Obituaries 7.16.2025

Corinne Larkham Ashe

Shadow Lake in Glover has lost a decades-long year-round resident who cherished all her time with friends and family lakeside. On July 14, 2025, Corinne Larkham Ashe died and heaven’s gates opened wide to welcome her after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born August 8, 1941, to Herbert and Dorothy (Murray) Larkham in Norwich, Connecticut, and was raised on the family dairy farm on Plain Hill Road in Norwich.

The Ashe and Seibert families offer their heartfelt thanks for the passionate care, medical expertise and emotional comfort support given to Connie and family members at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury by her surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff. Also, to her longtime family doctor Joyce Dobbertin, the Shadow Lake Gilman family, Glover Ambulance Squad, and to all friends and family who supported Connie through her medical conditions: you will all be forever in their prayers of gratitude and thanks.

She graduated from Lyndon Institute and was married for 48 years to her late husband, Robert W. Ashe, who died on September 12, 2008, in Glover.

Connie was a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and “GiGi.” Those left behind to cherish her memory include three children: Debra Seibert and husband, Kevin, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; Brian Ashe and wife, Lois, of Walpole, Massachusetts; and Daniel Ashe of Enfield, Connecticut; four grandsons: Casey and Timothy Seibert, and Christopher and Jonathan Ashe, and great-grandson Jason Seibert; as well as a close family friend Jenny Bell of Connecticut.

Connie’s immediate Larkham family includes sister Allene Holdridge of Ledyard, Connecticut, and brother Delva Larkham and wife, Suzanne, of Baltic, Connecticut.

She was preceded in death by her brother Everal Larkham (Cyndi) of Wentworth, Missouri.

Connie and her late husband, Robert, ran a retail fabric and sewing machine store in Norwich. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed home decorating. She spent hours looking for family genealogy connections and sharing her new findings with the family. She gave her time and talents as a devoted Glover community volunteer serving in the women’s union, Glover Historical Society, and Shadow Lake Association. She was a co-author of the Slab City/South Glover, Vermont — A Busy Hamlet Now Vanished historical research book and published two Larkham family genealogy books.

Her graveside celebration of life service and burial will be held on July 19 at 11 a.m. at Westlook 1 Cemetery, 4323 Glover Road, Glover, officiated by Reverend Chris Findlay. Parking will be limited in the cemetery.

Connie loved friends and family gatherings. A luncheon following the service will be held at the Old Stone House Museum and Historical Village in the Samuel Read Hall House at 109 Old Stone House Road, Brownington. Connie said to feel free to wear ones favorite Shadow Lake themed clothing. The immediate family will gather in private at Shadow Lake following the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers for the funeral, visit an elderly family member, friend, or neighbor with a floral bouquet or plant. Donations celebrating her love of history, genealogy and her love of the Glover community can be made to: Glover Historical Society, care of Joan Alexander, 51 Bean Hill, Glover, Vermont 05839 or Glover Ambulance Squad, Incorporated care of Adam Heuslein, Chief, 48 County Road, Unit 64, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Helen Eva Gibney

Helen Eva Gibney, age 78, of Bath, New Hampshire, died at her home with her family surrounding her, on Thursday, July 10, 2025, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Helen was born in Ashland, Massachusetts, on August 12, 1946, daughter to Damas and Doris (Haskins) Greenwood. She grew up in Natick, Massachusetts, attending Wilson High School. On May 14, 1966, she married Howard E. Gibney and they shared 59 years together. She worked as a daycare teacher for many years and was very proud of her teaching certificates. Helen enjoyed knitting, baking, going to craft shows, and Christmas shopping. A 50-year survivor of multiple cancers, she was an avid participant of Relay for Life, a regular at Bone Builders, and watched her health. A few of her favorite things were nibbling on cashews and pistachios, cuddling a baby, any baby, but especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Howard “Jake” Gibney Sr. of Bath, New Hampshire; four children: Wendy Hubbard and husband, Rob, of Lyndonville, Howard Gibney Jr. of Bath, Phillip Gibney and wife, Kris, of West Fairlee, and Brandon Clements of Bath; a brother: Calvin Greenwood of Framingham, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren: Phillip Gibney Jr., Brittany Gibney, Michaella Gibney, Jakob Gibney and wife, Silver, Tyler Thornton, Lucas Thornton, Nicholas Thornton and Kelvyn Clements; three great-grandchildren: Dave, Addeline, and Emery; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and 12 siblings.

There will be no calling hours at this time. Private burial will take place at the family’s convenience at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Bath.

Memorial donations may be made in Helen’s name to North Country Home Health and Hospice, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, New Hampshire 03561 or to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, New Hampshire 03110.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com.

Lorretta Lieblein

Lorretta Lieblein, 67, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, died at home on May 26, 2025, after her battle with cancer.

