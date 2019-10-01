Obituaries 10.2.19

Memorial service

Cleveland and Cynthia Cornell

A memorial service for Cleveland and Cynthia Cornell will be held at noon on Friday, October 11, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport with the Reverend Kelly Deslauriers officiating. Full military honors will follow.

Obituaries

Sue Ann Ward

Sue Ann Ward, 69, of East Charleston died peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019, at her home of 25 years, with her loving family and friends by her side after a long and courageous battle with lung disease.

Sue was born April 12, 1950, and was raised in the Dallas, Texas, area. She earned a bachelor’s of science degree in counseling at the University of Texas-Commerce. She has lived with her family in Dallas, Phoenix, Colorado Springs, Boise, Seattle, and Vermont. She had a heart for exploring wherever she could.

Sue was always a loving and caring case manager in healthcare for the elderly and domestic abuse for over thirty years.

Sue is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Gary Ward, LPN; her son Brian Powell and his wife, Kelly; her sisters Sharon Butts and her family and Kathy Fenton; her brother Michael Knox; and her grandson Zack Kollecker.

She was predeceased by her son Kenneth Powell; her brother Terry Knox; and her parents, Luther and Jean Knox.

Per Sue’s wishes no services are planned at this time. Your thoughts and love for her and her family in these trying times are greatly appreciated. If anyone wishes to donate in her memory, please give to your local area no kill animal shelter with love.

The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Jane Laird

Heaven gained another angel when Jane Laird died on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Jane started her journey to her next adventure with Ernie, Kevin, Kelley, “Miss Kitty,” and her loving hospice team by her side.

She touched so many lives in a variety of places. Whether it was the antics that happened with her cherished friends on Duffy Road, or the celebrations with her work family (chocolate covered bacon), or holidays with friends and family at Jane and Ernie’s home, there were always stories to be told. The stories were fun filled and sometimes pretty daring.

When talking with Jane, she made it a point to brag about her kids and grandchildren. She also made a point to celebrate everyone whenever she had a chance. This is something that she cherished.

Jane was always looking for an adventure or a reason to stay busy. Retirement lasted briefly but when her health made it impossible to continue to work, she took on another role — organizing activities at Eagle Crest. This was right up Jane’s alley. At Jane and Ernie’s home in Milton, it was not unusual for masking tape and dishes to be placed in the kitchen so that you knew which food went in which dish with a checklist on an envelope to check off. Jane liked to be organized. Items that never had to make it on the list were laughter and love. That was a given when she was involved.

Jane was born on March 1, 1949, to Ruth and Owen Reilly in Newport. She graduated from Derby Academy in Derby and still maintained friendships to this day with her classmates. On February 14, 1981, she married the love of her life, Ernest Laird.

Jane is survived by her husband, Ernie; son Kevin Laird, and his wife, Teri, of Pine Bush, New York, and Kelley Brooks and her husband, Phil, of Glover. She also leaves behind — with many memories — her cherished grandchildren: Riley Brooks of Glover and Connor and Kayleigh Laird of Pine Bush. Also surviving Jane are her brother Owen “Buster” Reilly and his wife, Carol, of West Charleston; and her sister Sheila Worth and her husband, Deak, of Island Pond. Jane is also survived by siblings Laurie Newell, Karen Farrington and Ricky Reilly, all of Maine; and her sister-in-law Valda Laird of Morrisville. Near and dear to her heart were her special nieces and nephew Mark and Kathy Reilly and children Kaitlin and Megan, Kristie Bronson and her fiancé, Bob, Jessica Reilly and her companion, James Beauvais and daughter Lilly; and her good friends Kathy and David Chenette. She is also survived by many more close-to-her-heart relatives, whether they be an actual relative or just considered a relative.

Jane was predeceased by her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, Wilford and Nathalie Laird; and her brothers John and Craig Reilly.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond. Jane loved flowers, but loved the care and comfort from her hospice team just as much. The family would like to thank with all of their hearts, the dedication, support and love that they provided the family so that Jane could stay at home and go on her next journey when she was ready (Natalie, Jess, Johanna, Faith and Kikki and all of the wonderful volunteers). Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to: UVM Health Network and Hospice Network, Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

Thomas “Tom” G. Rivard

Thomas “Tom” G. Rivard, 75, of Newport died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on May 8, 1944, in Newport to Gerard Rivard and Doris Hussey.

