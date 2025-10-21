Obituaries 10.22.2025

Yvette Fedele

Yvette Fedele died peacefully on October 10, 2025, at the age of 94. She was born on September 29, 1931, to the late Joseph and Helena (Chabot) Brodeur. She grew up in Troy and attended schools in Troy and Newport Center.

She married Cosmo Fedele on June 19, 1950, and together they raised three children in Newport. She worked as a secretary at Derby Academy and at Hillside School for 18 years serving meals to the students.

Yvette and Cosmo belonged to Community Circle and they enjoyed many wonderful trips with friends. They have the photo albums to prove it! They loved their bingo nights and morning coffee get-togethers at McDonalds with “the gang.”

Yvette is survived by her children: Linda LeConche of Stafford Springs, Connecticut; Ronald and his wife, Linda, of Bethlehem, New Hampshire; and Julie Swinyer and her husband, Richard, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas.

Besides her children, she is also survived by her grandchildren: Jaime LeConche (Craig Medeiros), Jodie Rose, Andrea Kegelman, and Allison (Nick) Fulford, and six great- grandchildren: Gabe, Devin and Landon Rose, Ronni Brynn Kegelman, and Emerson and Marcus Fulford. She also leaves two sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Lemieux and Martha Fedele; many nieces and nephews; and her “Hoagie’s” friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Cosmo, as well as her siblings: Paul Brodeur, Lucien Brodeur, Therese Hodgeman, Joan Blanchette, and Rita Porter; her daughter-in-law Ronni Jean Fedele; her son-in-law Richard LeConche; and her grandson-in-law Michael Kegelman.

To honor Yvette’s wishes, the service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

Cedric L. Gilbar

Cedric L. Gilbar, 86, of Derby, died at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, October 18, 2025. He was born on July 29, 1939, a son of Elsworth Gordon and Alida (Demar) Gilbar. On May 7, 1960, he married Beverly Flood, who survives him.

He retired from Tivoly U.S.A. in 2001 as an inspector. He was a member of the American Machinist Union. His hobbies were doing word search puzzles books, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great-grandchildren and grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beverly, of Derby; his children: Kathy Gilbar and her husband, Robert Caron, of Somerset, Massachusetts, Melinda Gilbar of Derby, and Joey Gilbar and his wife, Bobbie, of Richlands, North Carolina; his cherished grandchildren: Megan Rickard and her husband, Bryan, of England, Ashley Gallagher and her companion, George ElKhoury, of Westport, Massachusetts, Cody Campbell and his companion, Brenda Holmes, of White River Junction, and Kailyn LaRoche and her husband, Kenneth, of Raymond, New Hampshire; beloved great-grandchildren: Marek Akira Rickard and Jason Cedric LaRoche; brother Bruce Gilbar and his wife, Evelyn, of Derby; sisters-in-law Jean Gilbar of Tallahasee, Florida, Caroline Stringer and her husband, Robert, of Newport, and Edna Flood of Newport; by brother-in-law Dexter Flood of Newport Center; and by several nieces and nephews and his cat Milo.

He was predeceased by his sisters: Elizabeth Jacobs, Shirley Carter and her husband, Francis, Carolyn Farrar and her husband, Richard, his brother Donald Gilbar, brother-in-law Melvin Flood, and sister-in-law Joyce Mayhew.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, October 23, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport with Reverend Kelly Deslauriers officiating. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Cedric’s name to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 243 Woods Farm Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

Leon “Jody” Lemieux

Leon “Jody” Lemieux was born December 12, 1959, in Barre City Hospital to loving parents, Dorothy Leno Lemieux and Edward Lemieux. Jody attended Spaulding High School and worked in several places before settling on his avocation: plumbing. Jody worked most of his adult life doing commercial plumbing. He loved his job and drove countless miles to many job sites. His greatest pleasures were hunting and fishing with his family and friends in Maine. He loved the outdoors and spent much time in nature.

Friends and family can rest easy knowing that Jody died very quickly and likely from a coronary event. Jody leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Jill Jourdan; his son Kaleb Lemieux of Washington; his four brothers: Andy, Ebby, Greg, and Chris; and his baby sister Michelle Boette and her husband, Kevin. He also leaves behind a niece and two nephews: Samantha, Jake, and Garrett.

A service to honor Jody’s life will be held on Saturday, October 25, at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Newport located at 63 Third Street, Newport. Refreshments will follow in the basement of the church. Donations may be made in Jody’s name to: Green Mountain Conservation Camp, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Attention: GMCC, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, Vermont 05620. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

Brady Metcalf

Brady Metcalf, 74, died on Saturday, October 11, at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital, in the Villages, Florida, from complications from Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Born September 11, 1951, in Barton, he grew up in Irasburg. Brady attended Irasburg Elementary School and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1969.

Brady married Mariette Desmarais on September 27, 1969, recently celebrating 56 years of marriage.

