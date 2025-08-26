Obituaries 8.27.2025

Kaye (Chaffee-Horner) Burnham

Kaye (Chaffee-Horner) Burnham died August 16, 2025, at the age of 78. She was born April 27, 1947, in Cambridge, to Clinton and Karen (Sweet) Chaffee. She graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1965. She worked at many different jobs. She picked potatoes for W.P. Brow, cooked at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, worked in an office for Paragon Construction, sewed at Bogner of America, and retired from the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory in 2009.

To Kaye, her family and friends meant everything. She enjoyed visiting and making memories with them all. She found joy in sewing, traveling, crafting, reading, doing puzzles, coloring, watching Hallmark/ Lifetime movies, listening to country music, and cooking many things — especially sweet treats for all her friends and family at Christmas time.

She is survived by two daughters: Laurie Goodell and her husband, Burt, and Jacki-Lyn Horner, all of Newport Center; and a special stepson Douglas Burnham and his wife, Mary, of Irasburg. She is also survived by six grandchildren; one extra-special granddaughter Whitney Burkewitz and her husband, Justin, of Irasburg; as well as Anthony Campbell and wife, Kellie, of Georgia; Justin Campbell and partner, Desiree, of Derby; Sargent Allyn Bachelder and wife, Ellie, of St. Albans; Eric Burnham and wife, Kiera, of Ohio; and Sarah Degre and husband, Chris, of Derby. She is survived by two brothers: Cortes Chaffee and wife, Darlene, of Irasburg, and Lloyd Chaffee of Glover. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; along with one special niece Naomi Ingalls and husband, Keith, of Texas, who she greatly enjoyed traveling with.

She leaves behind many friends including some very special friends: Marge Ovitt, Joanne Johnson, Jody Bliss, Carlotta Corcoran, Shirlene Wiley, Robie Hoadley, and many more.

She’s predeceased by her brother Carl Chaffee, two special sisters-in-law Ruth Chaffee and Georgiana Chaffee, and son-in-law Clifford Dillon Jr.

Graveside services will be held by Reverend Michel Richards at the larger Irasburg Cemetery on September 6 at 11 a.m. Following the services, there will be a gathering and pot luck at the Irasburg Town Hall. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

Lisa Larkin

Lisa Larkin, 71, of Barton, died on August 19, 2025, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born on April 8, 1954, in Ansonia, Connecticut, to the late Lassie and Norma (Cignatelli) Larkin.

Lisa worked as a licensed practical nurse at various locations in Connecticut and Vermont, with her last position being at the BAART clinic in St. Johnsbury. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, collecting dolls, doing arts and crafts, playing the piano, pontooning, and spending time at her lake house. Some people knew her as Lisa Stewart because of her fabulous cooking skills. Lisa was a member of the North Country Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her longtime partner, Leonard Magnan, and children Steven Larkin and Sarah Larkin. She is also survived by her close friends: Carole Dowd, Gail and Robin Robitaille, and Andy and Sue Treiber, in-laws Helen and George Magnan, and her two dogs Angel and Pebbles.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother John Larkin.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. at the Curtis Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, on Saturday August 30, followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Barton. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

Irene S. Pollard

Irene S. Pollard, 75, of Brownington, died peacefully on December 19, 2024, at Maple Lane nursing home in Barton after a long battle of dementia.

She is survived by her four sisters: Louise Schillinger and husband, Arthur, Ruth Plourde and late husband, Darrell, Rita Parzych, and Marie Zinky and husband, Kevin, ten nieces and nephews, and 13 great-nieces and -nephews.

She was born on October 10, 1949. She grew up and graduated high school in Enfield, Connecticut. She worked at Grote and Weigel meat company in Hartford, Connecticut, where she met her late husband, Marvin Pollard. They moved to Barton in 1980. She worked at Maple Lane nursing home as a dietary aide.

Irene shared a passion for bowling and the love of birds with her late father, carrying on the tradition with skill and joy.

Irene was kind of everybody no matter if it was a friend or a stranger. She was considerate to people with her thoughtfulness and respect to their feelings. She had a positive outlook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, and her loving heart leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories. She is missed dearly.

Mavis (Morris) Smith

Mavis (Morris) Smith died peacefully in her sleep at home after a long illness on August 8, 2025. She was 91. She leaves her husband of 68 years, Lindsay; daughters Robin, Janice (Clement), and Kelly; granddaughters Sarah (Hugues) and Julie; a cousin, nieces and nephews and families, brother-in-law Eric (Diane) and family, and friends near and far who are like family.

