Obituaries 5.3.2023

Jason Corley Sargent

Jason Corley Sargent, 44, of Newport Center, died suddenly on April 26, 2023. He was born March 17,1979, to Norman Jr. and Bonnie (Aiken) Sargent.

Jason had a love for all things wild. He loved to hunt, fish, farm, and participate in demolition derbies. Jason could be recognized for his cheeky smile and his desire to make everyone laugh. He was a man of few words, but he could always be found happily tinkering on something and jokingly giving everyone a hard time.

Jason is survived by his father, Norman Sargent, of North Troy; by his brother Josh Sargent and his partner, Sarah Poston, of North Troy; and by his partner, Lisa Driver, and her son Connor of Newport Center. He is also survived by a large group of extended family and wonderful friends, including Lisa Labbee Sargent and family.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Norman Sr. and Elenore Sargent and Bucky and Mary Aiken; by his mother, Bonnie (Aiken) Sargent; and by his sister Jennifer Sargent.

A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Tara K. Gardner Martinez

Tara K. Gardner Martinez, 53, died on April 15, 2023, at her home in Newport. Tara was born on August 8, 1969, in St. Albans, to Carroll “CD” Gardner and Laureen “Lori” McMullen Griggs.

The family moved to Vail, Colorado, during her second-grade year and lived there until her sophomore year, when she moved back to Vermont with her mom and graduated from North Country Union High School in 1987.

She spent most of her working career as a medical receptionist, first in the Vail area and then at Orleans Clinic and Primary Care in Barton and Newport. She loved her twenty-plus years working for the medical practices and was always ready with a smile and a hug. She also loved her co-workers: Josie, Vonnie, Shirley, Jody, Rae, Roxie, Tess, and all the others she worked with.

She leaves her children: Darcijo (Keith), Nathan, and Sarabeth; her most treasured grandson Keith (KiKi) Allen Ryan III; her parents: CD, Lori, and stepdad Paul Griggs; her sister Tracey and step-brothers Corey and Ryan Griggs; her nieces Izi and Sophia, and nephew Sam Scholl; her uncle Laurie McMullen who held a very special place in her heart, and the family could not have managed these last few years without.

She also leaves her aunt Joanna Gardner Duclos and uncle Allen, and Bobbie Jo Griggs; cousins Jeff, David, Deanne Duclos, Michelle Duclos Scott, Robin Scott, Cam Green, and Bud McMullen; and her special godmother, aunt Paula Thibodeau.

She also leaves her very special nieces and best friends: Felicia Hilleary and Alicia Rivera of Denver, Colorado, and also great friends Terry and Tracey Davis. Last but not least, her beloved pug Nawla.

Tara was predeceased by her twin sister Darcey Deana; by her maternal grandparents Arthur and Verna (Cooper) McHarg; and by her paternal grandparents Dean and Lula (Lahar) Gardner.

There are too many people to thank individually; those who sent money, gift cards, and food, the family has noted each and every one of you, and because of you her journey was made much easier. The visits from Cathy Monte, Terry and Tracey Davis, Cheryl Saaman, Manon Lawson, Shirley Dagesse, Roxie Woodworth, and Aunt Paula will forever warm the family’s hearts. Thanks to George and Christine Lawson, as well.

There will be a celebration of Tara’s life mid-July for family and friends, where people will certainly be hearing her favorite music of the ’80s!

Elaine Hill

Elaine Hill, 84, died suddenly on April 13, 2023, in Lake Worth, Florida. She was born on August 4, 1938, in Derby, to Charles R. Hastings and Doris R. Hastings.

Elaine is survived by her son James R. Hill of Lake Worth; her daughter Susan J. Cotnoir and her significant other, Allen Stevens, of Coventry; her stepson Robert Thomassen of Holland, Michigan; her sisters-in-law Gladys Hastings and Bessie Hastings; by her close friends Ruthie Marsh and Fran and Nate Houghton; and by many more relatives and family.

Elaine was preceded in death by her father and mother; by her husband, Robert L. Hill; by her son Ronald A. Hill; by her son-in-law Pierre H. Cotnoir and her daughter-in-law Melissia Hill; by her siblings Marjorie “Betty” Flinn and her husband, Harley, Harry Hastings and his wife, Joyce, Lawrence “Peanut” Hastings, Eda Jane Lyons and Howard, and Richard “Skip” Hastings; and by her significant other, Gary Thomassen.

Elaine worked at North Country Union Junior High School as a cafeteria manager for over 26 years. She also worked at the Border Motel, the dented can store in Derby, Derby Corner Mini-Mart in the deli, the golf course in Newport, and many other part-time jobs. In her later years, she did housekeeping in Florida.

Elaine enjoyed camping, bike riding, cross-country skiing, traveling, and playing cards. She was a member of a church in Lake Worth.