In 1976, Brady and Mariette purchased his childhood home in Irasburg from his mother and went on to raise their children and eventually spend time with their grandchildren there for another 47 years, creating many beautiful memories before selling in August 2023 and relocating to Florida to begin a new chapter of retirement.

In March of 1996, his first grandchild Alex arrived, followed by Madison, Ryley, Brandon, and Lizzie, starting a new role that he was a natural at. He was the type of grampa who was playing right along with the kids in the snow or the dirt, supporting Alex with his fall deer hunting, and cheering loudly whether it was a dance recital, play, or sporting event. He lived for a good game of cribbage or cornhole, four-wheeler and snowmobile rides, trips to Maine, and of course lots of spoiling with sleepovers. “What happens at Grampa’s house stays at Grampa’s house,” became a thing! He truly was the “World’s Best Grampa!”

Brady worked a few jobs including at HP Hood in Newport, Butterfield Corporation in Derby Line, and Tap and Die in Lyndonville. It was not until he started as a cheese taster in 1983 and shortly after becoming a fieldman for Cabot Creamery/Agri-Mark Cooperative that he found his true calling, eventually retiring after 34 years in 2017. Whether it was a weekend or holiday work call to assist a farmer, helping a neighbor, friend or family member, volunteering at the Irasburg Church Fair, or doing a project on his home, Brady was a hard worker and always gave 100 percent. It was this amazing work ethic that has been transferred to his children and grandchildren.

He had an easy ability to build connections through his quick wit and contagious smile. To spend time with Brady was to become a lifelong friend of Brady. This included his childhood friends, his children’s friends both through their younger years and into college and adulthood, his co-workers and the farmers that he spoke of so highly and respected, his neighbors, fellow community members, and finally his doctors and nurses treating him for his illness. It was always a running family joke that no matter where he traveled to, he would run into someone he knew.

Brady enjoyed snowmobiling, being outdoors, golf, spending time with family and friends, being on the bowling league for many years, traveling with the Community Circle group, and really any activity that included his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Mariette, he is survived by his son Jeremy and his wife, Sarah, of Milton, and their children, Ryley of Charlotte, and Brandon and Elizabeth of Milton; daughter Janet and her husband, Jon, of Milton, and their children Alex Beaudry and his wife, Kelsey, of Lyme, New Hampshire, and Madison Beaudry of Charlotte, North Carolina; Hayley Wilson and her family of Moretown, and Christina Wilson and daughter, Sylvie of Georgia. His sister Janine Lamarche (Raymond), sister-in-law Jacqueline Elliott, brothers-in-law John Reick, Claude Desmarais, and Michael Desmarais, and many nieces and nephews.

Brady was predeceased by his parents, sister Linda Reick, and brother Wayne Metcalf; his mother- and father-in-law, Roland and Rose Desmarais, and brothers-in-law Dean Elliott, Robert, Dennis, and Roland Jr. Desmarais.

A celebration of life will occur on Saturday, November 1, at the Irasburg United Church at 1 p.m.

Donations may be made in Brady’s name to the Leach Public Library, P.O. Box 178, Irasburg, Vermont 05845, or the Irasburg United Church, P.O. Box 177, Irasburg, Vermont 05845.

Brady was also a lifelong blood donor and his family would encourage donating blood to the American Red Cross Society in remembrance of him.

Robert Joseph Pegurri

Robert Joseph Pegurri of Westmore died September 15, 2025. Bob was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 12, 1947, to Mary F. (Danner) Pegurri and Mario Joseph Pegurri. He was the oldest of five children and graduated from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School.

As a young man, he worked for the Heart Fund and as a U.S. Postal Carrier in downtown Boston before training and working as an installer and repairman at New England Telephone for the towns of Westwood, Massachusetts, Dedham, Massachusetts, Canton, Massachusetts, and Norwood, Massachusetts. After 13 years with “Mother Bell” he resigned from the company to become a full-time landlord and from then on, he and Barbara worked together each day improving and managing their property. In this role, he sometimes used his life experiences to change the course of lives he saw heading for trouble, crime and hopelessness with his no-nonsense advice and tough love. Some of these people still kept in touch each holiday season and blessed him for “saving” them when they were on the way down.

Bob served in the Yankee Division of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. He was a member of Dedham Lions Club. During his term as president, he raised the club’s highest ever donation to Lions’ Eye Research Fund at their country fair and Christmas tree sales. Bob served on the board of governors of the Norwood Historical Society and was house maintenance chairman of the society’s historic F. Holland Day House.

