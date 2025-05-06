Obituaries 5.7.2025

Sharon L. Bickford

Sharon L. Bickford died the morning of Saturday, April 26, 2025, in her home located in Barton, with her loving girls by her side, after a brief illness of cancer.

Sharon was born in Barton on February 10, 1953, to her parents, Clifton and Genevieve Larocque. She was a student at Barton Academy and a graduate of Lake Region Union High School, class of ’71. On August 9, 1975, she married the love of her life, Roland K. Bickford. After a few years of living in Barton, she and Roland built their family home in West Glover on the Bickford Family Farm. On May 5, 1977, Sharon gave birth to their first daughter Regina, and on October 3, 1980, she gave birth to their second daughter Stephanie.

Sharon’s career path throughout her working years led her to the Howard Bank, Community National Bank, and the village of Barton. Besides her employment, she also managed and worked on Bickford Farm and was the bookkeeper for Bickford Trucking and Excavating.

Over the years, Sharon’s hobbies and interests included couples and women’s league bowling at the Candlepin, snowmobiling with friends, going to CG’s Dance Hall, selling Avon, fishing, even though she disliked hooking the worm, and reading her favorite authors: Danielle Steel and V.C. Andrews.

Sharon’s proudest and happiest moments were when she became a grandmother to six grandchildren and then a great-grandmother to two great-grandchildren. She enjoyed every second that she spent with them. Sharon also treasured the times she spent with her dear friends, especially Gail and Gary Lyman and Grace Mason.

Sharon leaves behind her loving husband of almost 50 years, Roland Bickford; her daughters: Regina (Jed) Lyon and Stephanie (Dan Lathe) Bickford; her grandchildren: Tanner Amyot (Kiara), Hadyn Patrick (Brandy), Logan Patrick (Abby), Camden Amyot (Katie), Tessa Patrick (Garrett) and Hudson Lyon; and her great-grandchildren: Rhett and Emery Amyot. Sharon also leaves behind many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Sharon was predeceased by her loving parents, Clifton and Genevieve Larocque, and her brothers: Wayland and Leslie Baxter. All four were waiting with open arms to welcome her home that Saturday morning.

As per Sharon’s wishes, an inurnment will be held at Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton on a future date, with a celebration of her wonderful life to follow. The family will share the details when final arrangements have been made.

Memorial contributions in Sharon’s memory may be made to Orleans Essex Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. The family also invites anyone to share memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Roland, Gina, and Steph would like to thank Gail and Gary Lyman, Jessie Fontaine, Wayne King, and everyone who supported them while following Sharon’s wishes to be kept at home until the end.

George Bonnette

George Maurice Bonnette died and went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 85. The last years of his life, he was under the constant care and companionship of his loving family — especially his beloved wife, Therese Bonnette. While his family will miss him every day, they are proud of the life he lived and the influence he had on others. It will be hard to live without George.

He was born on August 1, 1939, to Raoul and Anne Marie Bonnette in Nashua, New Hampshire. He was the youngest of eight brothers and sisters. He attended Nashua High School and then worked as a carpenter for his father, who was a successful and well-known contractor in the community. He collected silver dollars and enjoyed having his nieces and nephews go on scavenger hunts to find them.

George eventually became a religious brother with the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. He served God and people for fourteen years, including missionary work in Haiti, where he helped families build houses that would withstand the elements. Later, he met and married the only woman he ever loved, in Vermont. George and Therese married on November 1, 1975. He loved spending time with Therese and her family on the LaMadeleine farm on Duck Pond Road. He recognized the beauty in every person he encountered, especially his wife. A devoted husband and father, George always made time for the people he loved and was generous with his time and expertise. He was a man of many talents, including a skilled carpenter and jack-of-all-trades. He could MacGyver just about anything, like using extra pieces of wood to make stilts for his children or take a Little Tike’s pedal car and help his daughter turn it into a bubble-blowing machine for the science fair.

George and Therese were blessed with three amazing daughters. George was an outstanding father and always made his family top priority. He taught his daughters how to swim and waterski at Crystal Lake. On summer mornings, the three girls could be seen skiing behind the family’s boat all on one ski, and often joined their friends Ken and Carol Borland and skied five behind Ken’s big red boat with their son Nathan and his friend Donny. George told his girls they could do everything boys could do and even better. George appreciated the little things in life and loved nature. He lived life to the fullest and valued every person he encountered. He had a quiet strength, was extremely hardworking, and was very loving. He loved life and people. Above everything else, he loved his family with all his heart.