She was born April 4, 1958, in Newport, to Felix and Ivah Chaput. Lorretta was one of nine siblings. She experienced a Vermont farm life growing up. She was no stranger to helping with chores and her younger siblings. She knew what it was to work hard.

After graduating from North Country Union High School in 1976, Lorretta worked at Rozelle Cosmetics Incorporated in Troy. There, she met the love of her life, Peter Lieblein. The couple married in 1980 and soon moved to Southold, Long Island, New York, where they raised their son Corey. They worked together at Peter’s family business: Port of Egypt Marine.

Lorretta was full of life, and vibrant. She was fun and stubborn. Her laugh was contagious, her big brown eyes sparkled when she spoke of things she loved, and she had a zest for life. She loved boating, gardening, her dogs, and spending time with family.

Lorretta was predeceased by her husband, Peter Lieblein, on May 30, 2020, and she so deeply missed him. She was also predeceased by her parents, Felix and Ivah Chaput; her two brothers: Frank and Francis Chaput; and an infant sister Linda Chaput. She is survived by her son Corey Lieblein and his fiancée, Angela Moore, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; her stepdaughters: Yvonne Lieblein of Greenport, Long Island; and Lynette Crowley of Orient, Long Island, New York; her siblings: Lillian Vezina and husband, Charles Vezina, of Irasburg; Laura Brown and husband, Leslie Brown, of Troy; Felix Chaput Jr. and wife, Madeline Chaput, of Derby Line; Marie Ingalls and husband, Mark Ingalls, of Irasburg; and Jacqueline Eldred and husband, Mike Eldred, of Coventry. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Sheila Chaput and Debbie Chaput; as well as four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Lorretta’s life will be held on August 2 from 2-4 p.m. at the Newport Church of God, 295 Crawford Road, Derby.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Living Waters Hospice House. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 1104, Newport, Vermont 05855, or contact them via email at [email protected]. Please indicate that this is in Lorretta’s memory.

Deanna Martin

March 25, 1978 — July 2, 2025

With the heaviest burden on their hearts, the family of Deanna (Renault) Martin have shared the unimaginable news that their beloved Deanna (Renault) Martin has died. At just 47 years old, their sister, wife, mother, daughter, godmother, aunt, and friend was taken too soon, after a two-week battle following a sudden heart attack. Like the warrior she always was, she fought with everything she had, but this time, the damage was too big.

Deanna was the kind of person who left a mark on everyone she met. She was a queen among jesters; bold and beautiful, hilarious and loud, in all the best ways. She wore her giant heart out in the open so anyone who needed love or comfort could borrow it for a while. That’s how she lived: giving, loyal, and real. She made you feel seen. She made you feel loved. She made you feel like family.

She was the fiercely loving wife of Linc Martin, her partner in everything. She was a proud, devoted mother to her two incredible kids: Zoie, her beautiful daughter, and Zander, her smart, kind-hearted son. She also cherished her stepchildren: Zach and Jessica, whom she loved with her whole heart. She was honored to be a godmother, and never took that role lightly. She carried it with pride.

Deanna was the beloved daughter of Debbie Renault and her stepmom, Carmen Young, and she is now reunited in heaven with her dad, Dino Young, and her brother Allen. Her family knows they’re already together laughing, loving, and probably playing a wild game of cribbage.

She leaves behind her husband Linc, all her children, as well as her brothers: Dameion and Alton, and her sisters: Shawntel, Charlene, and Sheila — each of whom adored her beyond words. Her many nieces and nephews were like her own kids, and she made every one of them feel completely adored. Her work family and close friends, who she always treated like family, miss her deeply.

Deanna had a way of walking into a room and filling it with life. She had a laugh that bounced off walls and a wild “whiskey dance” that made everyone join in. She brought the party, the realness, the honesty, and the joy. She was smart, caring, and unapologetically herself. Even in this moment, her loved ones can hear her saying something crass to remind them not to mourn her with tears, but to celebrate her with stories, love, and a whole lotta sass.

“She was our sister, our protector, our comic relief, our anchor, and now, our guardian. We know our warrior is watching over us, still lifting us up from the heavens. We promise to slow down, love deeper, and build the kind of memories she would have wanted. That is our vow to her. Deanna, thank you for everything you gave us. You changed us. You taught us. You showed us how to love fiercely, laugh loudly, and live fully.”

There will be a potluck celebration of her life at Lake Salem Beach House, 480 4-H Road, Derby, on August 16 at 1 p.m.

“Drop the mic, Dee. We’ll take it from here.”

