She is survived by her sisters: Kathi (Rosey) Rousselle, Kim (Paul) Pare, Debbie (David) DeLaBruere, and brothers: Terry and Billy Harty. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews: Tim Rousselle, Morgan and Nicholas Pare, Stephanie, Samantha and Brian DeLaBruere, and Bella and Keirstan Harty; best friends Lisa Willis Gagnon and Anne Spooner Bright, and all the wonderful friends she had in her life in Vermont and in Virginia Beach.

She is predeceased by her parents, James and Patricia Harty, and brother Timothy Harty.

Calling hours will be held Monday, August 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Curtis-Britch Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery on Drewsville Road, Walpole, New Hampshire, with Father John Loughnane officiating. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital at donate.lovetotherescue.org. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

Norman Sevigny

It is with great sadness for the family of Norman Sevigny of Newport to announce his death on July 26, 2025. He was born April 1, 1948, in Troy. Norman loved to hunt, fish, and ride in his truck to look at the scenery. He also loved animals, especially Baxter. The family would like to thank the staff at Northeast Kingdom Human Services South Bay Kingdom Way, as well as Will Baker.

Norman is survived by his sisters and brothers: Florian Sevigny, Rose and Albert Warner, John and Danielle Sevigny, Beatrice and Roland Deslandes, Rita, Roger Audet, many nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law Ann Sevigny and Venice Sevigny.

Norman was predeceased by his parents, Florence and Delviau Sevigny, and his brothers Reginald and Richard Sevigny.

He will be deeply missed.

A private service will be held at a later date for family and friends. His journey on this earth was marked by compassion and faith in God. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

Betty Emerson Towle

Betty Emerson Towle, age 86, died peacefully on July 29, 2025, surrounded by her family and friends, after a long battle with cancer. Betty was born at her family home in Orleans on April 8, 1939, and grew up in Brownington Center, a daughter of Richard Ovis Emerson and Lennie Mae (Thompson) Emerson.

Betty graduated with honors from Orleans High School and went on to study nursing at Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in Portland, Maine, where she obtained her registered nurse (RN) license. She took the train from Vermont to Portland right after high school and lived in Portland while she worked and studied to be a nurse. Betty went on to get her certificate in nursing management in 1963 from Boston College.

Throughout her professional career, Betty served as relief charge nurse in the special care unit at Maine Medical; head nurse at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts; evening charge nurse at Westbrook Community College in Westbrook, Maine, day charge registered nurse on the chemical dependency unit at Jackson Brook Institute in South Portland; clinical nursing supervisor in the dual diagnostic unit, chemical dependency unit, and psychiatric unit at Jackson Brook Institute; nurse manager at Falmouth by the Sea in Falmouth, Maine; and RN nurse office manager at Maine Geriatrics. Betty retired just shy of her eighty-fifth birthday.

Betty married the love of her life, Elliott Bradbury Towle, on August 15, 1964. Betty was devoted to her family throughout her life and served many years as caregiver to many including her mother, Lennie Emerson and her husband, Brad Towle. Family and faith were main focuses of her life. She and her husband took in many family members, friends, and strangers throughout her life to give them a place to live and the support they needed.

Betty enjoyed sending cards and letters to loved ones, making lists for herself and others, crocheting blankets for her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, reading, dancing, and enjoying local music. Betty is predeceased by her husband, Elliott Bradbury Towle, mother, Lennie Mae Emerson, and father, Richard Ovis Emerson. She is survived by her sister Mary Lou Stenberg; her children: Laurie Grant and her husband, Peter, Jon Towle and his wife, Wendy, and Stephen Towle and his wife, Mazie. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Cory, Erica, Krystal, Meg, and Lily, as well as great-grandchildren: Maleeya, Hayden, Stella, Thomas, Brylee, Cedar, and Atlas Luna.

Visiting hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, August 8, at Tuttle Road Community Church in Cumberland, Maine, followed by a service at 3 p.m. with a reception following. Burial will be on Friday, August 15, at 9 a.m. at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery in Maine. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras Funeral Homes website: www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Betty Emerson Towle to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Massachusetts 02284 or via dana-farber.org/gift.