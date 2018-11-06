Obituaries 11.7.18

Bonnie H. Benway

Bonnie H. Benway, 71, of Newport died on November 1, 2018, in Newport.

She was born in Newport on December 22, 1946, to Harry Peck and Erla Corkins.

She married Cecil Benway, who predeceased her.

Bonnie was employed as a laborer for Pearse Leather Manufacturing. She had numerous hobbies but some of her favorites were doing word searches, listening to old country music, taking care of her friends at Gilman Housing, and watching the Hallmark channel.

She is survived by her children: Steve Lorimer of Barton, Bruce Lorimer of Barton, Debby Smith of Derby, Shane Benway and his wife, Linda, and Brian Benway and his wife, Kelley, of West Charleston. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren; her brother Terrance Peck and his wife, Esther, of Massachusetts; a sister Dixie Moreau and her husband, Benoit, of Newport; by her niece Tracy Turgeon and her husband, David; her nephew Aaron Turgeon; and several other nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Cecil; by her brothers Junnie and Lyman; and by her sister Mary.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, November 9, at 1 p.m. at the Newport Center Cemetery with the Reverend Bob Wilson performing the service.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make a contribution to the Newport Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 911, Newport, Vermont 05855 in her memory.

Frances Chamberlin

Frances Chamberlin, 89, of Island Pond died peacefully on October 27, 2018, in Newport.

She was born February 17, 1929, in Milo, Maine, to Rodney and Ethel Perry.

On July 6, 1951, she married Everett Chamberlin. They met in college at the University of Maine in Presque Isle, Maine. They were married for 67 years; what a beautiful example of marriage. Frances received her teaching degree and taught in several schools in both Maine and Vermont. She loved children, her family, and keeping her home. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the views of the lake at Sunrise Manor, enjoying the lake, the loons, and the many friends that she made at the Manor.

She is survived by her husband, Everett; her sister Betty of Wichita, Kansas; her children: Rodney and Tracey Chamberlin of Dover Plain, New York, Cindy and Steve Roy of Lyndonville, Roger Chamberlin of Derby, and Ronald and his wife, Kim Chamberlin, of Albany. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister Charlene and her brother Rodney.

Frances wanted family and friends to remember her love for life. There will be no formal funeral services. To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunrise Manor Senior Meal Site, 94 Main Street, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Rachel (LaPlume) Exell

Rachel Ann-Marie (LaPlume) Exell, 65, of Independence, Lousiana, died on Saturday, October 20, 2018, following a very brief illness of metastatic cancer.

She was born on December 7, 1952, in Newport to Rosaire and Loretta (Cyr) LaPlume.

Rachel proudly served her country in the United States for four years in the Navy Tuthill transfer system. After her years in the Navy she was a meter tech in Tickfaw, Lousiana.

Rachel continued making seafaring memories by taking cruises to many wonderful vacation destinations. She enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. When she had time to herself she could be found solving crossword puzzles, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and/or watching her favorite TV show, “Jeopardy.” She is already missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rachel is survived by her best friend, Debra Cox, of Louisiana; her sister Yvette and Paul Sheltra of Irasburg; brothers Yvan and Connie LaPlume of Westfield, Gary and Rita LaPlume of Milton, Cyril and Linda LaPlume of Newport, and Andre and Jan LaPlume of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; also by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Rosaire and Loretta LaPlume; and her brother Gerard LaPlume.

A graveside service will be held in the late spring of 2019 at the Lowell cemetery.

Collins Kenneth Hall

Collins Kenneth Hall, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, 94, of Irasburg, died peacefully on November 1, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on April 2, 1924, in Holland to Harry and Mildred (Collins) Hall.

On October 19, 1947, he married Ruth Marion Nault, who predeceased him.

Collins was a veteran of World War II, serving from 1943 to 1946.

He worked as an equipment operator, running a bulldozer to help construct much of Vermont’s interstate highways, and grading and improving land for local farmers. He also owned a snowmobile sales and service business in Irasburg for many years.

Collins enjoyed attending local dances, playing guitar, woodworking, painting, fishing, and hunting. His most precious moments were visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved companion, Betty Tulip, of White River Junction; by his children: Nancy Sheltra of Derby, Larry Hall and his wife, Vickie, of Irasburg, Kenneth Hall and his wife, Beverly, of Irasburg, Shirley McCormick and her husband, Ramon, of Irasburg, Joanne Cleveland and her husband, Richard, of Irasburg, James Hall of Irasburg, Judy Rotunno of Burlington, Tammy Gagnon and her husband, Sylvain, of Orleans, and Lawrence Paquette and his wife, Sue, of Lyndonville. He also leaves 26 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Ruth (Nault); his second wife, Fayalene (Sylvester); his sons Danny and Robert; his daughters Mary and Gail; his grandson Sean; and his siblings Gilbert, Josh, Aroy, Mary, and Gertrude.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions can be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Beverly Leclerc

Beverly Leclerc, 87, of Island Pond died on November 3, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on March 12, 1931, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Roland and Irleane (Lavely) Jerdrone. On October 6, 1956, she married Paul Joseph Leclerc, who predeceased her in 2011, at St. Michael’s Church in North Andover, Massachusetts.

