Obituaries 4.15.20

William “Bill” L. Shatney

Bill Shatney, 74, left this world peacefully when he died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.

Bill was born April 2, 1946, to Leslie Shatney and Cora Evelyn (Laird Shatney) Withers.

He married Linda Russell December 11, 1965.

Bill was a quiet man but, once you got to know him he would open up with his vast knowledge of history, survival tips, and the importance of “if it’s not broke, maintain the hell out of it.” He had vice grip like hands from all the years of knife sharpening, tree pruning, and precision joint rolling.

He enjoyed the outdoors, walks in the woods, music (especially drums), throwing knives, shooting, and the company of good friends. He would spend many hours perfecting anything he was working on from landscaping to making a knife. When maintaining any equipment he could always be heard saying “no, don’t shine the light there, over here!” Bill was a strong and honest man who will be missed by many but, his wisdom and stories will continue to be passed on by many, many more.

Bill is survived by his wife, his two sons Troy and his wife, Billie Jo, of Lyndonville and Trapper and his fiancé, Sarah Williams, of Prescott, Arizona; his five grandchildren Travis, Tyler, Kate, Lyla, and Sara; and his five-and-a-half great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother James Shatney and his wife, Irene, of Corvallis, Montana; his sister Jane Menard of Hardwick; his brother-in-law Milton Russell of East Montpelier; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Fernande (Belanger) Seguin

Fernande (Belanger) Seguin, 76, of Island Pond went to be with her Lord when she died on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Fernande was born on May 11, 1943, in St. Mathias-de-Bonneterre, Quebec, Canada, the beloved daughter of Fernand and Adrienne (Duchesneau) Belanger. She grew up in North Stratford, New Hampshire, and graduated from Stratford High School in 1961.

Fernande married Robert Seguin of Island Pond in 1971 and had two daughters, Lisa Harvey and Tiffany Marquis.

In her early years, Fernande had wanted to be a nun. Although she did not follow this path, her love for God would prove to be her purpose and passion. Everywhere she went she made sure to talk about the Lord. If anyone happened to cross paths with her, they would likely hear about her Jesus. If you came to visit her and said they admired something she had, she would likely reply, “Here, take it.”

She had no material attachments and, throughout her life, gave of herself in service to helping those in her family who needed help or were sick, or to anyone she thought might be in need. Her desire in life was to be “the good and faithful servant.” She loved wholeheartedly and would appear just when someone needed her.

When her children were of school age, Fernande took several housecleaning jobs. Those who knew her well knew she didn’t have a whole lot of hobbies, but she was very content with a mop and bucket or folding laundry perfectly and with great love. She did not desire luxury or prosperity during her temporary time on earth as her wealth was in her God and in His promises of all things eternal.

Her children and grandchildren know her as an amazing mother and grandmother who loved unconditionally and who gave of herself tirelessly. They hold in their hearts her many lessons of love and the importance of doing what is right in the eyes of the Lord. They witnessed her handle obstacles with extraordinary strength and grace, and never with a complaint. They remember her as someone who spoke with authority and confidence and with an unwavering faith that could not be shaken. She was thankful for all she had, and they are so thankful for all she gave. She was their angel and they will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses John Harvey and Marc Marquis; her five grandchildren: Ryan, Lauren, and Brendan Harvey, and Mason and Jacob Marquis. She is also survived by her former husband, Robert Seguin; her siblings: Roger Belanger and his wife, Lois, Denise Riendeau and her husband, Donald, and Rita Koch; her sister-in-law Carol Belanger; her brother-in-law Chris Dowse; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her Seguin family whom she held dear.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her siblings Adrien and Madeleine Belanger and Doris Dowse.

In lieu of flowers, Fernande would want everyone to give to their neighbor or to those in need.

Due to the unfortunate circumstances concerning COVID-19, services will be held at a future date.

Michael “Mickey” MacFarlane

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael “Mickey” MacFarlane, 66, of Derby, announces his sudden death at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

He was born in San Diego, California, on August 21, 1953, to Howard and Vera (Baker) MacFarlane.

Mickey was a self-employed carpenter for most of his life. He loved the outdoors and his time spent at camp in Norton with his special uncle and aunt, Mickey and Mona Lewis, who held a special place in his heart.

He is survived by his four sons: Jesse MacFarlane, Travis MacFarlane and his family, Joshua MacFarlane and his family, and Cody MacFarlane and his family; his siblings: Sherry Girard and her family, Jimmy MacFarlane and his family, and Lynn Jacobs and her family; and his longtime partner, Elizabeth “Biff” Archambault, and her family.

He was predeceased by his parents.

There will be no services at the request of his family.

Noella S. LeBlanc

Noella S. LeBlanc, 95, of Derby Line, died on Sunday, March 7, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on December 22, 1924, to Stanislaus and Rosina (Clouatre) Gaboriault in Westmore.

Noella was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII.

