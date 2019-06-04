Obituaries 6.2.19

William Ervin Peters

William Ervin Peters, 99, of North Hyde Park, formerly of Albany, patriarch of the Peters family, died at his home Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

He was born March 31, 1920, in Albany, the son of Herbert and Eldora (Moore), renamed by her adopted parents Nellie Isabelle Peters.

He married Jeanne D’Arc Rachel (Jeanne) Tremblay on May 27, 1944, and she predeceased him on May 9, 1980.

Bill and Jeanne operated a small dairy farm for a number of years in Albany. He obtained his CDL and worked as a truck driver — as an owner/operator in the family business and on road construction and was a road commissioner in Albany for decades. He was the oldest person with a CDL (commercial drivers license) in Vermont, for which he received recognition in newspapers. He enjoyed dancing and traveling throughout the United States. He particularly enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri, and the Grand Ole Opry. He served in the U.S. National Guard and was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his children: Bernard Peters and his wife, Ruby, of Irasburg, Gerard (Jerry) Peters and his wife, Mary, of Albany, Jane Peters of Albany and Burlington, and Donald Peters Sr. and his wife, Joan, of Albany; his companion of many years, Marion Dudley, of North Hyde Park; his grandchildren: Randy Peters and his wife, Donna, Cindy Lacoss and her husband, Chad, Trinity Burgess and her husband, Bob, Mandy Peters, Sherry Peters, Bernard Peters II, Emily Peters and her companion Justin, Sam Peters and his wife, Kelly, Jeanne (Shiney) Peters, Donald Peters Jr. and his companion, Tasha, Jesse Peters and his wife, Jennifer, and Dominique Peters; great-grandchildren: Adam Parker, Carl Lacoss, Chris Lacoss, Nicholas Young, Mya Peters, Joshua Burgess, Kaiser Murgolo, Anders Ruch, Lincoln Ruch, Silas Ruch, Oscar Peters, Olivia Peters, Madison McRae, Calvin McRae-Peters III, Aishlynn McRae-Peters, Rhys Ian Peters, Adalyne Peters, Wesson Peters, Robert Palmer, Austin Peters, and Memphis Peters; and great-great-grandchildren: Hunter Lacoss and Jordan Lee Lacoss. He is also survived by Marion’s family: Colleen Strong, her husband, Jack and their family; Gary Dudley, his wife, Pam, and their family.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was predeceased by siblings: his sisters Gladys Peters and Agnes Gile; his brother-in-law Ernest and his children: Jeannette Douglas and Howard Gile; Marion’s son Joe Dudley; and Bill’s great-granddaughter Kynslee Janet Marie Peters.

A graveside service will be held at the Albany Village Cemetery on Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m. with a gathering to follow at the Albany United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfhnet.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Albany United Methodist Church, Route 14, Albany, Vermont 05820.

Clayton S. Paul

Clayton S. Paul, 69, of Barton died on May 27, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on August 10, 1949, in Barton to William and Grace (Lemere) Paul. In 1969 he married Linda Littlefield.

Clayton was a logger most of his life. When he was in good health and younger he was definitely an outdoors type of a person. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to all types of music, and reading sports magazines.

He died suddenly from heart failure after undergoing dialysis for 11 years, and also he had a bypass operation six years ago.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Paul, of Barton; by his siblings: Norman Paul and his wife, Patricia, Lydia Blodgett, Virginia Blodgett and her husband, Glen, Anita Baker, Elaine Chagnon, and Myra Orr and her husband, Richard; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Ernest Paul.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Ron Holland Dialysis Center, in care of North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Rejeanne H. McAllister

Rejeanne H. McAllister, 92, of Lowell died at her home on May 22, 2019.

She was born on February 18, 1927, in Stanhope, Quebec, to Joseph Routhier and Bertha Crete. On November 11, 1949, she married Arnold McAllister, who survives her. Arnold and Rejeanne were married for 70 years.

Rejeanne was a life member of the Northeast Fiddlers Association. She worked at Newport Plastics, Ethan Allen, North Country Hospital, and Jay Peak Ski Resort until her retirement at the age of 80. She was young at heart, sliding, skiing, hunting, traveling, riding horses, tending to the flower gardens, cooking, knitting, and going to the Elks Club parties where she loved to dance.

