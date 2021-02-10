Obituaries 2.10.21

Austin “Buzzy” Harold Slayton

Austin “Buzzy” Harold Slayton, 84, of Westfield died on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in Nagold, Germany.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Vivan J. (Adams) Slayton, of Westfield; his son Austin E. Slayton and his wife, Jackie, of Bondorf, Germany; his daughter Jeanne V. Lavoie and her husband, James, of Sugarhill, Georgia; his son Nathan R. Allen of Barre; his sister Daisy and her husband, Stan Misunus, of Bloomfield, Connecticut; his sister Virginia Mikalonis of Bloomfield, Connecticut; his sister Dolores and Herb Beaman of Southwick, Massachusetts; his 13 grandchildren; and his five great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

He was predeceased by his parents, Austin O. and Daisy Slayton; his sister Cheril K. Burbage; his brother Elbridge L. Slayton; and his sister Carol M. Edwards.

Buzzy was born in Barre on January 31, 1936, but lived most of his childhood in East Hartford, Connecticut.

He graduated from East Hartford High School in 1955 and then joined the Connecticut Air National Guard in Bradley Field, Connecticut, for 12 years. He moved to Vermont in 1964 and established the iconic North Hill Barn Dance in Westfield.

A lot of people remember Buzzy from the barn dances that he held. He then went into farming and was also an experienced finished carpenter. He was a member of the Eastern Stars and the Masons in Troy.

Buzzy received the greatest joy from spending time with his family. He had a great love for his church (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) and had great faith. Buzzy also loved the outdoors and had great love for the different pets that he had throughout the years.

Funeral services are being held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tübingen, Germany, on January 30. Burial services will be held later in the spring at North Hill Cemetery in Westfield.

Edward Theodore Quintal

Edward Theodore Quintal, 93, of Westfield died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on March 9, 1927, in Westfield to the late Joseph and Eva (Heroux) Quintal. Edward was born, raised his family, and died on the family farm.

On September 27, 1952, he married Rachel Boudreault, who survives him.

Edward worked as a dairy farmer from childhood until his retirement. What an example of a humble family man. He loved his wife and his family as he provided a loving home for them, and he loved listening to and observing everyone around him. He was a kind, quiet, strong man, always smiling and was a gentle soul who was always humming tunes, twirling his thumbs, and rocking in his chair.

He worked hard as a farmer and was home all the time because of it. He also enjoyed watching television, listening to country music, and spending time at the Quintal family pond. He will be missed and his family is thankful that they were able to be with him in his home, where he loved to be.

He is also survived by his children: Susan Lavoie and her companion, Tony Malshuk, of Newport, Daniel Quintal and his wife, Francine, of Orleans, Gerald Quintal and his wife, Jeannette, of Newport, Marilyn Lacoss and her husband, Kevin, of Newport, and Sandra Vincent and her husband, Dennis, of Troy; his 14 grandchildren; his 29 great-grandchildren; his sister Dorothy Fuller of Manchester, New Hampshire; and the Boudreault family in Barre and Canada.

He was predeceased by his parents; his son Alain Quintal; and his siblings: Jeannette Laramie, Irene Maclure, and Adelard Quintal.

A Mass will be held on May 1 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, Vermont 05495, or the Hitchcock Memorial Library and Museum, 1252 Vermont Route 100, Westfield, Vermont 05874.

Charles A. Moulton

Charles A. Moulton, 86, of Charleston died suddenly on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his home.

He was born on August 1, 1934, in Derby to Raymond and Sylvia (Curtis) Moulton.

He married Maxine Page, who predeceased him.

Charlie owned and operated Charlie’s Butcher Block in Derby for many years. Among his hobbies, he loved gardening, feeding his birds, and he enjoyed rides around the lake in his car. His favorite pets were Blondie and Dogwood.

He is survived by his siblings: Butch Moulton and his wife, Marlene, of Charleston, Charlotte Poulin and her husband, Richard, of Texas, and Coralee Dow and her husband, Ted, of Bennington; his cousins: Duane Moulton and his wife, Corrinne, of Charleston, Matthew Moulton of Charleston, and Andi Moulton and her daughter Kennidy Moulton, both of Charleston.

He was predeceased by his brother Pete; and his sister-in-law Midget.

Charles had a special niece Laura Stacey who took good care of him. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be sadly missed.

Keith Malcolm Breault

Keith Malcolm Breault, 68, of West Charleston died peaceful at home, where he resided with his longtime companion, Donna Cole, on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

He was born on January 21, 1953, at the Glens Falls, New York, hospital, son of Harold Earl Breault and Jeanne Mae (Supry) Breault.

