Obituaries 6.24.20

Ouida Testut

Ouida Testut of Island Pond died on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

She was predeceased by her daughter Doreen and her son Larry.

She is survived by her children: Lorraine, Michael, Connie, Gayle, and Lori; her many grandchildren; and her many more great-grandchildren.

Ouida was raised by an amazing lady, “her person” Elsie Moody Randal, who guided her through her love of basketball, (she went on to become a high school girls basketball coach) and taught her to be independent.

Ouida was hardworking, active, and outgoing throughout her life. She was strong and confident, giving and loving, and helped instill these values in her family. The best mom and grandmother a kid could have.

While raising seven children, she knit mittens and slippers, made doughnuts, English muffins, and cookies, and sewed shirts and dresses. Mom hosted anyone her family brought home. She accompanied their dance routines playing her accordion, while creating amazing costumes from scratch. She took her family fishing and dirt biking. She loved to paint, she spent endless hours putting color to all the high school black and white senior pictures in the ’50s and ’60s, and spent years teaching ceramics. Her jobs and talents were endless.

As time allowed her later in life, she loved garage sales and small talk with anybody. Ouida loved animals, especially her dogs Cocoa and Nicki and her horse Lightning, who provided companionship throughout different times of her life. She was a mom/grandma who loved to make others smile.

On Christmas G.G. (great-grandma) would wrap countless presents for the grandkids and great-grandkids to open. How many Halloweens did she go gangbusters on decorations and candy to see kids enjoy and experience one more unforgettable childhood memory? How many big balloons did she give out? How many smiles did she ignite?

Ouida was forever active in her community. She participated in the woman’s club, was president of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), parades and snow sculpture contests, and served as the first woman on the select board in Island Pond. She worked on the planning committee and for NEKCA along with so many other positions throughout her life. She was genuinely interested in serving and helping others.

Upon retirement she still could not slow down, she continued to work, volunteering and helping wherever she could lighten someone’s load. She invested in her family. For this, they are grateful.

With heavy hearts her family knows that she is joyfully reunited with her heavenly family and grieve while knowing that Ouida lived her life well and fully, and left nothing undone.

With COVID-19 standing in the way and family members all so far away, the family will be having a graveside service per her request, at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Anne Marie Kittredge-Young

It is with great sadness that her families must announce the death of dear sweet Anne. Anne Marie Kittredge-Young, 43, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She had just recently moved to North Carolina with her new husband, Bill Young, and was planning a long happy life building new memories. Anne’s sudden passing may have been as a result of injuries she received from an accident she experienced over the previous winter.

Anne was born in Newport April 12, 1977, the only daughter of Preston Kittredge of Barton and Sandra Powers of West Charleston. Anne attended local schools and graduated from Lake Region Union High School.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Bill, who was her high school sweetheart; whom she had only recently married after reconnecting with him after many years apart. Anne sadly leaves behind her brother John Kittredge and Afton and their children Michael and Nathen; her brother Keith Kittredge; and her many aunts, uncles, and cousins who grew up with her on her grandparents’ farm in Barton. Anne will also be missed greatly by her new family members that she gained through her marriage to Bill, and their newest addition, a grandson Creed, whom she loved greatly.

Anne loved her dog Oskar; he was her baby. Anne loved the ocean, beaches, and cookouts. She was diverse in jobs and could do many different things, (management, sales) but her passion was cooking.

Anne was predeceased by her loving father, Preston; her paternal grandparents Leigh and Beatrice Kittredge of Barton; also recently by her grandmother Ella Davis of Orleans; and by grandfather Oskar Davis.

A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a later date, and will be announced by the family.

Howard Earl Haskins

Howard Earl Haskins, 84, of Orleans died on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on December 6, 1935, in Monkton to Arthur and Mary Elinor (Henley) Haskins.

Howard enjoyed woodworking and loved to create things including flower boxes, windmills, and a remodeling of a bench. He truly enjoyed life, practical jokes, loved laughing, and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed going for walks in any type of weather.

