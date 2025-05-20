Obituaries 5.21.2025

Donna Marie Judd

Donna Marie Judd, 65, died peacefully at her home in Derby on May 17, 2025.

She was born on April 7, 1960, to Lawrence and Mabel (Sykes) Judd, who both predeceased her. Donna was also predeceased by her beloved son Matthew Judd Lyon and her brother Keith Judd.

Donna was a talented, free-spirited woman known for her strength, creativity, and generosity. She was an outdoor enthusiast who loved snowmobiling, ATVing, backyard camping, fishing, hunting, and soccer. She was incredibly skilled with her hands.

She dedicated herself to helping others, especially those facing academic or mental challenges, and she poured her heart into supporting her son Matt through his battle with diabetes. Her neighbors, the Besaw family, were an important and cherished part of her life.

Above all, Donna’s greatest joy was her family — her two sons and her grandchildren were her world.

She is survived by her son Shawn Keith Lyon and his wife, Michelle, along with their daughters Arianna and Annabella Lyon, and his stepchildren Molly, Sam, and her children. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Lorelei Anne Lyon (daughter of Matthew), and Emmitt Columbia, who was like a grandson to Donna.

Donna leaves behind her partner, Jim Norris, and his family, as well as her siblings: Larry (Diane), Bruce (Christine), Glenn (Mickey), and Lisa (Dave). She will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

A celebration of life will be held on June 21 at 1 p.m., at Donna’s home 513 Route 105, Derby. The family will be serving hot dogs and hamburgers and invites everyone to bring their favorite dish to share. Parking will be available in Nelson’s field, located on the north side of the Besaw residence. Signs will be posted.

Marsha Rossier Cherington

Marsha Cherington died peacefully in the early evening of May 13, 2025, in Beaufort, South Carolina.

She was born Marsha Lynn Rossier to Samuel and Dorothy (Larocque) Rossier on April 2, 1948, in Saint Johnsbury.

The second of five siblings, she grew up in Sutton, attended Lyndon Institute, and later received a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Johnson State College.

In 1974, she married Reed Cherington and moved to Brownington Village, where they raised two children. She spent her days playing with them, teaching them the names of all the flowers and trees, and fiercely protecting them from the hurts she endured in her own childhood. She also worked at Children’s Chance Preschool and the W.I.C. program in Orleans County.

In the late 1980s, her love of children led her to Lyndon State College where she received a master’s degree in counseling. She went on to work as a guidance counselor at Hazen Union High School and later as a parent liaison and other roles for the Caledonia North Supervisory Union school district. She loved working hands-on with both children and parents, always rooting for the underdog and the individual, ever wary of institutions and blind rule following.

She retired from education in 2012 and spent her days making art, reading, writing, gardening, walking in the woods, playing with her grandchildren, and chatting endlessly with friends and family.

In 2020, she moved to Beaufort, South Carolina, to be closer to family. She loved the marshes and birds she saw on her daily walks, and when asked if she missed the snow would always respond with an enthusiastic, “No!”

Everyone who was lucky enough to know her will remember her as a great communicator. She loved both cheerful small talk and deep conversations that spanned hours. She loved to listen, advise, and share stories and experiences. Her positivity and ability to see the best in situations and in people were unmatched.

She was predeceased by her nephew Albert Cole of Irasburg. She leaves behind her children and grandchildren: Stephen Cherington and his wife, Sarah, and their daughters Katherine and Alexandra of Houston, Texas; and Donna Conlon and her husband, Andrew, and their son Calvin of Beaufort, South Carolina. She also leaves her brother Tony Rossier of St. Albans; her sister Donna White and her husband, Earl, of Marion, North Carolina; her brother Sam Rossier and his wife, Maggie, of Montpelier; and her sister Susan Brill and her husband, Steve, of Sheffield. Marsha also leaves former husband and friend, Reed Cherington of Calais; longtime friends Nancy and Carroll Sweeney of Albany; as well as many other special cousins and treasured nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Palmetto Animal League, 56 Riverwalk Boulevard, Okatie, South Carolina 29936, palmettoanimalleague.org.

George Fuller

George Irving Fuller, 85, died peacefully on May 7, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, while traveling home to Vermont. Born on July 4, 1939, in Concord, New Hampshire, George lived a life marked by dedication to education, community service, and family.

A proud 1957 graduate and basketball player of Hopkinton High School in New Hampshire, George pursued higher education with passion and purpose. He earned his bachelor of arts from New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, in 1963, and later completed a master of education from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont in 1972. These academic achievements laid the foundation for a lifelong career in education.

George began his professional journey in Athol, Massachusetts, where he taught math and science starting in 1964. His commitment to nurturing young minds led him to Shoreham Elementary in Bridport, where he served as both teacher and principal. With a deep belief in the power of education to shape communities, George became a curriculum coordinator for the newly formed North Country school region, including Newport and Derby — an area where his own children attended school. His leadership continued as assistant superintendent of the Orleans Central school district before concluding his distinguished career as principal of the Lyndon Town School. In 1998, George “semi” retired. He would volunteer when needed, continuing a remarkable chapter in public service.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, George was deeply involved in civic life. He served as a Derby town selectman and held the esteemed position of district governor for the Lions Club District 45. His service took him across the United States, Canada, and Taiwan. A familiar face at community events, George was known for grilling chicken at the annual Fourth of July barbecue — a fitting celebration for someone born on Independence Day. George remained active with numerous organizations in Vermont including the Elks Club, Shriners, Royal Order of Jesters, and the Grand Lodge of Vermont Free and Accepted Masons.

George had a zest for life that extended into his hobbies and passions. He learned carpentry from his father and grandfather and took great joy in crafting items for his grandchildren and tackling larger projects like homes and camps. George enjoyed a variety of sports and coached Little League in Derby for many years. An avid golfer, he enjoyed many rounds with close friends in both Newport and Vero Beach, Florida. If George wasn’t on the golf course, you would likely find him “out at camp.” Bassett Brook hunting camp in Brownington was established in 2001 with longtime friends Ron Cook, Ken Young, and Keith Stone. The camp became a “hideaway” filled with stories (some taller than others), laughter, and tradition that continues through generations.

George’s greatest pride was his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Judith Berest Fuller; daughter Kimberly Fuller Cynewski and her husband, Russell; son Gregory Fuller and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren: Kyle Fuller and wife, Tanya, Lauren Fisher and husband, Richard, Evan Fuller and wife, Michaela, Delanie Cynewski, and Samuel Spates and partner, Samantha Whitney; and great-grandchildren: Harley, Aiden, Isabella, Ethan, Peyton, Ricko, and Teagan. He also leaves behind many special relatives who all held a meaningful place in his heart.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Madeline Fuller; sister Nancy Perry and her husband, Winston; and brother Robert Fuller.

George Irving Fuller will be remembered for his big ideas, witty banter, steadfast leadership, and unwavering love for family and community. His legacy lives on through the many lives he touched — as an educator, mentor, friend, craftsman, and devoted family man.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Frank Knoll Barn, Route 111, Derby. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Vermont Lions Charity, Incorporated, care of Lion Brenda Seitz, 724 Hinesburg Road, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Barbara Claire Perkins

Barbara Claire Perkins, 89, of Barton died on April 30, 2025, at her home.

She was born to Lawrence Sr. and Dorothy (Labor) Sicard on September 16, 1935.

On July 11, 1953, she married Raymond Perkins Sr., who predeceased her after 40 years of marriage.

Barbara graduated from Barton Academy and Vermont School of Nursing. She worked at the Franklyn Store in Barton, the Orleans Clinic, and as a school nurse at St. Paul’s School in Barton.

She enjoyed traveling and spending winters at her home in Florida. Most of all, she loved being with her family.

She is survived by her eight children: Mary (Nathan) Wells, Ray Jr. (Mary) Perkins, Bill Perkins, Mike (Crystal) Perkins, Nancy (Eric) Lanou, Timothy (Anita) Perkins, Robert (Sue) Perkins, and Jonathan (Stephanie) Perkins. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren: Derek (Britney), Erin, Morgan (Hannah), Jeremy (Amanda), Jason (Stephanie), Kristen, Kendra, Nick (Amanda), Shannon (Beb), Shane (Shannon), Greg, Lindsey, Laura (Scott), Dana (Tiffany), Megen (Alejandro), Kyle, Lauren, Dominic (Hannah), Brennan, Emma (Nathaniel), and Hunter; and by 22 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Kamryn, Mia, Aidan, Rowyn, Hazel, Eleanor, Kaelani, Muse, Merritt, Tyler, Thea, Cullin, Isabella, Cooper, Kyler, Masyn, Mateo, Nicolas, Clara, Sawyer, and Wesley; and by three great-great-grandchildren: Teagan, Alden, and Aria; as well as by siblings: Michael (Carole) Sicard, Susan Sicard, Judie Fitzpatrick, Terry (Christine) Sicard, and Patti (Gary) Royer; and sisters-in-law: Shirley, Penny, and Priscilla. Barbara is also survived by in-laws: Larry (Judy) Perkins, Avis (Earle) Elliott, and Betty (Francis) Simons, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by long-time companion Carroll Larocque; a very special daughter-in-law Faye Perkins; infant granddaughter Leah Wells, by siblings: Lawrence Sicard Jr., David Sicard, James Sicard, and Elizabeth Diette; and by brothers-in-law: Armand Diette and Peter Fitzpatrick.