His hobbies included riding his motorcycle, weightlifting while listening to his vinyl records, fishing, boating, swimming, waterskiing, having cookouts with family or playing cards around the kitchen table, carpentry, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening, especially tending his garden full of tomato plants (his favorite food).

He was a longtime parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Parish and served as Eucharist Minister, visiting the sick and homebound of the parish and various nursing homes in the area. He also served several years on the parish council.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Henry, Jake, and Albert; and by his sisters: Lucille, Rita, Laura, and Muriel.

Besides his loving wife of 49 years, Therese Bonnette, he is survived by their daughters: Dorothy Bonnette of Albany, Claire Beck and her husband, Gene, of Henderson, Nevada; and Anne Gamble and her husband, Rob, and grandchildren: James, Hannah, Sarah, Joseph and Adam of Glenburn, Maine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including: Linda Levesque, Eileen Rodier, Stephen McMahon, Andrew McMahon, James McMahon, Anne Goudreau, Jeanne Bonnette, Lisa Bonnette, Louise Bonnette, Marie Pappademas, Diane Bouley, and Denise Townsend.

The family wishes to thank Most Holy Trinity Parish and George’s family and friends who supported him and his wife over the years with their prayers and love, also a special thanks to Kayla Blodgett for her care and compassion of George and kindness to Therese and Dorothy this past year. A sincere thank-you to Carol Smith and Lucy Lemay with the NEK Council on Aging for their assistance, understanding, empathy, and guidance. Condolences may be sent to Therese Bonnette, 2098 Duck Pond Road, Barton, Vermont 05822 and Dorothy Bonnette, P.O. Box 158, Albany, Vermont 05820.

In his honor, donations may be made to Most Holy Trinity Parish and St. Paul’s Catholic School, 85 St. Paul Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, May 6, at Saint Theresa of the Child Jesus in Orleans, followed by a reception. Burial services will be held at a later date — pending when St. Paul’s Cemetery becomes accessible. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Raymond Fairbrother

It is with great sadness that his family announces the death of Raymond Denis Fairbrother, 83, of Irasburg, who departed this life peacefully on April 10, 2025.

Raymond was born in Barton on May 12, 1941, the second of four sons to Pliny and Theresa (Paquette) Fairbrother. He attended St. Paul’s Graded School and graduated from Barton Academy with the class of 1959. Following high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, where he earned the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1967.

Upon returning home, Raymond eagerly embraced family life with his beloved wife, Peggy (Provencher), whom he married on October 2, 1965. Together, they built a loving home and shared nearly six decades of marriage.

Raymond held various positions throughout his career, including grocery manager and shift supervisor, ultimately retiring from Ethan Allen, where he served as the supervisor of the router section in the finish mill. He was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his team.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Ray found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He loved swimming with his daughters at Crystal Lake, tossing a baseball in the backyard with his son, and participating in bowling and softball leagues. He especially cherished any family get-togethers and was always telling “dad” jokes. He enjoyed fishing with family, coaching T-ball and Little League, and was always present to support and guide his children.

In his later years, Ray found solace in quiet pastimes — birdwatching, reading, and doing and solving puzzles, always keeping his mind sharp.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy Fairbrother, and their children: Sandra Hommel, Lisa (James) Groff, Tara Fairbrother, and Michael (Meagan) Fairbrother. He was a proud “Papa” to his grandchildren: Dr. Richard “RJ” Hommel, Taryn Fairbrother, Madison Groff, Austin Morrow, and Lavender and Olive Fairbrother. In 2024, he was joyfully blessed with the arrival of his first great-grandchild, Chandler Raymond Edward Smith, whose presence brought radiant happiness to Ray in his final year.

He is also survived by his brother Keith Fairbrother and his wife, Dru Dowdy.

Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Pliny and Theresa, his stepmother Pauline Fairbrother, his brothers Ernest and Steve, and grandchildren Brianna and Michael Willis.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans, with full military honors.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond’s memory may be made to Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

Jeannine (Pare) Guay

Jeannine (Pare) Guay, Gigi to her friends, 87, died May 3, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Jeannine was born on April 21, 1938, in Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton, Quebec, Canada, to Oliva and Jeannette (Drouin) Pare, where she grew up on a farm and was the oldest of ten children. She learned early to be helpful and caring for others as the big sister to Raymonde, Therese, Leonard, Gregoire, Jean-Paul, Jacinthe, Marie, Francine, and Alain.

She had a love for cooking and each grandchild had a favorite dish — whether it be chocolate fudge, strawberry pie, or maple dumplings. She enjoyed running the boiler and making maple syrup. She spent many hours in her rocking chair knitting hats and mittens, some still in use today. Other lifelong hobbies included sewing and gardening.

She married Andre Guay in Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton in June of 1957. They lived on a farm in Saint-Jacques-de-Leeds from 1957 to 1963 where the first four of their boys: Benoit, Daniel, René, and Roger were born. They moved to North Troy in November of 1963 and began farming on Bear Mountain. Here they had the youngest two boys: Mario and Sylvain. Any given day on the farm, Jeannine could be seen milking cows, bailing hay, or chasing her six boys out of the kitchen with a broom.

Jeannine was all about family. She loved her six boys, adored her 13 grandchildren, and cherished her 22 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the holiday gatherings surrounded by them. One of her last wishes was to hold her youngest great-grandchildren.

Her large family is made up of the following: the family of Benoit Guay and his wife, Karlene, of North Carolina; granddaughters: Shannon Guay and her partner, Mark Duffy, and children Samuel and Thomas Duffy, Darby Bartlett and the late Sammie Bartlett. Lynn Brochu and her husband, Phil, and children Isaiah, Owen, and Miley. Andrea Machado and her husband, Joel, and their children Mia and Landyn. Granddaughter Mariah Gentley of Fort Meyers, Florida.

The family of the late Daniel Guay and his wife, Marie, of Newport Center. Cassie Choquette and her husband, Jonathon, and children Jade, Azeriel, and Trinity. Chantell Glover and her husband, Steve, and children Cheyenne and Noella. Granddaughter Deanne Malshuk and her husband, Michael, and daughters Anastasia and Lydia. Rene Guay who predeceased her in 1979. Roger Guay and his wife, Teresa, of Brownington. His children David Guay and wife, Amy, and children Noah, Emily, and Tyler. Dennis Guay, U.S. Air Force (retired). Mario Guay and his wife, Veronica, of Gardner, Massachusetts. Their children Joseph Guay, Captain Andrew Guay, U.S. Army, and wife, Ivy, and their children Hudson and Holland. Staff Sergeant Sylvain Guay, U.S. Army (retired) and wife, Sergeant First Class Erica Guay, U.S. Army (retired) of West Charleston. Their daughter Teya Dunwoody and husband, Eugene, and daughter Shelby. And their son Conner Morse and wife, Hailey Joslin.

Jeannine was predeceased by her parents, Oliva and Jeannette Pare, along with first husband Andre Guay, and their children René and Daniel, one grandson Samuel Bartlett, her brother Gregoire, and sister Marie.

She married Lucien Vallieres in July 1994 who survives her.

Per Jeannine’s wishes, services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Be Like Sammie scholarship fund and sent to Shannon Bartlett, 5 Hayes Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901. Checks written to Shannon Bartlett with #belikesammie in the memo line.

Ernie McFarlane

Ernest Carl “Ernie” McFarlane, 85, died surrounded by family on April 29, 2025, in Cody, Wyoming. Born on January 28, 1940, in Newport, Ernie lived a full and vibrant life marked by dedication to his work, love for the outdoors, and deep devotion to his family.

Over the course of his life, Ernie embraced a wide range of careers that reflected both his versatility and strong work ethic. He spent two decades in banking, was an owner and operator of a trucking business, and managed Ernie’s Border Sports in Derby. However, it was his role as a van driver for the Cody Cancer Center that brought him the greatest fulfillment. In this position, Ernie found purpose and joy in helping others during some of their most difficult times — a testament to his generous spirit and compassionate heart.

Ernie’s zest for life extended well beyond the workplace. He had many passions that kept him active and connected to nature. He was an avid cross-country skier and hiker who found peace and exhilaration in the great outdoors. Fishing was another favorite pastime that allowed him to enjoy quiet moments surrounded by Wyoming’s natural beauty. Ernie loved playing the guitar and found joy in music.