He is survived by his sister Betty Patten; his nephew Francis Patten; his niece Edna Wagner and her husband Raymond; his many other nieces and nephews; his roommates Norman Stevens, Donald Calloway Sr. and Illene Calloway; and his special friends Danny and Tina Bailey, and Gary Lafoe.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Theodore, Clarabelle, Doris, Lawrence, Edward, Lowell, Ruth, Florence, Dwayne, Wayne, Ernest, Harold, Roland, and Donna.

A graveside service was held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Coventry Cemetery with the Reverend Michael Haddad officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jones Memorial Library, 1 Water Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joanne Carol (Griffin) Grassette

Joanne Carol (Griffin) Grassette, 73, died peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by her children at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hanover, New Hampshire.

Joanne was born on May 4, 1947, in West Charleston to Francis and Mary Griffin.

Joanne is survived by her four children: David Bean of Charlotte, North Carolina, Robert and Monica Bean of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, Heather and Jim Buttonow of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Christopher Bean of Fort Worth, Texas; her seven grandchildren: Hailey, Griffin, Brandon, Heather, Michaela, Madison, and Sam; her seven sisters and two brothers: Linda Simoneau, Sally and Ed Brochu, Dorothy and Barry Myers, Earl Griffin, Donna Willis, Anne Griffin, Francis (Tom) Griffin, Jane and Carl Leuders, and Susan and Joseph Broadbent; she also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Per Joanne’s wishes there will be no service held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family also invites all to share their memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Linda D. Fournier

Linda D. Fournier, 72, of Florida died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Lyndonville.

She was born on April 5, 1948, in Derby to Lawrence and Pauline Macleod.

Linda loved all animals, gardening, fast cars, watching car races, and loved her children and grandchildren very much.

She is survived by her children: Vicki Watson and her husband, Wally, of Newport, Karena Bursey and her husband, Mark, of Newport, and Julie Rivers of Sheffield; her grandchildren: Gregory, Ashley, Brittany, Danielle, Rebecca and her husband, Timothy, Kristi, Christopher, and Shylynn; her great-grandchildren: Mackenna Leigh, Makyla, Harper, Logan and Octavia, Karter, Rhikar, Khloie Mae, Cayleb, Abel, Brayden, and Clayton; her brother Scott Macleod of Albany, New York; her sisters Shirley Sumner and her husband, Bill, of Maryland, and Debra Macleod of Canada; her partner and best friend for over 25 years, Cletus Heaps, of St. Joe, Florida; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her former spouse, Roger Lucas.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont, 05855, or to the Port St. Joe Humane Society, 1007 Tenth Street, Port St. Joe, Florida, 32456. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Tristan Brian Coderre

Tristan Brian Coderre, 20, of Newport died suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Wheelock.

He was born on April 21, 2000, in Newport to Brian Coderre and Mandilyn Demers.

Tristan worked at Buzzy’s Redemption for six years, making a lot of friends who came into the bottle room. He loved fishing, hunting, hanging out with his friends, collecting money, spending time with his family, and being with his dog Arrrlo.

He is survived by his mother, Mandilyn Coderre; his father, Brian Coderre, and his fiancé, Melissa Leonard; his sisters Abbigail Coderre and Tanika Demers and her partner, Silas Marsh; his brother Zackery Coderre; his nieces and nephew: Amelia Marsh, Rheid Marsh, and Nala Coderre; his grandmothers Cheryl Demers and Lena Trombley; his grandfathers Robert Trombley and his partner, Donna Smith, and Donald Coderre and his wife, Ellen; his several aunts, uncles, and cousins; his aunt Laurel Demers and her son Tama; his girlfriend Jade Morrison and her parents, Rusty and Aprille Morrison; his best friends Ronnie Boutin and his daughter Remi and son Ryder, and Hunter Cargill and partner Payci Washburn; his special cousins Dustin Taylor and Caydon Hamel; and his numerous other friends.

He was predeceased by his special papa, James Hill.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.