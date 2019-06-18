Obituaries 6.19.19

Richard Lawrence Messier

On February 11, 2019, Richard Lawrence Messier left this earth and joined his beloved Bernice. Richard had spent the last few weeks of his life receiving care in St. Johnsbury.

He was born in Burlington on March 4, 1941, to Laurent and Marguerite (Desbiens) Messier.

On June 2, 1962, he married Bernice Deslandes, who predeceased him on February 2, 2001.

He is survived by his two sons: Lawrence and his wife, Elizabeth, of Lyndonville and Andre and his wife, Kim, of North Troy. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jason Messier and his wife, Angel, Celeste Mathewson and her husband, Josh, Krystal Messier, Darik Messier, and Matthew Messier; and by ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Yvette Deslandes of Irasburg, his sister Sue Urie and her husband, Paul, of Charleston, South Carolina; and his brother Michael Beaumier of Newport Center.

He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Marguerite Beaumier, and his brother-in-law Norbert Deslandes.

Richard was known for working hard and working long hours until he retired at the age of 71. After graduating from Orleans High School in 1959, he worked nights at Ethan Allen and days on his father’s dairy farm. He worked the family farm on the Airport Road in Irasburg until April 1985. In the next chapter of his life, Richard stayed connected with his love of farming by driving feed trucks for Agway and Poulin Grain until his retirement.

He took great pride in having a clean car, making sure that the lawn and landscape in his yard were kept pristine. For those who knew Richard, it was no secret that his life changed dramatically in 2001 with the death of Bernice, and he longed for the day when they would be reunited.

Per his request there will be no calling hours. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport on July 20. Internment will be held at the Lake Road Cemetery in Newport Center following the service.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

JoAnn Guyette

JoAnn Guyette, 68, of Newport, died at her home on June 9, 2019.

She was born on June 29, 1950, in Newport to Earl Davis Jr. and Joyce Webster.

On June 20, 1981, she married Mark Guyette, who survives her.

JoAnn worked as the secretary for East Main Auto for over 15 years. She was a longtime foster care provider, enjoyed crocheting, collecting dolls and attending family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Guyette; her children: Michelle Rollins of North Troy, Michael Rollins and his wife, Kristen, of Colebrook, New Hampshire, and Christopher Guyette of Newport; her grandchildren: Christina Rollins, Kamber Marshall, Henri Cyr Jr. and Allison Elliott; her great-grandchildren: Chloe, Raylee, Ciara, Carissa, Zander, Mason and three more expected soon. She is also survived by her brothers: Larry Davis of North Troy, Keith Guyette of Sebring, Florida, and Brent Hodgedon of Hardwick; her sisters: Fay Willis of Troy, Rita Johnson of New Hampshire, and Ann Jones of Derby Line; numerous nieces and nephews; and her extended family members: Brad and Crystal Bowen and their children.

She was predeceased by her brother Rene Guyette.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Joann’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society at 502 Strawberry Acres in Newport, Vermont 05855, or to Rural Community Transportation Inc., 677 Industrial Parkway, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851.

Online condolences may be made at www.curtis-britch.com.

Annette J. Chenette

Annette J. Chenette, 87, of Derby Line, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, on June 29, 1931, to Josephat and Eva (Auger) Morel, and grew up on the family farm in West Charleston.

On April 7, 1951, she married William Chenette, who died December 23, 1970.

Annette is survived by her three children: Claire and her husband, Lawrence Gentley, of Lancaster, New Hampshire, Denis and his wife, Pamela, of Newport and Maurice and his wife, Barbara, of Fort Pierce, Florida; her six grandchildren: Paul and his wife, Amy Brasseur, Michelle Poulton and her friend Fred McCusker, Rachel and her husband, Dana Perkins, Andre and his wife, Danyelle Brasseur, William and his wife, Priscilla Chenette, and Erika and her fiancé, David Chapparo; and her 12 great-grandchildren.

Annette was the last of her family, having been predeceased by her three siblings: Armand Morel of Derby Line, Therese Girard of Woonsocket, and Roland Morel of Underhill.