Family was at the heart of everything Ernie did. He shared 58 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Mary. Together they raised two children: Heather McFarlane of Cody, and Duncan McFarlane (Jennifer) of Kalispell, Montana.

His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Natalie Bradshaw (Louis) and Cade Zupan, as well as his great-grandchildren: Louis, Leia, and Easton. He also held close bonds with his nieces Karin, Jean, Cedar, Crystal, and Kasey; and nephews Ronny and Terry.

Ernie shared a deep bond with his wife, Mary, and together they found joy in traveling. One of their most cherished adventures was a trip to Scotland, where they explored Ernie’s McFarlane heritage — a journey that held special meaning and connection to their roots.

An enthusiastic supporter of cross-country skiing, Ernie was deeply involved in the skiing community from the time his children were young, helping with the Bill Koch Ski League in New Hampshire and Vermont, when they skied during high school, and beyond. Whether cheering from the sidelines or helping behind the scenes, Ernie’s dedication left a lasting impression on the local skiing communities.

Ernie was preceded in death by his father Ernest, mother Marjorie, and three sisters — Ruth, Marion, and Iva June — whose memories remained dear to him throughout his life.

Known for never meeting a stranger, Ernie had an infectious sense of humor and quick wit that endeared him to everyone he encountered. Whether sharing a laugh or lending a hand, he left lasting impressions wherever he went.

May the memory of Ernest Carl “Ernie” McFarlane bring comfort to all who knew him and continue to inspire kindness and laughter in their lives. A funeral service will be held on May 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 825 Simpson Avenue, Cody. Luncheon to follow service.

Barbara McGee

Barbara Ann McGee of Derby answered the call of the ocean to return to her place of origin, the greater universe — a place of peace, light, and eternal love, when she died early in the evening on Monday, April 28, 2025. Entering this world on March 29, 1936, in Arlington, Massachusetts, she raised a family in Westford, Massachusetts, lived her later years in Derby, and departed from Maple Lane in Barton.

She was a gentle soul, remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, generosity, devotion to her family, acceptance of others, gardening skills (particularly flowers), straight talk, lightheartedness, wicked sense of humor, and a smile that would light up the room.

Barbara was a twin. Her other half was Bobby. Three siblings preceded her: David, Judy and Billy. Following Barb and Bobby were Jeanie and Charlie (a drummer). Her parents were Charles and Ruth Savage. She married her high school sweetheart, Clifford McGee, after he completed a stint in the Army and military police. They had five children: Clifford, Cheryl, Chris, Charlie, and Conan (Jimmy). Once the kids were grown, they moved to Vermont, as they both loved the outdoors.

Although she held a number of jobs, her primary responsibility was taking care of her son Jimmy, who was born with cerebral palsy. Not believing in institutionalization, she took care of him until she herself needed nursing home care. At the time the doctors didn’t believe he would ever be able to walk, but he did, and he made his needs known through sign language and some spoken words. Like her, he loves teasing and joking.

Her children have special memories of her. They taught her to drive later in life and she ended up driving a school van for special needs kids. Chris mentioned her love of spring. Jonquils, peonies, and forsythia were some of her favorites. The inner circle of her yard in Derby resembled an English cottage garden. Bleeding hearts, however, became her bane when they took over the flower beds in front of the brick house (the second oldest house in Derby). She taught a young daughter-in-law how to mother her children, cook, wash dishes, and care for Jim, and was indeed like a mother to her. Barbara was the adopted mother of another, always inviting her for holidays so she wouldn’t be alone. She loved company and welcomed all. One remembers a trip to Maine where her favorite lighthouse, Nubble Light, was viewed at sunrise, midday sun, sunset, and moonrise. Barbara loved the ocean, especially York beach. She also loved owls, country music (Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings), Bailey’s Irish Cream and Chinese fried rice dabbled with hot mustard on New Year’s Eve, the parade on Lexington green on April 19 commemorating the battle of Lexington, and the Fourth of July parade in Derby. Her family remembers the many afghans she crocheted for them. Having taught her daughter to crochet, it is now her favorite pastime. Most of all, she is remembered for her warm smile and loving heart.

