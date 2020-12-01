Obituaries 12.2.20

Christina Williams

Christina Williams, 87, of Brownington died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Hanover.

She was born October 31, 1933, to the late Harold and Gertrude (Mason) Limlaw.

Christina loved spending time with family and friends. She was able to be an active participant on the farm that she loved. While she was no longer able to do the milking and operate machinery, she was still caringly involved in her dairy farm that she has operated for the past 60 years.

She greatly enjoyed the drop-in visits of family, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed the great conversations and discussions, or just the simple company of the people around her.

She will be missed by her children: Andre Williams and his wife, Joanne, of Orleans, Marilyn Martinez and her husband, David, of Brownington, Randy Williams and his wife, Laurie, of Brownington, Kim LaBounty and her husband, Paul, of Barton, and son Eugene Williams of Brownington. She will also be missed by her grandchildren: David, Sylvia, Kenny, Julie, Alan, Michele, Avery, Aaron, Jeremy, Sara, Christopher, and Derek; and her great-grandchildren: Tia Marie, Carlos, Grace, Teagan, Sage, Gabriel, Gemma, Hudson, Cooper, Garrett, and Ellie.

Christina is also survived by her sisters Marilyn Gray and her husband, Brian, of Jeffersonville and Marion Corbett and her companion, Roger Fournier, of Newport; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers: David, Gardner, Robert, and Walter Limlaw; and her sister Virginia Royer.

The family would also like to say thank you to the friends and neighbors who always made time to check on her and have wonderful conversations with her.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Orleans Emergency Service, 1 Memorial Square, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

There will be a family remembrance in the spring.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Matilda “Tillie” K. (Gosley) Pudvah

Matilda “Tillie” K. (Gosley) Pudvah, 96, of North Troy died peacefully in Newport on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

She was born on June 3, 1924, in South Burlington, the daughter of the late Fred Gosley and Lillian (Jesmine) Gosley.

On October 26, 1940, she married Howard Pudvah, who predeceased her in 1986.

Tillie loved doing puzzles, going to bingo, and playing cards. She loved cooking and she was famous for making the best pies around. She lovingly made pies and donated them to her church bingo.

She also enjoyed crocheting. In later years her grandson Adam got her interested in the Boston Red Sox. She made several trips to Fenway. On May 1, 2011, at the age of 86, she was voted fan of the year on Vermont Day where she met Governor Peter Shumlin and saw Adam throw out the first pitch. She very seldom missed a game and many late nights she could be heard cheering them on.

Her greatest joy was being with her family and she looked forward to holiday gatherings. Tillie will always be remembered for her sense of humor and funny stories.

Tillie is survived by three daughters: Nancy Baker (David) of Derby, Cherie Descheneau (Doug) of Alaska, and Tammy Desautels (Rene) of North Troy; her seven grandchildren: Michelle Gosselin (Mike), Matthew Poutre (Jenna), Marc Poutre, Christoper Descheneau (April), Jeremy Descheneau (Tina), Adam Desautels (Amy), and Lynn King (Christoper); and her 12 great-grandchildren: Chase and Faith Gosselin, Jaida and Henry Poutre, Aaliyah and Kloey Descheneau, Wyatt and Ryder Descheneau, Emma and Gavin King, and Gianna and Elliott Desautels.

She was predeceased by her husband, Howard; her infant twin daughters; her siblings: Wilfred Gosley, Virginia Domina, Mary Santaw, and Evelyn Horn; her sons-in law Henry Poutre, Dayton Baker and Hector Descheneau Jr.; and her special “grandson” Rick Besaw; and her granddaughter Katie Descheneau.

There will be a graveside service in the spring and a celebration of Tillie’s life after the service.

Peggy Louise Leroux

Peggy Louise Leroux died on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Fairbanks, Alaska, at the age of 76.

There was a private Mass held on November 23 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiated by the Father Tom Kuffel.

Peggy was born on October 25, 1944, in Irvington, New Jersey, to William H. Cover Jr. and Alice M. Cover (Weir).

She married Ronald D. Leroux on February 4, 1967, in Templeton, Massachusetts. In 1969 she and Ron drove across country and up the Alcan Highway to Fairbanks with two toddlers and a dog. She embraced life in Alaska and was a proud Alaskan for 51 years.

She was a master gardener who could make anything grow and enjoyed canning and preserving the fruits of her labor. She was an accomplished cook and loved nothing more than putting on a feast for family and friends. She had a creative spirit and loved to crochet, do ceramics, paint, and color with her grandkids.