She attended cosmetology school for hairdressing in Boston. Noella worked as a housekeeper at North Country Hospital for over fifteen years and was a past member of the Alter Society in Derby Line.

Noella volunteered at the gift shop at North Country Hospital where she volunteered over 3,000 hours of her time and she enjoyed knitting, to the delight of family and friends. Many of her sweaters have been sold at the North Country Hospital gift shop.

Noella loved to travel especially going to see her children, and always enjoyed their visits. She liked playing cards and doing word search puzzles, and she was a member of St. Mary’s Parish.

She is survived by her children: Stanley Holcomb and his wife, Maureen Wood, of Malone, New York, Ronald LeBlanc and his wife, Sharon, of Derby, Louise LeBlanc of Chantilly, Virginia, Christine Jefferson of Salem, New Hampshire, Monique Peters of Leesport, Pennsylvania, Vincent LeBlanc and his wife, Ginger, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, George LeBlanc and his wife, Melanie, of Cambridge, New York, David LeBlanc and his wife, Lynn, of East Granby, Connecticut, and Andrew LeBlanc and his wife, Jamila, of El Paso, Texas; her sister Florence Fontaine of Derby Line; Georgette Lowell of Barton; Ruth Rowell of Glover; her 15 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her six brothers: Wilfred, Arsene, Rudolph, Paul, Raymond, and Aime; and her five sisters: Lucille Harris, Isabelle Pierce, Irene Bowen, Rachel Campbell, and Antoinette Gaboriault.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 14, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line.

A spring interment will take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Barton.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to one’s choice of any charity.

Carolyn Kelley-Carter

Carolyn Kelley-Carter, 79, of Newport Center died on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on August 8, 1940, to her parents Alton and Jennie (Handy) Carter of North Troy.

Carolyn worked as an LNA at the Bel-Aire Nursing Home as well as Newport Plastics. She enjoyed being outdoors doing the things she loved like fishing, hunting, and camping. Carolyn also enjoyed playing bingo and cooking.

She is survived by her fiancé, Joseph Marcoux, of Newport Center; her daughter Tammy Kelley of Browington; her grandchildren: Justin Lamonda of Coventry, Brandie Lamonda of Texas, Mandie-Rae Perry of Burlington, and Seanna Kelley of Brownington; her many great-grandchildren; and her one niece Paula Clifton of Fraukewing, Tennessee.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother Alton Carter Jr.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Edward “Fast Eddie” Fortin

Edward “Fast Eddie” Fortin 66, of Holland, a well-known farmer, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on September 22, 1953, in Burlington.

He married Theresa (Bullis) Fortin April 20, 1974, and she survives him.

He was proud and blessed with five wonderful children; thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Edward bought the family farm in 1995. He named the farm God’s Country Farm, and was a hardworking man with a passion for farming, family, and friends, including businesses.

He graduated from North Country Union High School in 1971 becoming the first class to attend this school for the full four years.

In his younger years he worked on his grandparents and parents’ farm. Other than being a farmer he also worked for Turners, Indian Head Plywood, and later owning his own farm, which he is passing on to his son.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Theresa Fortin, of Holland; his children and their spouses: Adrian and Jessica Fortin of Derby, Jessica and Scott Burdick of Brownington, Ernest and Kristy Fortin of Windsor, Tonya Ashman and Andy Starr of Troy, and Ariel and Andrew Comtois of Derby; his grandchildren: Olyvia and Emma Fortin of Derby, Riley, Cameron, and Josiah Burdick of Brownington, Hayley, Maison, and Lucey Fortin of Windsor, Alyssa Ashman and Eric Scott of Hubert, North Carolina, Bryant Ashman of Morgan, Elizabeth-Marie Bates of Troy, and Valerie and Duncan Comtois of Derby; his great-grandchild Alex Scott of Hubert, North Carolina; his sibling: Francis Fortin of Fort Mills, South Carolina; his brothers- and sisters-in-laws: David and Lorriane Bullis of Barre, Debra and Richard Turner of Sandia Peak, New Mexico, and Thomas and Colleen Bullis of Georgia; his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephew: Shawn, Michelle, and Payton Bullis of Mansfield, Massachusetts, Scott, Cecilia, and Jack Bullis of Cooper City, Florida, Mathew, Rosa, Eleni, and Elisa Turner of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Daniel and Vanessa Turner of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Deanna, Drew, Tristan, and Tyler Oliveira of Newalla, Oklahoma, and Christopher, Jennifer, Alex, and Vida Cox of Montgomery Center.

He has joined in death his parents, Henry and Cecile Fortin; his sister Lucy Lagasse; and his in-laws John and Beverly Bullis.

Edward loved farming, his children, grandchildren, great-grandson, family, friends, and hunting, and is thankful and proud of his family.

He was a lucky farmer who managed to see all of these places with his wife: New Hampshire, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, the Bahamas, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Nevada, New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Arkansas, Quebec, Canada; Ontario, Canada; British Columbia, Canada; and Yukon, Canada.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