Annette always remained very active, dividing her time between her family, St. Edward’s and St. Mary’s parishes, the Daughters of Isabella of Coaticook, Quebec, the Centre d’Action Benevole de Stanstead, Quebec, and her many friends.

A funeral service will be held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Saturday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Annette wished to have donations made to the St. Mary’s Roof Fund at 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Rolande E. Catudal

Rolande E. Catudal, age 85, of Westfield, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Newport.

Rolande was born in Canada on May 27, 1934. On June 7, 1950, she married Roger Catudal, her husband of 69 years.

Rolande did upholstery work and made quilts. After her retirement she made quilts as her hobby. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was having a garage sale at her home. She enjoyed meeting people.

Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her family.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; and her children: Gisele Emery and her husband, Don, Michel Catudal and his wife, Pat, Huguette Catudal and her fiancé, Bob Winegar, Monique Vanat and her husband, Joe, Antoine Catudal and his wife, Pam; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons; many nephews and nieces; and a very cherished niece, Ida Brulotte.

A celebration of Rolande’s life will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Westfield Community Center at 59 North Hill Road in Westfield.

Memorial contributions in Rolande’s memory may be made to Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurse Association, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Gertrude (Lovey) Burke

Gertrude (Lovey) Burke, age 100, made her final move to her heavenly home and died on June 10, 2019.

Lovey was born and raised in Queens, New York, the daughter of Leonard and Gertrude Armbruster.

In 1940 she married Jerry Burke, the love of her life. In short order, from 1941 through 1958, the Burke household grew from two to 11 with the birth of seven girls and two boys. It was a busy and happy home.

In 1973 mom and dad retired, left the city, and headed for the next chapter of their lives in Newport. When Jerry died in 1984 mom continued living in her dream house on the hill where she welcomed many friends both old and new. Mom was active in her church, volunteered at North Country Hospital, and was a hospice volunteer. She had an extensive and beautiful garden. She enjoyed traveling around the country to visit her ever-expanding family as much as exploring the back roads of Vermont. Mom was a joyful and calming presence to all who knew her.

At age 85, mom moved to Bristol to be closer to family. She was a longtime member of the Bristol Coffee Mates and cherished the friendships made over conversations each Wednesday at Almost Home Market. She was a volunteer, and then participant, at Elderly Services. She was an active member in her church. Faith, love, and dedication to her family and friends were the tenets she lived by and passed along to her family.

Mom was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Burke; her sister Ruth Getter; her daughter Kathryn Hendrickson; her sons-in-law Ned Hendrickson and Frank Buonincontro; and her grandson Chuck Baser.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Susan Buonincontro, Jane and Roger Gorey, Mary Lou and Ron Arundell, Joan and Vincent Esposito, Theresa and Jon Barb, Marian and Fred Baser, Ed Burke and David Flashenriem, and Jerry Burke and Jan Henderson; her nephew James and Margaret Healy; 28 grandchildren; and 48 great-grandchildren. Mom also leaves many special friends who enriched her life so much.

Our family would like to thank the entire staff of Eastview at Middlebury who welcomed her as family and provided much love and tender care.

A celebration of her life was held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 12.

Internment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Elderly Services at P.O. Box 581 in Middlebury, Vermont 05753.

To send online condolences to her family, please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.

Josephine Elizabeth Bowen

Josephine Elizabeth Bowen, 92, of Morrisville died on Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home.

She was born on September 2, 1926, in Lowell, to Aaron and Grace (Poutre) Horner.

On July 20, 1946, she married Meirle Bowen, who predeceased her in 1996.

Josephine was employed by Concord Manufacturing in Morrisville, where she was a quality control inspector for 19 years.

She is survived by her children: Gordon Bowen and his wife, Hazel, and Mildred Merrian and her husband, Albert, all of Morrisville. She is also survived by several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great- grandchildren; her brother Robert Horner and his wife, Penny, of Inverness, Florida; her daughter-in-law Ione Armstrong, of Albany; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Douglas; her granddaughter Michalla Bowen; her grandson Scott Bowen; and her siblings: Phillip, Marcel and Aaron Horner.

Services will be held at the Albany Cemetery on Saturday, July 6, at noon with a luncheon at the Albany Methodist Church following the service.

Online condolences can be made at www.curtis-britch.com.