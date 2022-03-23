Obituaries 3.23.22

Deborah Chadburn Valenta

Deborah (Deb) Chadburn Valenta of Wayne, Pennsylvania, New York City, New York, and Rutland, died in early March, 2022, passing on to Heaven.

She was the daughter of Marian Chadburn Valenta, and Joseph Valenta, who predeceased her. She is the granddaughter of Iris and Gerald Chadburn, of Irasburg.

She is survived by her brother Kevin Valenta and his wife, Lisa, of West Calvin Township, Pennsylvania; and his sister Corinne Dudley and her husband, Brad, of Irasburg. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins — most from the NEK — and her two nieces and two nephews.

Deb grew up outside of Philadelphia where she lived with her family, although much time was spent in Irasburg on holidays and vacations. Deb completed her undergraduate studies at Syracuse, and then completed grad school for neurobiology at the University of Connecticut and Columbia University. During her combination master’s and doctorate program in neurobiology, she also taught several undergrad courses at both institutions. She was a highly intelligent person, despite her illness, and was often faced with discrimination that people with severe mental illness somehow have less mental capacity. She challenged this and brought awareness to others, showing them to not assume that because someone is taking lots of meds or acts differently does not mean they are less of a person. Everyone has something to offer.

Deb faced many challenges in her adult life including a courageous fight with severe mental illness that interfered with her hopes and dreams both professionally and personally. As a result, Deb came to Vermont where she lived in the Rutland area for the last four decades. She also spent time in Irasburg and Glover with her sister.

Despite life’s challenges, Deb usually had a great big infectious smile, was optimistic, gentle, and unconditionally accepting with her family and friends to such a degree that all should aspire to. While many struggle to be accepting of others and are less than patient at times, when Deb was doing well, she demonstrated what it seems Jesus would want all to do: show loving kindness. Her legacy is not the letters after her name or the research papers she wrote, but rather a legacy of the heart that, in God’s eyes, means so much more than money and earthly prestige. Debbie loved and accepted all those around her. She loved how God wants everyone to love one another not by what someone looks like, or how much money or things they have, or who they are or what they’ve accomplished, but rather simply because in the end we are all just people.

Deb loved to express her love and caring to those around her through her baking, and, oh, what a good baker she was. Her faith and going to church when she could was important to her, as well as her involvement in her apartment residents’ association, bringing opportunities for enjoyment and enrichment to others. In the past Deb volunteered, including at a local animal shelter, delivering for Meals on Wheels, and answering a mental health Warm Line for others struggling. Deb enjoyed touching base with the people she delivered meals to as she realized that, in many instances, she was their only connection to the world outside their homes. She blessed people with her warm smile and her ability to be still and listen.

Deb loved family. She especially enjoyed visiting family in Pennsylvania. She loved cats and had some very special felines in her life. She loved music — all kinds of music — from church hymns she played, to choirs she participated in in her youth, to being an avid listener of classic rock music throughout her years.

Most of all, Deb loved loving. When she was doing well, she was so very thoughtful to those around her, sending cards, baking, or helping someone else with tasks. Her quiet smile would quite simply warm your heart.

Deb will be missed by her family and friends, most especially her younger sister whom she connected with almost daily.

“Come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest,” said the Lord. Mathew 11:28.

Despite the family’s devastation and loss, Deb is at peace and rest with God.

There will be a memorial service and celebration of Deb’s life at Irasburg United Church in late spring or early summer followed by burial in Irasburg cemetery. For those who choose to remember Deb through giving, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels or an area food shelf.

James Tourangeau

James A. Tourangeau Jr., 62, of Wolcott, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, March 15, 2022, in Morrisville.

He was born on February 1, 1960, in Hardwick, to the late James Tourangeau Sr. and Beverly (McLean) Clark.

James worked as a carpenter for many years. Among his many hobbies James enjoyed playing cornhole and horseshoes, turkey hunting, deer hunting, and rabbit hunting with his dogs. He loved making people laugh and smile, and he was a fan of the Boston Red Sox. He was also a member of 802 Cornhole. Those that knew him knew his favorite saying was “yippy skippy.”

He is survived by the love of his life, Sharon Cleary; his children: Heather Tourangeau and fiancée, Winfred Moodie Jr., Benjamin Tourangeau, and Darrin Tourangeau; his sisters: Cindy Sanville and husband, Ronald “Chip” Jr., Angela Colaceci and husband, Robert, and Rebecca Tourangeau. He is also survived by a very special niece, Katelyn Colaceci, and many nieces and nephews; uncle John McLean and wife, Virgina, aunt Joyce Billado and husband, Carlton, aunt Myrtle LaCroix and husband, Antonio; and many cousins.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch-Davis and Bouffard Funeral Home, 1321 North Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury Common. If friends desire, contributions in James’ memory may be made to the Lamoille County Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Louise Cecile Rheaume

Louise Cecile Rheaume, 86, of Newport, died on March 15, 2022, in Newport.

