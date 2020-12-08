Obituaries 12.9.20

Anne H. Wilson

Anne H. Wilson died peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home in Craftsbury.

Anne was born December 20, 1935, the daughter of Mary and L. Earle Wilson. She was a 1953 graduate of Craftsbury Academy.

Anne attended the University of Vermont and Lyndon State College. She received a master’s degree from St. Michael’s College in Winooski. Anne was Vermont’s first Peace Corps volunteer, serving in the Philippines. Her career was devoted to the field of education. She was the assistant director of Vocational-Technical Education for the state of Vermont. She also served as town moderator of Craftsbury, clerk of the United Church of Craftsbury, and vice president of the Craftsbury Historical Society.

Anne is survived by her husband, Warren A. Williams, of Craftsbury; her son Ian Wilson McMurray of Monkton and his fiancé, Shannon Moulton; and Anne’s granddaughter Mhairi Anne McMurray, who is a sophomore at UVM.

Anne was predeceased by her parents; and by her brother Bryce Wilson.

Anne’s wish was that there be no calling hours or services. Gifts in honor of Anne’s life may be made to the Memorial Fund, United Church of Craftsbury, P.O. Box 46, Craftsbury Common, Vermont 05827. The contributions will be used to support book awards for graduating Craftsbury Academy seniors who are continuing their education through college or vocational programs.

Pauline G. Simons

Pauline G. Simons, 92, of Claremont, New Hampshire, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.

She was born October 23, 1928, in Westmore, the daughter of Clifton and Greta (Drohen) Perkins.

She was a loving mother and grandmother not only to her own children and grandchildren, but to her extended family as well.

Pauline had an extensive rooster collection. She also loved hummingbirds. She loved to watch the birds out the window in her feeders and garden.

Pauline loved spending time with her family and loved children. For many years Pauline worked as a housekeeper at Fanny Allen and later became housekeeping supervisor at Cheshire County Home.

Members of her family include her husband, Robert Simons, who she married on May 13, 1978.

She is also survived by her two daughters Donna Chandler and her husband, Alan, and Sheryl Simons and her partner, Tom; her three grandchildren: Matt and his wife, Jill, Nikki and her husband, Michael, and Amanda and her husband, Harry; her six great-grandchildren: Bryce, Cody, Lucas, David, Tyler, and Madison; her two sisters Avis and her husband, Earl, and Betty and her husband, Francis; her brother Larry and his wife, Judy; and her several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers: Raymond, Alvah, Roger, and Clifton Jr.; her sister Arlene; Arlene’s husband, Loudon; and her nephew Richard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Graveside services will be held in Vermont at a later date.

Please feel free to go to www.grondinfuneralhome.com, to sign the online guestbook.

Bruce Emerson Lorimer

On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Bruce Emerson Lorimer a loving father, grandfather, and friend, died at the age of 71.

Bruce was born on January 8, 1949, in Beebe to Audrey Webb, and raised by Arthur and Florence Lorimer.

He enlisted in the Army on August 14, 1968. Upon discharge from the Army, he spent years doing several different jobs, construction being his favorite.

After a work accident in 1987, Bruce spent his time doing the things he loved, surrounded by the people he loved. He had a keen knack for detailing cars and helping those around him with small building projects. He was an avid bird watcher, loved football, and NASCAR. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his daughters Corinna Lorimer and her husband, Gary Lee, of Kanas City, Missouri, and Christie Latour and her partner, Tom Yefchak II; his granddaughter Abby Latour; his grandson Thomas Yefchak III of Berlin; his sisters Corwyn Fagan of Beebe Plain and Deborah Smith of Derby; his brothers: Steve Lorimer of Barton, Shane Benway and his wife, Linda, of West Charleston, and Brian Benway and his wife, Kelley, of Derby Line; his beloved birds Buddy and Little Guy; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Florence Lorimer and Audrey Webb and Cecil “Bonnie” Benway; his sisters Stella McCormick and Leah Kittredge and her husband, David; his brothers: Rodney and his wife, JoAnne, Wendell and his wife, Betty, and Collyn Lorimer; his brother-in-law Peter Fagan and his sister-in-law Myrtle Lorimer.

Online condolences may be made at www.guareandsons.com.

Jerry D. Flood

Jerry D. Flood, 60, of Albany died suddenly at his home on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

He was born on September 27, 1960, in Plainfield to the late Richard and Shirley (Bell) Flood.

On August 29, 2003, he married Cheryl Unkert, who survives him.

Jerry was a graduate of Twinfield High School in Plainfield. He started working in the granite sheds in Barre. Most recently he was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ice fishing.

He is survived by his children: Travis Orr of Barre, Chelsea Fionda of Barre, Morgan Powers of Derby and his son-in-law Jesse Powers of Williamstown, and Tangi Griffin and her husband, Mike, of Derby; his granddaughters: Grace Powers and Makenna Griffin; his father- and mother-in-law Ron Unkert and Beverly Aucoin of Albany; his sisters: Julie Flint of Waterbury, Cathy Fenner of Newbury, and Tammy Sicely of New Hampshire; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

He was predeceased by his grandson Peyton Powers; his brothers Gordon and David Flood; and his sister Cindy Young.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Charles R. Burroughs

Charles R. Burroughs died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Newport after a short illness.

He was born on November 18, 1929, in Newport, the son of Raymond and Myrtle (Armstrong) Burroughs.

On April 26, 1969, he married Jeannine Dority, who predeceased him in 2005.

Charlie was educated in the Morgan schools and followed in his dad’s footsteps by working in the Morgan, Canaan, and Bald Hill fish hatcheries for a total of 30 years before retiring in October 1990. He was a member of the Odd Fellows, Essex Lodge #13, Ross Encampment Lodge #4, Navy Grange Lodge #495, and the Masonic Lodge #44.

He is survived by his stepsons Stephen and Billy Robbins and their families.

He was predeceased by his cousins: Laura Bannerman and her family, Doreen Davidson and her family, and Beatrice Bacon and her family; and Harvey Ruiter and G. Burton Ruiter.

Services will be held at a later date.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Charles’ name may be made to the Island Pond Meals on Wheels, 94 Main Street, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Death notice

Henry William “Bill” Blindow Jr., 95, of Derby died at his home on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. A service will follow at 5 p.m. with the Pastor Glenn Saaman officiating.