Obituaries 6.10.20

Albert Richard Schweitzer

Albert Richard Schweitzer, 66, of Lebanon, Connecticut, and Westmore, died suddenly at his Connecticut home on Friday, May 29, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Helen (Kurcinik) Schweitzer; his wife, Nancy; his son Jared and his wife, Fergy, of Eagleville, Connecticut; his son Joshua and his wife, Sarah, and their daughter Kaylee of Lebanon; his two sisters Lorraine Schweitzer of Glastonbury and Marie Reynolds of Lebanon; his cousins; his nieces; and his nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Adolph; and his younger sister Kathleen.

He was born on November 14, 1953, at Windham Hospital to Adolph and Helen (Kurcinik) Schweitzer.

He graduated from Lyman Memorial High School in 1971 and attended two years at Windham Technical School as a post-graduate. He developed an interest in building restoration and apprenticed himself to Joseph Kurcinik to learn how to repair historical buildings.

In 1978, he went to work at Zlotnick Construction in Mansfield, Connecticut, where he worked his way up from carpenter to project manager. He retired in 2018. He and his wife and his son Joshua began Libertyridge Farm in 1997 and were part of the Lebanon Farmers’ Market for 13 years.

Al loved the land and was a third generation farmer. He foraged for mushrooms with his sons and spent many hours in the family boat on Lake Willoughby in Vermont. He spent time gardening and playing with his granddaughter, who was the light of his life.

A celebration of life was held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on Village Road in Lebanon, Connecticut. People and out-of-town friends, can pay their respects and can find the service at www.facebook.com/RedeemerLutheranCT/.

Scroll down to the order of events to see Albert Schweitzer’s service.

The service will be available on Facebook for people who were unavailable to attend.

Una Lou H. Richardson

Una Lou Hutchins Richardson, 94, of Stannard died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin after a short illness.

She was born November 2, 1925, in Stannard, the daughter of the late Frank A. Hutchins and Vera A. Hutchins (Phillips).

She graduated from Greensboro High School in the class of 1942, and continued her education at Farmington Teachers College in Farmington, Maine, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in home economics education in the class of 1946.

On June 15, 1948, she married the late Wayne William Richardson at the United Methodist Church in Greensboro Bend.

Una Lou and Wayne met at Quinibeck Camp in Fairlee, where she was working as a cook for the senior camp and he was a herdsman. For two years after graduating from Farmington, she taught home economics at Danville High School, before marrying Wayne and taking a cross-country trip for their honeymoon. They settled in Barton to raise their young family; then in 1961 Una Lou and Wayne purchased the dairy farm belonging to her parents in Stannard.

Una Lou returned to teaching for a few years at Craftsbury Academy and Orleans High School. She then worked as a dietary consultant for rehabilitation and nursing care facilities in Barton, Glover, Greensboro, and St. Albans for nearly 30 years. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association from 1987 to 2001, and in 1997 was selected as the Vermont Dietetic Association’s recognized dietetic technician of the year.

Una Lou was a member of the United Methodist Church in Greensboro Bend and the Touch of Grace Church in East Hardwick, playing organ and teaching adult Sunday school. Other memberships included Eastern Star, Orient Chapter 13 in Barton, Crystal Lake Grange in Barton, and Caspian Lake Grange in Greensboro. She was a long time member of the Hazen Squares, which later became Buffalo Mountain Dancers, where she and Wayne enjoyed square and round dancing. She especially enjoyed playing games and researching genealogy. To her the most important aspects of life were family and faith.

Una Lou is survived be her two daughters: Karen R. Miller and her husband, John, of Stannard, and Diana Richardson of Essex; her three grandchildren: Sarah Miller and her husband, Nathan Lamarre-Vincent, of Groton, Massachusetts, Kristen Miller and her husband, Benjamin Carbonetti, of Manchester, Connecticut, and Matthew Miller of New Haven, Connecticut; her four great-grandchildren: Cormac and Kellan Lamarre-Vincent of Groton, and Simon and Gideon Carbonetti of Manchester; and her several cousins including: Jane Small of Plymouth, Massachusetts; Susan Ferrari of Jensen Beach, Florida, and Nancy Hill of Greensboro.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Touch of Grace Assembly of God Church, 140 Route 16, East Hardwick, Vermont 05836, or to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service.

Peter H. Lieblein

Peter H. Lieblein, 77, of Newport, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on March 5, 1943, in Freeport, New York, to William and Margot (Claus) Lieblein.

On October 8, 1980, he married Lorretta Chaput, who survives him.

Peter grew up on the North Fork of Long Island and graduated from Greenport High School in 1961. After earning a degree from Ithaca College in 1965, he was a teacher and coach on Long Island for five years. Peter was co-owner of his family business, Port of Egypt Marine, and worked there for many decades.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, woodworking, waterskiing, and family gatherings. He also chartered fishing boats in New York.

Peter will be remembered for his kind heart and sense of humor. Uncle Pete will always be remembered as a gentle giant, a smile on my heart, and the captain of an ocean full of summertime childhood memories.

Peter and Lorretta shared 40 wonderful years of marriage together filled with love, laughter, adventure, tears, and hugs. Peter called Lorretta his true love and companion and would say that he loved her to the moon and back.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Lorretta Lieblein; his children: Yvonne Lieblein of Greenport, New York, Lynette Crowley and her husband, Ian, of Orient, New York, and Corey Lieblein of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his grandchildren: Skye Gillispie, Justus Horton, Aidan Crowley, and Declan Crowley; his brother William Lieblein and his wife, Barbara, of Shelter Island, New York; his sister Marlene Lieblein of Southold, New York; and his several nieces and nephews.