She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1948 and St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing as an RN in 1951. Beverly was a registered nurse for 40 years. She was director of nursing at Stevens Hall Convalescent Home and the Oxford Manor in Massachusetts.

She held memberships with the American Legion Post #80 Auxiliary and the Random Ladies of Island Pond. She had many hobbies and interests. Among them, she traveled with her late husband on many cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska, and also traveled throughout the United States and Canada. She also enjoyed sailing on their boat off the coast of Massachusetts. She enjoyed reading and listening to music. She played piano, and loved the ocean. She decorated for all holidays.

She is survived by her children: Richard Leclerc and his wife, Donna, of Methuen, Massachusetts, Robert Leclerc of Pepperell, Massachusetts, Paula Coates and her husband, William, of Island Pond, and Carol Leclerc of Island Pond; by her grandchildren: Damian Leclerc and his wife, Daisha, Derick Leclerc, Matthew Wilinsky, Benjamin Coates, Katie King and her husband, Austin, Andrew Coates, Callen Sanford, and Joshua Coates; by her great-grandchildren: Zachery Leclerc, Ahlyia Leclerc, Hayden King and Logan King; by her cousins: Jean Boates of Ludlow, Massachusetts, and Deborah Swan of Indiana; and by several nieces, nephews, and many family members.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 9, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 1199 Railroad Street in Island Pond. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday, November 10, at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond where a Mass will be celebrated. Private interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Darrell Paul Randall

Darrell Paul Randall, 63, of Holland, Vermont, and Danville, Virginia, died unexpectedly on October 20, 2018.

He was born July 25, 1955, in Cambridge to Paul and Ruth (Montgomery) Randall. He attended Lamoille Union High School, graduating in 1974. After graduation he began his career as an auto body technician. Over the years he worked at several auto body shops. He also owned and operated Sutton Auto Body and Brownington Auto Body. On July 1, 1978, he married Deborah (Jones) Randall.

Darrell’s favorite pastime was pony pulling. He began pulling at the age of 25 and instilled this passion in his son, Jake, who took over the lines at the young age of eight. Pony pulling was a family affair with many trips to different fairs and hours of riding on the scoot working the ponies. His daughter Jessie especially loved those rides around the field with her Dad. Jake continues to pull ponies, and the advice and many phone calls after his pulls will be sadly missed.

Darrell also loved going to hunting camp, even though he wasn’t much of a hunter. He had many stories to share from those days at hunting camp. He would keep everyone laughing for hours.

More recently he found a new interest in his 2014 Daytona blue Harley Davidson. With his wife, Debbie, in tow, they loved traveling to one of their favorite places, the ocean in Maine.

Darrell loved spending time with his “little man,” his grandson Caleb. They enjoyed spending time on the tractor, the side-by-side, and riding on his Harley.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; his children: Jake and his companion, Taryn, and her children Emerson and Jackson, Jessie Randall, Teddy Randall, and Andrew Randall; also by his pride and joy, his grandson Caleb; his sister Suzanne Williamson and her husband, Richard, and their children, Lisa and Ricky; and his aunt, Jackie McDonald.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ruth (Montgomery) Randall.

There will be no service. A celebration of life will be held in the summer.

Contributions can be made to Community National Bank, 103 Church Street, Barton, Vermont 05822, care of Caleb Bickford’s Education Fund.

Norine May Bishop Royer

Norine May Bishop Royer died on October 29, 2018.

After a long battle for many years with congestive heart failure, her heart succumbed to this disease. She died peacefully at home with her family by her side.

She was born on May 24, 1927, to Henry Arthur Bishop and Nora Bell Dresser. She came from a family of eight, being the last surviving sibling. She married Ellis Whitcomb in February of 1945, and together they had one son. Ellis served in the Navy where he lost his life. Later she met and married Burton Royer on June 3, 1946. Together they had seven children. Ellis and Burton both preceded her.

She began her life in Vermont, traveling to Massachusetts to live for a time, returning to Vermont to stay. She has lived in the towns of Irasburg, Coventry, Newport, and Barton, Coventry being the last place she made her roots. Norine loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family gatherings were her favorite, having everyone in the same place.