She always loved French Canadian fiddle music, as well as western music. First and foremost she loved her family and spending time with them at home or family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband, Arnold McAllister; her children: Thomas McAllister and his wife, Sally, Marc McAllister, Francis McAllister and his wife, Joan, Michael McAllister and his wife, Donna, and Lyse McAllister. She is also survived by a very special friend: Michael O’Keef, who considered Rejeanne his mother; as well as four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother Maurice Routhier; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and two sister-in-laws.

She was predeceased by five brothers; five sisters; a brother-in-law; and a sister-in-law.

Friends may call from 10 until the hour of the funeral, which will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 130 South Pleasant Street in Troy with Father Leo Bilodeau officiating.

Memorial contributions in Rejeanne’s name may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.curtis-britch.com.

Jennifer Rose (Letourneau) Martin

Jennifer Rose (Letourneau) Martin, 38, of Holland died on May 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

She was born on April 9, 1981, a daughter of Bert and Sue (Patenaude) Letourneau.

A 1999 North Country Union High School graduate, Jennifer started a daycare out of her Holland home. She enjoyed listening and dancing to country music, going four-wheeling and camping, boating and fishing, gardening and canning, sewing, crocheting, crafting, and attending local craft fairs where she would sell her wares and many products such as Tupperware, Wildtree Organics, and Swiss Just essential oils. Jennifer was also a member of the Holland school PTA.

On June 1, 2002, she married Benjamin Martin, and they had two daughters: Charlotte and Annabelle. Unfortunately, Ben lost his life to lung cancer on January 7, 2008.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Joseph Burnett, and their son Mathieu, and Jen’s daughters Charlotte and Annabelle; her parents, Bert and Sue Letourneau, of Holland; her brother Patrick and Sheri Letourneau of Lytle, Texas; and her sister Bobbi-Jo Letourneau, also of Holland; her maternal grandmother Lucille (Fontaine) Patenaude of Westford; her in-laws: Glenn and Debbie Burnett of East Charleston; Jessica Morey and Jeff of East Charleston; and Joshua Burnett of East Charleston; Bill and Vickie Martin of West Glover; and Tim and Tanya Martin of Newport. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins. And Jennifer is survived by her very special friends Monica Carpenter, Kevin Pion, and Luke and Lisa Martin.

Jennifer was predeceased by her first husband, Ben Martin; her brother Matthew Letourneau her maternal grandfather Joseph Patenaude; and her paternal grandparents, Reginald and Dolorese (Roy) Letourneau.

Family and friends may attend calling hours from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Derby Line. Interment will be in Derby Pond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855; Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855; or bring plants for a memory garden.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Susan Ann Davis

Susan Ann Davis died on May 24, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after her friends and family said their last goodbyes.

She was born in Beals Island, Maine, on August 5, 1962.

She was predeceased by her mother, Leona L. Davis. Susan is survived by her two brothers: Carl A. Davis and Steven D. Davis; and one sister: Jennifer Davis of Maine.

Sue had been hospitalized for four months at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and was nearly ready to return to her home in Orleans with Bridgette Moulton when that plan was suddenly taken away in early May.

Susan was an amazing person who loved life and all those who came to know her. She spent the last 30 years living in the Northeast Kingdom, finding her way into the hearts and souls of the many people whose lives she touched. Sue spent many of those years involved in some way with her longtime friend Jeanette Patenaude and family. They enjoyed visits to many places around Vermont and Canada, along with visits to Sue’s family in Maine. She loved being able to go to Disneyland in Florida with the Patenaude family and her special friend Mark Buddy.

Sue taught several classes at Global Campus. Among them were how to live in your own apartment and let’s learn to ride the RCT (Rural Community Transportation) bus. She loved poetry, playing her favorite game Trouble, eating fried chicken, drinking root beer, and watching “TV Land”. She made it her passion to live life to the fullest, and if she were alive today, she would thank the many people who made that a reality in her life. Sue will be missed by everyone who’s heart she touched, as she was a true gem.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of God at 190 Crawford Road on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be left at www.curtis-britch.com.

Micheline Auger

Funeral services for Micheline Auger will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport. Friends may call at the church on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Committal and memorial services

Robert Smith

Committal services for Robert Smith will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Craftsbury Village Cemetery with the Reverend Francis Prive officiating.

Philip Bailey and Kevin Bailey

Committal services for Philip Bailey and his son Kevin Bailey will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover with the Reverend Evelyn Coupe officiating.

Priscilla Buzzell

A memorial service for Priscilla Buzzell, who died on March 19, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. A reception will follow at the Le Belvedere Restaurant at 100 Main Street in Newport.

Priscilla Tinker

Committal services for Priscilla Tinker will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Orleans.