In the long Alaskan summers, you would often find her on the back deck sipping ice tea, working on a word puzzle, and watching the eagles, ducks, and any other wildlife that wondered by. She enjoyed playing scrabble and could beat almost anyone who played with her. Most importantly, she was always there for family and friends when needed for advice, a laugh, a helping hand, a meal, or just a cup of coffee. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald Leroux; her two brother Charles Cover and William Cover III and his wife, Faye; her children: Robynn Davis and her husband, Edward, Michael Leroux and his wife, Tami, Randee Leroux, Mark Leroux, Robert Leroux and his wife, Diana, and RaeAnne Zaleppa and her husband, Mike; her grandchildren: Victoria, Tristan, Brittany, Carissa, Trevin, Quinn, Trent, Jayden, Jezerick, and Andrew; her great-granddaughter Rylin; her four-legged companion Guyzer; and her many more honorary grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother Robert Cover.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Alaska Autism Resource Center at 3501 Denali Street, Suite 101, Anchorage, Alaska 99503, or Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska at 1905 Cowles Street, Fairbanks, Alaska 99701.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Carroll Robert Larocque

Carroll Larocque, 72, of Barton died on Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home.

Carroll was born on November 9, 1948, in Barton to Merrill and Alice (Nault) Larocque. He was raised and educated in Barton and attended Vermont Technical College in Randolph to study carpentry and construction trades.

Carroll owned and operated a Citgo service station in Barton until a fire damaged the building. On that same site, he then rebuilt and operated the Barton mini mart. He later sold the business and worked in construction trades until his retirement in 2007.

Carroll liked camping, taking trips, fishing, surfcasting, as well as monkey tours on the Silver River. He enjoyed many hours spent with family and friends both at his home on the Browning River in Barton and at his second home in Summerfield, Florida.

He was survived by his children: Jason Larocque and his wife, Roxanne, of Peacham and Jodi Morley and her husband, John, of Orleans; his significant other, Barb Perkins, and her family; his four brothers: Wayne Larocque and his wife, Dorothy, of Somers, Connecticut, Frank Larocque and his wife, Sue, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, Kenneth Larocque and his wife, Janice, of Barton, and Roger Larocque and his wife, Cristine, of Fayetteville, Tennessee; his sister Gloria Babcock and her husband, Ray, of New Port Richey, Florida; his three grandchildren: Brooke and Taylor Morley of Orleans, and Dalton Sicard of Florida; and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister Beverly Tetreault and her husband, Joe.

The family will be having a gathering next spring.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com

Jennifer Joyce Green

Jennifer Joyce Green, 40, of Sayreville, New Jersey, peacefully died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her mother’s home in Newport.

Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Jennifer was a lifelong resident of Sayreville.

She was employed with Gavion/Revision Military Supply as well as a cashier with Price Chopper, both in Newport. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Jennifer was predeceased by her dear daughter Lexus Marie Green; her maternal grandparents, Martin and Joyce Wetstein; and her paternal grandparents, Joyce and Edward Green.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Brown, of Sayreville; her loving children Justice and Liliana Brown of Sayreville; her father, Douglas Green, and his partner, Susan, of South Amboy; her mother, Jean (Wetstein) Green, and her partner, Robert, of Newport; her siblings: Staci Green of Neptune City, New Jersey, Matthew Green of Oregon, and Michael Green; her nieces: Deanna, Jasmine, and Madeleine; and her nephew Joseph.

Jennifer was truly one of a kind. She considered herself a “beautiful disaster,” flaws and all. Jennifer had a heart of gold and wore it on her sleeve. Most times it came out of her mouth. She was loud and powerful, stubborn and ruthless, but she also had an incredible caring heart. She’d donate her last dollar to the March of Dimes, or give her last cigarette to a homeless man, or take care of her sister-in-law and family after a tragedy.

Jennifer helped take care of her Nana up until her last days and was a great “dad” to her nieces. No matter what, no matter how difficult, and no matter what lengths she had to go to, Jennifer showed up for her family. Jennifer left behind two amazing and beautiful children who she loved dearly.

After some unpredictable health issues, Jennifer was separated from her children. It was her goal to be reunited with her family. The family is saddened by her loss.

Services for Jennifer were held at Carmen Spezzi Funeral Home in Sayreville. There is a memorial page on the funeral homes website if anyone would like to leave a comment.

Online condolences may also be made at curtis-britch.com.

Dean B. Burns Jr.

Dean B. Burns Jr., 41, of Morgan died unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020, in Charleston.

He was born on October 17, 1979, in Newport to Dean Sr. and Deborah (Allen) Burns.

On June 16, 2012, he married Tyia Pitts, who survives him.

Dean was an amazing mechanic, carpenter, friend, father, husband, brother, and son. He was never afraid to tackle new challenges with his steadfast confidence in his abilities. He never shied away from voicing his opinions, had a knack for storytelling, and loved the challenge of bartering. He was a hard-working man, but his favorite time of day was when he got to go home to his family.

Dean found his soulmate with his second wife of 15 years, Tyia. His heart he found in his children: Jacob, Kaiden, Dean III, Calynn, and Madalynn. He was a wonderful and loving father whose only regret was not having more time for his two children who did not live with him, Jacob and Dean III. For the family he had at home he worked tirelessly to ensure that they were safe and loved in his strong arms. They were his most precious possessions, his masterpieces.

