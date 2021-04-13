Obituaries 4.14.21

Jane Williams

It is with great sadness that the family of Jane Carrigan Williams, announce her passing from this life into God’s great kingdom when she died on the morning of April 9, 2021, in Lyndonville with her loving family by her side.

Jane was the only daughter born into a happy, Irish Catholic family of nine brothers. She was born and grew up during the Great Depression on Grafton Hill in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she attended church and school at St. Stephen’s until graduation. Jane was a highly educated teacher and earned her bachelor’s degree at Worcester State College and two master of education degrees from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts. She specialized in general and special education.

Jane found great joy in her nearly 50-year career as an educator and administrator, both in Worcester and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. While working in public schools, she was an elementary classroom teacher, reading specialist, and a reading coordinator for teachers. Upon retirement from the public school system, Jane’s love of Catholic education came full circle, and she proudly served as the principal of St. Paul’s School in Barton for seven years.

Jane loved using her creativity in the form of fiber arts. She enjoyed the art of crochet, embroidery, sewing and made several beautiful braided rugs. She enjoyed traveling, seeing the coast of Maine, especially Pemaquid Lighthouse and staying at Moody’s in Waldoboro. She enjoyed reading, word searches, FreeCell, and poetry. Her greatest loves were for her large family and the Catholic Church. Her faith was crucial to her, and she always made an extra effort to faithfully attend Mass and live a very Christian life, proudly passing that on to her family.

Jane had many special friends, who she met through her years of being involved with education, church, the West Burke Meal Site, Tute Hill, and outings with her husband to antique gasoline engine shows where she spent many weekends for years, camping out in the summer months. All of whom she valued so much and enjoyed visiting with!

Jane spent her younger years living in Worcester and Northborough, Massachusetts, until the early 1980s when she, her husband, and two daughters moved to northeastern Vermont. Here she spent many years in Barton, Burke Hollow, and Lyndonville.

Jane was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert O. Williams, in March 2016; her parents, Joseph and Agnes Carrigan; and nine brothers: Paul, Walter, Francis, Williams, Warren, Robert, John, Franklin, and Thomas.

Jane will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Carol Mason and her husband, KC, of Lyndonville and Tedi Shoemaker and her husband, Ned, of Millis, Massachusetts. She leaves one granddaughter, Elizabeth Mason, of Lyndonville; and many nieces and nephews all around the world.

There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Lyndonville with Father Karl Hahr officiating. A Christian burial will take place following the ceremony at the family plot at the Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke.

Memorial donations may be directed to Boys Town in her honor. She felt this was a very important organization whose main mission is to help children. She loved kids so much! Here is the website address: https://www.boystown.org/.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.

Cecile C. Wheeler

Cecile C. Wheeler, 85, died peacefully at her home in Derby on April 5, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was surrounded by Merle, her loving husband, and her family.

Cecile was born October 25, 1935, in Holland, the ninth of 12 siblings of Rufus and Dorilda Patenaude.

She attended elementary school in Rock Island, Quebec, and attended Sacred Heart High School in Newport. She attended nursing school in Quebec. She had a long career in nursing, beginning at Broadview Hospital in Newport, and she retired as a special education nurse from the Orleans Central Supervisory Union.

Cecile was dedicated in her service to St. Edward’s Catholic Church from the age of 15 when she began singing in the choir. She trained many groups of altar servers, served as a Eucharistic minister, liturgical minister and continued as a member of the choir until the pandemic.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Merle Wheeler; and by her children: Lisa Dickinson and her husband, Douglas Dickinson of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Michael Wheeler of Derby, Stephen Wheeler and his wife, Amy, of Derby, and Annette Wheeler-Nisbet of Brownington. Cecile is also survived by ten beloved grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The funeral was held on April 10 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line. Due to the pandemic, there will be no reception. A celebration of Cecile’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

The Wheeler family wishes to express sincere thanks to everyone who provided prayers, words of encouragement and kindness; to the Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, and to Dr. Lippman’s medical staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edwards Catholic Church, Derby Line, Vermont, and Sacred Heart Alumni Association at P.O. Box 394, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Gary H. Starr

Gary H. Starr of Jay died suddenly on April 5, 2021.

He was born on February 14, 1955, in Newport to Ila (Nelson) Starr and the late Jack Starr Sr.

On September 29, 1973, he married his soul mate, Pamela Morin, who survives him.

