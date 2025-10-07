Obituaries 10.8.2025

Amanda E. Sargent

Amanda E. Sargent, of Coventry, died October 2, 2025, after a frustrating and relentless battle with cancer at the age of 40. Born November 15, 1984, Amanda grew up between her parents’ houses in Orleans and Morrisville and graduated from People’s Academy High School in 2003. She enjoyed her high school years and spent as much time as she could making memories with friends.

Amanda’s greatest joy and purpose in life was her family. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Jesse, a loving mother to her three children Adam, Hunter, and McKenna, and a caring stepmother to Gabe, Jaiden, and Bella. She was also an extremely proud grandmother to Kolton, who brought her smiles near the end of her time here, that she may have otherwise forgotten she had.

Amanda loved deeply and with her whole heart. She cherished time spent with her family and friends, creating a home filled with warmth, laughter, and love. Whether she was shopping, planning family getaways, cooking a meal, crafting something special, or working in the yard alongside Jesse, Amanda poured her love into every detail of her life. Music brought a lot of light to Amanda’s world, and it is something she was able to share with her children who continue to love music.

Her remarkable memory, her thoughtfulness, and her ability to make those around her feel seen and cared for will forever be remembered. She lived each day with devotion to the people she loved most, and her presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

Amanda is survived by her children: Adam and his fiancée Madison, Hunter, and McKenna; her husband Jesse Sargent and his children, Gabriel, Jaiden and Isabella. Amanda is also survived by her parents Mark (Sr.) and Michelle Faust, and Penny and Barry Small; by her siblings Mark Faust Jr. and his fiancée, Kelly Taylor, and Kasey Small and his fiancée, Ashley Meisinger; and by her nephew Brayden and niece Alexis as well as her grandmother Kathleen Perkins and her grandson Kolton, her mother-in-law, Cathy Fortin, and her special sister-in-law, Charla Nadeau, both of whom stood by her side and supported her throughout, and Jillian Westover, Amanda’s best friend of over 36 years who has been right by her side.

Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents Romeo and Alice Faust, Winston and Clara Small, Reginald and Jeanette Salls and Robert Perkins. Amanda is also preceded in death by her godson Levi Pothier, whom she loved extraordinarily.

Details regarding a celebration of Amanda’s life will be shared with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may send cards and any donations (if so desired) directly to Jesse Sargent, 108 Overlook Lane, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Susan Moulton

Susan Elaine Moulton, 70, of Newport Center, died suddenly at her home on September 27, 2025. She was born February 23, 1955, in Newport to Norman and Thelma (Green) Moulton.

She enjoyed life to the fullest, she touched the lives of many people — now friends — she met in her travels. She had many cherished adopted homeless pets, especially dogs and cats that became a big part of her life. She enjoyed campfires, sharing a good laugh, spending time at the ocean, spending time with her family, and friends who were very important to her.

She had a big heart and would help anyone who needed assistance. She will be missed by all those who knew her, too many to name. She lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for over twenty years. She moved back to Newport Center to be closer to family. She was a graduate from North Country Union High School and was employed at North Country Hospital for many years.

She is survived by her sisters: Janice Moulton of Newport Center, and Joanne Hammond and husband, Leonard, of Newport Center. Also by her nieces and nephews: Mike and Pam Marquis, Jody Marquis and Steve Davis, Jason and Melanie Marquis, Matt Hammond and Karen Hammond, Karen and Ted Chitambar, and Amy and Bruce Campbell. To round out the family, but no less important, were her grand-nieces and grand-nephews; her aunt Geri Green; and cousins: Becky, Jeff, and Trevor Green.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother David.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Susan’s name may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 243 Woods Farm Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

Barbara Anderson Leavens Joachim

Barbara “Barb” Anderson Leavens Joachim, 92, died peacefully on October 2, 2025, at Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Elizabethtown, New York, following a brief illness.

Barbara was born on July 26, 1933, in Griffin, Quebec, Canada, to Marjorie Bronson and James Anderson. She attended a convent school in Stanstead, Quebec, where she became fluent in French, and graduated from Derby Academy in 1952. After graduation, she worked as a clerk at Butterfield Ltd., where she met William Leavens. They married in 1953 and raised four children: Gary, Jeffrey, Cindy, and Jody. Together, they purchased and remodeled a historic 1900s schoolhouse on Nelson Hill in Derby, where they made many family memories.

Barbara began working for the University of Vermont Extension Service in Newport, where she was actively involved with 4-H, helping organize projects such as car washes and exchange trips with 4-H’ers in Indiana and Nova Scotia.

In 1977, she moved to Milton, and began a long career as a case manager with the Champlain Valley Agency on Aging (now AgeWell) and the Milton Senior Center, where she served the community for over 30 years with dedication and compassion.

Barbara married David Joachim in 1984. Together, they lived in Milton and Fairfax for many years before moving to Essex Junction. They shared many joyful memories on cross-country road trips to visit family and friends.

A devoted grandmother, Barbara took great pride in her grandchildren, attending musical performances, sports, and activities, always eager to support their accomplishments. She enjoyed tending to her many flower gardens, swimming in the summers, baking for local fundraisers, and shopping for antique collectibles at area garage sales.

Barbara and David were actively involved in the United Church of Milton, where they served on the church’s hospitality team during Sunday coffee hours and attended Bible studies together.

After moving to Essex Junction, Barbara and David made many new friends in their apartment community. Weekly highlights included playing cards, offering neighbors rides, and joining in on Bingo games. She also loved reading and taking long drives through the countryside.

She is survived by her son Gary (Margaret) Leavens of Derby; daughter Cindy (Michael) Dickerson of Milton; daughter-in-law Kathy Leavens of Milroy, Indiana; and daughter-by-marriage Debbie (Todd) Sheridan of Colchester. She was predeceased by her husband, David, son Jeffrey Leavens of Milroy, and daughter Jody Leavens of Plattsburgh, New York. Barbara is also survived by 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Barbara was especially grateful for the compassionate in-home caregivers who helped her maintain her independence until the summer of 2025, when she transitioned to more intensive support.

A graveside burial service will be held at the Milton Village Cemetery (date to be determined), with Reverend Jeff Cornwell officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at www.minorfh.com.

Clarice J. Farrar

Clarice J. Farrar, 91, of Barton, formerly of Newport Center, died on October 4, 2025, in Barton. She was born on February 6, 1934, in Ord, Nebraska, to the late Roland and Doris (Clement) Marks. On September 1, 1955, she married Richard Farrar, who survives her.

Clarice attended high school in Iowa. She enjoyed farming with her husband and raising miniature collies. She loved her family and gatherings. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling, playing bingo, canning, gardening, painting, playing the spoons, as well as being a Bible school and Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Newport Center Methodist Church.

She is also survived by her children: Charles Farrar and his wife, Evelia, of Troy, Laura Provoncha and her husband, Wendell, of Newport Center, Dianna Bartlett and her husband, Nathan, of Maryland, and Bonita Deslandes and her husband, Mark, of Westfield; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Susan Weatherly of Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Mary Ellen Bear and Edie Marks, and by four brothers: Vernon, James (Jim), Leroy and Tom Marks.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Lowell Bible Church in Lowell with Reverend David Dizazzo officiating. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Clarice’s name may be made to the NEK Council on Aging, Attention: Meals on Wheels, 481 Summer Street, Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819, or the Maple Lane Activity Fund, 60 Maple Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.