He is survived by his children: Harold E. Breault of Mastic, New York, Tammy Breault of Mastic, Keith M. Breault and his wife, Tara, of Ronkonkoma, New York, Brian S. Breault and his companion, Marie, of Shirley, New York, and stepson Jeremy Willingham and his wife, Carli, of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania; his many grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his siblings: Melvin S. Odell and his wife, Irmy, of Herrington, Kansas, Harold E. Breault of Hudson Falls, New York, Paul J. Breault of Clemons, New York, Jeanne M. Scripture and her husband, Steven, of Hudson Falls, Danny J. Breault of Crown Point, New York, Debbie Fish and her husband, Vernon, of Derby, Susan L. Trammell of Ticonderoga, New York, Jody Lalonde, Roberta Floyd, Candice Davis, Harold Walker, Karl Thompson, Daryel Smith, Cheryl Hutchens, Denise Adams, Robin Armstrong, and Wendy Carroll.

Keith was predeceased by his parents; his brother Neil A. Breault of Newport; his brother Leo R. Thompson of Crown Point, New York; and his sister Patricia M. Knapp of Hudson Falls.

He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army. He loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was an avid guitar player who loved only two types of music “country and western,” as he would say.

He was a blue-collar worker most of his life wearing many hats, which included auto mechanic, truck driver, and business operator of livestock feed. He loved his country and community and was always willing to give a stranger a hand.

A funeral service will be held at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport on Saturday, February 13, at 3 p.m. There will be a graveside service held in the spring, where he will be laid to rest next to his brother Neil A. Breault in the West Charleston Cemetery on a date to be determined at a later time.

Donations may be sent to the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or at https://gofund.me/85823dd6.

Barbara J. Carrier

Barbara J. Carrier died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

She was born on February 14, 1950, the daughter of the late Harris and Edna Chamberlin.

She lived in Glover where she and her husband, Alfred, raised their family on Dexter Mountain. She loved her farm life and baking bread and frying doughnuts. Her door was always open for friends and family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play and grow on the family farm. She loved to bowl and enjoyed the women’s league at the Candlepin Bowling Alley.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Alfred Carrier Sr.; her children: Alfred Jr. and his spouse, Tara Carrier, of Barton, Carol and her spouse, Glenn Eaccarino, of Connecticut, Donna and her spouse, Todd Molleur, of Walden, and Chris and his spouse, Nicole Carrier, of Glover; her ten grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; her sister Val Hinton of Brownington; and her brother Terry Chamberlin of Pennsylvania.

Services will be held this spring at the convenience of the family.

Beverly A. Dutton

Beverly A. Dutton, 75, of Morgan died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at her home.

She was born on January 22, 1946, in Lancaster, New Hampshire, to the late Clyde and Effie (Jacobs) Willis.

On January 22, 1969, she married Charles Dutton, who survives her.

Beverly loved baking and cooking, spending time with her family and she was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Derby.

She is also survived by her children: David Dutton and his wife, Erin, of Irasburg, Tony Dutton and his significant other, Tammy Simoneau, of Morgan, Dale Dutton of Morgan, and Cheryl Dutton and her husband, John Byrd, of Morgan; her nine grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; her brother Clyde Willis Jr. of Springfield; her sisters Linda Bordeau and her husband, John, of Franklin, New Hampshire, and Patricia Allin of Colebrook, New Hampshire; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on February 9 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Newport.

Larry W. Powers

Larry W. Powers, 74, was called home to join his beloved wife when he died on Saturday, February 6, 2021, in Newport.

Larry was born on September 28, 1946, to Kenneth and Esther Powers. He grew up in Derby with his siblings Richard, Charlotte (Webster), Norman, Dale, Jane (Moulton), and Robert. He graduated from Derby Academy in 1964. After graduation, he joined the Army and served in Korea and Vietnam, where he learned the telephone communication trade.

Larry “the telephone man” started working for New England Telephone and Telegraph in 1968. He worked for the phone company for over 44 years in the Northeast Kingdom. He knew every back road and likely climbed every pole between Jay Peak and Bloomfield.

He will always be remembered for his quick wit, strong work ethic, and generosity. He was a wonderful father and an exceptional grandfather. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored him, perhaps because he was a child at heart, too. He was never too tired to play games with them after a long day at work.

He was predeceased by his wife, Janice, on November 2, 2020. He was broken hearted until the day he died.

Larry is survived by his daughters Sue (Daniel) Ryan and Heidi (Gib) Robinson; his grandchildren: Lindsay (Nick) Nanopoulos, Jay and Jenna Baker, Logan and Brianna Gardyne, and Joshua Ryan; and his great-grandchildren: Lana Nanopoulos, Savannah Baker, and Grayson Baker.

In lieu of flowers, in Larry’s honor be extraordinarily generous to a child, do a good deed for a stranger, make someone smile, and tell your family you love them.

Friends may call from noon until the hour of the remembrance service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport.

