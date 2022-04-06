Obituaries 4.6.22

Sharon Dukett

Sharon A. Dukett, 68, of Newport, died suddenly on March 23, 2022, in Burlington with her family by her side.

She was born on May 5, 1953, in Newport to Lyle and Hectorine Glover, who predeceased her.

On September 6, 1975, she married the love of her life and her best friend, Philip, who predeceased her.

She enjoyed and spent a lot of time sitting on her deck in the sun reading. She always knew how to have a good time whether it be sitting at home or going shopping and out to eat. She loved spending time with her best friend Linda, and her grandson Aiden. She loved her garden and planting flowers. Her favorite song was “Old Time Rock and Roll,” and whenever it came on she would turn it up loud and sing along. She played darts in a league. Over the past eight years she enjoyed playing at home with her family. She also loved playing bingo throughout the years. She loved everything that had to do with dolphins. She loved all animals but none more than her yorkie, Charlie.

Sharon is survived by her daughters: Lisa Dukett and her partner Star O’Keefe of Newport, and Tracy Dukett-Turner of Connecticut; grandchildren: Cady Clark and her husband, James, of Walden, and Aiden Dukett of Newport; four great-grandchildren: Emma, Macy, Addy, and Parker, all of Walden; brothers Wayne and his wife, Lori, of Connecticut, William and his wife, Leona, of Island Pond, and Bruce of New Hampshire; her sister-in-law and best friend Darlene Rever and husband, Gary, of Florida; her niece Cathy Rever of Charleston; her good friend of many years JoAnn; and several extended family and friends.

Sharon was predeceased by her brothers Lawrence, Reginald, and Willard Glover.

There will be no service but her family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.

Kevin Joseph Royea

Kevin Joseph Royea, age 47, of Nashville, Tennessee, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Kevin was born March 2, 1975, in St. Albans.

Kevin spent his childhood growing up in Newport. Kevin enjoyed spending his free time snowboarding at Jay Peak Mountain, snowmobiling with his siblings, participating in the demolition derby, cooking, four-wheeling, and hunting.

Kevin pursued several different careers in his life but always had a passion for working in the construction industry. In 2012, Kevin moved to Florida where he continued working in the construction industry. Kevin spent his free time exploring the different beaches Florida had to offer. A couple years later, Kevin moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and eventually settled down. Kevin soon began working for the company 1220 Exhibits where he traveled across the country to build custom displays and attractions for well-known businesses. During his time in Nashville, he enjoyed water skiing, horseback riding, attending live concerts and events, and working on his yellow Jeep Wrangler. Kevin most of all loved spending time with his family and friends. Kevin will be remembered best for his adventurous spirit and desire to always have fun.

Kevin is survived by his parents, David Phillip and Diane Marie Durenleau Royea; by his wife, Tina Louise Mitchell Royea; by his three daughters: Brittany McAllister and her boyfriend, Cody Whiting, and son Keegan Whiting, Michaela Royea and her boyfriend, Cameron Carreiro, and Kady Royea and her fiancé, Mario Mortara, and son Emmet Mortara; by his brothers and sister: Chris Royea, Jennifer and Drew Desroches, and Jesse and Megan Royea; by his nieces and nephews: Alek Royea, Ashton Royea, Adrien Larose, Mariah Murray, Lorali Desroches, Hunter Royea, and Bryer Royea; by his three step-daughters: Whitley Kratz (Jason), Haley Jones, and Karlee Mitchell; and by his step-grandchildren: Hunter Kratz, Tanner Kratz, Gunner Kratz, Noraa Jones, Eli-May Dupree, Lillian Dupree, Katyrae Nickens, Triton Gillson, and Madalyn Nichols. Kevin is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life for all to remember Kevin on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Westfield Town Hall, 38 School Street, Westfield, Vermont 05874.

Meagan Debra Royer

Meagan Debra Royer, 34, of Lunenburg, died on March 28, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on January 6, 1988, in Newport to Christopher Royer and Linda (Smith) Chapman.

Meagan received her bachelor’s of science nursing degree from Plymouth State College. She was most recently employed as a registered nurse at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, as well as Grafton County Department of Corrections. Meagan had also worked at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Besides many theater shows in New York, Meagan traveled all over the world with her friends, Tina, Rose, and her mom, forming friendships along the way. Her mom was her frequent paddle boarding and hiking partner. She enjoyed fishing, camping, poker, and Bruins, Yankees, and Cowboy games with her dad. She looked forward to weekly dinners with Rose and her mom. Meagan enjoyed time spent at her brother Andrew’s, doing crafts, cookie decorating, games, puzzles, pumpkin carving, or whatever adventure the boys devised. She loved playing water volleyball and swimming, as well as picking raspberries with Nana. She frequently donated cat food and dog food to a local shelter. Meagan made time for everyone.

Meagan’s lifetime blood donations and the generosity of being an organ donor has helped many families.

She is survived by her mom Linda Chapman; her dad Christopher Royer and stepmother Betsy Calhoun; her grandmothers: Louise (Nana) Smith and Jeannette (Grammy) Royer; her brother Andrew Royer and his wife, Megan, and their children: Daniel, Benjamin, and Ira; step-siblings Jessica Sicotte and husband, Corey, and their children: Aubrey and Austin, Crystal O’Keefe and her husband, Jon, and their children: Ayla and Jace; and Brian Tetreault and his wife, Cierra, and their son Gabe; as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. She is also survived by her special friends: Tina Fav, Rose Brooks, Lori Ann, and her many amazing health care colleagues.

She was predeceased by her grandfathers Beba and Grampy, and a very good friend Ashley Gordon.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday April 9, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Contributions in Meagan’s memory may be made to any organization.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marilyn June Taylor

Marilyn June Taylor, 76, of Newport, died April, 1, 2022.

Marilyn was born to the late Grace and Albert Monfette Sr. in Newport on May 8, 1945, and was the loving mother of Roger Taylor, Nancy Ryan, and Rosanna LeClair.

She died April 1 at the Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Tom Ryan of Williston; son Roger Taylor Sr. of Newport; sister Laura Hodgdon of Derby; five grandchildren: Shai-Lynne, Roger, and Dustin Taylor, and Maxwell and Jacqueline Ryan; and four great-grandchildren: Lilyana, Zoey, Piper, and Aurora.

She was predeceased by her daughter Rosanna LeClair, brother Albert Monfette, and sister Joyce Turgeon.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, camping, playing cards, going to the casino, lottery tickets, and her iPad.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Calling hours will be held at the Curtis Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. with the Reverend David Lisner officiating.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.