Gary’s first love was his family, to whom he devoted his heart and soul. He lived for spending time with his wife, children, and grandkids and attending gatherings. Since Gary was a child, he held a deep passion for operating and maintaining the family farm. He enjoyed spending time on the tractor, hunting, fishing and walking the family land. One of his many loves was spending time on the family riverfront property where he enjoyed relaxing and connecting with his family. One of the many special events Gary enjoyed was an annual trip to Old Orchard Beach with his family. He loved the ocean.

He thrived on teaching his grandkids his passions: hunting, gardening, fishing, and anything to do with the great outdoors. Papa was a selfless man, a man who did everything for others.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Starr; his mother, Ila Starr; his children: Robin Coulter and her husband, Tom, Angie Starr and her companion, Tom Spencer, Andy Starr and his fiancée, Tonya Ashman, and Joseph Starr and his wife, Amanda; by his siblings: Virgil Starr and his wife, Linda, Jack Starr Jr. and his wife, Dianne, the wife of the late James Starr, Jennifer Gaffney-Starr, Betty Griggs and her companion, Tommy Akers, and Billy Starr and his companion, Penny Sanville; by his brothers-in-law Michael Morin and his wife, Monique, and Tim Morin; by his grandchildren: Ryan Daigle and his wife, Shantel, Ashlee Daigle, Matthew and Camryn Moore, Ethan Starr, Alyssa Ashman, Bryant Ashman, Elizabeth Bates, Ashton Starr, Amelia Starr, and Eloise Starr; by two great-grandchildren: Carter and Alex; and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by his father Jack Starr Sr.; his mother- and father in-law, Homer and Patricia Morin; his brother James Starr; and his grandchildren: Ryan and Tyler Coulter; and nephew Eric Morin.

Funeral services were held on April 12 at the First Congregational Church in North Troy with Pastor George Lawson officiating. The burial will be held at a later date at the North Troy Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Cub Scouts Pack 839 and mailed to Melissa Manka, 1620 Route 109 Belvidere, Vermont 05442.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Raymond A. Sawyer Sr.

Raymond A. Sawyer Sr., 84, of Newport died on April 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 23, 1936, in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, to Eugene and Cora (Hayden) Sawyer. On September 14,1968, he married Judy Stone, who predeceased him on June 12, 2013.

He graduated from Fryberg Academy, Class of 1954. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps for 24 years and served during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967. He worked as an electrician.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #3 of Montpelier. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood burning and crafts, and he also ran marathons in the Marine Corps and played football. He was a big supporter of Relay for Life.

He is survived by his sons: Raymond A. Sawyer Jr. of Hardwick and Tony Sawyer and his wife, Kerri, of Weare, New Hampshire; and by his grandchildren: Krista Sawyer of Hardwick, Megan Sevigny and her husband, Joseph, of New Market, New Hampshire, and Jacob Sawyer and his girlfriend, Corynn Marotte, of Henniker, New Hampshire.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on April 10 with the Reverend Paul Prince officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the Lake Road Cemetery in Newport Center.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hope Lodge, 237 East Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Dale P. Nadeau

While working in his sugarwoods, Dale P. Nadeau died unexpectedly on April 5, 2021.

Dale was born on February 18, 1946, to the late Paul and Rosa (Champigny) Nadeau. He was married on June 24, 1967, to Clara Moore Nadeau, who survives him.

Dale was one of eight siblings who grew up on the family farm in Holland. He is survived by his three sisters: Evelynn, Jane, and Suzanne.

Dale and Clara continued what is now a fourth-generation family dairy farm. Together they raised five children who in some way have contributed to his legacy. Dale is survived by all of his children: Todd and his wife, Carrie, Michelle and her fiancé, Patrick Fitzsimmons, Aaron and his wife, Chantale, Ryan and his wife, Amy, and Renee and her husband, Chet Baker. Along with these five children he was blessed with ten beautiful grandchildren: Clayton and Lane Nadeau, Ava and Gillian Wright, Owen, Madeleine, and Emma Nadeau, and Ryanne, Cora, and Liam Nadeau. As a grandpa he was very involved with his grandchildren and proud of all their accomplishments.

Although Dale had farmed as a child, he and Clara purchased the farm in 1968. Dale was recognized in 1992 as the first recipient of the Distinguished Farmer of the Month Award.