A graveside service will be held on May 19, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Derby Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Cow Palace. Elaine will be remembered for her love and dedication for her family and friends.

Dwayne Alan Davis

Dwayne Alan Davis, 55, of Derby, died on April 23, 2023, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born on November 21, 1967, to the late Edmund Sr. and Nancy (Pickering) Davis.

Dwayne bought and sold many cars. He also enjoyed working on all the cars he would buy.

He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Larocque and her husband, Joshua, and Melissa Whitehouse; by his grandchildren: Mackenzy-Jo, Dominic, Bryce, Kayden, and Lexi; by his brothers Edmund Jr., Keith, and Bradley Davis; as well as by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister Christina Davis.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Brooke Elizabeth Cole

Brooke Elizabeth Cole, 21, formerly of Irasburg, died on April 21, 2023, at her home in Newport. She was born on August 21, 2001, in Asheville, North Carolina, to Albert Cole and Ellie Smith.

She had so much love for her two boys. They were her world.

She is survived by her sons Brantley and Jayce Cole; by her father, Albert Cole, of Irasburg; by her mother, Ellie Jo Smith, of Florida; by her guardian Rhonda Cole of Irasburg, and Gary Cole of Browington; by her paternal grandparents Earl and Donna White of North Carolina; by Rhonda Cole’s parents, Sam and Laurel Fulford, of New Hampshire; and by her aunt and uncle Samantha and Paul Hadley and their son Dylan.

She is also survived by her siblings Josh Cole of Brownington, Julianna Cole of Newport, Heidi Cole of Newport, and Chantelle and Cierra Cole of Irasburg, as well as many extended family and friends.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather David Cole; paternal great-grandparents Ruby and Gerald Cole and Samuel and Dorothy Rossier; by her special nana Lorette Palin; and by her brother Cody Cole.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolence may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Craig “Bud” Buchanan

After a recent decline in health, former weather reporter for the Chronicle Craig “Bud” Buchanan died at his home in Derby on April 26, 2023.

Born August 22, 1944, in Yonkers, New York, Bud graduated from UVM in 1966, and married Carolyn “Becky” Brown in 1968.

Remaining in Vermont after graduation, he worked for the United States Department of Agriculture in a territory that covered Vermont, New Hampshire, and the Virgin Islands. In 1982, Craig left the USDA and moved with Becky and their three children to West Glover to operate the Lake Parker Country Store.

While Bud returned to work at the USDA in 1984, his heart remained with the store. As a store owner, Bud looked forward to making chili and personally manning the register of the store most Saturdays. Thought to be a native of the area by many, Bud was integral in the creation of the infamous “Where the Hell is West Glover” gear the store sold. He thoroughly enjoyed the variety of people the store served and the community to which it contributed.

A skilled skier and tennis player throughout his youth, Bud became an avid snowmobile, ATV, motorcycle, and Corvette enthusiast as an adult. Bud was president of the Vermont Motocross Association in the late 1980s and a longtime member and officer of the Glover Trailwinders snowmobile club.

Bud reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Barbara Avery, soon after separating from Becky in 1993. Bud and Barbara married in 1995, and ran the store together through its closure in 2001. They moved to Derby in 2002, where Bud finished his working career as a loan officer at Community National Bank.

In retirement, Craig and Barbara had a number of adventures, including riding a Spyder round-trip to British Columbia, and travels to Alaska, Australia, and New Zealand. However, no matter how far they traveled, Bud preferred living and exploring his own backyard, where his seemingly eidetic geographic memory served him best. He and Barbara spent many days discovering and enjoying the roads and trails of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Quebec on their own and with their friends John and Pat Cooper and Bert and Nancy Desrochers.

Whether it was assisting with bookkeeping at his son’s business, attending his daughter’s roller derby bouts, or helping to build a bridge or trail, Bud did his part to assist and support the people and activities he cared about. In later years, he loved being part of the lives of his five young grandchildren.

Craig is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Derby; by his son Ian and daughter-in-law, Judy Buchanan, of East Montpelier; by his son Bryan Buchanan and daughter-in-law, Melissa Grady, of Epping, New Hampshire; and by his daughter Lisa and daughter-in-law, Kate Jurras-Buchanan, of Belmont, Massachusetts. He leaves five grandchildren: Aine, Cormac, Elena, Isidore, and Arlo.

Craig was predeceased by his parents, David and Dorothy Buchanan, and by his sister Marjorie Bender.

A celebration of Craig’s life will be held on May 19. Donations in lieu of flowers in Craig’s name to the Newport Ambulance squad are greatly appreciated.

Funeral Notice

Charlene Clarice Wood

Funeral services for Charlene Clarice Wood, 85, who died on April 2, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 6, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Following services, everyone is invited to the American Legion on Veterans Avenue in Newport for a luncheon.