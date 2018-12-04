Obituaries 12.5.18

Émilien V. Roy

Émilien V. Roy, 84, formerly of West Charleston, died on November 30, 2018, at The Arbors of Bedford, New Hampshire.

Born on July 5, 1934, in St. Hubert-Audet in Québec, Émilien was a lumberjack in Ontario before returning to his hometown. Soon after, he met the love of his life, Gilberte Thibodeau, and they married on June 20, 1959.

Émilien and Gilberte moved to Norton in 1960 and settled in West Charleston in 1965 where they owned and operated Roy Farm until 1999, a successful family dairy business. They enjoyed raising their family on the farm and were members of the St. Benedict Labre. After Gilberte’s death on June 8, 2002, Émilien lived most of his retirement years in Newport. He enjoyed beautiful views of Lake Memphremagog and walking along the city waterfront. He spent the last several years of his life in Barton and then in Bedford to be closer to his family.

He is survived by his children: Lucie (Richard Gaboriault) of Epping, New Hampshire, Mario (Sylvia Mendiola) of Hudson, New Hampshire, Gaston of Williamstown, René (Audrey Spishock) of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Martin (Shelley Richards) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Marc (Amy Doolan) of Amherst, New Hampshire, and Roger (Amy Clark) of Hampton, New Hampshire; his 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his siblings: Candide (d. Louis Bélanger), Sister Jeanne-Édith, s.s.c.c.m., Clément-Clermont (Solange Lamothe), and Gérard-Raymond (Hélène Biron); and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Émilien was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Agathe (Quirion); his spouse, Gilberte (Thibodeau); his infant daughter Gabrielle; and his siblings: Félicienne (Armand Bélanger), Bernardin (d. Rose-Hélène Bouchard), Florent (d. Émilienne Fortier), Hubert (Lorraine Dupuis), Carmen (d. Victorien Quirion), and Marius (Thérèse Gingras).

A celebration of his life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 7, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line where a Mass will be celebrated. Spring interment will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Derby Line.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Benedict Labre, P.O. Box 397, West Charleston, Vermont 05872.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Nancy J. Parker

Nancy J. Parker, 85, of Craftsbury died peacefully on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Copley Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born March 27, 1933, in Norwalk, Connecticut, the daughter of Gustav Paul Zarges and Gertrude Frances Scott Zarges.

She was a long-time member of the United Church of Craftsbury and most recently attended the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. She was employed at the Craftsbury Post Office for many years. She always kept herself busy working in her extensive flower gardens in Craftsbury and with her involvement in many community groups and activities.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Parker; her children: Michael Anderson and his wife, Julia M., of Jericho, Margo D. Steckert and her husband, Phillip, of Exeter, Rhode Island, and William D. Anderson and his wife, Martina, of Detroit, Texas; and by nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 8, at 11 a.m. at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene on Route 15 in Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.

Brad R. Epstein

Brad R. Epstein, 41, of Windsor died suddenly on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

He was born January 14, 1977, in Springfield, the beloved son of Richard and Claudia (Seguin) Epstein. Brad lived in Windsor his entire life. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1995 and attended Castleton State College to study criminal justice and psychology. He was a member of the call firefighters for the Windsor Fire Department from January 1989 until April 2011 and an emergency communications dispatcher with the Windsor Police Department from August 1997 until May 1999 when he accepted a position with the Vermont Department of Public Safety where he began a 20-year career. He started his career with the Vermont Department of Public Safety as a dispatcher at the former State Police barracks in Rockingham and later accepted a job in Waterbury as a mobile data program coordinator. More recently, he became an information technology specialist.

Brad married Diane Cook, of Lebanon, on June 15, 2013, in the Rachel Harlow Methodist Church in Windsor. In a recent note, he referred to her as the love of his life. They lived in his childhood home with their two children whom he was so very proud of and always bragged about. The couple co-owned Sugarbush Florist.

Brad was active in Windsor sports, often coaching youth sports, as well as being a timekeeper and videographer of varsity football and basketball games. He enjoyed spending time outdoors working on his tractor, riding his ATV as a member of the Reading ATV Club, and searching for treasures with his metal detector. He was also a member of Vermont Lodge #18 F&AM in Windsor. He loved music and was a drummer. A few years ago he performed at the Rachel Harlow Methodist Church during a musical tribute to pastor Ken.

Brad developed a strong work ethic at an early age and continued to be a hard worker all his life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

He was predeceased by his half-brother Ronald Epstein; and by his grandparents Claude and Marjory Seguin and Margaret (Epstein) Trommelen.

He leaves behind his wife, Diane, and their children: Kaytlynn and Joshua of Windsor; his parents of Morgan; five half-brothers and sisters: Kenneth Epstein of North Port, Florida, John Epstein of Lewer, Deleware, Kathy Barrows of Worcester, Karen Clifford of Vergennes, and Barbara Blakely of Helotes, Texas; his father- and mother-in-law, Meredith and Kathleen Badman, of Moravia, New York; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brad was blessed to have many friends whom he called family, and he often referred to his co-workers as his family.

A visitation was held at the Windsor Recreation Center on November 30 with a memorial service following.

Condolences to Brad’s family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions in Brad’s memory may be made to Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, 708 Kurn Hattin Road, Putney, Vermont 05346, or the Vermont Troopers Foundation, P.O. Box 1474, Montpelier, Vermont 05601.

Kevin C. Bailey

Kevin C. Bailey, 53, of Island Pond, died suddenly on November 28, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on March 6, 1965, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the beloved son of Phillip and Corrine (Kenneson) Bailey.

He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa Bailey, several years ago.

Kevin was employed by Cabot Creamery in Cabot. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed four-wheeling, hunting, and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his son Kevin Crews of Newport; and his girlfriend, Linda Palmer, of Newport; by his parents, Phillip and Corrine Bailey, of Glover; his siblings: Steven Bailey of Biddeford, Maine, Scott Bailey and his girlfriend, Tracey Davis, of Derby, and Kathleen Aldrich and her husband, Timothy, of Westmore; his niece Amanda Putvain; his great nephew Michael Putvain; and by his aunt Marjorie Anderson of Virginia.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 8, at the West Glover church at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Evelyn Coupe officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, December 8, at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Spring interment will be in Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Pope Frontier Memorial Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Katherine G. Prue

Katherine G. Prue, 70, of Newport, died on November 28, 2018, in Newport. She was the beloved wife of Paul Prue. Services will be held at a later date.

Death Notice montpelier

Elaine A. Montpelier-Mrowczynski

Elaine A. Montpelier-Mrowczynski, 85, of Derby, died on November 30, 2018, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home.