“Dale’s philosophy concerning how he treated his animals had to do with why Mr. Nadeau was chosen as the first Orleans County Distinguished Farmer of the Month” — the Chronicle. In 1998 he received the Farm Family of the Year award through the Orleans County Farm Bureau.

Life after farming was full of quality time with Clara and spending time with his family. Dale and Clara enjoyed many summers traveling to horse pulls and county fairs throughout New England. The biggest enjoyment for Dale was getting together for the past 18 years with his children and grandchildren at Lake Seymour for a week in July.

In 2007 Dale decided to get into the maple syrup business, and he built his own sugarhouse. He and Clara created Sweet Dreams Maple. This was their fifteenth season.

Dale was predeceased by his mother and father, Paul and Rosa Nadeau; along with his four siblings: Pauline, Elizabeth, Diane, and Oscar.

The family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support during this trying time. There will be a celebration of life for Dale at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lawrence Fredrick Lawson

Lawrence Fredrick Lawson, 72, of Derby died suddenly on March 20, 2021, in Derby.

He was born on April 27, 1948, in Newport, to the late Frederick and Theresa (Gosselin) Lawson.

Lawrence loved gardening, working outside, doing carpentry work, landscaping, and watching Westerns. He took pride in his trucks and loved his family and his dog Goldie.

He is survived by his children: Angela Conrad and her husband, Robert, Amy Davis and her husband, Eric, and Preston Lawson and his wife, Brookelyn; by his grandchildren: Brandi and Sage Conrad and Grace and Victoria Davis; and by his great-grandchildren Xander and Harley Powers. He is also survived by his best friends John and Gigi Lemay; his brother Conrad Lawson; and his sisters Gail Chaffee and her husband, Ron, Cheryl Lawson, Sandy Snay, Connie Lemay and Shirley Lawson.

He was predeceased by his wife, Cheryl Lawson; and his children Bridget and Burton Lawson.

Due to the huge amount of loss over the last couple of years, there will be a whole family memorial event at the Lawson family home on Route 105. Those who want to pay their respects, share stories about this crazy family, and have a beer in Larry’s honor, stop by on Saturday, April 17. There will also be a yard sale to help out.

Online condolences or questions may be sent to [email protected].

Marcella T. “Meme” Jaquish

Marcella T. “Meme” Jaquish, 83, of Orleans, was called home to be with the Lord when she died on April 8, 2021.

She was born on the family farm in Brownington on May 30, 1937, to Hormidas and Alice (Laplante) Lussier. She was the youngest of four daughters. Growing up on a farm, she learned the lesson of hard work, which she carried on and demonstrated through her whole life.

Marcella only went to school until the eighth grade, then she joined the workforce at Ethan Allen in Orleans. She was a faithful employee for 44 years, taking much pride in her work and being as thorough as one could be. During her years at Ethan Allen, she made friendships that lasted a lifetime, often recalling the joyful times that were had with co-workers. She also became the owner of the locally famous Jake’s Pizza on Second Street in Newport. She then worked as a dietary aid at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton. Marcella retired early from Ethan Allen, allowing her daughter and son-in-law to open their own dream business, Newport Farm and Garden. She went on to care for her two grandsons, always making sure they were well fed and caring for them during the busy summer months. She never missed a sports game, school concert, or celebrations, making sure she was always there early as being late was not an option. At the young age of 71 she would go back to work for Rural Community Transport, helping transport individuals to their own appointments. Marcella met many wonderful people and often recalled that she missed driving and meeting all the different individuals and hearing their stories.

Meme would always put her family first, making sure no birthday, anniversary, or holiday went by without being celebrated. Nobody would ever leave her meals hungry, and often were told they are bringing leftovers home with them. During her later years she could be found completing puzzles or diamond art projects, with some scolding being given to her soon-to-be granddaughter that would keep her well stocked up and busy. Her hard work still showed as she completed every one, no matter the difficulty.

Marcella was a dedicated parishioner to Most Holy Trinity Parish in Barton, attending every Saturday at St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans, and helping when she could with events.

Marcella is survived by her loving daughter and joy of her life Tracie Quirion and her son-in-law Robert; her grandchildren: Marc and his fiancée, Eilish, of Derby, and Patric and his companion, Bria, of St. Johnsbury; an older sister, Rita Martineau, of South Windsor, Connecticut; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters Geralda Girouard and Madeline Roberts, and brothers-in-law Rene Martineau, Louis Girouard, and Ernest Roberts.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on April 14 at St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans with Father Curtis Miller officiating. Interment followed at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Marcella’s name may be made to St. Paul’s School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Raymond Leo Freehart

On April 8, 2021, Raymond Leo Freehart died peacefully in Butte, Montana.

