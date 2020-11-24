Obituaries 11.25.20

Ralph S. Swett

Ralph S. Swett, 90, of Brownington died peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the comfort of his home, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on February 21, 1930, in Orleans, the son of the late Leon E. Swett Sr. and Elsie (Skinner) Swett.

He graduated from Orleans Academy, Class of 1948, and furthered his education at the School of Agriculture in Randolph.

He is survived by his three children: Andrew Swett and his wife, Kelly, of Brownington, Louise Lieberum and her husband, Robert, of Gorham, Maine, and Kathryn Shupe and her husband, Frank, of Charlotte, North Carolina; his six grandchildren: Hilary Swett of Brownington, McKenna Swett of West Charleston, Kaden Swett of Brownington, Aaron Austin of Auburn, Maine, Nikolas Lieberum of Gorham, and Morgan Shupe of Charlotte; his several nieces and nephews; his specials cousins, Richard and Patty Morley, of North Port, Florida; and his caretakers at the end, Jane and David Lavoie, of Brownington.

Ralph was a successful dairy farmer and logger in Brownington for more than 30 years. He traveled across the states as the president of the Dutch Belt Cattle Association. Later, he owned and operated the Evansville Trading Post until he retired and passed the business onto his son Andrew. He was an active member of the town of Brownington serving as a lister, town selectman, and justice of the peace for over 30 years.

Ralph, known as Chief Spirit Water, was very proud of his Abenaki Indian ancestry, leading the Clan of the Hawk. Every winter for the past 25 years he enjoyed his snowbird life in Bradenton, Florida. He loved his family, friends, and animals. He enjoyed studying family genealogy and later wrote an autobiography of his life. He enjoyed cooking and always had a good home cooked meal for everyone.

Ralph was predeceased by two siblings Zaidee Emily Swett in 1929, and Leon E. Swett Jr. in 1946.

A private ceremony to honor his life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center, North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences may be sent to NorthernVermontFuneralService.com.

Joseph E. Pond

Joseph E. Pond, 76, of Island Pond died peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Barton.

He was born on August 11, 1944, to Ira E. and Vivian I. (Pond) Daniels.

Joey loved to spend time with his family and friends. He found comfort in the simple things in life, be it walking his beloved dogs, shooting the breeze with a friend, being a listening ear or shoulder to cry on, or even just sitting and sipping on a cup of coffee or chocolate milk while enjoying a doughnut. He had a love for music and enjoyed singing and dancing.

Joey always had great stories and was never one to turn down a good joke. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him and whose hearts he touched in his time here. It is with both sadness and rejoicing that his family set his soul free to his eternal rest.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Ira E. and Vivian I. Daniels; his sister Juanita Daniels; and his brother Stephen Daniels.

Joey leaves behind his brother Ira R. Daniels and his wife, Ivy, of East Brighton; his brother Thomas L. Daniels Sr. of Newport; his many nieces, nephews; his great-nieces and -nephews; his great-great-nieces and -nephews; and a vast number of extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience in the spring at the Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

Donations in Joey’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Vermont chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Charles M. “Chick” King

Charles “Chick” M. King of Albany died on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Chick was born October 29, 1957, in Hardwick.

A longtime resident of Woodbury, Chick was an avid outdoorsman who spent countless hours hunting, fishing, and trapping in the woods of his hometown.

In his youth Chick was a state wrestling champion, and also boxed competitively in the old Hardwick Firehouse on Mill Street.

Chick attended both Woodbury Elementary School and Hazen Union High School. After high school Chick held a variety of jobs in the construction trades, both for himself and as superintendent of other companies. He also ran a successful maple sugaring operation in Woodbury for many years.

Chick married Stacey Williams on June 18, 2009. The two lived together in Albany, but spent their summers at their camp on Dog Pond in Woodbury surrounded by family and friends.

Chick spent every November hunting with his sons, his father’s rifle, and a pint of Blackberry Brandy.

Chick’s greatest joy was his grandchildren: Quinten Bean, Hunter and Mason King, Maesa and Oliver King, Sadie and Kalli Abbott, Sienna and Cameron Shatney, and Ryker and Lowen Shatney.

He was also especially proud that he was soon to be a great-grandfather.

He was predeceased by his sister Linda Gallison and his brother-in-law Herbie Hanson.

He is survived by his soul mate, Stacey Williams; his sisters: Bonnie Hanson, Nancy Chaffee, and Norma Blake; his sons: Bernard King, Mike King, and Travis and Tyler Shatney; his daughter Kate Shatney; and his many nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed.

All gatherings will be held at the convenience of his family.

Please visit NorthernVermontFuneralService.com, to leave online condolences.

Norman E. Graveline

Norman E. Graveline, 88, of Derby died unexpectedly on November 18, 2020, in Island Pond.

He was born on August 1, 1932, in Newport to the late Edgar and Chestina (Lamere) Graveline.

On August 12, 2000, he married Simone Belisle, who predeceased him on April 24, 2020.

Norman was a graduate of Newport High School, Class of 1950. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He worked as an Orleans County deputy sheriff for 25 years, and at the Newport Marina for 30 years. He retired as a United States immigration officer after 21 years of service.

He was a member of the VFW post #798 in Newport, American Legion post #21 in Newport, a lifetime member of the Newport Fire Department, a member of the Newport Ambulance, as well as a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge #65 in Newport. He enjoyed deer hunting camp in Island Pond, fishing, playing in a Western band, and playing his guitar.

He is survived by his sons James Graveline and his wife, Marie Heath, of Concord and Duane Graveline and his wife, Jean, of Derby; his grandchildren: Jamie Graveline, Jennifer Graveline, David Roland, and Paul John and Matthew McVeigh; and his stepchildren: Monique, Patrick, and Bernie Lanoue.

He was also predeceased by his son David Graveline; and his brother Duane Graveline, MD.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com.

Rodney “Rod” Fuller Andrews

Rodney “Rod” Fuller Andrews, 75, of Holland died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Newport.

He was born October 16, 1945, in Burlington to Sumner and Edna (Smith) Andrews.

He spent 55 years with his beautiful wife, Linda Jones, who he married on June 19, 1965.

He was employed by IBM in Essex for 25 years before going to the town of Richmond Highway Department.

Every year he held a fishing derby on Holland Pond, where he also enjoyed watching Vermont Fish and Wildlife release rainbow and bass. Boating on Holland Pond brought him great joy, as well as riding around Vermont’s country roads with his wife. He often held Beer 30 at his garage, where many memories and great stories were told.

In his younger years he enjoyed going to hunting camp. Rod loved life. He enjoyed spending time among friends and family, and one of his greatest joys was his role as “Grandpa.” He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He will always be with his friends and family in spirit. His family’s love for him is forever.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Andrews, of Holland; his children: Laura Andrews, Eric Andrews and his wife, Deb, and Steven Andrews and his wife, Megan; his grandchildren: Sumner Andrews and his wife, Rachel, Sully Andrews, Sophie Benoit and her husband, Riley, Kaylee Lacaillade, Lance Lacaillade, Grace Andrews, and Steven Andrews; his three beautiful little great granddaughters: Adella, Evelyn, and Josie; his brother Steven F. “Georgie” Andrews of Swanton; his brothers- and sisters-in-law; his many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his abundance of friends.

A special thank-you to the nursing staff on the third floor of North Country Hospital for his care.

When it’s safe to gather, a celebration of Rod’s life will be held.

In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Fish Stocking Program, 1 National Drive, Davis # 2, Montpelier, Vermont 05620.

Please visit curtis-britch.com to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories.