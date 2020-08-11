Obituaries 8.12.20

Roger Pray

Roger Pray, a loving husband and father, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 81.

Roger was born on November 18, 1938, in Tunbridge to Alice Martin and Herbert Pray. He graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1956, and then worked in the auto body business for 45 years, where he earned respect for his craft.

He married Maribelle Young on September 27, 1958, and enjoyed his time with her raising their three children until her death in 1993.

Roger had a passion for deer hunting, coon hunting, and snowmobiling. He loved spending time in the woods and long drives on the backroads. He ran a gun shop out of his home for a time, and enjoyed talking with all the customers. He was known for his sense of humor and his generosity. Roger loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren and will be missed by all.

He was predeceased by his wife, Maribelle.

He is survived by his children: Rodney Pray, Darlene Dickinson, and Wendy Ruggles; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A small graveside service is planned for Saturday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover. Masks and social distancing rules will be followed.

Please visit awrfh.com to share memories and condolences.

Vernice E. “Bunnie” Payeur

Vernice E. “Bunnie” Payeur, 95, of Newport died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on July 17, 1925, in Brighton to the late Dennis and Helen (Holmes) Twofoot.

On October 9, 1946, she married Bernard Payeur, who predeceased her on August 28, 2011.

Vernice enjoyed playing bridge, skiing, tennis, and ice-skating in her younger years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #80 in Island Pond, and St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond.

After Bernard’s death, Bunnie spent many happy times with her niece Tracey, her husband, Claude, and her great-nieces: Kyla, Emilie, and Julia. They spent holidays, birthdays, and many other celebrations together. Popcorn balls and trips to Sweet Scoops were plentiful. Bunnie was a very important part of all of their lives.

Bunnie’s spunk and strong will were with her to the very end. She is now at peace and with Bernard and her sons whom she missed greatly.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer, Christopher, Samantha, and Tiffany; her several great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sons: Philip, Craig, and David Payeur; her brothers: Wyman, Doland, Sidney, and Roland Twofoot: and her sisters: Ethel Twofoot, Albertine Fortin, and Stella Sherlaw.

A Mass was held on August 10 at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond. Interment followed at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

Memorial contributions in Vernice’s name may be made to the St. James Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Lou Duff

Mary Lou Duff, 79, of Coventry died on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born on May 8, 1941, to Kenneth and Grace (Wood) Aiken.

Mary Lou was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Her hobbies included attending horse pulls at the local fairs and going to auctions with her husband, gardening, car races, and word search puzzles. She especially enjoyed any time spent with her grand, great-, and great-great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Mary Jane Frazier and her husband, Ronald, Linda Rhodes and her husband, Ray, and Peggy Mazzer and her husband, Shawn; her grandchildren: Ronald Frazier Jr., Kaitlyn Favreau, Nevada Frazier, Thomas Rhodes, Dena Girard, Ashley Blais, James Mazzer, Catherine Mazzer, Elizabeth Mazzer, Mary Mazzer, Josephine Mazzer, John Mazzer, and Clare Mazzer; her ten great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings: Malcolm Aiken of Lyndonville, Ronald Aiken and his wife, Nancy, of Burke Hollow, Douglas Aiken, and Faith Leonard of West Burke.

She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Grace Aiken; her husband, Guy; her daughter Nancy; and her siblings: Donald, Durwood, Uriel, and Reginald Aiken, Annabelle Boutin, Madeline Petit, Ruby Guay, and Audrey Charland.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, at the Newport Center Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Derby Green Nursing Home and the Pines Health Center in Lyndonville for their excellent care given to their loving mom.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, Northern NE Branch, 6 Chenell Drive, Suite 260, Concord, New Hampshire 03301, or the Area Agency on Aging, 481 Summer Street, Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.