Mavis was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and trained as a registered nurse at the Montreal General Hospital. She met Lindsay through a fellow nurse and friend from Stanstead, Quebec.

Their lives revolved around family and friends, traveling across Canada and the U.S. with their girls. Mavis worked for a time at the Orleans County Hospital in Newport. She taught Kelly to read and volunteered at Kelly’s school, at the local Red Cross, and at the Anglican Church Women (ACW) and Guild of Christ Church in Stanstead.

She cared for and supported Kelly her whole life and babysat her granddaughters.

She loved her flower garden, summers at Seymour Lake in Vermont, afternoons baking and making jams and relish, snowmobiling and sugaring with friends, and Sunday drives.

A special thank you to the palliative care team, including Dr. Alarie, Viny, Marjolaine, Brittany, Kylie, and especially Karina, and others for their compassionate care.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Christ Church Hall, 548 Dufferin Street, Stanstead.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Foundation of Prader Willi Syndrome Research Canada, 9-13085 Yonge Street, Suite 370, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4E 0K2, or the activity fund of the Maison des Ainés in Coaticook, 203, rue Jeanne-Mance, Coaticook, Quebec J1A 1W4, where Kelly now lives.

Roland Joseph Tougas

Roland Joseph Tougas, 78, of Milton, died peacefully at home on July 26, 2025. He was born on April 7, 1947, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Lucien and Juliette (Marsan) Tougas.

As a teenager, Roland moved with his parents to Brownington Center in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, where the family ran the town’s country store. It was there that he met the love of his life, Gail Marsh. They were neighbors, and in 1967, they married and began a life filled with love, music, hard work, and family.

They welcomed two sons: Joseph and Luke, while living in Brownington Center. During this time, he and Gail took over the family store for five memorable years. After selling the store, they stayed in Brownington Center for several more years before relocating to Milton, where they put down permanent roots and raised their boys.

Roland lived his life anchored by three unwavering pillars: family, music, and his work as a master electrician. He founded and operated Tougas Electric, a successful one-man contracting business built on exceptional skill, integrity, and customer care. Whether a project was big or small, Roland approached every job with pride and precision.

When he wasn’t working, Roland was immersed in music. He played in several local bands over the years, including Pentagon, Gold Rush, and Jimmy T and the Cobras. He played at venues throughout New England, sharing his talent and joy for music with enthusiastic audiences.

Despite his many accomplishments, Roland’s greatest pride was his family. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a loyal friend. He remained closely connected with family in Quebec, Canada, and Connecticut, and visited as often as he could. In his later years, he helped build a family cabin in Newark, which he outfitted with off-grid solar power, a testament to his lifelong love of learning and doing things right.

Roland is survived by his beloved wife, Gail Tougas; his sons: Luke (Shagun) Tougas and Joe Tougas; his sister Diane Kearns; his niece Michelle (Bill) Mang; his nephew Robert Johnson; and many cherished extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lucien and Juliette Tougas.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Jeff Vos and his wife, Angel, and Jim Choiniere and his wife, Fran, Roland’s best friends of many years, as well as to their kind neighbors in Milton who offered help throughout the years.

A private celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Roland’s name to: Sons of the American Legion, Post #23, care of David Bolduc, 26 East Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Craig A. Wilcox

Craig was born June 1, 1959, to Florence Pronto and Wendell Wilcox. He died on August 11, 2025. He resided his entire life in Brownington.

He was an active outdoor person who played baseball and enjoyed hunting and fishing. An avid football fan, he anxiously awaited the start of each season to cheer on his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Craig worked at a variety of jobs over the years, mostly in construction and manufacturing. He recently celebrated his sixteenth year at Agri-Mark/Cabot as a cutter.

On October 10, 1992, he married Pamela J. Luca, who survives him.

Craig has two daughters from a previous marriage: Tosha Wilcox of Barton and Angela Carlin and her husband, Raymond, of Irasburg, and stepdaughter Sonya Sackett of Albany and her partner, Jason.

Other surviving family members include his brothers: Calvin of Westmore and Kermit, North Carolina, his brother-in-law Edward Campbell of Burlington, and sister-in-law Paula Trapasso and her husband, Stephen, along with nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Wendell, and sister Phyllis.

Join his family and bring a dish to share for a celebration of life on August 30 at 3 p.m., at the Orleans Municipal Building.