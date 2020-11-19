Obituaries 11.18.20

Coettia “Keta” McCabe Stoddard

Coettia “Keta” McCabe Stoddard of Phoenix, Arizona, and longtime resident of Barton, died on September 28, 2020, in Phoenix.

She was born August 7, 1942, to William A. McCabe and Nellie M. Endsley in Miami, Arizona. She was one of ten children.

She married Bruce Stoddard on July 24, 1960, and lived in Vesta, California, where her son Bruce Charles Stoddard II was born.

They moved to Bruce’s hometown of Orleans, where their daughter Connie R. Stoddard was then born.

Keta enjoyed sewing and for a few years owned and ran the Wendy’s diner in Orleans. They later moved to Barton, and lived there for many years. In Barton she worked in the C&C Supermarket in the meat department.

They moved to Phoenix in 2001 to be near their children.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Stoddard; her sister Mary Reed; her brother Arvand McCabe; and her brother-in-law Merton Gleason.

She is survived by her son Bruce Stoddard and his daughter Nikki Stoddard of Phoenix; her daughter Connie and her husband, Steve Baddgor, and their son Gage all of Phoenix; her brothers: Ed and his wife, Edie McCabe, of Bozeman, Montana, Danny McCabe of Denison, Texas, and Kevin McCabe of Texas; her sisters: Linda Ransom of Bakerfield, California, Mary Page of Slidell, Louisiana, Wanda Denman, and Winnie Wilkington; her brothers-in-law Donald Stoddard and his companion, Therse Stone, of Barton and Rick and his wife, Dolores Stoddard, of Orleans; her sisters-in-law Pat Sykas of Montpelier and Gloria and her husband, John Conley, of Barton; and her many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Keta’s memory to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.