Beverly A. Morse

Beverly A. (Cote) Morse of Newport, died July 11, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on October 25, 1941, in Canada where she lived for about 19 years, before she moved and lived in Jay for 63 years. Due to health reasons, she moved to Newport to live with her daughter (caretaker) Alice and her husband, Ralph Perry,

and their yorkie baby Buddy Boy Perry. Bev married the late Freddie Morse on June 21, 1961, at the First Congregational Church in North

Troy. In the early ’70s, the two built a farm together and farmed into the early ’90s. During a period of this time, they also did janitorial work for the Jay school. Beverly was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 53 years. She worked at the Jay Country Store, Cedarwood, and Jay Peak until her health didn’t permit

her to continue.

Beverly is survived by her two children: her daughter Alice (Morse) and husband, Ralph Perry, of Newport and, their two sons: Ethan Perry of

Newport, and Jamin Perry, along with great-grandsons Javin, Jase, and Jakobi Perry of East Hardwick; son Norman and wife, Heidi Morse, of Jay, and their two children: Mikayla Morse and her partner, Chris Lantagne, of Derby, and Quintin Morse of Jay. She is survived by four brothers: Ross Cote Sr. of Stanstead, Quebec, Canada; Russell Cote and his companion, Mary of Glen Sutton, Quebec, Canada; Roger Cote and his wife, Jessie, of Mansonville, Quebec, Canada; and Rupert Cote and his wife, Jeanette, of Manchester, New Hampshire; and an aunt Ester Jones who is in The Manoir in Knowlton, Quebec, Canada. Beverly has many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Beverly was predeceased by her parents Levi and Sylvia Cote, as well as three sisters: Charlotte Linton, Margery

Page, and Grace Gardner and her brother Roy Cote. Beverly was also predeceased by some of her close family members, her

sister-in-law/best friend Joyce Morse Mayhew, sister-in-law Sandra Cote, brother-in-law Roswell Gardner, her uncles: Buddy Hastings, Ken

Jones, Lawrence Jones, and her aunt Ruth Hastings, whom she lived with as a teen to be close to her work.

Beverly enjoyed many things in life, including bingo, bowling, playing cards, search-a-word books, listening to country music, watching her favorite television shows, and most importantly, spending time with her family, friends, and being a babysitter to her grandson Buddy.

Over the years, Beverly had lots of friends who she appreciated and held near and dear to her heart.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her grandson Ethan for moving in and helping to support the high level of care needed, and a special thank-you to Beverly’s fictive daughter Joanie for always being a constant support, no matter what was needed.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 18, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment will follow at Jay Village Cemetery. There will be a luncheon following the burial at the American Legion Post 28 in North Troy and all are welcome to attend. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

James B. Sloan

James B. Sloan was born on the twelfth of May 1951, at the former Orleans County Memorial Hospital in Newport. On the past February of this year, 2025, he fought so hard to live on the day of Valentine’s, February 14, but it was his time to be called to higher service, and so died. He went out of this world fighting as he came into the world hollering.

His parents were Jack B. Sloan and Gloria V. Smith. He married Kathryn Palin on August of 1976 at Saint Mark’s Church in Newport. A son Mark was born in March of 1977. The second son Rebel was born in August of 1978. A daughter Mary was born in November of 1983.

James was raised in East Charleston. He attended the one room Charleston school up to eighth grade. He worked at the cheese factory in Troy. He worked on several local farms in the area before he enlisted to the Army. He started in the Army in 1969 and was honorably retired in January of 1993. He received his general education diploma there. He had received several achievement awards while in the Army.

James moved back to Vermont to help his father with his antique wood furniture restoring business until his father died, after which he continued to help with the business until he couldn’t anymore. He had a business that required the help of his family members, the Canopy Rental business. He had another business for a short time: J.B. Excavating Service.

He was a loyal Masonic member of the Island Pond #44 Lodge, and the Orleans Valley #106 Lodge.

He was loyal to his wife and his children, grandson, and a great-granddaughter that he had not met but enjoyed hearing about through his son and grandson’s conversations on the phone.

He enjoyed playing poker and cribbage with his friends. He loved to go fishing and hunting when he could, including going to one of his friend’s hunting camps during deer season. He had a gruff sense of humor with everyone around him. He was also a blunt type of person and was considered to be fair in his dealings with people. He helped coach some of his kids’ sport teams and supported them as they continued to play.

Within the last three years, his siblings: Cherie, Gerald, and Jack, had died before James died himself. He left behind his wife and their one son, his step-grandsons, the other son, grandson, and great-granddaughter, and his daughter. He also leaves behind several uncles and aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces, and sisters- and brothers-in-law all over the country.

A gravesite funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 26, at 10 o’clock in the morning at Hillside Cemetery on 271 Church Hill Road, West Charleston. Military services and Masonic services will also be conducted. There will be a potluck luncheon provided after the service at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ (white building) on Vermont Route 105.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made out to the Island Pond Lodge #44, 402 Morgan Charleston Road, West Charleston, Vermont 05872. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.