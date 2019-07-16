Obituaries 7.17.19

Louis Barber

Louis Barber, 84, of Derby Line died on July 12, 2019, at his home in Derby Line.

He was born on April 15, 1935, to Nestor and Margaret (White) Barber in Lachine, Quebec, starting his lifelong love of the Montreal Canadians.

On July 14, 1963, he married Geraldine Gray, who survives him.

He graduated in 1953 from Newport high school.

He was employed by Tivoli, Inc., where he was their cost estimator and steel buyer. He was a 55-year member of the Golden Rule Lodge #5 of Stanstead in Quebec and five-time worshipful master, past district deputy grand master of the Grand Lodge of Quebec, longtime member and past master of the Memphremagog Lodge #65 in Newport, and member of the Fire Brigade of Mt. Sinai Shriners.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Gray Barber, of Derby Line; his daughter Janet Barber Caswell and her partner, Ferna Shrewsbury, of Belchertown, Massachusetts; by his grandchildren: Ben Barber Caswell and his wife, Ashley, of Windham, Maine, and Erin Barber Caswell of Portland, Oregon. He is also survived by his two great-grandchildren: Carter and Dawson Caswell of Windham; by his siblings Ross Barber and his wife, Linda, of Lower Waterford, and Jean Cowles and her husband, Russ, of Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by two sisters-in-law: Gertrude Cross of Derby Line, and Phyllis Derick of Newport.

He was predeceased by his parents; two nephews; a niece; two sisters-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 19. Friends may also call from 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, at the funeral home until the hour of the funeral. Interment will take place at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02114.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Irma E. Bowen

Irma E. Bowen, 91, of Holland, died on July 13, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on November 28, 1927, in Newport to Ernest and Lillian (Cole) Farrar.

In 1944 she married Arland Bowen, who predeceased her in 1975.

Irma was a cook for North Country Union High School for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the United States, and with her daughter after her husband died. She went hunting with the family at their camp in East Haven, and spent many hours working with a variety of crafts, which she gave to family and friends as well as sold in craft shows. She also liked gardening and taking care of her flowers and plants.

Irma was a member of Holland Methodist Ladies Aid.

She is survived by her children: Joyce McDonald of Holland, Raymond Bowen and his wife, Denise, of Newport, and Terry Lumbra and her husband, DeForest, of Holland; her eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren; her siblings Ernest Farrar and his wife, Sherry, of St. Albans, and Elsie Abel of Newport; also by her daughter-in-law Dawn Bowen of Derby Line; and sisters-in-law Carolyn Farrar of Derby, and Irene Farrar of Derby Line.

She was predeceased by her son Arland Bowen; her siblings: Blanche Monfette, Stanley Farrar, Louis Clement, Arthur Farrar, and Richard Farrar; and her brothers-in-law Alfred Monfette and Henry Abel Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, with the Reverend John Genco officiating. Interment will follow in Meade Hill Cemetery in Holland.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory can be made to the Holland Community Church, in care of George and Anna Whitelaw, 242 Holland Pond Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Dean Moulton Comstock

Dean Moulton Comstock, 89, died on July 10, 2019, in Newport.

Dean was born in Barton to Leigh and Leona (Moulton) Comstock.

Dean was married to Barbara Jennie Willis for 49 years. She predeceased him in 1999.

After graduating from Barton Academy and Graded School, he attended one year at the University of Vermont and returned to his family business at Comstock’s Market, which was famous for their fine meats and Comstock’s smoked ham, bacon and cheese. The roots trace back four generations to Dean’s grandfather, Fred Comstock, driving a meat wagon through town, to opening Comstock’s market on Barton’s upper Main Street. The business was passed on from father to son, to Leigh, to Dean and finally to Michael Comstock. In 1975 Dean and Alfred Cole developed the C&C Supermarket, fulfilling a dream of Dean’s.

He was an active member of the Barton United Church and the Masonic Temple. He was president of the Vermont Grocer’s Association and awarded the Vermont Independent Grocer of the Year. He was instrumental in getting the Community National Bank to expand into Barton, also serving on its board of directors.

Later in life Dean spent time on his sailboat at Willoughby Lake, his “special place.”

He is survived by his fiancée, Sarah Ryan, who he had known for several years and met after Barbara died.

He had always enjoyed Willoughby Lake and he and Sarah loved going to Florida in the winter to enjoy the sun and sand, and where they eventually bought a winter home.