There are not enough words to paint the picture of what a beautiful and loving human being Dean was. For those who knew him best his departure leaves a hole that will never be filled.

He is also survived by his parents, Dean and Deborah Burns, of Woodbury; his brother Dustin Burns and his wife, Jessica, of Beecher Falls; sisters Michelle Baker and her husband, Eric, of East Charleston and Amy Mayhew and her boyfriend, Jon Farnsworth, of Newport; his sister-in-law Annie Pitts and her boyfriend, Christopher Doncaster, of Irasburg; his brother-in-law Samuel Pitts and his wife, Kaci, of Rapid City, South Dakota, Deisirae Wieser and her husband, Carl, of Blackhawk, South Dakota; his close friend, Bucky Dennet, and his wife, Kacey, of Lowell; as well as his nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 12, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Please follow CDC guidelines, and please wear a mask.

If friends desire memorial contributions may be made to Amy Mayhew, care of Passumpsic Savings Bank, 1 Gardner Street, Newport, Vermont 05855 to help defray the cost of his funeral and to help support his children.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

The Reverend Arnold Marshall Brown

“We favor one another with the time we have been granted,

Not certain of the time we have in this fair world enchanted.” — AMB

The Reverend Arnold Marshall Brown died on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Arnold was born on November 28, 1926, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the youngest child of Lalia Ferguson Brown and George Harold Brown.

Arnold graduated from Howe high school in Billerica, Massachusetts, and then from Tufts University with an undergraduate degree in history and a master’s in theology.

He met his future wife, Judith Marshall, in the first grade. They married in 1950 after his World War II experience in the Navy.

Together, Arnold and Judith went to the Rosebud Larger Parish in South Dakota to minister to many congregations. It is also where their two daughters Belinda and Gretchen were born and lifelong friendships were forged. They adopted their Native American son Timothy before their move to Craftsbury Common in 1961. Soon after arriving in Craftsbury, son Christopher joined their family. Born in South Korea, he was the first international adoption by the Vermont Children’s Aid Society.

Arnold served the Church on the Common for 25 years (from 1961 to 1986) making the parsonage home. Following his retirement, Arnold was honored when he was named the Pastor Emeritus of the United Church of Craftsbury.

Some people have described Arnold as a true visionary, bringing to life such events as the flowering of the Easter cross, the Craftsbury old time fiddlers and banjo contests, the Christmas Eve midnight service, the annual summer birthday supper, annual midnight ringing of the church bells on New Year’s Eve for 50 years, and the founding of Browns’ Beautiful Blueberries. He will also be remembered for youth group sledding parties on the Post Road, using his garden hose to make a skating rink on the common, ice cream socials, hosting a chapter of operation friendship, caroling around the common on Christmas morning, digging wild leeks, skiing down the Toll Road on Mount Mansfield after Easter Sunrise Services and returning home in time to lead the morning service at the Church on the Common, and annual morning services on his favorite holiday, Thanksgiving.

Arnold volunteered under the Marshall Plan to help in rebuilding post World War II England. He marched in Washington, D.C. for civil rights and protested against the Vietnam War. Other than his salary, he refused payment for all ministerial services performed. He picked apples and tomatoes by the hundreds of pounds in Quebec, Canada, each year and found such pleasure in distributing them to community friends and neighbors. His greatest joy was the gift of giving.

Arnold enjoyed his other careers including teaching comparative religion at Sterling School and as a U.S. immigration inspector on the Canadian border, in Ireland, Kenya, and Montreal, Province de Quebec. He, with his family, also served for a year as part of a pastoral exchange in Preston, England. He, most of all, cherished relationships with friends made in Massachusetts, Prince Edward Island, South Dakota, Vermont, England, Ireland, Kenya, and on his blueberry patch on Coburn Hill in Craftsbury.

Arnold was predeceased by his wife, Judith Marshall Brown; his sons Timothy Marshall Brown and Christopher Marshall Brown; and his siblings: Mildred, Harold, Thelma, Raymond, and Leonard.

His family extends its deepest thanks to the many caregivers who over the years provided both outstanding care and deep commitment to his well-being.

Arnold is survived by his daughters Belinda Brown (Phillip Lovely) of Craftsbury and Gretchen Brown-Boudreau (Peter Boudreau) of Portland, Oregon; his many beloved grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; and his special “Lady friend,” Augusta W. Bartlett, of Marlboro.

His final gift is that of donating his body to the University of Vermont Medical School.

Should friends desire to donate in his memory, Arnold would appreciate any gift to the Marshall Brown Scholarship Fund, care of Craftsbury Academy, 1422 North Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury Common, Vermont 05827, or to the United Church of Craftsbury, P.O. Box 45, Craftsbury Common, Vermont 05827.

“He that gives of himself serves three: himself,

His hungering neighbor and Thee.” — James Russell Lowell

Please note that the COVID-19 virus pandemic prevents a safe gathering to honor the Reverend Brown at this time. Should circumstances allow, there might be a memorial service during the 2021 blueberry season.