Obituaries 10.24.18

Jeannette B. Anderson

Jeannette B. Anderson, 87, of Craftsbury died on October 17, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 15, 1931, in Ware, Massachusetts, to Roger and Nellie (Scott) Atwood. On December 8, 1947, she married Percy Martin, who predeceased her on December 5, 1963. On November 1, 1968, she married Robert Anderson, who predeceased her on June 18, 2008.

An extremely hard worker, Jeannette owned and operated dairy farms in Albany and Craftsbury for many years. She and her husband, Percy, operated the Bellcliff Farm in Craftsbury, where they milked registered Holsteins, until his death. She carried on farming there with the help of her parents and sons for several years until she remarried. Together, she and Robert continued farming at his home farm in Craftsbury until 1992, when they sold their milking cows but continued raising young stock, haying and cutting firewood. Never idle, Jeannette continued to work her land well into her 80s with the help of her family; she put her last bale of hay up in the barn in 2015.

A woman with a strong independent streak, Jeannette was never shy about letting her opinion be known, loudly and pointedly. A dedicated mother and grandmother, she loved her family deeply and always made sure to spend as much time with them as possible while also serving as babysitter for a seemingly endless parade of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, instilling her tireless work ethic, sense of right and wrong and a bit of a stubborn streak in another generation. Over the years, she helped care for several ailing family members, including her husband, Robert, her grandmother Annie Scott, her parents, and her son Roger.

Jeannette was a member of the United Church of Craftsbury Common and the Horse and Buggy Club of Craftsbury. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, wreath-making, cutting firewood, playing cards, sugaring, haying, and enthusiastically and loudly cheering on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at sporting events. She also loved, and was famous for, making homemade bread, pies, and her renowned raised glazed doughnuts, which warranted a stoppage of Town Meeting upon their arrival every year and were always in high demand at Craftsbury Academy’s school store or whenever word got out she was deep frying.

Later in life she spent her springs, summers, and falls working in her vegetable gardens; tomato plants were sprouting in small pots in her living room by late March each year, and the final tomatoes were often harvested from the greenhouse eight months later with snow back on the ground. Jeannette was an avid Red Sox supporter in a family full of Yankees fans; she was sure to catch the game on NESN every day, even if it meant taking an early-evening nap to watch a game on the West Coast later that night.

She is survived by her children: Roger Martin and his wife, Patty, of Craftsbury, Paul Martin and his wife, Rita, of Albany, and Randy Martin and his wife, Michele, of Craftsbury, and her daughter-in-law Sheryl Martin of Craftsbury; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Philip Atwood and his wife, Janice, of Grafton, and Sarah Lyon of Naples, Florida; and by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Bruce Martin; her brother Eugene Atwood; and her granddaughter Lucinda.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 25, at 11 a.m. at the Craftsbury Common Cemetery with burial to follow.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to Orleans-Essex Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Robert J. Bizzaro Sr.

Robert J. Bizzaro Sr., 62, of Island Pond, died at his home on October 17, 2018, with his family at his side.

He was born on June 21, 1956, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Cesaro and Gertrude (Boeglen) Bizzaro. On October 26, 1996, he married Connie Caplette, who survives him.

Robert was a carpenter during his lifetime. His hobbies included listening to music, fishing, hunting, and going to the family camp. He was an avid sports fan and was extremely interested in politics. He loved to spend time with family and he loved animals.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Bizzaro, of Island Pond; his children: Robert James II, Louis Henry, and Danielle St. John and her husband; two grandchildren; his sisters: Terri Caron and her husband, David, and June McGreggor and her husband, Kevin; his sister-in-law Karen; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother Stephen.

A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Saturday, October 27, at his residence, at 89 Railroad Street in Island Pond.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to his family: Connie Bizzaro, 89 Railroad Street, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Christopher M. Carriero Sr.

Christopher M. Carriero Sr., 48, of North Troy died suddenly on October 17, 2018, at his home.

He was born on July 15, 1970, in Stoughton, Massachusetts, a son of Cynthia (Jacobs) Carriero and the late Kenneth Carriero Sr.

On July 16, 2011, he married Lindsey Botala, who survives him.