Peter was predeceased by his parents and his sister Elisa Ruroede.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Peter’s name may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855; American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495; or the Suffolk County Volunteer Firefighters Burn Center, Stony Brook University Hospital, 101 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook, New York 11794.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Alice Ruby England

Alice Ruby England, 99, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, formerly of Newport, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

She was born on May 3, 1920, in Irasburg to Harley and Pearl (Richardson) Taylor.

On March 7, 1941, she married Clyde England, who predeceased her in 1969.

Alice attended Lowell schools, Newport Center High School, and Johnson Normal School. She taught school in Newport Center on Lake Road.

In 1953 she was employed by the Eastside Pharmacy for Mr. Earl Lewis and later worked for Clarence Libby, where she retired in 1992.

She was a member of the United Church of Newport, and the Border Barracks Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter Bonita (Bonnie) Lithway of North Attleboro, Massachusetts; by her grandchildren: Scott and his wife, Tracy, Brian and his wife, Joan, and Randal Lithway and his financée, Krysta; her great-grandchildren: Nicole Lithway, Kyle Lithway, Steven Lithway, Mathew Keogh, Lauren Keogh, Jordan Lithway, and Reagan Lithway; and her great-great-granddaughter Natalie Keogh.

She was predeceased by her brother Dale Santaw.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hebron Food Pantry, 11 Sanford Street, Attleboro, Massachusetts 02703.

A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Gerard Dagesse Sr.

Gerard Dagesse Sr., 63, of Derby died at his home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

He was born on September 17, 1956, in Newport to the late Richard Dagesse Sr. and Faye Tillotson.

Gerard was a truck driver for many years most recently for MBI. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, being outdoors, being with friends and family, attending family gatherings, and he loved being with his grandchildren. Being a mechanic and driving trucks were special to him.

He is survived by his mother, Faye Tillotson, of Florida; the mother of his three children, Candy Brown; his children: Gerard Dagesse Jr. and his wife, Amanda, Jason Dagesse and his wife, Michelle, and Jonathan Dagesse and his wife, Jo-Ellen; his grandchildren: Chris Dagesse, Michael and Hunter Dagesse, and Riley, Dylan and Avery Dagesse; his brothers Richard Dagesse and his wife, Linda, and Leo Dagesse; his sister Annette Lamarre; and his many friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Richard Dagesse Sr.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Glenn Bonin

The community of building trades and the sport of hunting has lost one of their own. On May 27, 2020, Glenn Bonin, 56, of Derby died after battling cancer for two years.

Glenn was an avid, skilled, and passionate hunter. His dedication to the sport was unsurpassed, and very few hunters can claim to reach his level of expertise. He also possessed an intensity and quality of workmanship rarely matched in the building trades. He was “one of the good ones.”

Glenn was born to Angela (Brien) and Gerard Bonin on January 31, 1964. He arrived on his mother’s birthday, making that date extra special for her from that year on.

He was the brother of four sisters and is survived by: Jeanne Bonin and Dan Beloin, Sue Fish and Byron, Mona Bonin and Jamie Forde, and Patti Ricker and Steve. He was a much-loved uncle to several nieces and nephews: Rachel Spates, Emily Spates, Sarah Spates, Jennifer Deuso, John Mattson, Allison Routhier, and Parker Ricker. Not to be left out is his furry companion of many years, his beloved dog Sasha. Being the only boy, of course he was not spoiled. Ask any of his sisters.

Glenn grew up farming with his family in Newport Center, which gave him plenty of space to roam and enjoy the surrounding woods. Hence, he became one with nature and enjoyed discovering anything and everything. He had exceptionally keen hearing and vision.

Along with farming, Glenn worked beside his father in their family sawmill from a young age and spent countless hours in the woods, and learning about wood. Throughout the years, Glenn always made sure his parents were taken care of, especially when it came to making sure that they had ample firewood… “Just one more load.”

Being brought up on a farm, Glenn learned to use any tool available and to be creative in the repair of equipment or in constructing items. He was a graduate of North Country Union High School, Class of 1982, where he was introduced to building trades and quickly found his passion. Glenn credited his building skills and attention to detail to his trades instructor and mentor, Ron Cook. Glenn’s efforts were recognized with the Golden Hammer award for excellence.

Following graduation, Glenn joined Spates Construction. He was employed there for more than 38 years, quickly achieving the level of job superintendent. Glenn’s colleagues became his work family and considered some practically like brothers. Many of them, especially Grant Spates, were available for Glenn and helped to see his projects through to completion before his death. He had quite a punch list; Glenn was forever the foreman.

Glenn had many friends in his life, and most of them were hunters. Mike Morin will feel Glenn’s loss in the woods that they both loved and enjoyed hunting in. Glenn so enjoyed “talking” hunting and fishing. He took many successful fishing trips to Lake Ontario and successful hunts in Anticosti Island in Quebec, Canada, with friends and family. He loved spending time at the fishing camp on Seymour Lake in Morgan. There, he supervised and assisted in completing many needed projects and improvements over the years.

Throughout his brave fight, Glenn’s family was by his side during numerous trips to and from treatments and doctors’ appointments. In the months before his death, Glenn was cared for day and night by his sisters, brothers-in law, and friends, who all considered it their privilege to be afforded this time with Glenn. They shared many laughs and stories, even if they were his “rookie-crew,” with one most notable story, 65 sir, an inside secret. In the end, Glenn died very peacefully in his sleep, just as he wanted. Even in his suffering, he brought a smile and joy to the doctors and nurses who cared for him throughout his ordeal. He “just tried to be a good patient.”

Glenn will always hold a cherished place in the hearts of family and friends.

The family asks that in honor of Glenn, any donations can be made to The Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. The foundation is dedicated to caring for cancer victims who reside in Orleans County.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.