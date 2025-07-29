Obituaries 7.30.2025

Marlene E. Wood

Marlene E. Wood, 89, of Rye, New Hampshire, died on July 24, 2025, in Rye. She was born on October 15, 1935, in Kingston, New York, to the late John and Irene (Legg) Cashin. On May 30, 1959, she married David Wood, who predeceased her on August 4, 2009.

Marlene was a graduate of Kingston High School. She worked as a registered nurse at North Country Hospital for many years. She was an amazing seamstress and loved to quilt, cook, and garden.

She is survived by her children: John Wood and his wife, Penny, of Stratham, New Hampshire, Robert Wood and his wife, Patricia, of Newport, New Hampshire; grandchildren: Geoffrey Wood and his wife, Christina, of Stratham, Michael Wood and fiancée, Jennifer Folsom, of Elliot, Maine, Laura Mullen and her husband, Brendan, of Kensington, New Hampshire, Christopher Wood of Lempster, New Hampshire, and Katherine Thurston and her husband, Patrick, of Canaan, New Hampshire; and great-grandchildren: Connor, Jack, Griffin, Nicholas, Stella, and Rowan.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Dennis Lahar

Dennis Albert Lahar, 67, of Derby, died on July 12, 2025, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born on November 25, 1957, in Newport to the late Albert Lahar and Jeannine (Lahar) Kennison.

Dennis was a graduate of North Country Union High School. He worked in electronics, plumbing and construction during his lifetime. In his younger days, he enjoyed skiing and white-water canoeing.

He is survived by his sister Diane Wharen and her husband, Donald; aunt Lorraine Starr; Betty and Paul Lahar and family; aunt Rosanne Beaudry and family; and his friend Charles Leavitt and his wife.

He was predeceased by his parents, Albert Lahar and Jeannine Kennison, and his uncle Dr. Durward Starr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 14, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Frank John Antonelli

With heavy hearts, the family of Frank John Antonelli announces his peaceful death at the age of 80. On July 19, 2025, Frank lost a valiant battle from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.

To know Frank Antonelli was to know a man guided throughout his life by a deep sense of purpose, integrity, and love. A structured and strong-willed man, he was equally guided by warmth and sincerity that informed his every action. A talented athlete, and later a coach, Frank always endeavored to inspire those around him —giving his best and helping others to achieve their best.

Frank’s devotion to those he loved was unwavering. He was a treasured son of Elizabeth and Frank Antonelli who predeceased him. He leaves behind a loyal and caring brother (and best friend) Paul Antonelli, and he was a protective, loving brother to Donna Kull. He is survived by the love of his life — his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years — Susan Clauer. Together, they raised two incredible sons: Jay and his wife, Ingrid, and Brian and his wife, Susie. He was devoted to his grandchildren: Kate, Frank, Samantha, Nikolas, Christopher, Emma, Michael, and Leo. His children and grandchildren were a source of immeasurable pride and joy for Frank, filling his life with laughter, warmth, humor, and love. He is also survived by his sister-in law Lynn Clauer and many extended family members and friends who miss him dearly.

Frank was raised in Roselle Park, New Jersey, and graduated from Roselle Park High School in 1963. He received a bachelor of science in education from Wagner College in New York in 1967, where he played football. He then received a master of arts in administration and supervision from Kean College in New Jersey in 1979.

His teaching career began in Metuchen, New Jersey, where he taught sixth grade science, health, and physical education, and coached wrestling and football. He then taught history, driver’s education, and physical education at Roselle Park High School and served as their athletic director. He coached varsity football, softball, and wrestling, posting an impressive-by-any-measure record in wrestling of 186-32-1. He was selected as wrestling coach of the year in New Jersey. He then went to the Pingry School in Martinsville, New Jersey, serving as athletic director and driver’s education coordinator. He was athletic director at the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, and was athletic director at Rye Country Day School in Rye, New York. He demonstrated his leadership skills serving as president of the Fairchester Athletic Association, president of New Jersey Independent Athletic Association and in serving on the board of trustees of the Teacher’s Credit Union. In Vermont, he served on the board of Seymour Lake Association and the board of Newport Country Club.

He was inducted into the New Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Roselle Park Hall of Fame. He also received the Maryland Governor’s Citation for his commitment to the youth of Maryland.

Frank’s legacy is one of unwavering love, great character, and quiet strength, and while he will be deeply missed, he lives on in his children, grandchildren, and in the lives of everyone else who had the privilege to know him.

Many thanks to Dr Malik, Orleans/Essex, VNA, and North Country Hospital for their help through this difficult time.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 9, at the Holland Community Church in Holland, Vermont. A memorial service will be held in New Jersey in the fall (to be announced).

Donations in memoriam can be made to the Holland Church, United Christian Academy in Newport, Orleans/Essex VNA or the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

COMMITTALS

Maurice Roger Maxwell

A committal service with military honors for Maurice Roger Maxwell will be held rain or shine on Saturday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Coventry Cemetery, Coventry Station Road, Coventry. There will be a gathering at Maxwell’s Neighborhood Farm on Airport Road in Coventry following the service.

Raymond “Pip” Pepin

Funeral Services for Raymond “Pip” Pepin, who died on June 30, 2025, in Palm Bay, Florida, will be at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond on Saturday, August 9, at 11 a.m. with Father Curtis officiating. Mr. Pepin owned and operated Pepin’s Garage for over 35 years.