Like many young men of his time, he was excited about motor sports. One of his favorite achievements was being pictured in Hot Rod Annual, street racing in front of the famous Art Johnson’s drive-in restaurant on Route One in Norwood. Throughout his life he owned various muscle cars of the ’50s and ’60s, owning seventeen Corvettes, many motorcycles, and boats of all types and sizes. He was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan; his latest favorite driver was Joey Logano. Always up for adventure, he got his pilot’s license and joined the Norwood Airport Association, flying his Cessna 150 four-seater airplane until he gave it up to hone his sailing skills. He learned on small sailboats to sail his Irwin 27 Sloop-‘Dragon’ as a member of the Wollaston Yacht Club in Quincy, Massachusetts, where he was a regular contestant of their Tuesday night races, eventually sailing the “dragon” from Quincy to Pamlico Sound, North Carolina, with his brave crew Steve Canty and Red Burnham. He sailed from Camden, Maine, to Tortola as crew on his friend Evert Fowle’s 41-foot yacht. Bob was also certified as a scuba diver.

He was married to Ellen Flaherty of Dedham for five years. Bob met the love of his life, Barbara J. Rand, in Norwood where Barbara’s parents owned a sewing machine store. The couple eloped to the Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific, intending to settle there, but after learning that off-islanders could only own 49 percent of any property, they returned to the “real world” where they were married in Norwood’s United Church before family and friends on October 29, 1977.

In 1978, after improving and selling three antique homes in Norwood, the couple signed on to purchase Oak View, a vandalized 1872 mansion which had been home to former Massachusetts Governor Frank G. Allen, beginning a 50-year commitment to historic preservation. Being young (29 and 24 at the time) and inexperienced, they little realized that plans were already in the works to demolish the mansion to make way for a 13-unit subdivision on the property’s beautiful six-acre grounds, which had plantings by Frederick Law Olmsted. This resulted in many difficulties and delays as the town insiders tried (unsuccessfully) to block the couple’s plans for the historic mansion where they eventually opened and operated Barbara’s Oak View Museum of Dollhouses for 30 years.

Bob and Barbara worked to secure the passing of a Norwood town ordinance to protect Oak View and the remaining antique Norwood estates which had become functionally obsolete because of their size. Rather than applying modern zoning restrictions which increase the incentive to demolish historic buildings to get at the land they occupy, this ordinance allows for the development of condominium homes, thus preserving these treasures for the future. Bob and Barbara also restored two houses in the historic district of New Bern, North Carolina

Always interested in antiques, both Bob and Barbara always enjoyed the hunt and expeditions to find suitable furnishings for the big houses, as well as the little ones.

Bob was introduced to Willoughby Lake through Barbara, whose family had vacationed there since the 1950s. A city boy, he always recalled and told of his life-changing experience of first seeing the Milky Way while lying on Willoughby’s south beach one amazingly clear night. Wherever he went, he bragged about the magnificent beauty of this jewel of the Northeast Kingdom. After a number of years of renting campsites and cottages around the lake, Bob and Barbara purchased Perkins Hilltop Cottages in 2013, and took it on as a more manageable historic preservation project after the soaring heights of Oak View. Hilltop, too, had certain buildings slated for demolition, and work began on those right away. They delighted in their little “village” of rental cottages, as they felt that this was a wonderful place for couples and families to connect and enjoy nature as they had done.

Bob is survived by his wife Barbara Rand of Westmore; his brother- and sister-in-law Paul and Sharon Pegurri of Massachusetts; his sister- and brother-in-law Donna and Michael Hurder of California; his sister and brother-in-law Lynda and Alex Thayer of Massachusetts; on Barbara’s side, his brother-in-law Richard Topf of North Carolina; his sister- and brother-in-law Wendy and Bob Scopa of Georgia; his sister- and brother-in-law Carol and Peter Lovering of Massachusetts; his nieces and nephews Scott and Jessica Pegurri, Joey and Melissa Pegurri, Jonathan Hurder, Brie Ann and Kenny Patterson, Dylan and Liz Hurder, Melanie and Kris Lambert, Jennifer and Travis McGhee, and Jaqueline and Mathew Herzberg.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Mario Pegurri; his in-laws Ruth and Robert Rand; his brother Donald Pegurri and nephew Nicholas Pegurri; his sister-in-law Linda Topf; and sister-in-law Jaqueline Rand.

His faithful longtime friends brought him much happiness: Paul McNeil, Buddy and Mary Prevett, Gene Forgit, Patricia Fanning, Nick Cesso, Nick and Donald Schiarizzi, and the late Dean Raymond.

Bob was always alive and appreciative of the little things that made each day special — a beautiful sunset was always an occasion for pausing and savoring the moment. Flowers, baroque music, art glass, fresh mountain air and scenery, the lap of waves on a boat hull, laughs with friends and family. He often expressed his love and gratitude for how good his life was out loud.

A family memorial gathering was held in September. A celebration of Bob’s life is planned for 2026.

DEATH NOTICE

Bronwyn H. Masse

Bronwyn H. Masse,79, of Greensboro died peacefully, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover, with family at her side. She was born October 22, 1945, in Greensboro; the daughter of the late Herbert S. and Bronwyn (Bevan) Potter.

A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of the newspaper. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.