Obituaries 10.15.2025

Diane Monique Parenteau

Diane Monique Parenteau, 75, of Derby Line, died unexpectedly on October 3, 2025, in Derby Line. She was born on April 5, 1950, in Derby, to Theotime and Cecile Fortier Parenteau.

Diane was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt whose greatest joy in life was her family. She cherished time spent with loved ones, whether visiting her brother Michel in New York City, New York, or gathering with extended family in Canada. She especially loved when her nieces and nephews came to stay overnight playing games, baking treats, and tending the garden together.

Halloween was one of Diane’s favorite times of year, as she delighted in seeing neighborhood children dressed in costume and handing out special snack bags of candy. She was known for her kind, generous spirit, and her willingness to help anyone in need. Her faith was a central part of her life; she lived each day with devotion to her family and to God, attending Mass faithfully at Saint Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line.

Diane worked as an accountant for Marcel Roberts Real Estate and the Cow Palace for years, where she met lifelong friends Lori Roberts and Missy Nelson.

She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, a condition she faced with strength and grace until the end of her life.

She is survived by her brother Yvan Parenteau and his wife, Linda (Carter), of Newport; her sister Helene (Parenteau) and her husband, Richard Sykes, of Newport; and by her beloved nieces and nephews: Yvan Parenteau Jr. and his wife, Amanda, and family of Newport; Heather Parenteau and her partner, John Smith, and family of Edgewood, Maryland; Daryk Sykes and his partner, Krista Perkins, and family of Westmore; and Leslie (Sykes) and her husband, Jeremy Delabruere, and family of Newport. She also leaves behind several great-nieces and great-nephews who will always remember her warmth and kindness.

Diane was predeceased by her parents, Theotime and Cecile Parenteau, and her brother Michel Parenteau.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Christian Burial at Saint Edward’s Cemetery, located on Elm Street, Derby Line, Saturday, October 25, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to Saint Edward’s Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcomed at curtis-britch.com.

Stephen DeCario

Stephen DeCario, loving husband for almost 67 years to Carole, outstanding father of Melinda, Lisa, Karen, and Stacy, devoted grandpa to Stephen, Justin, Christopher, Sophia, Blaise, and Jarod, adoring great-grandfather (GPa) to Ella, Jace, Lily, and Adrian, died on October 3, 2025, at NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola, New York.

Steve and Carole were Barton residents from the ’70s until December 2020. He was born in Astoria, New York, in 1932 and was a resident of Albertson, New York, from 1960 until his death.

Steve was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He attended New York University under the GI Bill and obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and attended C. W. Post college in Greenvale, New York, and earned a master’s degree in engineering management. His specialties at the Sperry Corporation and Grumman Aerospace Industries were the weapon systems on Naval equipment and the F14 fighter jets.

Upon his retirement, Steve and Carole spent six months of the year at their Barton home, where they were parishioners of St. Paul’s church and Steve was a lector. He enjoyed playing golf, helping out at church socials, feeding the birds, and mentally battling with the squirrels that enjoyed his bird feeders as well. The grandkids loved visiting and joining grandpa on the golf course, trips to Newport to Tim and Doug’s, or swimming in Crystal Lake or any other Vermont location he took them to on a regular basis.

A celebration of his life was held at the Church of Saint Aidan in Williston Park, New York, on October 7, 2025, with family participation and full military honors. Cremation to follow.