Raymond was born in Barton on December 13, 1953, the son of the late Edgar and Madelene (Dwyer) Freehart. He lived in Vermont for much of his life, and then moved to Montana where he found his home.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and Montana offered the best of both. He could also be found doing mechanic work and logging. Raymond enjoyed spending time with the friends he had there: Pete, Joel, Wayne, and the late Tom Hahn.

Raymond is survived by four sisters: Susan Wagner and her husband, Leo, of Austria; Gina St. John and her partner, George, of Massachusetts, JoAnna Kiss and her husband, Steve, of New York, and Robin Freehart of Vermont; three brothers: Ronald Freehart of Vermont, Steve Freehart and his partner, Andrea, of Vermont, and Eric Freehart and his wife, Nicole, of Vermont.

He was predeceased by two sisters: Debbie Kelley of Vermont and Bonnie Green of Massachusetts; and one brother, Randy Freehart of Maine.

He will be missed by many nieces and nephews, and his dear friends.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

James “Jim” C. Cunningham

James “Jim” C. Cunningham died peacefully in his home on April 11, 2021, in Westfield. He was 67.

Jim was born on October 31, 1953, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Charles and Beverly Cunningham of Lynn. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst with a bachelor of arts degree in early Christian thought. Jim “reverted” back to the Catholic faith in 1973, which led him to explore contemplative monastic life. He discovered his real vocation was not a thing or a lifestyle, but a person, and her name was Linda Williams. Jim married Linda in 1979 in Westfield, Massachusetts. After a career in education as a teacher, guidance counselor, and then headmaster, he taught himself offset printing and founded the publishing company Naturist LIFE International, Inc. in 1993. He authored several books, including Nudity and Christianity, Our Wonderful Bodies! and Vermont Unveiled. The Cunninghams moved to Vermont in 1982, establishing their family homestead on Carmel Road in Westfield where they raised their five children.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Cunningham, of Westfield; his daughter and son-in-law Kate and Kevin Bourgeois of Canon City, Colorado, his daughter and son-in-law Therese and Roy Coats of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, his son and daughter-in-law Major Melchizedech (U.S. Marine Corps) and Jennifer Cunningham of Jacksonville, North Carolina, his daughter and son-in-law Maureen and Larry Zimmerman of Johnson, and his son, TSgt (technical sergeant) Kazimir Cunningham (U.S. Air Force) of Watertown, Massachusetts; his mother, Beverly Cunningham, of Windham, New Hampshire; his sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Ed Dalton of Windham, his sister and brother-in-law Blaire and Jim McCarthy of Windham; and by his grandchildren: Indalee, Phoenix, Orion, Ryland, Savannah, Charlotte, Kathryn, Evelyn, Cassius, Connor (due June 11), and Kara.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles Cunningham.

Jim’s funeral was held as a Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Parish in Troy on April 12, Following the Mass, there was a home burial in Westfield.

Donations in his memory may be sent to his preferred charity, founded by St. Teresa of Calcutta. Send to: Missionary Servants of Charity, 335 East 14th Street, Bronx, New York 10451

Throughout Jim’s life, he bravely faced many adversities that claimed his sight and half a leg, including juvenile diabetes, two separate kidney transplants, and a pancreas transplant. Throughout it all, he firmly set his eyes on God, never giving up, but working hard to support his family any way he could. He leaves behind a legacy of relentless faith, a strong work ethic, and uncompromising biblical values.

Stephen Crevoshay

Steve Crevoshay, 76, of Glover died on April 7, 2021, surrounded by family. He had lived with cancer for several years but continued to enjoy life, particularly time with family, tending his prolific and beautiful garden (including the most beautiful marijuana), playing piano and recorder, singing, cooking, voluminous reading, and classic films.

Steve was born on October 12, 1944, in Boston, Massachusetts, and grew up in a large, three-story house at 41 Hamlin Road in Newton with his parents, siblings, and maternal grandparents. The house was the site of many shenanigans, including simultaneous trumpet playing on all three floors by all three children and teenage parties that resulted in broken furniture.