She was a full-time mom, who also worked on the farm she owned in Irasburg, at Barton Cleaners, and at Poole’s Rest Home for Iva and Felix Chaput. When John and Nancy Morley purchased the nursing home, then called Crystal Lodge, she continued working there until her retirement. She loved taking care of others and listening to their needs. She was a very loving, caring and dedicated mother, and her jobs were important to her and she always did her best.

Surviving children are Kenneth Royer and his wife, Claire, from North Carolina, their children Katina Coffin and her husband, Todd, of New Hampshire, Kenny Royer and his wife, Shelly, from North Carolina, and Kevin Royer and his wife, Kelly, from North Carolina, Beverley Hall and her husband, Kenneth, from Irasburg, and their children Laurie Hall and her partner, Chad Fontaine, from Orleans and Julie Gustin and her husband, Derek, from Newport Center, Theresa Perrault and her husband, Bruno, from Newport Center and their daughter Brittany Perrault and her partner, Jonathan Degree, from Derby, Maryanne Royer and her partner, Roy Berry, of Coventry, her son Sean Horner and his wife, Renee, of Holland. She also leaves daughter-in-law Heidi Beaton Royer of Hyde Park and children Bethany Royer of Hyde Park and Lorin Royer of Eden; son-in-law Phillip Poutre Sr. of Barton and his son Phillip Poutre Jr. of Barton. She leaves behind great-grandchildren: Jordan Poutre and partner Shelby Blake, Dylan Poutre, Ivan Lanoue, Camrin and Stella Gustin, Jayden, Shane, and Natalie Royer, Zeke Royer and Mercedes Adams, Nathan and MacKenzie Horner, Matthew and Tyler Royer, Grace and Abby Royer, and Tori Coffin; and great-great-granddaughter Aliyah Poutre; and good friends Shirleen Willey and Avis Billado. She leaves many nieces and nephews who she loved seeing and talking with.

She was preceded by children Jared Ellis Whitcomb, Lawrence Burton Royer, Sandra May (Royer) Poutre, and James Leon Royer. Her preceded siblings were Beatrice Bishop Kelly, Norman Bishop, Lillian Bishop Davis, Henrietta Bishop Manley, Lawrence Bishop, Alice Bishop Percy, and Kenneth Bishop.

If Norine taught you anything it was to be a fighter and have strength and be strong. Most importantly she believed in God and knew she was going home. She will be greatly missed and loved every day.

There will be no calling hours or funeral per her request. A graveside service will be held at a later date. It will be announced in the newspaper.

Florence E. Whitcomb

Florence E. Whitcomb, 93, died peacefully at Teresian House Nursing Home in Albany, New York, on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

She was born on September 25, 1925, the daughter of the late Rufus and Priscilla (Davis) Fortune. Florence was the loving wife of 56 years to the late Reverend Gordon H. Whitcomb.

She is survived by her daughter the Reverend Esther Hood and her husband, Dr. Thomas G. Hood, and her son the Reverend Timothy Whitcomb and his wife, Cecilia Whitcomb; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother Raymond K. Fortune.

A graveside service will be held at the Brownington Center Cemetery on Ticehurst Road in Brownington Center on Thursday, November 8, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Touch of Grace Assembly of God Church, 104 Route 16, East Hardwick, Vermont 05836.

For a complete obituary, visit newcomeralbany.com/obituaries.

Marion L. Woodard

Marion L. Woodard, 93, of Glover died on October 30, 2018, in Glover.

She was born on June 7, 1925, in Albany to Roland and Kathleen (Bean) Lafont. She graduated from Barton Academy and worked as a bookkeeper for Ralston Purina in St. Johnsbury. She attended Lyndon Normal School and taught in one-room schoolhouses in Westmore and Glover.

On June 6, 1949, she married Edward Woodard, who predeceased her in 1996. Marion worked as an aide at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover and at the Glover elementary school. She was the Glover town librarian and a town auditor in Glover for many years. She was the former treasurer for the Glover Ambulance service and was on the board for the Barton Senior Center. She was a member of the Glover Community Church and Women’s Union. She was part of the Barton Women’s Auxiliary Unit.

Marion enjoyed volunteering in her community and helping her friends and family. She loved having her grandchildren around. She collected bells and liked to bake. She enjoyed traveling with her sister Lois and daughter Betty and family.

Marion is survived by her children: Roland Woodard and his wife, Carol, of Glover and Elizabeth Morse and her husband, Michael, of East Fairfield; by her grandchildren: Ethan Woodard of Thetford, Caitlyn (Cat) Morse of Jeffersonville, and Catherine Woodard of South Pomfret; by her sister Lois Taylor and her husband, Adelord, of Barton; and by nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

She was predeceased by her brother Richard Lafont in August.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, November 4, at the Glover Community Church with the Reverend Evelyn Coupe officiating. Interment followed in the Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Glover Community Church, P.O. Box 198, Glover, Vermont 05839.