A celebration of Barbara’s life was held at Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore on May 10, 2025.

Thanks to Kim and Carlene who made it possible for Barbara to be in her home. The family appreciates your loving care. Thank you to Chelsea and Tricia from VNA for their kindness and compassion toward Barbara and her family.

Durward W. Starr

Durward “Woody” “Doc” Starr, a resident of Newport, died peacefully on May 14, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 9, 1937, in Newport, the youngest of seven children of George E. Starr and Hazel (Hardy) Starr. He attended North Troy Graded and High School where he played trombone in the school band and excelled at basketball and baseball. He graduated in 1955. He went on to attend the University of Vermont in the pre-veterinary program, graduating in 1959. On September 5, 1959, he married the love of his life, Lorraine (Beaudry) Starr, and began veterinary school at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, graduating in 1963. He was very proud of graduating from Cornell, an Ivy League college.

Returning to Vermont, he began his 40-year career as a small and large animal veterinarian. He served as president of the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association for several years. He operated dairy farms for many years and owned and operated the Pepin Motel on Derby Road for over 30 years. He also served as a director at the Chittenden Bank (now M&T Bank) for 30 years.

Woody was a lifetime member of the Elks Club and the Newport Rotary Club, where he was the perennial high salesman of duck tickets for the annual duck regatta fundraiser. He was a past president and Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary. In addition, he frequently attended several cross-border meetings at the Rotary Club of the Boundary in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada. Following retirement, he and Lorraine spent winters in Fort Myers, Florida, away from the cold and close to the spring training facilities of the Boston Red Sox. While in Fort Myers, he was a member of the local Rotary Club there.

He was an accomplished athlete who played semi-professional baseball in Canada for several years, played basketball, and later played softball into his 50s.

Woody enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a lifelong, die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox. He attended many Red Sox games at Fenway Park — to include over 40 consecutive opening day games. He had the privilege of attending the 1999 All Star game at Fenway Park and attended home games of the 2004 World Series, which the Red Sox won, beating the St. Louis Cardinals and ending the curse that had hung over Red Sox nation for 86 years. He was lucky enough to see them win three more World Championships in 2007, 2013, and 2018.

He attended the Boston Red Sox fantasy camp in Fort Myers, Florida, for over 25 years, getting to know many of the former major league players personally. In 2011, he had the honor of being named to the Red Sox Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame as its inaugural member. The award continues to honor him each year and is called the Woody Starr “Mr. Hustle” award to this day. In 2012, he was honored at Fenway Park celebrating his seventy-fifth birthday in September, throwing out the first pitch in front of a packed crowd.

Woody is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lorraine (Beaudry) Starr of Newport; his children: Greg and Ann (Couture) Starr of Troy, and Geoff and Kelly (Ahn) Starr of Rye, New Hampshire; grandchildren: Ryan and Hayley (Briggs-Dutton) Starr and Erin Starr; Caroline, Brett, and Devon Starr, and his great-granddaughter Charlotte Starr. He is also survived by his sister Ida (Starr) Cadieux of Newport. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Hazel (Hardy) Starr, his sisters Barbara and Dorothy, and his brothers Robert, Jack, and Urban Starr Sr.

Calling hours for Woody will be on Friday, May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 31, at St. Mary Star of the Sea, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Newport Rotary Club at P.O. Box 166, Newport, Vermont 05855.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bel-Aire and the staff at North Country Hospital for their exceptional care prior to Woody’s passing.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

COMMITTALS

Philip Goodwin

A graveside service for Philip Goodwin, who died December 22, 2024, will be held on Saturday, June 7, at the Albany Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Lucille Duckless

Graveside services for Lucille Duckless, who died on February 23, 2025, will be held on Monday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at the Newport Center Cemetery.

Sharon Bickford

A graveside service for Sharon Bickford, who died on April 26, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, at Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton. A reception will follow at her daughter Stephanie’s house in Barton.

Carlene Cook

Committal services for Carlene Cook, who died on March 24, 2025, will be held at Irasburg Cemetery in Irasburg on June 7, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Anne Allen

Committal services for Anne Allen will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, at West Village Cemetery in West Charleston, with Pastor Mike DeSena officiating.