Obituaries 10.31.18

Ruth E. Grimes

Ruth E. Grimes, 77, of Albany, died on October 26, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on April 10, 1941, in Plymouth, New Hampshire, to Kenneth and Frances (Foot) McKee. On August 22, 1959 she married Ronald Grimes, who predeceased her in 1988.

Ruth was employed by Ethan Allen in quality control for many years. She loved her family, attending family reunions, watching birds, and going camping.

She is survived by her children: Paula Markwell of Holland, and Edward Grimes and his wife, Lisa, of Albany; by her grandchildren: Kasey Markwell-Sargent, Brandon A. Markwell, Ashley Marie Parker, Jackie Lynn Grimes, and Jennifer Anne Grimes; also by seven great-grandchildren; by her brother William McKee and his wife, Joyce, of Oxford, New Hampshire; also by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters Ethel Roy and Lois Rowell.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Yvette Jeanne Labbee

Yvette Jeanne Labbee, 84, of Newport Center died on October 28, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on July 17, 1934, in St. Odilon de-Cranbourne, Quebec, to Conrad Mathieu and Alexina Cloutier.

On August 28, 1952, she married Raymond Labbee, who predeceased her on April 19, 2011.

Yvette and her husband operated the family farm in North Troy for 29 years. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, knitting, cooking, and working on puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter Raymonde Pepin (Allen Hill) of Newport Center; her son Marcel Labbee (Mary Blais) of Newport; by her grandchildren: Danny Pepin (Holly) of Troy, Michael Pepin (Amanda) of Troy, Lisa Sargent (Jason) of Newport Center, and Dennis Labbee of North Troy and great-grandchildren: Darielle, Cadence, Kendra, Trent, Travis, Ashley, Taylor, Mercedes, and Kadia. She is also survived by her sisters: Pauline Poulin of Montreal, Theresa Duchaine (Roger) of Granby, Quebec, and her brother Gerard Mathieu of Granby.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Rene, Andre, Jacques, Jean Guy, and Jules Mathieu; and her sister Louise Duchaine.

A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont, 05855 in her memory.

Dolores C. Rome

Dolores C. Rome, 80, of Westmore, died on October 25, 2018, at the Greensboro Nursing Home with family by her side.

She was born on May 31, 1938, in Newport Center to Leon and Laura (Poutre) Poginy.

On June 27, 1969, she married William (Bill) Rome, who predeceased her in 1985.

Dolores graduated as valedictorian of her class at Sacred Heart High School in 1956. She then attended the University of Vermont, graduating with a nursing degree in 1960. Following her graduation, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She served until 1963. She worked in the health care field in Connecticut for many years, most of which were spent as a supervising nurse manager at Yale New Haven Hospital. Dolores was passionate about furthering her education in health care and later enrolled in Southern Connecticut State College where she earned another degree in 1981.

In 2003 Dolores decided to return home to Vermont and bought her house in Westmore. Her hobbies included gardening, listening to music, buying and refinishing antiques, and spending time with her great nieces and nephews. She was also an avid sailor and owned a sailboat while she lived in Connecticut. She loved going on sailing adventures with family and friends.

She is survived by her brothers: Rosaire Poginy and his wife, Kathy, of Barton, Peter Poginy and his wife, Donna, of Barton, Paul Poginy and his wife, June, of Seattle, Washington, John Poginy of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Denis Poginy and his wife, Vickie, of Glover; by his sisters: Doria Cotter and her husband Thomas, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and Mariette Poginy of Greenfield, Massachusetts; by sisters-in-law: Barbara Poginy of Lyndonville and Pam Poginy of Barton; as well as numerous nieces, and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers Norman, Andre, and Claude; as well as HER sister Jeannine Poginy (Sr. Mary Angela).

Friends may call on Wednesday, October 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 12 Elm Street in Barton with a service at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home, with Father Tim Naples performing the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Teresa C. Wheeler

Teresa C. Wheeler died October 25, 2018, at Moosehaven Retirement Community in Orange Park, Florida at the age of 90.

She was born March 14, 1928, in St. Front, Saskatchewan, Canada. She was a long-time resident of Holland and Derby, before moving to Florida in the fall of 1987.

As a young woman, Teresa moved from Saskatchewan to Stanstead, Quebec, Canada, near the Vermont border. Her first job was as a switchboard operator. She pursued careers in several areas of business over the years, as a bank teller and then as a bookkeeper.

Teresa married Robert J. Wheeler of Holland on June 14, 1951, while “Bob” was on leave from the U.S. Army. After a Niagara Falls honeymoon, they lived at various Army bases in the U.S., eventually settling in Holland.

After retiring in Florida, she began a new endeavor as a clown, “Just-4-Fun,” bringing smiles and laughter to many children at Nemours Children’s Hospital and to adults in health care facilities.

Teresa volunteered for the Red Cross at the Navy Base Hospital where she received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her many hours of service. She also was a polling place volunteer. She was affiliated with Lakeshore Florida Lodge #2020 Loyal Order of Moose, was a member of the local VFW, and enjoyed participating in the annual Mayor’s Walk in Jacksonville for many years.

She was a very sociable person, making friends easily. The friends in Vermont remained dear to her heart and were frequent visitors to their Florida home. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family, sewing, gardening, and traveling with Bob.

Teresa and her husband, Bob, moved to Moosehaven on February 1, 2017. Despite her health challenges while there, Teresa’s sense of humor shown through due in part to the excellent care she received.

She is survived by her brother Marcel Choiniere of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; her children: Richard Wheeler and his wife, Suzie (Lessard), of Newport, Kathy (Wheeler) Boyles and her husband, Richard Boyles, of Edgewater, Florida, Bruce Wheeler and his wife, Cory (Marsh), of Kingsland, Georgia; her grandchildren: Zachary Boyles, Jonathan Boyles and his wife, Julia, Kathleen Boyles, Jennifer (Wheeler) Gristick and her husband, Bo, and Megan (Wheeler), and Judge and her husband, Jeff. Teresa also had two great-grandchildren, Jackson Judge and Lucy Boyles. She also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in 2017 by her husband of 65 years, Robert J. Wheeler; a brother, John Choiniere; and a sister, Charlotte Coppens.

Funeral services were held on October 29 with the Reverend Helen Taylor officiating. Interment of her ashes will be at a later date in Jacksonville National Cemetery.