On February 10, 1968, he married, Ginette Landry, who survives him.

Tom worked for the railroad as a train engineer for 34 years before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, loved to watch March madness, golfing, was very sports minded, and liked reading about history. He was a member of the American Legion Post #21 in Newport, Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church and the Vermont Basketball Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Ginette Rivard; his children Didi Rivard of Essex Junction and Michelle Rivard and her husband, Michael Santa Maria, of Mt. Holly; his grandchildren: Meriah, Henry, Joseph, and Joshua Noble; his brothers: James Rivard and his wife, Diane, of Windsor, New York, William Rivard and Caroline Norway of Newport, Ronald Rivard and his wife, Nellie, of Queensbury, New York, and Robert Rivard and his wife, Sue, of Newport; his sisters Rosemary (Dolly) Hall of Newport and Susan Wahl and her husband, Bill, of Irasburg; his numerous nieces and nephews; as well as Ginette’s extended family.

He was predeceased by his brother Gerard Rivard; and both of his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Kenneth L. Mandigo

Kenneth L. Mandigo, 77, of Barton died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Barton surrounded by love and compassion from all at Maple Lane Nursing Home.

He was born on August 27, 1942, in Burlington to Henry Mandigo and Ida Touchette

Ken was an avid musician and singer. He loved playing his guitar, singing (he had a great country voice), and performing for crowds. He also enjoyed drawing and talking to people and making them smile.

He is survived by his children: Monica Quick and her husband, Gary, of Island Pond, Scott Mandigo of Derby, Denise Fletcher of Derby, Christopher Mandigo and his wife, Constance, of Newport, and Kenny Mandigo of Newport; his several grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; his sister Roselyn Corey; and his brother Roger.

He was predeceased by his sister Madeline Tabor; and his brothers: Wallace, Harland, and Cliffton.

Per Kenneth’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Lane activities fund at 60 Maple Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Roger S. Brouillette

Roger S. Brouillette, 75, died on Tuesday, August 27, in a hospice health facility in Ocala, Florida.

He was born in Newport in 1943 and grew up on the Morgan Road in Derby.

He was predeceased by his parents, Maxime and Olive (Shover) Brouillette.

He graduated from Derby Academy in 1961 where he was a major contributor in baseball, basketball, and soccer. Fully aware of the conflict in Vietnam, he enlisted in the Army intent on exploring the world beyond Derby. After serving for four years, he moved to Essex Junction where he went to work for IBM as a metrologist.

After meeting the love of his life Nancy Ricketson Douglass, they married in 1989 and continued living in Essex Junction. Roger was an avid golfer, enjoyed deer hunting, and at a time in his life, when winters were good, he made a few quarts of maple syrup in his backyard.

When Roger and Nancy retired they moved to Florida, first to Ocala, then to Summerfield where they had homes built in Del Webb communities. Roger stayed active with golf, softball, and endless hours maintaining the fields. Roger also purchased a motorcycle, a lifelong dream, and enjoyed many day trips throughout the sunshine state. After a few years they moved to Fairfield Glades, Tennessee, to be closer to family. It didn’t take long before they discovered it was cold there, so they moved back to Ocala.

Roger is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son Roger Jr. and his wife, Jill; his granddaughter Charlotte; his stepsons Sam Douglass and Matt Douglass and his wife, Casey; his grandchildren Avery and Logan; his sisters Karlene Keysar and her husband, Steven, and Janet Payne and her husband, Edward; his sisters-in-law Janet Arnold and Rita Ricketson; his brother-in-law Ken Ricketson; as well as his many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Delwyn Green of Derby, a lifelong friend Roger met in the fourth grade who was more like a brother.

There will be no services at Roger’s request. Should friends desire, contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at ACS CAN, P.O. Box 720295, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73172.

May God bless you Roger and keep you in his care always. Until we meet again.