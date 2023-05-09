Obituaries 5.10.2023

Carol Ann LeMoine

Carol Ann LeMoine, 76, of Glover, died on April 29, 2023, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born to parents Alvin Austin and Mary Dyke on January 27, 1947, in St. Johnsbury. Her stepfather was Francis W. Dyke.

Carol is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ginny and Wilfred Perry, of Brownington; son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Olivia Hall, of Paoli, Pennsylvania; and daughter and son-in-law, Beatrice and Jim Korman, of Brimfield, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lilly, Bailey, and Zoe Perry; Aislin, Ellie, and Riley Boyden; Ceilidh and Devaney Hall, and Tref Hall.

Carol enjoyed gardening, knitting, quilting, cooking, watching Hallmark movies, snuggling with her cats Drew and Paws, and spending time with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Gerald LeMoine; by her first husband and father of their children, Forest Hall; by her sons Joseph Hall and Russell Hall, and by her daughter Fannie Hall.

A celebration of life is scheduled for May 13, at 11 a.m., at the Glover Community Church. Reverend Evelyn Coupe will officiate the ceremony.

A summer burial is being planned with family at the Lyndon Center Cemetery in Lyndonville.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Paul Chicoine

Funeral services for Paul Chicoine will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 15, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy.

Terri Holden

A graveside service for Terri Holden will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, May 17, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, with family friend Bob Minnie officiating.

Marlene Hilliard

Committal services for Marlene Hilliard will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 20, at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Orleans, with the Reverend David Lisner officiating.

Sherry Pearl Barrup

A graveside service for Sherry Pearl Barrup will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 20, at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston.

Death Notice

June Y. Baker Cleveland

June Yvonne Baker Cleveland, 80, of Albany, died May 4, 2023, from injuries sustained in a tragic motor vehicle accident.

She was born March 12, 1943, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Elger and Yvonne (Chartier) Baker.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.

Linda Lee Major

Linda Lee Major, 51, of Albany, formerly of Newport, died tragically from injuries sustained in an automobile accident, on May 4, 2023. Her mother, June Y. Baker Cleveland, also died in the same accident.

A complete obituary will be in a later edition.

Jason Sanville

Jason Sanville, 46, of Albany, died very suddenly on May 4, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1976.

Private services will be held at the family’s convenience.

The full obituary will follow in next week’s edition.