Christopher was an automotive mechanic for many years. He was a Patriots fan, enjoyed deer hunting, and he liked to tinker and could fix most anything. He was very personable, made friends easily, and he loved his wife and son.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsey Carriero; his son Christopher Jr.; and by his mother, Cynthia Carriero, all of North Troy; his siblings: Kenny Carriero Jr., Teresa Kempton, and Keith Jacobs and his wife, Amber; and by aunts and uncles: Brenda Flanders of Brockton, Massachusetts, Raymond and Jan Jacobs of Halifax, Massachusetts, Herbert Jacobs of North Troy, and others; and by his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Carriero Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 26, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to his wife for his son: Lindsey Carriero, 108 Railroad Street, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Robert “Joe” Cote

Robert Cote died on October 1, 2018. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Carol, behind.

He was predeceased by his father, Bunny Sawyer, and his mother, Germaine Cote.

He is survived by his stepfather, Leo H. Cote Sr.; and stepmother, Emma Cote; by his brother Leo and his wife, Peggy Cote, and family of Massachusetts; his brother Brian Cote from Massachusetts; and brother Donald and his wife, Peggy Sawyer, and family of Massachusetts.

He was predeceased by his brother George Sawyer and his wife, Anita, and by his son Robert.

He is survived by his sisters Linda and her husband, Wayne Johnson, and family from New Jersey, Jeanette and her husband, Norman St. Peter, and family from Massachusetts, Sheila Cote from Massachusetts, Ione Armstrong and family from Albany, and by Hy Hicks and family from Arizona.

He was predeceased by his sisters Geraldine and her husband, James Dwinell, of Massachusetts, and Beverly Montour from Albany.

He is survived by his daughter Patrice and her son David and his wife, Danielle, and children of Alabama and her other son Paul Cote and his wife, Sandra, and family of Albany and by her daughter Tammy and her husband Michael Smith of Newport and their son Travis Prue and girlfriend Genevieve Weber and family and by daughter Samantha, husband, Rance Bolduc, and family of Orleans.

He was predeceased by his son Robert Cote Jr. He is survived by Robert Cote III and his children of Newport, his other son Jonathan and his wife, Sarah Cote, and their children of Newport.

He is also survived by son Edward Cote and his wife, Brenda, of Barton and their daughter Myriah and her friend Nate and their child of Hyde Park, their other daughter Desirae and her husband, Tyler Breault, of Derby and their child, son Joseph Cote, and his wife, Manon, and children Ashley, Amber, Taylor, Anthony, Alan and Ann plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and too many friends to mention.

He enjoyed good food, spending time with family, working on cars, and riding his Harley.

At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be at a later date

Dennis R. LaCross

Dennis R. LaCross, 65, of Westmore died on October 21, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on August 13, 1953, in Barton, to Raymond and Geneva (Jutras) LaCross.

On October 28, 1972, he married Brenda Baraw, who survives him.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, carpentry work, sugaring, gardening, and he enjoyed playing board games and card games with his granddaughter Abigail.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Brenda LaCross, of Westmore; his children: Scottie LaCross of Westmore and Denise LaCross of East Charleston; his granddaughter Abigail Little of East Charleston; his siblings: Roger LaCross and his wife, Judy, of Westmore, Laurette Gathwright of Oregon, Lorraine Morel of New Hampshire, and Lucille Towle of Vermont; several nieces and nephews; and by a special nephew, Brian Norway.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers: Richard and Norman LaCross.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, October 27, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 12 Elm Street in Barton. Friends may call at the funeral home on October 27, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Charlotte Arlene Northern

Charlotte Arlene Northern, 84, of Derby Line died on October 18, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on March 27, 1934, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Floyd and Dorothy Hill. Charlotte was one of 13 children.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Northern, and 11 siblings.

Charlotte married Norman McCormick on July 14, 1952, and they had five children: Mary Carr of Vermont, Michael McCormick of Michigan, Patrick McCormick of Florida, Midge Duncan of Texas, and Norma McCormick of Georgia, who have given her six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Charlotte traveled extensively in her younger years and lived abroad for several years. She worked in accounting at the Gould Battery Factory (Exide Battery) for 30 years, eventually retiring and enjoying her life camping, boating, and gardening. She was especially proud of the huge tomatoes that everyone enjoyed. After the death of her husband she moved to Texas and later to Vermont where she enjoyed the rest of her days, enjoying the beauty of the changing seasons and especially the fall colors. She enjoyed playing bingo, listening to music, and spending time with her family. Decorations for the changing seasons and holidays were so special to her, she had a beautiful festive style right down to her jewelry.

Services will be held Friday, October 26, at 5 p.m. at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport, with the Reverend James Merriam officiating.

Donations may be made to Michaud Manor Assisted Living Facility, 47 Herrick Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

