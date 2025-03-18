Obituaries 3.19.2025

Roland “Pit” Archambault

Roland “Pit” Peter Archambault, 58, of Derby, died on March 16, 2025, in Derby with his family by his side. He was born on April 30, 1966, in Newport, to the late Peter and Barbara (Sanville) Archambault.

Roland was a graduate of North Country Union High School in Newport, class of 1985. He enlisted in the United States Army on July 1, 1985, and was honorably discharged on May 22, 1990. For most of his adult life, he was a self-employed carpenter — a skill that he passed down to his sons. In his spare time, he loved to go fishing, boating, camping, and riding back roads (six-pack touring).

He is survived by his beloved sons: Kenneth Archambault and his fiancée, Caylee Camber, of Derby, Adrian “AJ” Archambault and his wife, Katelyn, of Sheffield, and Cody Archambault and his wife, Hannah, of Newport Center; by his cherished grandchildren: Madalyn, Avinna, Pheobe, Natalie, Hudson, Emily, Sophia, Maverick and Asher; dear sisters: Elizabeth Archambault of Troy, Pauline Doyon of Westfield, and Sandy Murphy of Lowell; as well as his nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, at Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy, with full military honors. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Roland’s name may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, Virginia 22209, or www.als.org. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Carol Frances Ayles

Carol Frances (Kenney) Ayles, 78, died peacefully with her daughter by her side on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, following a recent diagnosis of gallbladder cancer. She was born on April 6, 1946, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Martin J. and Doris C. (Boucher) Kenney. Carol was the second daughter of five sisters. She grew up in Harrisville, Rhode Island, graduating from Burrillville High School in 1964. During her high school years, she participated in many activities and immensely enjoyed her community and friendships. After high school, her nurturing disposition brought her to her studies at Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing in Providence, where she graduated at the top of her class as a coronary care nurse.

In 1970, Carol met Darrel Ayles, who was stationed in the U.S. Navy at Quonset Point, Rhode Island. Their union resulted in 54 years of marriage and two beloved children: Alicia and Daniel. Many family times were enjoyed together, including annual trips to Boston, Massachusetts, Thousand Islands, New York, and Rhode Island. Family meals and discussions around the table were valued and occurred often. Both Carol and Darrel strongly supported their children’s various activities and interests. Their children’s growth, development and fulfillment were of utmost significance to them.

Carol loved her profession as a registered nurse and caring for her patients, but she found that her true joy was at home, raising her children and being completely devoted to family life. She appreciated Darrel’s steadfast commitment in his work as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer and his continual priority to provide for his family. Their home was open to others and always welcomed anyone who came to visit. Both Carol and Darrel recognized the beauty and uniqueness of individuals and by example taught their children the importance of compassion, genuine interest in and service to others.

Carol also had a deep reverence and appreciation of God’s creation in nature.

Carol was a devout Catholic, fully embracing the fullness of her faith and living her life in humility and service. She shared unconditional love, comfort, and happiness with others and volunteered her time readily to anyone who was in need. Carol was a wonderful listener and dedicated her life to ensuring others felt safe, loved, nurtured, and accepted. Her adoration of and trust in Jesus Christ and the Blessed Mother Mary never faltered.

Carol sincerely wanted everyone to have hope and to experience the enduring love of God. She made herself less so that the graces of God could work through her to glorify Him.

Carol is preceded in death by her loving parents and two sisters: Barbara (Kenney) Shaw and Patricia (Kenney) DeCosta.

She is survived by her husband, Darrel Ayles of Derby Line; her daughter Alicia Ayles of Rutland; her son Daniel Ayles of Portland, Oregon; daughter-in-law Julia, and two grandchildren Dylan and Molly of Portland; her two sisters Joan Daignault of Forestport, New York, and Shirley Jolly of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; her in-laws Gay and Terry Millett of Alexandria Bay, New York, and Kim and Randy Ayles of Spencerport, New York; her many nieces and nephews and their children; her cousins; her true, caring friends: Carmen Comeau of Newport, Virginia Lawrence and Michael Lawrence of Derby Line; and many other dear friends and neighbors in the Northeast Kingdom community where she lived and worshiped for over 40 years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at St. Patrick’s Church in Harrisville, Rhode Island. Memorial services will also be held at Mater Dei Parish in Newport.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice or to the Mater Dei Parish Food Pantry. Please contact the parish directly for further information: (802) 334-5066 or [email protected].