He is also survived by his three children: Sue Menard and her husband, Frank, Terry Dudley and her partner, Harry Mueller, and Michael Comstock and his partner, Lin Ball; his grandchildren: Arawn, Jonathan, and Nathan Menard, Wendy (Dudley) Leithead and Tricia (Dudley) Doran, and Jordan and Isaac Comstock; and nine great-grandchildren; his sister Betty (Comstock) Prevost; and his niece Betsey (Prevost) Ricciardi and her husband, Alan. He is also survived by Sarah’s children: Catherine Gammell and her fiancé, Marcel Lapierre, Gregory Ryan and his partner, Cheryl, and George Ryan and his wife, Valerie; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and special friends Thomas and Janice Loomis.

Sarah and Dean’s families are very appreciative of the wonderful care and kindness that was given to him and them while he was a patient at the Bel-Aire Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the Barton United Church with the Reverend Evelyn Coupe officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Barton United Church, 15 Glover Road, Barton, Vermont, 05822.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Yvette Cyr

Yvette (Blair) Cyr, 86, of Thomaston, Connecticut, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her home.

She was the wife of Richard (Dick) Cyr for over 64 years.

Yvette was born on March 9, 1933, in Vermont, daughter of the late Albert and Eva (Parenteau) Blair. She met the love of her life while in the Franco-American Glee Club. Her performance of “O Holy Night” and “Ave Maria” got her future husband’s attention. Forced to sit together at the front of the bus on a Glee Club trip because they both suffered from motion sickness, a bond was formed that only grew stronger over the years. She became the proud family matriarch who tirelessly and lovingly worked behind the scenes supporting her husband’s musical career. Nothing brought her more joy than his serenading her. Over the years her grandchildren were her greatest treasures. When Yvette was in a room you could count on laughter and good food. She loved to cook and one of her greatest joys was hosting holiday dinners. No one ever left the Cyr home hungry. Her deep faith kept her in demand whenever someone was in need. You could always count on Memere’s prayers being answered.

Besides her husband, Richard, Yvette is survived by her children: Bruce and his wife, Frances Cyr, of Waterbury, Connecticut, Danette and her husband, Louis Guertin, of Thomaston, Robin Henry of Thomaston, and Brian and his wife, MaryAnn Cyr, of Waterbury; her nephew Jeffrey and his wife, Laura Blair, who she cherished as her son; her two sisters Lucille Bouffard and Pauline Telford; her grandchildren: Jessica Hartley, Michael and Melissa Cyr, Christopher, Scott, and Brianna Guertin, Danielle Fry, Brett Henry, Brittany, Bradd and Brooke Cyr, and Raymond and Tyler Blair; and her great-grandson and joy Teagan Guertin; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother Raymond “Precious” Blair.

A funeral Mass was held on July 15, at St. Thomas Church in the St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Thomaston.

Burial followed in St. Thomas Cemetery. Please visit Yvette’s tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Yvette’s name to her beloved charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Phillip M. Poutre Sr.

Phillip M. Poutre Sr., 73, died on July 11, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on October 30, 1945, the son of Maurice and Lucille (Girard) Poutre.

On May 25, 1967, he married Sandra M. Royer, who predeceased him on June 26, 2017.

He was a hard-working dairy farmer and owned farms in Irasburg and Newport Center with his wife. Phil enjoyed going to his brother Fred’s hunting camp, spending time with his grandchildren, and family gatherings. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was known for having the Poutre sense of humor.

He is survived by his son Phillip Poutre Jr.; his grandchildren: Jordan Poutre and his fiancée, Shelby Blake, and Dylan Poutre; his great-granddaughter Aliyah; his brothers: Fred and his wife, Pat, Dennis and his wife, Carol, and Andre and his wife, Gail; his sister Evelyn Guillette and her husband, Gary; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Phil is also survived by sisters-in-law: Nancy Poutre, Paullette Poutre, Heidi Royer, Bev Hall and her husband, Ken, Theresa Perrault and her husband, Bruno, and Maryanne Royer and her partner, Roy Barry; and by his brother-in-law Ken Royer and his wife, Claire.

He was predeceased by his brothers Henry and Donald; and brother-in-law Larry Royer.

Per Phillip’s request there will be no visitation or funeral services. He will be cremated and placed with his wife on their 50-acre mountain with a beautiful view and wildlife of all kinds.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.