She was born on November 22, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. A daughter of the late Leo and Bertha (Labbe) Rheaume.

Louise was a receptionist at the Area Agency on Aging for many years.

She resided at Governor Prouty Mansion on Second Street in Newport, where she became fond of the people she met there and enjoyed the social contact. Some of her friends there were, Shawn, Forest, Connie, Jane, Edna, and Janet, who always looked out for her. Louise also kept in contact with her friend Brian, whom she bought her car from. He was always joking around with her and she loved every minute of it. Louise enjoyed sitting in the community room daily and watching TV and talking with people going in and out. She had a special friend, Jen, who would bring her water every afternoon and sometimes goodies she had made, which Louise always appreciated. Louise also enjoyed calling her friends daily, as well as her cousin Amelia in Quebec City, whom she loved to speak French with, Mariette in Florida, and other friends in her community. Louise especially looked forward to her friend Debra bringing her soups and other goodies from the church when they would have meals at lunch time. Louise was active in the Community Circle and enjoyed the activities when she could. She especially enjoyed going out to lunch at different restaurants. It also made her day when she got a visit from her friends Tim and Alma who would bring her a basket of goodies and who took the time to sit and just spend time with her. She felt so special when they would visit.

Louise will be missed and remembered for her spunky personality that you couldn’t help but smile at sometimes. As much as Louise loved to be on the phone, she must be holding a beautiful golden phone in heaven. Her family loves her.

Louise will be interred in the spring with her parents at the Saint Marie de Beauce Cemetery in Quebec.

James Michael Politano Sr.

It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that the family announces the death of James Michael Politano Sr. on March 9, 2022.

Jimmie was born in Revere, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Angelina Politano. After graduating from Revere High school, he worked as a carpenter.

He is survived by his siblings: Elaine, Joseph, and Pasquale; children: Jamie, Jill, and Nealey; grandchildren: Paisly, James, and Jacob; great-grandchildren: Sincere and Alayna; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nephews: James and Elias.

He was a loyal friend and a kind and generous person. He was always happy and fun to be around and loved to talk to everyone. He liked watching old westerns and anything with Steven Seagal. He loved to laugh, and laugh loud. He really enjoyed being outside, especially the beach. He lived a tough life and stayed strong through it all. May he rest in peace.

Jacqueline Adams

A precious mother, Jacqueline “Jackie” Valentine (Bissonnette) Adams, 83, of Hill Street Extension in Berlin, died on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on June 2, 1938, in Newport, she was the daughter of Albert and Madeleine (Nadeau) Bissonnette. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School.

On August 21, 1970, she married Kenneth Allan Adams in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Berlin. Kenneth passed away on January 7, 2017.

Jackie worked for the Newport Daily Express, Caledonian Record, Burlington Free Press and Times Argus. She left her position with the newspaper to devote her full attention to her family, choosing to become a full-time homemaker.

She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and the Canadian Club of Barre. She enjoyed playing bingo and rummy, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, going for family rides, and camping. She selflessly provided the most loving, caring upbringing to her family, sharing her faith, kindness, humor, patience, and love. She will forever be missed and treasured for all that she shared with her family.

Survivors include her children: Maureen Foreman and her husband, Michael, of Barre, Tammy Cookson and her significant other, Timothy Bashaw, of Cabot, Jody Fewer of Barre, and Andrew Adams and his wife, Karen, of Berlin; her grandchildren: Brock Cookson, Spencer Fewer, Camryn Fewer, Julia Fewer, Seth Fewer, and Emma Adams; one great-grandchild, Carter Morse-Fewer; her siblings: Norbert Bissonnette and his wife, Sonja, of Middletown, Connecticut, Louise Duckless of Newport Center, Florence Ferrell and her husband, John, of Tallahassee, Florida, Irene Delabruere of Newport, and Daniel Bissonnette of Enosburg Falls; her sisters-in-law: Sandra Clark of Barre, and Thanna Clark of Berlin; and many nieces and nephews; as well as her stepdaughter, Nancy McLaney, of Crestview, Florida, and her children Karissa McLaney and Lindsay Ermy and her husband, Daniel; and great-grandchildren: Kaden McLaney, Channer Sharon, and Randsli Ermy.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth A. Adams; her grandson Logan Cookson; her brothers-in-law: Elwood “Duck” Duckless, Vaughn Adams, and Frank Clark; and her sister- and brother-in-law Brenda Bashaw and her husband, Arnold “Art.”

Family and friends may call on Friday, March 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre, Vermont 05641.