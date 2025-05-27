Obituaries 5.28.2025

Glenn Ailes Jr.

Glenn Carroll Ailes Jr., 92, of St. Johnsbury, died peacefully on May 17, 2025, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center following a brief illness.

He was born in St. Johnsbury on January 29, 1933, to Glenn C. and Martha (Paquin) Ailes.

Glenn was predeceased by the love of his life, Barbara Elizabeth (Stone) Ailes, in 2019 after almost 60 years of marriage. Glenn and Barbara were married on September 6, 1959, and made homes and connections in Cabot, West Danville, and St. Johnsbury.

In Glenn’s youth he attended schools in Waterford and Danville, then graduated from the St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1953. He enjoyed being a 4-H member, winning a trip in 1949 for the “most outstanding boy in helpfulness,” and was a leader of the Danville Green Pioneers in 1950.

That community spirit was further realized in serving on the executive committee of the Danville Grange 520 in the 1950s and in his devotion to lending a helping hand at the churches he attended. He was an active and long-time member of the Danville Congregational Church for many years, and later a member of the West Danville Methodist Church.

Glenn served two years in the U.S. Army and later in the Lyndonville unit of the Vermont National Guard.

He was always a “jack of all trades.” His career spanned a lifetime of dedication and hard work. In the early years, he worked in farming and in the logging trade with his father, whom he recently stated was the “best boss he ever had.” For some years, he delighted in being the friendly custodian at the Cabot school; being the groundskeeper for Cabot cemeteries; and on a big venture for both Glenn and Barbara, they owned and operated the Spooner’s Campground in Marshfield for a time, but most of Glenn’s career was spent in the trucking business. Many of those years were trucking for Cabot Creamery. He traveled endless miles and drove for endless hours at a time, always getting his load where it needed to go. For a number of years, he was sought after to change the starters for other truckers who were stuck on the road. A job that had him lying under a truck on the side of the road in all weather conditions.

When Glenn wasn’t on the job, he loved nothing more than spending time in his woodshop. As a gifted craftsman, he made many gifts to give and to sell.

Glenn, or Bud, as he was known to much of his family, will be remembered as a tease and a character, with a generous and most loving heart. He will be greatly missed.

Glenn is survived by his cherished niece and nephew-in-law Becky (Stone) and Richard Degreenia of Walden; great-nieces Jasmine and Jessica Hubbard and Edythe and Miranda Degreenia; sister-in-law Ida Stone; two nephews: Howard Stone and wife, Heather, of Sheffield, and Jay Stone and wife, Kim, of Newark; three great-greatnieces and -nephews: Brandy and Bailey Clark and Howard Stone; along with a close cousin Deborah Marrier, and numerous loved cousins.

Besides his parents and wife, Barbara, Glenn was predeceased by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation with Glenn’s family will be held Saturday, May 31, from 1-2 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury. A graveside funeral service with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Cabot Plains Cemetery, 1719 Cabot Plains Road, Cabot.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to a local 4-H group or county office.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the famil

at CaledoniaLifeServices.com.

John Royer

John Russel Royer, 63, of Newport, died on May 21, 2025, at his home. Born to the late Roland and Beverly Royer, John was known for his infectious humor, kind heart, and ability to make others laugh. He had a special way of lighting up any room and touched the lives of everyone he met.

He is survived by his children: Evan, Mickayla, and their mother, Corinne Clowes, as well as Juliana Royer; stepchildren: Ryan and Evan Brewster, and their mother, Denise Royer; his brother Carl Royer and wife, Melissa; along with nieces and extended family. They all shared John’s love for music, nature, community, and golf.

John graduated from North Country Union High School in 1980 and later made his home in Westmore, where he enjoyed hiking Mount Pisgah with his dogs and family. He returned to Newport to establish Integrity Solutions in 2008, building a successful insurance business based on trust and personalized care. Over 16 years, he developed a network of loyal clients who became friends and neighbors.

Music was a lifelong passion for John, beginning at age eight when he joined his father’s big band as a drummer. He played with local bands like FootLoose and collaborated on community events. A versatile musician, John shared his talents on guitar, piano, and saxophone at local restaurants and gatherings. He also loved golf, often spending time on the course with friends and family.

Calling hours will be held at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, on Thursday, May 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will take place later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a nonprofit fund in John’s honor to support music education. John’s legacy will continue through the scholarships and resources provided to future generations of music students. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Linda Santaw

Mary Linda Santaw, 76, of North Troy, died on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born on July 15, 1948, a daughter of Fredrick W. Bocash and Jean A. Austin, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Deforest Longley.

On October 28, 1978, she married Michael S. Santaw Sr., who survives her. Mary is also survived by her children: Michael Santaw Jr. and his wife, Jamie Santaw; and Scott Santaw and his longtime partner, Jaime Johnson.

She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Brooklyn Santaw and her partner, Michael Lemay; Destiny Santaw; and Fayth Bowman and her husband, Christopher Bowman. She also leaves behind a great-grandson: Carter Bowman.

Mary is also survived by her siblings: Audrey Charland, Paul Longley, Gloria Rivera, and Victoria Harrington, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Longley.

Mary retired from Ethan Allen after 35 years of dedicated service. Following retirement, she continued to stay active in the community by working in the kitchen at Troy Elementary School, where she found joy in helping and being around the children.

She had a passion for gardening and could often be found tending to her beautiful flower beds or her vegetable garden. Mary took pride in canning the fruits of her labor and was always eager to share the results of her hard work with family and friends.

Mary will be remembered for her warm heart and deep love for her family and friends. She was truly one of a kind.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the North Troy Legion. Please join her loved ones in celebrating Mary’s life and sharing the memories she leaves behind.

COMMITTALS

Don Gonyaw

Funeral services for Don Gonyaw will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, at Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston with Reverend Paul Prince officiating.

Avis Rogers

Funeral services for Avis Rogers will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, at West Village Cemetery in West Charleston with Reverend Fred Barker officiating.

Lois Willis

Funeral Services for Lois Willis will be held on Saturday, May 31. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Newport Center Advent Christian Church with Reverend Chris Barton officiating. Interment will follow at Newport Center Cemetery.