Barbara leaves behind many. Her husband Cliff (divorced) is now deceased. Her first son Cliff and wife, Peggy, of Derby Line had four children: Kimberly, Scott, Jeffrey, and Sarah. Great-grandchildren from Kimberly are Katie and Mia, and from Jeffery are Vincent, Paislee, Ezra, and Dominic. Sarah is expecting Colin. Barbara’s daughter Cheryl (Holland) had Robbie, Ryan, and Ricky Ludwig. A great-grandchild from Ryan is Rogan, and from Ricky is Peyton. Children from Cheryl’s marriage to John Thwaite are: Maggie, Gracelynn, Sarah, Chloe, Lauren, and Oakleigh. Great-grandchildren from Maggie are Willow, Daisy, and Sawyer. Barbara’s second son Chris and wife, Deede, reside in Virginia and have children: Amanda of Ohio, Mike of Colorado, and Katie of Arizona. A great-grandchild Alex is from Amanda, and Katie has Hazel and Violet. Charlie (and Miki) had Randy, Emily, and Abi. Great-grandchildren from Randy are Connor, Tucker, and Levi. Emily and husband, Cody Anderson, have great-grandchildren Ivan and Maia. Charlie’s immediate family resides in New Hampshire. Barbara and family love children.

All will miss Barbara and her place as a great gathering spot for holidays, barbecues, watching the total solar eclipse, and celebrating the milestones in their lives. But memories of her smile and love remain to warm hearts. Her spirit will forever be felt. Those are the gifts that tides cannot wash away.

Charles Cyril Sanville

Charles Cyril Sanville (also known as Sonny-PA), 85, of Newport Center, died peacefully at home with his family at his side on May 3, 2025. Charles was born on June 3, 1939, in Lowell, to the late Cyril and Florence Sanville. On August 16, 1958, Charles married Anna Brochu and was married for almost 63 years.

Charles (Dad-PA) was the most amazing father/grandfather any of his family could have asked for. He showed them that the only way to get anything in life was through hard work — and work hard, he did. He also taught them through love and respect that he showed their mother, that women were to be treated in such a manner. His family says, “It didn’t hurt that our mom was a little scary.”

Charles worked for 40 years at Ethan Allen Furniture until retirement. Charles was a proud member of the Elks Lodge where he held every position, to include Exalted Ruler. Charles also enjoyed camping, driving around looking for wildlife, and eating out.

Charles is survived by his children: Suzanne F. Brasseur and her husband, Roland, Charles F. (Sonny) Sanville and his wife, Louise, Norman LP Sanville and his wife, Suzanne Palmer; and his sister Lorraine and brother Ernest and his wife, Sis. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Shaw) Stapleton, James Brasseur, Amy-Lynn Brasseur, Joey Brasseur, Dawn Brasseur, Jesse Brasseur, Luke Brasseur, Carisa (Sanville) Kerner, Matthew Sanville, Charles (Josh) Sanville, Bryanna (Sanville) Qello, their spouses, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Charles was predeceased by his wife, Anna, his parents, his daughter Maryanne, his sons Charles C. and William, and brothers Andrew, Israel, and Robert.

Friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 12, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, with Reverend Roger Charbonneau celebrating a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. A reception will be held at the Eastside restaurant after the burial.

COMMITTAL SERVICES

Barbara Higgins

Committal services for Barbara Higgins, who died on February 25, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, at Coventry Village Cemetery.

Theresa McAvinney

Committal services for Theresa McAvinney, who died December 21, 2024, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

Roger Benjamin Geoffroy

Funeral services for Roger Benjamin Geoffroy, who died March 5, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 9, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans with the Reverend Roger Charbonneau celebrating a Mass of Christian burial. A luncheon will follow the service at St. Theresa Parish Hall. Interment for both Roger and Diane will be at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

Elizabeth Leroy

A graveside service for Elizabeth Leroy, who died December 19, 2024, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, at the Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover.

Anne Lalime

Committal services for Anne Lalime, who died January 13, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Elizabeth Jacobs

Committal services for Elizabeth Jacobs, who died March 9, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 16, at the Derby Line Village Cemetery with full military honors.

Norman Flint

Committal services for Norman Flint, who died February 10, 2025, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, at the Albany Village Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Ray and Kim Flint’s home, 725 Vermont Route 14 South, Albany.