Dennis Pettengill

Dennis Alton Pettengill died peacefully on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. A resident of Cary, North Carolina, since 1975, Denny was born on November 21, 1946, in Newport Center. His career with IBM moved him and his family from Vermont to a brief stay in Manassas, Virginia, and ultimately, to Cary.

Denny was preceded in death by his father, Harley, his mother, Leola, and his sister Elaine McWilliams. He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 60 years, Arline, his sister Sue Greene, his three children: Wade (Leslie), Wyatt (Monica), and Wendy Gordon (Rick); and his ten grandchildren: Brittany Maass (Bryan), Ryan Pettengill, Brittany Siebelink (Zach), Cole Scollon (Sarah), Kyle Gordon, Ashley Pettengill, Alex Pettengill, Clay Scollon, Tyler Leccese, and Ryan Leccese. He also treasured his many nieces and nephews as if they were his own children.

The family would like to extend a special acknowledgement to Stephanie Dodd. Words cannot express how grateful and blessed the family feels for Stephanie’s love and devotion to Denny and Arline the past nine years. She was a constant source of strength, comfort, and many laughs to Denny and family.

Denny was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. In spite of his many health challenges, he will forever be remembered for his positive attitude, quick sense of humor, and generous spirit. He cherished time with his family creating wonderful memories on family vacations at the beach, Disney World, and visiting extended family in Vermont.

One of Denny’s greatest joys was to create/build small wooden replicas of family’s homes, log cabins, and other notable structures in his carport workshop. These were gifted by Denny to those closest to him to show his love and affection.

A memorial service was held Monday, March 17, in Cary, North Carolina.

Jack Rogers

Jack Rogers, beloved teacher, artist, poet, and writer, died on February 23, 2025. He was born in the Bronx in New York City on August 14, 1944, and died at North Country Hospital in Newport after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He leaves behind his loving partner of 20 years, Terri Mosley; daughters: Dawn Rogers of Barton and Sienna Rogers of Barre; grandchildren: Shaun Rogers of Belmont, West Virginia, and John Massropian Jr. of Parkersburg, West Virginia; and two stepchildren: Melissa Mosley of Glover and Sean Mosley from Elmore. He also leaves behind old friends from the park: Mike and Sarah; and special friend Dianne Peale. Tom Farrow, another special friend, predeceased him.

After completing high school, Jack enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Following an honorable discharge, he pursued a higher education at the University of California, Los Angeles, and graduated from Johnson State College with a degree in liberal arts.

As an enthusiastic educator, artist and poet, Jack taught art in numerous local schools, inspiring students and colleagues alike with their creativity and passion for the arts.

His interests led him to the Vermont Center for Independent Living, where he was inspired by helping others. This is where Jack met Terri. It was over a simple cup of coffee that he fell for her — and she for him. A love brewed strong and deep.

His legacy continues through the many individuals he influenced through his teaching, artistry, and activism.

Jack and Terri, with longtime friends like Tom and Dianne, could be seen in front of the Hebard State Office building with people of like-minds advocating for human rights.

Jack and Terri enjoyed their summer camp in the woods of Glover that Jack constructed, hosting many gatherings.

His journey continues into his loved ones’ memories, who will carry forward his teachings, inspired by his life to nurture love, find beauty in simplicity, and connect deeply with one another.

Jack believed in the Bible verse John 6:51, “Whoever eats this bread will live forever. This bread is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world.” He wanted everyone to know “your words matter.”

Nelson Elliott

Nelson Elliott of Lewiston, Idaho, died in Clarkson, Washington, on March 12, 2025. He was born in Newport on January 24, 1945, to Theodore and Vera Elliott.

After graduating from Derby Academy in 1963, he joined the Navy and retired in 1983 at the Adak Naval Base in Adak, Alaska.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lenore (Buchanan) Elliott; his children: Stefanie Elliott Jaquez of Lewiston, Idaho, and Matthew Elliott of Warrenton, Virginia; his grandchildren: Gerard and Carlos Jaquez and Bianca and Jeremy Elliott; as well as his brother Charles Elliott. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard Elliott.

He will be interred in the Morgan Center Cemetery at a later date.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Alicia Marcotte

A memorial service will be held for Alicia Marcotte of Saint Johnsbury, who died on October 14, 2024. Alicia was the partner of Bruce Gadwah, the mother of Ethan, Jared, Aaron, Cara, and Jade, and the grandmother of Ceiran, Taryn, and Sebastien. The memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on April 12, and will be held at the Brownington Congregational Church in Brownington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont Public Radio (vpr.org) or to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice (nchcvt.org).