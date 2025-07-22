Obituaries 7.23.2025

Sylvia May (Wood) Ward

It is with great sadness and much love that the family of Sylvia May Ward, 92, of Newport, says goodbye to their beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Sylvia died on July 17, 2025, at North Country Hospital in Newport. She was born on March 26, 1933, in East Charleston, and grew up in the Newport area.

Sylvia met the love of her life, John Omar Ward Sr. (who predeceased her) when she was 16 years old, and they were married for 73 years. Together, they settled in Newport, raising seven children and sharing 73 long and love-filled years together.

Sylvia was the model of what a mother should be. There was nothing that she would not do for her family. She held numerous jobs throughout her lifetime, which included housecleaning, making homemade pies for Kelley’s restaurant in Derby Line, waitressing at the Governor Prouty Inn, working at the Ethan Allen plant in Orleans, and Butterfield’s (now Trivoly Incorporated) in Derby Line. Sylvia was always known to be a very dedicated employee, always doing her best, and being recognized for her outstanding work principles. However, her best job and the one that was most satisfying to her, was being a wife and a mother and providing for her husband and her seven children.

Sylvia had many interests, including gardening, knitting, playing cards, doing puzzles, completing the word search in the Newport Daily Express, and of course, her favorite passion of cooking — especially baking homemade goods. No one could make homemade baked goods like her, especially her homemade pies, doughnuts, and raspberry squares. On many occasions, Sylvia would bake goods for the church or for Town Meeting Day and people would wait for her goodies to be delivered and purchase them immediately. Sylvia knit hundreds of pair of mittens for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and needy children within the Newport City school system and in the local area.

Sylvia always made time for her family regardless of what was going on in her life. On many get-togethers and gatherings, her family was the recipient of incredible feasts and holiday dinners. No one could prepare a full-blown meal like she could.

Sylvia’s kindness, generosity, and devotion to her family and others, will be deeply missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at North Country Hospital for their exceptional care prior to Sylvia’s death.

Sylvia is survived by her seven children: John Jr. and his wife, Diane Ward, Gary and his wife, Susan Ward, Norman Ward, Jeffrey and his wife, Cheryl Ward, Alan and his wife, Dulcinea Ribeiro Ward, Susan (Ward) Morin, Ronald and his wife, Debra Ward; two sisters: Linda Jones and her companion, Alan Garceau, and Lorraine Webber and her husband, Dwight Webber; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and many beloved relatives.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, July 22, at the United Church of Newport. Interment followed at the West Charleston cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Church of Newport, 63 Third Street, Newport, Vermont 05855. For online condolences, or to send a flower arrangement or plant a tree in memory of Sylvia, visit curtis-britch.com/obituary/sylvia-ward.

Max Pickel

With great sadness, the family of Max Pickel is sharing that he died in Orleans on July 15, 2025. Born on September 6, 1985, in Newport, Max lived in the Northeast Kingdom his entire life. Attending Barton Academy and Lake Region High School, Max grew up on Willoughby Lake and spent his childhood in Westmore, Barton, and Brownington. To his friends and family, he was known as a quiet, gentle man who would do anything for those he cared for. He favored the simpler things in life and enjoyed movies, music, writing, and spending time with friends and loved ones. Though he’s gone much too soon, his family takes comfort in the fact that he is now at peace.

Max was predeceased by his father, David Pickel, his grandparents, Annette and Bill Lapierre, and Arlene and Bob Pickel, his sister Shannon Pickel, and aunt Janie Lapierre. He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Pickel, his sisters Melissa Pickel and Mindy Young, and stepbrother Michael Bottiggi. He’s also survived by his aunts Karen, Debbie, and Connie, uncle Bill Lapierre, and many cousins.

A private service will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society in honor of Max’s memory.

Linda Elbow

Linda Elbow performs the Bread and Puppet show Hallelujah. The author stands behind her. Photo by Andrea Defranceso.

Memorial

by Joseph Gresser

GLOVER — A long-time member of the Glover community and a central pillar of the Bread and Puppet family, Linda Elbow, suffered a stroke and died Thursday.

I don’t know if there will be an obituary in these pages. A full account of her life would require a book, and it wouldn’t be a slim volume. All I can do, is speak of how I knew her.

Linda was no one’s softie. She was intensely focused and hardworking. Her sense of humor was always present, but not necessarily kind.

“How’s your face feeling?” she’d ask. Whatever you replied, she’d say, “Well, it’s killing me.”

