Obituaries 3.26.2025

James “Jim” Morley

It is with heavy hearts that his family announces the death of James “Jim” Francis Morley, who died on March 14, 2025, at the age of 45, following a courageous six-year battle with colorectal cancer. Jim was born on May 10, 1979, to John and Donna (Locke) Morley of East Albany.

Jim proved to be a man of incredible strength and resilience as he navigated through his cancer journey. His strong will and stubborn nature served him well throughout his battle with cancer, helping him face each day with courage and determination, never giving up even in the most difficult moments. He lived a simple, yet profound life. His unwavering work ethic, unique, and often inappropriate sense of humor, and deep commitment to those he loved made him a cherished presence in the lives of all who knew him.

Jim was a devoted father, and his son, Hunter, was the joy of his life. Jim often spoke of the love and pride he felt for his son. A lover of horses and farm life, and the quiet moments that make life special, Jim found peace in the everyday. He valued genuine connection with those around him and often infused conversation with his quick wit and unique perspective.

In his own words, Jim wrote: “The Creek Road is an incredible sight often overlooked and underappreciated. Taking the drive today, I looked at the vibrant greens of the trees and fields after a rain that soaked the landscape. Traveling at a steady speed in my loud and roaring exhaustless car, gazing at the slate gray dirt road that lies ahead, covered in washboards, the potholes filled with the recent rain. Discovering myself has become my recent obsession, whether spending time with my son or enjoying the everyday activities with my family. For so many years, I felt that the path of my life was in my hands. Now it’s been made more clear than ever that the path had been chosen long before I arrived at this juncture in my life. Sickness, failures, or other issues that could have derailed me only made me stronger, giving me a better understanding of the importance of appreciating the little things. Never take for granted what has been put right in front of you.”

Jim leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and humility. He will be remembered for his determination, his love for his family, and his ability to find peace in the small, meaningful moments of life.

Jim is survived by his son: Hunter Morley; parents: John and Donna Morley; sisters: Katy (Jeremy) and Agnes; nieces and nephews: Jaxon, Eric, Kain, Kaylie (Jack), Hailey, and Vanessa; special friends and chosen brothers: Ryan Dufresne, Ethan Atwood, and David Daniels; grandmother: Mary Ingalls; and a wide circle of family and friends who will carry his memory in their hearts forever.

Jim is predeceased by his grandparents: Dorothy and Kenneth Locke, and Francis Morley.

In honoring Jim, his loved ones are reminded to never take for granted the little things and to appreciate the journey, no matter the obstacles. For those who knew Jim well, find comfort in knowing that under the full moon, he made his final journey up the Creek Road with “Hells Bells” playing loud and clear.

The family would like to give a very special thank-you to the entire staff and special nurses with the Orleans/Essex VNA and Hospice.

Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the HALO foundation (www.mewhalofoundation.org) or the Catch the Cure foundation (www.kbcatchthecure.com).

Siegfried “Sigi” Kupferschmid

Siegfried “Sigi” Kupferschmid died peacefully at the age of 87 on March 15, 2025, surrounded by family in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Born in 1937 in Dürbheim, Germany, to Elisabeth and Stefan Kupferschmid, Sigi was trained and educated as a tailor. In 1970, he immigrated to the U.S. to work at Butte Knit in Kentucky. Despite arriving with little English and plans to return to Germany one day, he built a life in the U.S., living here for the remaining 55 years of his life. He moved to Alabama in 1972, where he met and married Linda Hall in 1973. In 1975, they moved to Newport, where Sigi was plant manager at Bogner of America for 27 years, retiring in 2002.

Sigi enjoyed spending his summers golfing, hiking, and kayaking. Likely wearing the latest Bogner jacket, Sigi taught his daughters to downhill ski at Jay Peak. He also enjoyed cross-country skiing and forging snowshoe trails in the woods around his house with Linda. Outside of work, he put his tailoring skills to use, making winter jackets and dresses for his daughters. Whether visiting Loren in Kyrgyzstan during her stint in the Peace Corps, taking a last-minute trip to New York City to help Kris move, or walking along Mill Creek with Linda in recent years, he was, in his words, “happy as a goat” to spend time with his family.

Sigi is survived by Linda Kupferschmid, his wife of 52 years, of Lancaster; daughter Loren; son-in-law Brian Megali; and grandchildren Sam and Kate of Baltimore, Maryland; daughter Kristina and son-in-law, Matt Bendall, of Austin, Texas; brother- and sister-in-law Karl and Doris Kupferschmid of Dürbheim, Germany; and several nieces and nephews who loved their uncle Sigi. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters: Sylvia Baier and Marliese Dodd.

There will be no funeral service. Instead, a celebration of life will be held in Vermont in June. An announcement will be made with further details. Please consider making a contribution in Sigi’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.

Carolyn S. Hillriegel

Carolyn S. Hillriegel, 76, of Derby, died peacefully at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Saturday, March 15, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

Carolyn was born on September 9, 1948, in Walton, New York, to Clifford Washburn and Pansy (Reynolds) Washburn. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and teacher.

Carolyn touched countless lives as a music teacher in schools throughout the Northeast Kingdom and as a private piano instructor. She cared deeply for every student she taught and was lovingly known as “Mrs. H.” After retiring from school teaching, she homeschooled two of her great-grandchildren until her health no longer permitted. Carolyn also played the piano and led the praise team at Newport Baptist Church. Her incredible gift for music and her presence will be greatly missed.

Family was Carolyn’s greatest joy. She found happiness surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Holidays and birthdays were filled with laughter, love, and the joyful sound of little feet running through the house — just the way she loved it.

Carolyn married her high school sweetheart, Daniel Hillriegel, on June 30, 1968. Together, they raised three children: Julie, Sarah, and Stephen. Carolyn graduated from Margaretville Central School in Margaretville, New York. After her children were in school, she pursued her passion for psychology, earning an associate degree from Orange County Community College in Middletown, New York, and a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York, New Paltz.

Carolyn was predeceased by her father: Clifford Washburn; her in-laws: Harold and Leona Hillriegel; her brother: Clifford Washburn; two sisters-in-law: Kathleen Avery and Esther Walsh; and two brothers-in-law: Carlton Hillriegel and George Hillriegel.

She is survived by her mother: Pansy McKinnon, and her husband, Barry McKinnon, of Andes, New York; her husband of 56 years, Daniel Hillriegel of Derby; and her children: Julie Jenness of New Port Richey, Florida; Sarah Hillriegel and her partner, Derrick Vezina, of Irasburg; and Stephen Hillriegel and his wife, Beth, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brianna Madden of Derby; Robert (Bobby) Guyer Jr. and his wife, Ashleigh, of Holland; Daniel Guyer and his wife, Taryn, of Derby; Austin Guyer of Morgan; Kaitlyn Lamb of Arizona; Riley Hillriegel of Florida; and Rylie Jenness of Derby. Additionally, Carolyn leaves behind her cherished great-grandchildren: Abigail, Reuben, Ruth, Jaxson, Decklyn, Sutton, Ellie, Nevaeh, and Everett.

Carolyn is also survived by her sister: Connie Cochran, and her husband, Phil, of Alaska; her brother: Robert Washburn, and his wife, Dee, of Binghamton, New York; her brother-in-law: Bill Hillriegel of California; and her sisters-in-law: Harriet Hanselman of New York, Caroleen Hungerford and her husband, John, of New York, and Martha Yin and her husband, Stan, of California. She will also be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 5, at Newport Baptist Church, East Main Street, Newport. Calling hours will begin at 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Dave Listner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn's name can be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607, or online at samaritanspurse.org.