Steve is best captured in his own words, through recollections and commentary written over the past year:

“With the certainty of limited time here, I enjoy not only old age, but also the pleasures, simple ones mostly, that abound, especially here in bucolic completeness. Colored as my mental wanderings are by all the new age-ness absorbed over the years, and reinforced by Alan Watts’ lectures, I gladly drink in nature, clouds, sky, grass, trees, bees, flowers, birds, deer, gardens, sun and moon, all in their very own preciousness. The greatest sustenance is people. Family is my guiding star. When all is well, with everyone, as it is at the moment, I can be a satisfied lump in the easy chair, just breathing and images gliding by in my own private cinema.”

He held a number of jobs over his life. These included camp counselor, librarian of the Botany Department of the Chicago Public Library, film lackey, shoe salesman, delivery driver, picture framer, harpsichord builder, tax assessor, co-op manager, substitute teacher, and natural products salesman. The job that he used to help weave an incredible community across the Northeast Kingdom was that of owner of Newport Natural Foods in Newport. He ran the store with his wife, Madeleine, for 28 years. He knew nearly every customer by name, and regularly provided those in need with purchases on credit. He was a mentor to many employees and fostered a community of artisans and healers through the store.

Steve also volunteered as a Little League coach and Hebrew school teacher, helped local migrant farmworkers through the Vermont Migrant Justice program, and was involved in a number of food justice efforts in the Northeast Kingdom.

Music was his great joy, beginning with piano and trumpet lessons as a child. For over 30 years, he was a tenor in the Northsong Chorus. Prior to that he was a singer with a group called the Doo Wops, performing all over the Northeast Kingdom. A particular delight was shape note singing. He also participated in Bread and Puppet performances as a singer and “garbage man” (and, memorably, once as Bernie Sanders). Over the last 20 years he developed his skill on the recorder, and enjoyed playing Baroque music with a number of friends and family. In his last year, he began to provide video piano lessons to his granddaughter in Seattle. He was especially proud of the musical career and accomplishments of his son, Gideon, which began with the two of them singing together in the car on the way to Little League practices.

He is survived by his sister Amrita Crevoshay; his children: Eve Crevoshay, Gideon Crevoshay, and Laila Copperansky; his partner, Mariel Hess; his granddaughter Aria Edery; his son-in-law David Edery; his ex-wife, Madeleine Winfield; the parents of Laila, Ruth Coppersmith, and Sara Lisniansky; Mariel’s daughters Kit and Reeve and their partners; his niece Shulamit Crevoshay; nephews Avi Crevoshay and Sholem Futran; and numerous dear cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice “Maish” Crevoshay and Selma Leah (Levine) Crevoshay; and by his older brother George Crevoshay.

Randy Paul Carter

Randy Paul Carter of Derby was born December 14, 1954, to Louis and Lucille (Sheltra) Carter.

He left this world when he died on April 5, 2021. He fought a long battle with cancer with strength, determination, faith and hope.

Randy was born and raised in Newport. He loved the great outdoors and never wanted to leave the Green Mountains. He grew up hunting and fishing on the Clyde River with his cousins, all of whom the local game wardens knew well. He spent many winter days skiing at Jay Peak with his family and later became a volunteer ski patrol member. Randy was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and the Derby Fish and Game Club. He was a supporter of Ducks Unlimited, and he received the Pioneer Award for his work with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Conservation Group.

Randy’s gift was with his hands and his ability to build beautiful homes with his father and brothers.

The family camp in Lowell was his “happy place” where he spent many hours with his family, teaching his children and grandchildren all about the woods and sharing his love of wildlife and nature with them.

Randy was predeceased by his mother, Lucille Carter; his brother Roger (Scott) Carter, and his sister-in-law Lori Ghelli.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy, and their two children: daughter Chasity and her husband, Clint Mihill, and son Jamie; by his father, Louis Carter; his brother Richard Carter and his wife, Lynda, and niece Melissa; his sister Jody Tweed and her husband, Brian, and nephew Zachary and niece Erica; his sister-in-law Lynne Hall and her husband, Ted, and their children Kim, Amber, Todd, and Austin, his sister-in-law Kathy Eastman and her husband, Randy, and nephew Sean; and brother-in-law David Ghelli and niece Anna. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brooklyn, Clay, Mackenzie, Olivia, and Jackson; and two great-grandchildren: Jude and Jaime Lynn. Also left to mourn him are his friends and neighbors Ruth and Dean Sweeney and their daughters Tammy and Tracey.

Life is a gift to you. The way you live your life is your gift to those who come after.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.