One of Linda’s favorite jobs was choosing the pie for the annual Glover Day performance of “Runaway Pond.” Once she had the stage set up, she would trek down to the bake sale and come back with something suitably delicious and messy.

She’d report on the name of the baker, and that would be inserted in the account of how Chamberlin was able to stop on his run for a piece of pie and a swig of rum.

I discovered Linda’s deep well of generosity in my first days performing with Bread and Puppet. Peter Schumann, during one of the last summers of the big “Our Domestic Resurrection Circus,” made a show called “Fly or Die,” about the Srebrenica massacre during Serbia’s war on Bosnia.

It was created and rehearsed over the course of about six weeks and played in the pine forest over the two nights of the circus. Linda had the lead role, and felt it was a kind of gift from Peter. After the circus it was scheduled to go on tour.

Unfortunately, one of the main performers was unable to take part in the tour and I, who was sopping wet behind the ears, got picked by Peter to take his place.

I wore a mask and held a staff to thump on the stage as a signal for two puppeteers to come out with banners mounted on sticks that commented on the action. It was my job to cue the banners entrances and exits and to make sure they were displayed properly — that is, not upside-down or facing the wrong way.

Like many Bread and Puppet shows, there wasn’t a straightforward plot, and each show had slight variations in the actions performed.

The cast, aside from me, knew the show well, so there wasn’t a lot of time given to rehearsals.

That decision was folly, as quickly became clear the night of the first performance. I had no idea of what I was doing — or even what I was supposed to do. Banners got called in at the wrong time, in the wrong order, and got messed up without my correcting them. The show was a total disaster entirely because of my incompetence.

As I said, Linda felt greatly honored to be put at the center of the show, so it really mattered to her. There wouldn’t have been a jury in the world that would have convicted her had she simply slipped a knife between my ribs and twisted it.

Instead of blaming me, she took me aside and very carefully taught me how to learn one of Peter’s shows.

I took dictation from her, and as we drove on the tour I read what she told me over and over, committing it to memory and reciting it once I had it down.

I was determined not to disappoint Linda again, and I didn’t.

Over the years we took part in many circuses and tours.

When we went by bus Linda always carried with her a bottle of “Super Snapple,” which was, in fact, dark rum. She was always happy to share.

One trip, the bottle gained the nickname, cough medicine, and many puppeteers, including Peter Schumann, were suddenly struck by the malady.

Linda booked tours for the theater and for years went out on the road and made sure things ran to plan. She kept notes on shows on sheets of paper that she folded into sections in a manner no one else could quite understand.

Her toughness sometimes came out on tours such as when the company was in Brazil. As usual Bread and Puppet worked with a group of local performers to put on its big show.

Some of the Brazilian men made it known they were unhappy that a woman was running things.

When someone told her, Linda said, “Screw them. They kill women in this country and nothing happens to them.” Linda continued to run things as she thought best and the men had to deal with it.

She continued to make fun of me whenever the occasion seemed to call for it.

Her reaction to any of my attempts at wit was always a dryly spoken, “wuh, wuh, wuh.”

On the other hand, we discovered a shared love of Little Lulu comics that bound us together.

That, and Hallelujah, a cantastoria performed annually to mark the day the U.S. dropped the atom bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. The show has a single sentence, displayed piece by piece on giant banners, as its text.

Linda was the narrator of the piece. I played “Uncle Fatso,” a giant malevolent figure who smokes a big cigar and lays waste to the World.

We found we loved performing the show together and looked forward to doing so every summer.

That was true even as Linda’s memory began to desert her. She continued on with puppeteer Mark Dannenhauer’s courtly presence as prompter and prop master.

As I suggested, Linda led an unusually full life, even if one subtracted the 40 years she spent with Bread and Puppet.

One of her early experiences was as a bunny at the Playboy Club. Though, she wasn’t too interested in talking about that.

“It was a waitressing job,” was all she had to offer when asked.

When we performed in Cuba, Linda told me the three people she most wanted to work for were Fidel Castro, Frank Zappa, and Peter Schumann.

Castro and Zappa had no idea what they missed.

COMMITTALS

Conrad Lussier

Committal service for Conrad Lussier, who died on February 21, 2025, at the age of 93, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Newport. Funeral service was held on Saturday, March 8, in Magog, Quebec, Canada.

Ronald Poirier

Committal services for Ronald Poirier will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans with full military honors.